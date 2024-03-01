“Prince William won’t do stuff just ‘because the Daily Mail says he should’”

The people who work at Kensington Palace could not find their asses with both hands and a map. They could not crisis-manage their way out of a wet paper bag. While different people are in (nominally) in charge these days, this is the same kind of stubborn wrongness which we saw in 2022, as Prince William and Kate staggered from one crisis to the next during their Caribbean Flop Tour. They just refuse to be capable. They refuse to be effective managers. So, why am I ranting about this again? The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes has a humdinger of an exclusive, in which multiple “sources” close to Prince William swear up and down that everything is going perfectly to plan when it comes to the Princess of Wales’s recuperation and 64-day-plus disappearance. They swear up and down that Kate’s disappearance becoming a global joke is perfectly fine! They even swiped at the Daily Mail!! Oh, there will be hell to pay. Some highlights:
Kensington Palace will not be pressured into answering the peasants’ questions: Friends of William and other royal sources told The Daily Beast the palace would not be pressured by “toxic” speculation into changing their carefully planned approach of saying as little as possible about the princess’ recovery. One friend, asked about media commentary suggesting that the palace should be more open, such as an assertion in the Daily Mail that “by saying nothing, (the royals) invite speculation,” said: “The newspapers are always telling the family how to run their press operations. This time—surprise surprise—they seem to think it would be a good idea for the royal family to give them more information about Kate. William isn’t a big one for doing stuff because the Daily Mail says he should.”
William is sticking to his guns: When The Daily Beast pointed out that similar appeals are also being made not just across broadcast and print media but on social media by ordinary people too, the friend said: “If William has read any of this stuff, it will only make him more determined to stick to his guns and keep his wife out of the limelight while she recovers. The stuff people are writing is toxic.”
KP will not give any updates on Kate: A former royal staffer who still has friends and contacts inside the palace said: “Anyone who expects the palace to suddenly start giving lengthy updates on Kate will be disappointed. The principal aim of her being sequestered is to guard her privacy. I’m sure the press hate it because it is working. There is a really, really small bubble of people who know exactly what is going on.”
Sources claim that William & the Middletons have been doing the school runs: Fellow parents at the couple’s school told The Daily Beast that William has been sharing school-run duties with the couple’s nanny. “He seems the same as ever,” one shrugged. Kate has been convalescing at the couple’s home in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage, and has also made a trip up to their country home on the Sandringham estate.
Kate’s situation is less dramatic than the online speculation: Kate’s office at Kensington Palace did not respond to a question from The Daily Beast asking if they were likely to provide more information about Kate’s health in light of the recent media clamor for them to do so. However, conversations with sources suggest that is very much not going to happen. While unfounded theories as to what is “really” going on” with Kate are ten a penny on social media, friends of the royal family are united in believing the truth is simpler and less dramatic. “They just want her to be able to recover in peace,” said another friend of the family. “The idea that they are going to be swayed by the idiots on social media saying she has been abducted by aliens is laughable.”
William doesn’t answer to the Daily Mail or the British people! Asked if it was not reasonable for the citizens of a constitutional monarchy to worry about the health of their convalescing future queen when their future king had canceled a high-profile public appearance with 46 minutes notice, the friend said: “That’s total bollocks put about by the media to justify their outrage at being denied private information that would sell papers. It’s very simple. William is putting his family first. That’s what a ‘personal matter’ means.”
Case closed: The friend added that they had no special insight into Kate’s condition but said, “The whole world knows what’s ‘going on’ because they have actually been remarkably open: she had abdominal surgery, it went as planned, it wasn’t cancer, she is keeping to herself until after Easter and she is doing well. ‘Case closed’ in my humble opinion.”
