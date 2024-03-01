Bower: Princess Kate is ‘seriously ill… it’s not fatal, but it’s a long healing process’

Less than a month ago, “royal expert” Tom Bower said the quiet part out loud: that the future of the monarchy depends on “obliterating the Sussexes.” Prince Harry and Meghan cannot be allowed to live, work and thrive outside the institution because they will expose the uselessness of the whole exercise. Bower has targeted Meghan for years, using vile, dehumanizing language, but here’s something new. This week, Bower appeared on TalkTV and he claimed that he actually knows what’s going on with the Princess of Wales and that it’s pretty serious. While he hasn’t turned on the Waleses, we’re going to see more of this in the coming days, weeks and months:
On Kate’s surgery & recovery: “We’re not being told what the surgery was. As I understand it, it was very serious. I won’t reveal what I’ve been told it was, but she is seriously ill. It is not fatal. She will recover, but it’s a long healing process and that’s why she’s disappeared from view.”
It’s not a PR problem, it’s an illness problem: “It’s far worse than news management… we have a crisis for the monarchy at the moment. The king is ill, probably more serious than we realize, the Princess of Wales, who is the future of the monarchy… is seriously ill too. We have the constant problem of Harry and Meghan, the reappearance of Andrew is catastrophic, it’s a very bad time for the monarchy and a bad time for Britain…it’s not so much the news management, it’s literally the facts. The facts are that the royal family at the moment is besieged by bad health and unfortunately by scandal too.”
The timeline for Kate & Charles’s recovery: “I think it’s months rather than weeks. I think Kate’s recovery will be much longer than they originally anticipated, and I think the king is rightly taking his cancer treatment very seriously.”
While Bower talks out of his ass a lot of the time and he’s truly one of the most vile people I’ve ever seen, he often gives a glimpse into the general mindset of the royalist media. Between Bower’s statements and the Daily Mail’s columnists freaking out all week, it definitely seems like there’s a lot of panic going around the royal establishment and their media handlers. All of this to say, I actually think Bower has got it right in this narrow instance, that Kate’s condition is much more serious than the palace has led people to believe, and that she’s not going to pop up on Easter Sunday with a fresh wiglet and a BBL. We probably won’t see her until Trooping the Colour in June, if that.
Ugh. I just can’t take bower seriously. He’s been caught on so many lies. Who’s to say he’s not just jumping on what Concha has been saying and he actually knows nothing. That said, I can believe that something is up with kate and she won’t be seen well past easter.
First he says he hasn’t been told what the surgery was. Then, literally, the next sentence is, I won’t reveal what I was told it was. Which is it?
Sorry, originally posted this on today’s William post, makes more sense here:
First time commenting regarding the Kate health issue, but just want to add something based on personal experience with abdominal surgery. My son had a full colorectomy. Immediately after he had to deal with an ileostomy bag. It’s a pain to manage but he felt the most healthy he had in a long time during that portion of his health journey. I suspect this is Kate’s current situation, waiting on her system to heal so she can then have another surgery for the reversal. If this is what she’s going through she’s most likely very healthy at the moment but hiding due to the stigma of the ileostomy bag. If so, it’s a shame, she could be doing very good work to dispell that stigma. But it is a very big mental load. After the reversal she may be feeling very sick again for quite a while.
Congratulations on your son’s journey back to health and recovery, and thanks for the insight, Jen.
I hope your son is now well and I think it is highly likely that Kate is going through the same thing .
I think this is what it is, too. I had a temporary bag and reversal surgery. The timeline fits.
I had a bag for about 6 months. I had been in a medically induced coma (died more than once but was brought back to tell the tale, thank modern medicine that all the powers that be). Was working for 3 months of that, then I had the reversal. I think she came very close to death as well.
Thank you for this information, Lily. I am very sorry you went through this, and also in admiration of your recovery.
Thanks Lily for sharing your health travails, it very well could be the same thing for Kate.
I’ve always thought this is what she had done.
Me too – until this week, that is, when I got to the point of thinking it was something else. Jen’s post makes sense to me and brings me back into the fold of abdominal surgery. Posters on here, right at the start, shared personal stories of horrific pain and surgeries. I do think however that her illness has possibly caused mental health issues, or her illness has been impacted and made worse by mental health issues – a perfect storm.
It does not explain why K cannot be seen or why she is not speaking . Historically, she has always had a desperate determination to have her photo taken and dominate everyone else, It is totally out of character for her not to be peacocking. Is Bower a treasured expert of the Royals or just another vile old man pretending to be a journalist.
Yes, people keep mentioning that they think she has an ileostomy bag, and initially I thought that could be it, but that still leaves a lot of unanswered questions and does not fully explain the weirdness going on. If she were in a healthy enough place right now for some sort of photo op, we would have one, even if from the chest up or something.
And if not a photo op, a message FROM Kate (not on Kate’s behalf) thanking everyone for their good wishes. Pics of CarolE heading over to Windsor to visit. Embiggening articles about how Kate is the lynchpin of the monarchy and works so hard everyday to get better so she can save everything. Yet there’s been nothing like that. Like they’re not only sure when she’ll be better, but if.
