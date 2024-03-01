The bestselling lip balm, easier shoe storage & a garbage can for your car



From CB: I’m sorry the Amazon post is a day late this week! This helped me spend more time on the podcast, out tomorrow morning, so we might do the Amazon posts on Fridays sometimes. I ordered these solar eclipse glasses to be prepared for the eclipse on April 8th! (I’ve made those shoebox viewers before but they aren’t that great.) I also got this machine washable rug (photo at bottom) in the geometric pattern because my German Shepherd chewed up my natural wool area rug. I wanted a cheaper alternative than those popular ruggable rugs, which I’ve heard bad things about. This lays flat and didn’t have a bad smell when I unwrapped it. If you’re interested in one, they’re very flat and are not raised like a typical area rug. I used carpet tape to secure mine. Here are some more things that Rosie and I are interested in.

Double your shoe storage and clean up your closet with shoe slots



From CB: I cleaned out all my bathroom and kitchen storage with the help of this set of clear acrylic organizer bins. I also highly recommend the leggings organizers I mentioned a couple of weeks ago. They hold so much! My next job is to tackle my closets. These adjustable shoe slots help you stack shoes so you fit a pair in the space of just one shoe. I’ve ordered them and will report back once they’re set up! This listing has almost 5,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say these helped really clean out their closets. “Took maybe 5 mins to put them together, and I gained an entire shelf back after using these. No they obviously don’t work for tall boots, but I got some large heels on there and some small booties. I wear a size 10.5 (US) and all of my flatter shoes fit.” “I couldn’t be happier. My shoes took over all shelves and the floor. This condensed everything and I have so much room now. So easy to put together.”

Easily remove your laundry from the washer and dryer without losing anything



From CB: The Laundry Turtle is a large flexible and collapsible laundry basket that helps remove laundry without the hassle of collecting all your individual items. It folds flat when not in use. I saw this on one of those “TikTok made me buy it” videos and it’s truly impressive. This listing has 2,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it makes an annoying task so much easier. “What a brilliant idea! We always struggle to scoop all the stuff out of the dryer with our arms. We can never get everything or something falls out. This thing is exactly what we needed. It makes the “scoop” so quick and easy and done in one shot.” “Got fed up with dropping clothes on the floor when taking them out of the washer to put them in the dryer. And same thing when taking them from the dryer to my laundry room countertop to fold. The turtle makes this process simple and works as advertised. Really happy with the purchase.”

A lip balm and gloss that smells and feels so nice



From CB: Everyone loves Laneige lip sleeping mask and I can attest to how great it is. They also have a lip balm that comes in four different flavors and is the number one seller in lip balms and glosses. Laniege Lip Glowy Balm has a whopping 21,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People absolutely love it and rave about it. They say it has a nice scent that isn’t overpowering and that it makes their lips so soft. “Love this gloss, totally different than the sleeping mask, which I used to wear all the time, so I was looking for the same kind of thing, but it’s still a great gloss not sticky and tastes wonderful!” “I love this gloss so much I have one in every purse and even in my car! Super hydrating and shiny. If you’re like me and loved their lip sleeping mask but don’t always want to dig your finger into the pot when you’re out and about, this is what you need!”

An all-in-one sponge holder and soap dispenser that makes doing dishes easier



From Rosie: I hate how much of a mess sponges make, and this soap dispenser looks like it will solve all my problems. It doubles as a sponge dish with a drip tray, so it catches excess water to avoid drips, spills, and that annoying water trailing. The dish holds up to 13oz of fluid and is easy to refill. It’s under $10 and comes in either white or gray. It has a 4.5 star rating, almost 26,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how it functions and mention that it helps them save on dish detergent. “Less mess around your kitchen faucet, easy to use, big enough to hold your sponge, easy to clean and refill.” “Easy to use and clean. Cuts back on wasting dish liquid.” “My favorite thing about it is that it holds the sponge on top because I dislike having the sponge in a separate holder where it notoriously falls off into the sink. I like that I can just quickly press down and I automatically have soap!”

Fragrance-free overnight acne patches that work like a charm



From Rosie: PanOxyl’s overnight hydrocolloid acne patches help heal pimples and are often faster than creams and spot treatments. They’re latex, fragrance, sulfate, and dye free and work on all skin types. Each box comes with 40 patches in two different sizes. These patches have a 4.7 star rating, more than 1,300 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people marvel at how much bang for your buck you get with them. “I like this product because there are a good amount of patches for the value. These clear up my skin as opposed to the hero brand which breaks me out.” These are probably the best pimple patches I’ve tried and they come at a great price.” “In my opinion, these are the best pimple patches for my skin as it’s very sensitive and I can’t use many products on my face. If you have sensitive skin, these are great as it probably won’t cause any sort of negative reaction.”

A portable jewelry cleaning pen to make your stones sparkle again



From Rosie: I need this portable jewelry cleaner in my life. Connoisseurs’ Diamond Dazzle Stik has a gel with “micro-fine cleansers and polishing agents.” You can buy a single stick for under $10, but there are also options for a 2- or 3-pack, or to bundle it with cleaning wipes. They have a 4.6 star rating, more than 51,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who own it say it’s easy to use and really makes their jewelry sparkle like new again. “This little stick does it all. It is small, easy to carry and travel with and works amazingly well!! It is great for in between professional cleanings and will leave your jewelry looking like new.” “I can confidently say this is the best jewelry cleaner I’ve ever come across. The genius behind this pen is its convenience and efficiency. I was particularly impressed with its effectiveness on my lab-created diamond and moissanite pieces.” “I keep this brush in my purse so I always have it handy for a quick cleaning of my rings. It does a great job! Makes everything sparkle like new!”

A stylish garbage can that helps keep your car clean



From Rosie: Since I have two elementary-school age boys, I am on a non-stop quest to keep my car clean. This waterproof car trash can has pockets for storage and can be strapped to the back (or front) of your seats. It comes in 2.5 or a 3 gallons and 11 different colors and patterns. Prices vary by pattern and size, but they’re all in between $10 and $20. It has a 4.7 star rating, almost 6,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s well-made and really helps keep their cars clean. “Very high quality material used in this product! Very universal and durable! Easily installable and easy to clean! Good size and sleek look!” “I love my little trashcan, it is leak proof and holds quiet [sic] a bit.. I love tossing my receipts and what nots in and emptying it when I remember!” “Love it! Gets the job done. Keeps the truck clean. Leak proof, Although i use a bag in it to make sure it doesn’t leak. Would buy again.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.