They really are this stupid. Make no mistake. You can tell that all of the speculation really bothers them too, especially with this: “The idea that they are going to be swayed by the idiots on social media saying she has been abducted by aliens is laughable.” The idiots on social media are actually suggesting very different scenarios, as KP well knows. And this is so weird too: “That’s total bollocks put about by the media to justify their outrage at being denied private information that would sell papers.” My dude, you were in the memorial program and Constantine was your godfather. You didn’t even give people one hour’s notice before pulling out. That wasn’t the Daily Mail or the local British media turning it into a big scandal – it was the global media jumping on the news because Kate has been missing for over two months and there’s a wealth of evidence that William’s office has blatantly lied about many different things.
Also: this kind of posturing from William’s side/Kensington Palace shows that King Charles and Camilla aren’t even trying to talk sense into Peg anymore. This is basically a C&C experiment: how badly is William going to f–k this up, and how much mileage can we get out of it?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’m dying to know what really is going on
Me too! The Daily Fail must be entirely co-opted by Camzilla/BP. I’ve been very surprised at the tone they’ve taken with Will’s laziness and pointing out the inconsistencies with the stories about Kate. I can’t wait to see how the Fail responds if KP really starts to push back on them.
According to this, we should know:
“,…The whole world knows what’s ‘going on’ because they have actually been remarkably open: she had abdominal surgery, it went as planned, it wasn’t cancer, she is keeping to herself until after Easter and she is doing well. ‘Case closed’ in my humble opinion.”
Yet in the same article:
“…There is a really, really small bubble of people who know exactly what is going on.”
And also:
“…friends of the royal family are united in believing the truth is simpler and less dramatic.”
Believing, y’all. They don’t know the truth apparently, they just believe.
No one is clamoring for wall-to-wall updates from Kate. They’re just wondering why Billy is acting so messy lately, why the standard embiggening briefings about Kate have stopped, and why the absolutely radio silence is in place. It took two months to thank hospital staff for taking care of Kate FFS! And note the official statement wasn’t issued from Kate herself, instead it was “The prince and princess wish to thank” rather than “I’d like to thank.” Will just released a statement on Gaza in his own words. Why couldn’t Kate do that to say thanks for the well wishes.
I’d love to know the truth.
So we all know what’s going on, except only a small bubble know what’s going, and the friends don’t think she’s on the masked singer.
Sure, that makes sense, lol.
People have a right to privacy. But this is so far out of the norm for Kate that people are starting to get worried. It’s not so much her health, but it feels like her silence (and the Middleton’s) can only be explained by William controlling her access to social media and the press. If she were our most awful co-worker with an even worse husband, we’d be be considering asking the police to make a wellness check.
This has reached the coverup stage. The obvious departure from norms is basically demanding the press to break their protocol and start monitoring school runs, have reporters follow Will everywhere he goes, stake out their various homes. William has more privacy than he thinks. And he’s thrown it away. Hopefully over something very stupid.
@TigerMcqueen you put it very well. Giving very little information and then doubling down with “We said what we said!” is the worst possible way to go.
“The really really small bubble of people who actually know what is going on” is interesting. Should we take that to mean that Becky English does or does not know what’s really going on? She does write for the DM who William apparently doesn’t take orders from. Funny that. Pretty sure I remember the DM telling William they needed help in their court case against Meghan. Next thing you know, William’s top aide Jason Knauf is voluntarily giving the DM doctored evidence to hurt Meghan’s case. But sure Willaim isn’t in the habit of doing what they want.
Yes many people want to know what’s going on and that because they handled it so poorly and left so much room for speculation.
Too bad KP doesn’t feel this way about all the toxic articles still being written about H&M in the name of W&K. Even IF (big if) it isn’t actual leaks by KP staffers or W&K themselves, it is still being done with their names attached. Anyone with any decency would put out public statements denying or defending a sibling being attacked under their name. And, yeah, interesting that they only mention the “abducted by aliens” scenario. If she returns and nothing is ever said about causes, many people will believe that it was abuse related and that she is just putting up with it for a crown.