No one is asking for photos of an ostomy bag. A picture of her face reading today’s newspaper would suffice.
Lily has made a brilliant post above about possible same surgery and medically induced coma. From personal experience.
He is a vile old man pretending to be a journalist. A general all-around POS.
@Sparrow yes but now we’re talking about two different things. Kate being in a medically induced coma (which could be as a result of a variety of surgeries) is different than Kate refusing to be photographed because of an ostomy bag.
I hope your son is fine now, but if Kate has this and doesnt’ want to share it(she could raise a lot of awereness) then why not publish a pic of her with flowers/cards taken from the shoulders up, or put a bouquet in front of her?
I can almost buy something like this, but I do feel like it would’ve been very easy to get a single picture of Kate sitting in bed, reading a card or admiring some flowers or something, with a “Catherine very much appreciates all of your well wishes during her recovery” message. Hell, get a shot of Louis reading a book to her! Some tiny crumb would’ve gone a long way here.
Like I said above. I think this woman has a mixture of physical pain, surgery and recovery, and possible mental health issues combined. I was going down different routes this week, simply because it’s been months, but I’m returning to this position. I’m thinking she’s actually in some kind of breakdown situation rolled into abdominal surgery.
I had a complete colectomy, temporary ileostomy, due to cancer. Didn’t have a reversal for 1 year, as it took a long time for my j-ouch to heal. At the 6 week mark, I was shopping for outfits and going through job interviews. I tired easily, but still was able to do it. It was only when chemo was added to the mix that it became much harder. Still, doing a photo or sending a message would have been possible. So having lived it personally, I don’t think this is the issue. I suspect she may have had a post-operative clot or stroke, and is having to go through significant rehabilitation.
My mom had colon cancer and a colostomy bag and couldn’t wait to get out because it helped her feel normal. She was getting depressed being cooped up and wanted to be around people. I know she wasn’t a princess (she was a queen to me) but I just feel like what is going on with Kate is weird and not normal. The palace doesn’t want anyone to ask questions about Kate but when a whole ass human disappears people are gonna want to know why. Especially when they are a public figure.
I had a colorectomy and even with a temporary bag, I looked amazing! Better than ever! Lol probably because of 2 weeks of clear fluids and 2 weeks fasting. Final recovery was a number of months but after 10 weeks I was out and about. But I was posting daily hospital selfies as I looked so chiselled! 🤣🤣
I’m so sorry your boy had to go through that. If that is what Kate had, and she had come out with a pretty, stage-managed photo of her surrounded by the kids, with a bag, everyone would have been soooooooo supportive. And it would have done so much to stop the stigma. Missed opportuntity to do some good while also getting the recovery time and rest she needs.
Sorry about your sons issues. But none of that explains the rest of it. Why aren’t Kate’s parents being seen going in or out. And the kids are usually trotted out for these types of things. And Williams sudden spiral. And if it was just some actual health issue. There would be more statements saying she’s doing better. Or pictures of the get well cards and things. But it’s a total shutdown. And nothing is being said. Nothing that can’t be explained if the truth does finally come out. None of what is happening would be happening if this was just some health issue.
I agree. William’s obvious withdrawal from most *work* related events, and not appearing with his family members since Christmas, speaks volumes about desperately trying to cover something up. The Midds have gone to ground as has the blow-hard Uncle Gary, and the children seem to have been taken from school. I more and more think that our commenter Mary Pester, who has an inside source of information, is right in her opinion that they’ve gone to Balmoral.
I think this is what it is, too. A friend of mine was sick for YEARS and went to doctor after doctor. It turned out she had undiagnosed crohn’s and had to be put in an induced coma and almost died. She had the surgery and the bag. Full recovery took more than a year.
Thank you so much for sharing this. I so empathize with you and anyone who has taken care of a child through a serious health battle. I really hope your son heals completely and goes on to live a very comfortable life.
I know it’s a very American attitude but I think this kind of honesty and information sharing sets us free and is incredibly healthy. The implication that there is something about illness that should be hidden is a bit..idk if offensive is the right word, but I don’t like it. Once you grow up and meet a lot of people, you realize that EVERYONE has trials. Everyone has wiped butts, most have taken care of very sick family or at least seen the effects of serious illness. And frankly, most of us can empathize with families afflicted by addiction too. TRF should remember this.
Seriously ill. Not fatal but the kind of ill that she can’t be shown to the public? Not even with Vaseline on the lens and soft lighting? 😳 And THIS is supposed to be reassuring?
this gives credence to the coma rumor being true. She is either recovering from a coma or remains in one. Coma itself isn’t fatal, but recovery can be long and slow, and there could be permanent damage.
What if she has to learn to walk and talk all over again?
Tin foil tiara in place:
My guess is that Kate’s tenure as Princess of Wales is ending. She will be “retired,” to the country–maybe she’ll join the kids and her mother in Balmoral, where they can be hidden out of sight. William can’t divorce her under these circumstances without looking like an absolute bastard–unless they pull a “St Kate generously gave her husband his freedom to find another companion to do the job of monarch’s spouse.” The next Mrs Wales will be called the new Duchess of Cornwall and will be Princess Consort. The “Princess of Wales” title is retired until George and Kate is called “The Princes’s Mum”.
Heck, he might even find a woman of color to marry to “one-up” Harry and “prove” he isn’t racist, but will make sure she never has any children to taint his bloodline.
Okay, but in this situation, are the kids to move to balmoral permanently? It’s hard to imagine.
Lanne why would the kids go to Balmoral? Their school is at Windsor, then George goes to Eton. The other two will likely be local. Kate’s not leaving her kids and living in the outposts of Scotland. The kids lives will keep going and Kate will be a part of that.
The kids are not in school at the moment–they haven’t been in school since this all began. It’s an easy pretense to keep uo because everyone expects the kids lives to be private, and the school could put families on lockdown: “anyone who shares information about the Wales kids in any circumstances will have their children immediately withdrawn.”
Kids are a loose cannon–whatever is being hidden from the public could be hidden from the kids as well by keeping them away,.
@Ianne
I actually think this is spot-on. This is the slow rollout of a divorce or public separation that lets William continue to do whatever the hell he wants. Kate provided him with heirs so she’s done.
If she wasn’t such a horrible mean girl I would feel worse for her, but as I’ve said in multiple comment threads, this is what she and her mom schemed for for over a decade. They had no contingency plans and didn’t focus on anything other than Big Blue and Big Fancy Hat.
Shame.
“tenure as Princess of Wales is ending”
…when did it start? She hasn’t done anything
Not to fall into the conspiracy territory but this is really begining to sound like cosmetic surgery gone wrong. There are literally no reason for them to be so squirelly about this situation when Charles is relatively opened about his cancer treatment.
I don’t know. There’s the ambulance rushing from KP right after Christmas. I don’t think it’s something planned like a cosmetic procedure gone wrong, I think it’s a sudden health issue.
People seem to think that serious developments can’t come about from plastic surgery for some reason. Donda West died from cardiac arrest after an operation. Joan Rivers died after going into cardiac arrest from a “minor elective surgery.” These surgeries are typically performed outpatient, but if a person goes into cardiac arrest or something equally serious, an ambulance would be called. Do people think Donda and Joan didn’t have access to the good surgeons? Surgery has its dangers, even plastic surgery.
IF it is something like a bad stroke, she could be partially paralyzed. Her face could look different. There are many serious medical events that could cause shocking and visible physical changes. I’ve always thought that cosmetic surgery was by far the least likely reason.
You can get a good bit of recovery done from cosmetic surgery in 2.5 months so the traditional summer disappearance would have been the time to do cosmetic procedures.
I get that it’s obviously something serious but the fact that they acting as if it’s shameful just doesn’t make it look like it’s not something like a cosmetic procedure that went bad. Like, if she had a stroke where’s the shame in it ? The actress Aubrey Plaza had one when she was 20 and I’ve never heard anybody making fun of someone because they’ve suffered from something like that. What medical condition can be so shameful in their eyes that it needs to be hidden at all costs ?
Jeremy Renner was posting proof-of-life pics with his hospital staff and family days after being crushed within an inch of his life… Just saying.
Well those comments by Mr bowel will certainly stop all the rumors and speculation going wild.🙄
“We have the constant problem of Harry and Meghan, the reappearance of Andrew is catastrophic, …”
H&M were bullied. They are not the problem, that was the BRF and the BM! And they’ve been gone for 4, four (!), years now.
As to Andrew, if the BM put pressure on the RF and the Met did their job, he would no longer be a problem either. It’s men like Bower that enable Paedrew to stay and then complain about it.
I mean to him they are a constant problem. Two people who pointed out the hypocrisy of the media and the family, and left. The problem for them is they didn’t crash and burn they are successful, popular, and clearly not interested in returning. This can’t be allowed. I know commenters like to say that the average Brit doesn’t pay attention to the royal family but at some point even the most oblivious person is going to ask what’s the point, and why is my money being used for them.
Exactly. They are also a “constant problem” because a certain percentage of these weirdos have decided they are.
I had a friend in senior year high school who had a break up with her first serious boyfriend but told us she was fine, over it, and he was no good anyway…she then proceeded to tell us that several times a day for weeks on end and escalated to driving a certain route so she could see if his car was in his driveway. This continued until we called her out and she got some help.
…Sound like any portion of British media and “experts” we know?
Therapy. Therapy. Monarchists should look into it.
The leaks are starting. Explains nothing about William and his issues though. Everything really does seem to be a cover up for him.
I wholeheartedly agree. I know many people are saying that Kate is being protected but I think all this cover up is being done more for William and the institution. Married ins are disposable. If they in any way go against the grain they are dealt with. Besides, Kate was only used as a weapon against Meghan. When Meghan left they tried mightily to change Kate into Meghan. Well, now Meghan is gone, they couldn’t change her into Meghan, and William obviously has no use for Kate. Kate will now become the target. That is once William stops this facade and gets out of the media’s way.