If they had any working brain cells, they would have released photos of Kate looking at cards or an occasional message. The people running the office are completely incompetent.
I wonder if Kate is having a psych issue and is at some facility. That could be why William is behavior is so unhinged. He has no coping skills whatsoever. Obvious that he could not handle any kind of crisis.
He may have told her he does not love her and met someone else and wants a divorce
Be it mental or physical, her state prevents them to talk / lie in her name because they fear getting caught. The funny part is that if they really don’t know what’s going on, they assume the worst…..
They do know the RF indeed.^^
Oooh thats fighting talk and yeah they ARE answerable to the British people – we pay for you you lazy AF pair of grifters.
Peggy is under pressure from literally everyone and he’s lashing out which will have consequences. We’ll be seeing snarky almost revealing articles about them soon enough.
My take on the situation is that something went down at Christmas which resulting in Kate being hospitalised (there are many reasons why) and I think that while she recovers he’s being back into a corner by everyone. I think they are trying to get him into rehab but he’s not having – it could be the family are planning an intervention with him and are looking to hide him away at Balmoral to dry out and get help.
As for Kate – i don’t think she will return to any sort of public duties, if they don’t divorce she will be pushed into the background citing health issues. And yeah I still think Pegs will never see the throne – I think Chuck is trying to setup some sort of regency with Harry. They cannot hide how unfit Pegs is to sit on the big chair.
Yes i agree with all this, maybe not the regency bit, only because i don’t think Charles would have the confidence to actually go through with it, i think he’d rather have his reign and let everyone else deal with it after he pops his clogs.
“pops his clogs” is such a funny phrase! thank you for that LOL
I really doubt that this family would do something as “touchy feely” as stage an intervention. And Charles is never going to set up a regency for George which involves Harry in any way. And Harry wouldn’t want him to.
Charles never gave them back frogmore and only about a year ago told harry not to bring Meghan along to Balmoral after the queen died
I doubt harry word want to be regent
Agreed. Harry and Meghan are never going back in any role dictated by the firm.
Agree, they would never do an intervention. That’s for the peasants. They’re superior by blood, as we can all see.
I agree that something happened around christmas. The lack of fanfare around her bday was a clue in my opinion. What that “something” was – it could have been any number of things.
Something big is going on behind the scenes and William’s hissy fit to Tom Sykes doesn’t change that.
I agree with everything except the regency. There’s no reason for pegs to be removed unless it’s egregious. And even if it is, would anyone find out about it? Pegs is incompetent, stupid, lazy, drunk /drug addled but none of that prevents him having his ceremonial, rubber stamp role. He’s not running anything other than the money he controls.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens with pegs and Kate. There’s been so much fanfic posted here recently (yeah, she’s not taken off to be with H and M. As if.) but the silence is deafening. She’s crap at her job, she’s a personality vacuum, everyone knows it. Maybe she should retire to online shopping, Wimbledon and movie premieres.. She’s useless at anything else.
I’m leaning more towards this theory as being the most likely situation. It’s the only one that makes any logical sense with all the facts we have at hand. She won’t return to duties because she won’t have the mental or physical stamina to just carry on as if nothing has happened. It’s not until now I realise how sick she looked towards the end of last year. It’s like her entire body was slowly inverting on itself, not to mention the awful wigs!
Pegs spiral is nothing new, but something feels different this time round. Bring in the complete silence from the grifting Middleton’s and we have one big problem. If there is no divorce, then they will say doctors have advised her not to return to her duties with still no explanation to why that is. Whatever happens after is anyone’s guess.
The monarchy is still in place strictly because of apathy. No one even including the royalist care whether they are there or not. Which is why all of this infighting and covering everything up. Could be the reason to push to get rid of the monarchy. The more William makes more and more people angry. The more they just might say they don’t need a king anymore.
You put it very well, that Kate’s body seemed to be slowly inverting on itself. She also, frankly, looked well medicated at some events in the recent past.