My current theory is that William is freaking out because whatever happened, he’s afraid Kate isn’t going to make a full recovery. He isn’t going to be able to divorce her. She isn’t going to be able to do the work she used to. It’s going to all be on him.
“The POW is the future of the monarchy”? Wouldn’t that be PW and PG?
I know the articles where CarolE has obviously briefed say that, but has Bower ever gone that Keen Mandela route? I have to admit, when I read that bit , my mind went full on “does he mean her survival the future of the monarchy, because if it ever gets out what happens to her, everything crumbles down?” Because the future of the monarchy is obviously Will and George (and Charlotte and Louis even)…you know, the heirs, not the married in.
I’m just here to remind everyone that the two named royal racist are seriously I’ll.
Coincidence? karma ?
Telling statement right? Imagine if this ultimately is a chronic health issue and she legitimately can’t even do the little bit of “work” she used to? They would be soooo screwed!!
I’m sure this will be used as Kate can’t work and she will only attend events where she can wear shiny jewels. That’s assuming W doesn’t ditch her totally.
Yeah let’s not let this fade. Racism kills and what about little Archie’s privacy and feelings.
I’m getting really disturbed by the way everyone clutches pearls about Kate’s “ medical privacy” while ignoring that she didn’t care about a baby’s basic dignity and she and her husband threw Archie to the media before he was even born.
@My Three Cents..
More like Pr to make everyone forget and seek sympathy. I said this before…the minute they were named they both had medical conditions.
Karma? Two people are seriously ill. And this doesn’t mean I don’t remain in horror at what was done to Meghan, and Harry, and her suicidal intentions and the truly awful experience she had, damn it – when she was pregnant, but I can’t see anything payback-ish in this.
I’ve been wondering if she had an ischemic (sp?) or hemorrhagic stroke. My mom had the latter and was part of a stroke survivors group. It’s not a pretty, or easy, recovery process. Would explain length of stay in hospital, as well as not wanting to put out pictures of her while she recovers. Would also explain the coma rumours to some extent.
Interesting… My theory of the moment is kidney failure/transplant, which would explain the timeline and allow KP to play with a kernel of truth. If that’s the case, I truly do feel compassion — being a mom with 3 kids changes everything.
This is a possibility. I had a brain haemorrhage and was extremely lucky I was in hospital for 11 days but made a full recovery and was back to my old routine within weeks of getting home. However, only 20% of people make full recoveries and it can take years.
But they said that the operation was planned?
Strokes (ischemic ones) are a potential complication after surgery, so she may have had one as a result of a planned surgery.
But why wouldn’t they come out and say that? Surgical complications are nothing to be ashamed of and it would shut people up. Plus the palace line is that everything went well and Kate is progressing. One evidence of things going well is being up and about.
This is entirely reasonable, surgery complications happen, esp in very involved surgeries. Would explain the induced coma rumors This seemed most likely to me until William began to fall apart and I became somewhat convinced that he had been involved in her sudden “problem”. I guess one shouldn’t make predictions, he is out and about again…not sure what’s going on but its more than they will ever admit to, that I do know. This here is the first I have heard someone say she will fully recover, but he could be lying too. Hmmm.
Yes I mean I do understand the idea that he could have done something to her based on his behavior and what we know about him. However, let’s say he didn’t actually assault her. His behavior could be based on the frustration of not knowing if/when she will be able to “work” again. Uncertainty and lack of control can trigger all sorts of things for people with unresolved trauma. Perhaps he wanted out (since before) but is now being told that he can’t divorce her and is throwing a tantrum over it?
My dad had a hemoraggic stroke last year and died from the brain bleed less than a week later. Granted he was 79, but hemoragic strokes are super debilitating–from what I was told by the neurologist, there isn’t much that can be done for treatment that’s effective on even someone middle-aged like Kate. With very young people their skulls can be opened and fluid drained, but the success rate above the age of 21-22 is really, really slim.
I love the BBL rumors 😂🤪, but she could have had a stomach full of ulcers too.
Whatever it is or was, it might just result in more of the same—and that is that the delicate 🌸 cannot work, will not be resuming full-time duties 🙄, will be on a lite schedule from now until perpetuity.
Who wants to lay $5 on it?
Two thoughts of total wild speculation.
1) when Matthew Perry’s colon burst he spent 5 months in the hospital. This was from abusing opiates. When someone has an eating disorder and has been abusing laxatives and messing with the GI track they also can have major issues with their colon.
2) people suffering from eating disorders can often have heart attacks and strokes. If she had a stroke they would definitely keep her hidden away until she was making progress rather than trotting her out.
I think these two options are more likely than a BBL
I agree that these options seem most likely. The BBL stuff was never a serious theory, just a joke.
agree
Ischemic bowel sucks too. It’s like a stroke for one of the arteries that nourishes the intestine. Super complicated course.
The bbl is a joke. It would seriously make her top over. She wouldn’t be able to stand upright with a bbl.
I think earing disorder too. It explains the long recoverybecause mental issues don’t have definite recovery time. And, the royal family finds mental health issues to be shameful, hence the refusal to articulate what it is.
Nope, sorry, don’t buy it. If she was just seriously ill with a long recovery, the coverage would be absolutely cloying with all the nonstop fluff stories we’ve mentioned here for weeks. Her illness (even if it’s very serious) would not precipitate a complete change in comms strategy. Hell, if she were that ill they would’ve lied more completely from the beginning – I mean this is the palace we’re talking about. They 100% have the ability to cover up an extended absence. The question here is why aren’t they even trying?
My new theory (today) is that Kate is being used as distraction for Charles. The new monarch has cancer – that news would have typically sent the British tabloids in a tailspin, but somehow they’re being measured and responsible in how they report on his health? Yea, that’s a tell.
Charles is the one who is much more seriously ill than they’re letting on, and this was all an idiotic coverup plan gone awry.
Now that would be something. And really really effed up.
There were reporters (foreign papers) saying Chuck had pancreatic cancer which may be why Harry hurried over…….
But opening up about her serious illness and filling the airwaves/print/online media with wall-to-wall cloying coverage would also have been a distraction from “I have cancer, I’m getting treatment, look at my pictures with the PM I’m doing pretty good” Charles. And deviating from their normal comms strategy would mean they correctly predicted the “where is Kate” stuff would have blown up the way it did. They are not that smart (nor do BP and KP coordinate so well on their comms strategies).
To Charles, that wouldn’t have been just a distraction, it would’ve been too much – remember, he’s just as jealous as Will, and doesn’t like having to share the spotlight with anyone, especially Kate after that flower show debacle. Plus, if Kate was the one doing Charles’ PR (the cards, thank yous, drivebys, etc), then we’d have the reverse issue – people would be praising Kate and wondering why Charles was being so secretive. They couldn’t do TWO card-reading sympathy campaigns, so obviously they’d give it to the monarch not the future consort.
We also have to remember that a few months ago Kate (and Charles!!) was a Royal Racist and now she’s a Missing Woman and Potential Victim. Impossible that the Windsors didn’t call in any and every crisis PR firm on the planet last year. By having her dip out of sight, they achieve the distraction from Charles while getting some much needed distance between these scandals.
It would have been a win-win. The problem, of course, is Will. Will couldn’t handle the pressure, completely folded almost immediately, and is still spiraling. To effectively manage talent, you have to be pragmatic about who your primary really is. I think that was the fatal flaw here – they grossly overestimated Will’s abilities to, well, do basically anything and instead based the plan on the global statesman he pretends to be on paper, hence the ensuing dumpster fire.
The deviation from their normal comms strategy wasn’t precipitated by Kate’s illness or the need to cover it up, it was because of Charles’. They’ve been able to manage the “where’s kate” stuff because nobody was really asking that until Will couldn’t hold up his end.
I think you’re right, but there’s one more point. The outing of the “royal racists” was supposed to prove that, unlike what Harry said about the reveal being too damaging for the institution, that it didn’t matter at all. I don’t think Piers Morgan would have openly stated those names if it weren’t for that purpose–his only goal in life is to get under Meghan’s skin, since he can’t seem to get her attention any other way. The BM are obsessed with proving Harry and Meghan wrong as a way of trying to cast doubt on anything they have already said and might say in the future.
@Ianne no way the royals intentionally named the racists and chose to name the future consort and the current monarch. If they were naming names it would’ve been a daily fail exclusive through Camilla’s ex-DM new secretary naming Edward and Sophie or Beatrice and Edo. No, I think that was a calculated move from PM to stop himself from being Wooton-ed.
@Sunday, I still have huge doubts (as in, I don’t believe it at all) that BP and KP would play so well together. They’re still briefing against the other in recent weeks. Why would Will agree to a coordinate comms in this instance to protect Charles? Will doesn’t have that kind of loyalty in him, not to his dad, not to the crown, he is only loyal to himself. Now, I do think Chuck is more ill than he’s letting on, but I don’t think the weird comms around Kate has anything at all to do with helping cover that up.
Seems possible. This is the second article today in which there’s an open hint that Charles may not be long for the world (I already closed the tab on the other one from this site, but in the quoted article it say “[may?] soon have to take over for Charles” or something along those lines).
Although I don’t rule out horrifically bad timing and Kate having a stroke and Charles having cancer at the same time. Stranger things have happened.
Maybe she is sick… sick of William’s crap and is holding out Milania style- renegotiating her contract…. Upping the carrot, I mean her family does need the money…… and they are MIA
Tom Bowels is a proven liar.
Yeah I wouldn’t believe him if he said today is Friday.He is as Looney as Angela Levin but I think she has a more credible connection to the inside than him.
I understand the reluctance to share K’s health issues, especially if it’s colon-related, but it’s W’s strange, medicated behavior since then that amplifies the speculation. If he was a caring husband, he would be glad to hear well wishes and mention little things about her recovery. Instead he seems scared sh*tless waiting for the other shoe to drop. Like he is somehow to blame for this. He isn’t seen with his family or he avoids them. The Midds have distanced themselves entirely. So what gives? Is W’s love child due on Easter Sunday? Is the immense length of K’s recovery due to massive internal bleeding or organ failure? At this point, the bowel surgery seems less likely since she would be up and around by now.
I’ve always thought William enjoys being the next in line to the throne but doesn’t actually want to be king. Too much like hard work. His father goes in for one surgery and they find another cancer. That must be a huge shock, and sadness, for William and it brings closer the reality of kingship. His wife gets very ill. For someone with a temper, he may be feeling incredibly guilty for treating her badly and taking her for granted. Illness and fragility bring matters into sharp focus. He’s underweight and strung out. It’s all collapsing around him.
I think it’s the other way around — William’s family is deliberately shunning him, and his behaviour is off-the-scale weird. He’s acting like a scared cockroach because one of these days someone is going to spill what really happened and that would be a disaster for the royal family’s current status.
I’m guessing Kate will not return to public life in any meaningful way, if at all. Perhaps she will take weeks or months of rests between a few short engagements. Even the tabloids might not challenge this – (ok they will).
Well illness comes in many forms. Who knows what she is really suffering from. He was quite vague with his information.
“We are not belong told” yet “ I won’t reveal”?
For the first time since her wedding, the public is interested in Kate & all the rota can do is write the same story every day? Can’t even make something up to fill the pages? No fan-fics about the kids picking flowers and cooking for their ailing mum?
This might just be the 1st media blackout since the abdication (we will never know truth, be real). KP is not briefing. W really put up a wall & that is fascinating to me.
Is this the first time someone actually said Kate is ill? The official statement said she had surgery but didn’t specify illness or injury.
All these illness rumours make me wonder one thing: where are the Middletons? Why wasn’t anyone of her family spotted at the hospital? If it was H&M you bet the paps would trail Doria…
“The facts are that the royal family at the moment is besieged by bad health and unfortunately by scandal too.”
It’s not “unfortunate” in the sense of unforeseen bad luck; rather, it’s the consequences of decades of poor judgment and bad behaviour. The phrase that Bower and the rest of the rota rats are twisting themselves in knots to avoid is “The chickens are coming home to roost.”
And what scandal is he talking about? There’s no scandal with regard to H&M. And if he’s talking about Andrew, the RF don’t seem to think he’s all that scandalous if he’s being accepted at all the family gatherings.
If she just had some plastic surgery and is milking it she will regret it. I honestlyly think she is ill but you never know. She has been under a lot of stress. Her “early years” is a bust. She has been outed on all fronts. The Crown tv show isn’t even spoke about now that’s its her turn. Then magically she becomes ill.
I think she is sick but only because she has looked really ill for over a year.
Well my tea has been spot on over the last few weeks hasn’t it, and more coming. 😊
Will someone tell Bower if he’s going to talk out of his arse, to please stand up as I can’t stand mumbling!!!
No harry and meghan are NOT a problem, but the rest of the left behind ones are. They can’t get their stories straight, they can’t think for themselves. They would give almost anything to have Harry (just Harry) Back, but it ain’t going to happen, and Charlie is to stupid (and sick) to realise that if he guaranteed their security,told ravec to sort it out and Harry, Megan and the children came back for a visit, it would maybe help stop some of the rot in the family! Billy idol would be told to wind his neck in, bone idle wouldn’t be seen again and Andrew could be shipped to the US! Only a dream I know, BUT what isn’t a dream is the fact that Charlie is a lot sicker than admitted, and that was part of my T two weeks ago, catch up Bower, but you can’t lol
tea is eagerly awaited!
bone idle wouldn’t be seen again has me worried for her. I’m among those who think that what’s wrong with her is so serious that she can’t be trotted out for the public, that she may not even be conscious. I also think that whatever is wrong with her, plus her persistent physical and mental fragility (including not having the ovaries to take what she dishes out) means that her public role is over, and she will be put out to pasture one way or another.
Aside from vague mention of “school runs,” info on the kids seems to be in complete lockdown in the UK. I don’t want those kids trotted out in public, and I hope they are being well cared for in a safe place away from all of this. Has the talk about “where are the kids” leaking beyond gossip sites or is that line of questioning verboten?
The royal family is facing a complete shape-shift now. KCIII is very ill; Kate is in a bad way physically/mentally and out of the picture; Willbur behaving like a cockroach running away from a bright light; the royals shunning him like a pariah; the media hog-tied into not reporting the truth but leaving lots of bread crumbs.
It’s all crashing down innit Mary Pester…
Hi Mary Pester. I love the Balmoral angle you’ve posted about, and I can see the Middletons going up there to be with their grandchildren. But would someone out of hospital go to rural Scotland, rather than being in London or nearby to hospitals in case of emergency. I understand you have some actual info about this and would like your thoughts. Thanks, Sparrow. (Or is it just the Middletons and kids in Scotland and Kate in London?)
I still think it’s a serious mental health breakdown. That’s one thing they really wouldn’t want to disclose. And would take months of recovery.
That’s my thoughts as well.
@Backyard Mogul – ITA. I also think the reason why William is acting so shady is because he wasn’t there when she was rushed to hospital. I think he left her alone at Sandringham one time to many and she’s finally cracked. William is a selfish raging man-child who I truly believe has bullied and belittled her from the day they met. I think the only time she got any respite from his mental and verbal abuse was when Meghan came on the scene.
So, he’s the first to start leaking the story. How long before the others follow him – going from articles demanding William to tell the truth to writing what they actually know about her absence. There is no way the royal reporters do not know.
What we have learned about the British press over the years is All It Takes Is One. Once someone goes first usually it’s over. Cause they all want to be experts. They all wants to say “I have impeccable sources”. If no one else blabs by tonight, I don’t know what to think.
I hate to write this but I’m not broken up over Kate. I’m just speculating. Hope she is okay. She really has been pushing it with the weightloss.
It’s like dominoes, one tips over and the whole thing falls apart.
thing is, it isn’t really a leak, it is the official story. It’s another version of “just you wait and see, little people, she will arise and be reborn at Easter, or therabouts.”. Easter it is then.
I did indeed second thought myself on this! I posted and then went to make a coffee and started thinking, what if Bower has been put up to this by the BRF. But, still, this could start other royal reporters chiming in with their bits and pieces of knowledge.
The silence is to protect the heir. Kate, however, loves publicity. She posed coming out of the hospital with her HG, her newborns. She is okay with the press writing about her finger bandages. She loves seeing her photo splashed all over the front pages. They pay to promote her on Insta and other social media sites. She LOVES it. Now, all of a sudden, she doesn’t. So she is either in that coma or her face is busted and the minute she shows it everyone will know something else went down other than successful planned abdominal surgery.
This is my thought as well. Either she is healing or milking it for press. I’m shocked that she has done a stroll in the garden or something.
Could this have something to do with the Middleton debt? Did the “early years” businesses donate expecting stuff and Kate spent the money on something else? Now, she is hiding out. So much has happened in a short time.
Early years doesn’t exist beyond a pir chart and a few press releases. There’s no active organization with action items, a budget, and workers. Kate was still in the process of “learning” about early years by visiting places. It’s a totally fake activity drummed up to make it look like she was “doing something” after Meghan’s Together cookbook, Smart Works clothing collection, Vogue guest edit, and Mayhew project.
I agree. If she had planned abdominal surgery, they could have published a picture of her from the waist up , looking at get well cards and issued a statement thanking everyone for their good wishes. There hasn;t even been any grainy pap shots of Kate or a look-a-like having a walk round the grounds at Windsor, arm in arm with her allegedly loving and caring husband, I’ve, obviously, got no idea what’s wrong with her but there’s something very suspicious going on.
Kate doesn’t have any power right now. Whatever is going on with her, she is not the one calling the shots. William is. William wants a media blackout, probably to protect himself, so he has one.
To me, the only reason not to put something out in Kate’s name is that it might be eventually shown to be a lie, since Kate could not have sent that message, or been the lady riding in the car, or whose hand you saw holding the card, etc The only reason is because it will eventually come out that she could do none of those things herself.
I was thinking she’s loving the attention, but I’m not so sure now. Arghh!
Tom Bowers not only lies, he makes up non existent scenarios and tries to build a story about he, and only he, has inside information. Watch for a denial coming soon from KP.
I’ve believed for some time that she had a stroke. This article makes me believe it more.
I already didn’t expect to see her until June so this tracks.
Does this mean this couple can legitimately have a permanent light schedule as she has a chronic health con (short for condition) and her devoted husband must be either at her side or doing the school run? Quite frankly Brits will have to keep calm and carry on whilst this pair continue to take it easy at our expense. Same old same old my darlings!
@Lady Digby, yes I do imagine that this will become a “chronic health” issue and she will have to decrease her “work load” considerably and then of course, William will have to be available to do the school runs. I predict that neither of them will do more than 100 engagements a year for many years to come.
To me, the description of a “long recovery” and the uncertainty of the timeline fits in with the surgery being more of a symptom of an underlying issue that (hopefully) she is getting treatment for. To me, that is the only explanation that truly makes sense.
I wish it wasn’t this charlatan talking about this situation.
I’m reading all of these comments above and they make sense except that most contradict what little information we do know about Kate’s illness:
1. It’s not cancer.
2. It’s abdominal.
So I wonder if maybe she had an unknown ectopic pregnancy that ruptured and caused severe internal bleeding to the point that she was at risk?
1. It would explain the suddenness of the illness and her long stay in the hospital.
2. It would explain why it’s so private.
3. Now staying out until Easter? I dunno. 🤷♀️
Ectopic pregnancy would mean that William has touched her recently… and I highly doubt that he has!
I would have to have been a turkey-baster pregnancy. Those two haven’t had connubial relations for years.
Has anyone discussed suicide? I am wondering if that is a possibility?
I think its a possibility, maybe there were talks of separation, and then this happened, hence why we don’t see her family and peggy looks so guilty and broken.
I think she’s in a mental facility far away from everyone.
I think you might be right about “talks of separation.” Being in a mental facility would make so much sense (why she hasn’t been seen).
Kate hasn’t looked well for awhile. She’s very thin and her face has lost its “glow.” I would not be surprised if its related to an ED, Colitis, Chrons, Celiac, or something autoimmune.
So much guesswork . Colostomy bag . Stroke .Plastic surgery gone wonky . Straitjacket . Damage from a “domestic ” as all the cop shows call it , with or without a dog bowl. It’s sickening how much treading on eggshells for this woman who really doesn’t deserve so much concern. I would go with.. nothing is wrong ..William is probably leaving and the Midds are negotiating terms
Kate Middleton the future of the monarchy? Please. She hasn’t a single talent in the world. She can’t even copy Meghan with any success. Ugh.
Oh please. He’s so full of it. I can’t wait until Kate comes back with a tight face and the British press just gushes at how refreshed she looks. Right now she’s holed up at Ma’s eating cheese toast and watching Netflix .
It wouldn’t explain William’s erratic behaviour, his own family shunning him, why the Midds and kids have disappeared, and the utter silence from the media. That doesn’t happen when you get your face refreshed.
Ann, we’ve got different ideas re what’s wrong with Kate, but I love that you remember Carole and her famous cheese on toast (which has to be one of the worst snacks we’ve ever come up with here in the UK)!
I only want to add a callous but nonetheless true remark: Kate is not the future of the monarchy. She is for all intents and purposes a broodmare in the eyes of the BRF. And she has served that purpose thrice over. This isn’t a normal family as we’ve seen and agreed upon time and again. The “heir and two spares” are the future of the monarchy (if there is to be one after Charles) and it’s been communicated to us that Kate has done her part at least where George is concerned. He is about to go to Eton and that’s now out of her hands regardless of her health or her opinions on the matter. Essentially if she doesn’t recover, or if divorce happens, it doesn’t matter. She is redundant.
A major face lift actually explains everything, it’s just boring lol. Charles got a bad diagnosis and Kate went screaming I neeeeeed my face done for my coronation. As for Will, he has always been a lazy, spoiled mess. But he was always shielded by Granny and Pa. We’re just seeing the real Will. They could put out a non-pic note from Kate but no one would believe that as proof of life at this point anyway.
@JADED, it sure is, and SPARROW, I said the other week that more staff are being taken on at Balmoral. I haven’t confirmed if it’s for bone or the king, but, and it’s a big but, keep an eye on Charlie, he’s a lot worse than they are letting on.
Final note, the tabloid and bowel are obviously jealous of Kaiser, because we have a lurker!!!
That’s what I was wondering @mary pester. Could balmoral be adding staff bc it’s Charles who will be staying there more. If his cancer diagnosis is not going well. As for Kate, idk?
Why do they have to continually drag the Sussex family into this. People who ask nothing of you and live nowhere near you are not your problem. Maybe just say that Kate is seriously ill and let the family deal with Andrew crassly and idiotically centering himself like it’s all good.
Bower seems to make up stories to seem like he is in the know. I don’t believe anything that spews out of his mouth or his acid pen. That man is disgusting.
i feel like she deserves to do whatever she wants while she heals. i really think women get so much hate/nastiness on anything related to illness. “oh look at her face, it’s so fat now”, “she’s so thin, wonder if she has ED”, “wow she looks crazy, maybe she’s got x mental health problem” and just nasty speculation about every aspect. perhaps a statement would be nice but she also doesn’t owe the public a statement. idk, the double standards here i’m struggling with. do male public figures get nearly as much scrutiny about any illness? why do we not hound them about everything they do to their bodies?
No one says, she should send a photo or make a video. A personal note is enough. Especially when her father in law (a man) is sharing as much as he can publicly without making it too personal. We don’t need her exact diagnosis or detail analysis of the surgery. People are worried she is silent and everyone else is speaking for her. Also, these 2 months, there were no articles about her, how she is doing from the regular royal sources, which is odd. People literally noticed all these oddities after Will cancelled his appearance last minute. Even when they are on vacation, “sources” are quoted on articles how awesome, perfect Kate is. Right now, there is a black out, which is worrying.
According to today’s Washington Post article, Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery and the public should leave her alone. Monica Hesse, the lifestyle columnist, wrote how Kate deserves her hiatus after being forced on the world’s stage in high heels and fake tan.
Ironic though how the public is made to be the bad guys while it’s people like hypocrite Hesse profits from penning articles about Kate. The fascination for this family would be far less if the family didn’t seek the publicity and the press went along with it.
Oy. It’s not only the tabloids, but mainstream press who are complicit. Hypocrites.