Whatever happened to her, it was happening before Christmas IMO, but for whatever reason, the holiday was when things broke down.
None of the royals make the decision on the Regency except the spouse of the monarch. It is totally dictated by the Regency Act. It’s not up to Charles, William or Harry. If Charles dies, Camilla will have no input into this decision. It’s not a question of what Charles, William or Harry want. If Charles is deemed unfit, William will be Regent until Charles passes. Once Charles dies, William will be King. If William is deemed unfit, Harry will be Regent. If Kate is still his spouse when William ascends to the throne, Kate is one of five people who can determine the fitness of William to continue as King. In addition to the Spouse of the monarch, the Lord Chancellor, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Lord Chief Justice and the Master of the Rolls decide the fitness of the monarch. If William is deemed a major security risk, he will be deemed unfit especially with Kate out of the picture. Only three votes are needed to declare a monarch unfit. Follow the law and you can figure out what’s happening behind the scenes and why William, Charles & Camilla have been attacking Harry, taking the house away and making Harry’s Regency politically unpopular idea that might cause a revolt. Everything they do is in response to that law. Charles even said He wanted to change it but he doesn’t have the political clout to change it. There has been a major battle brewing with Charles and William totally in the grip of the Brexit Putin crowd who now own large parts of the media and the traditional UK centrist crowd that ate fearful that William cannot be trusted with State. secrets. Apparently William can’t be trusted otherwise the years of trying to marginalized the Sussexes would not have happened. A Harry Regency has always been a real possibility. Otherwise William and KP would not have gone through all this effort. Unfortunately for William, his main support, Kate is out of commission. Someone doesn’t want her to have a vote and that same group want to expose William’s ineptitude for all to see.
I made that Brexit Putin royal connection here a while ago and it made someone from another country super angry. But as we can see happening in the US too, the Russians have co-opted conservatives in high places all over the west.
I do hope, if what you’re saying is what’s going on, that they can get someone trustworthy in. William is obviously an easy kompromat target.
GDubslady, I don’t think Harry wants to be Regent, so I don’t think anyone should worry about that. Besides, as I understand it H would need to be domiciled in the UK. He no longer has a residence in the UK, so I THINK that would rule him out. The question I have is: PA is next in line to be Regent, so what will they do about that?
Maybe William knows about the planned intervention and that’s why he showed up at the bar to down shots for a photo op. Big egg-headed FU energy. Still, I doubt anybody cares enough to do that for him. Though I love the idea of Rishi and Chuck cornering him. He’d never go voluntarily, they’d have to taser him. It’s like a scene from Cold-War Steve. Bojo has to be there too, just for fun.
Interesting strategy, let’s see how well it is gonna go. lol.
I actually feel sorry for the entire salty isle having to put up with and PAY FOR that ass for the rest of his life. They’ve just opened an investigation into Thomas Kingston’s death, wouldn’t it be great to see Baldy doing a perp walk in handcuffs.
Unfortunately us less salty and on H&M’s side pay for these people anyway, and more unfortunate is that we’re stuck with them.
It’s a terrible archaic useless burden, especially when the wrong person is King. Chuck is weak but Baldy is scary.
The idea that tearing down the sons makes the father and side chick look good doesn’t make sense to me. Can’t they see that it just makes them all look bad?
For your last point, right now they shouldn’t try to talk him out of it. He’s going to be the king. The buck is going to stop with him ” supposedly “. If he doesn’t know how to handle a major situation like this without making it a train wreck how is he going to do everything that he supposed to do as part of his ” duty”. He thinks he’s the smartest in the room let him find out live in color He’s not.
ETA- they think it’s a good idea to act like it’s only outlandish ridiculous claims on social media, and that they have been very upfront because they know it’s not true. It’s not case closed I’m giving you information, when the other person is acting squirrely, and you literally haven’t seen someone for months, and they haven’t issued any statements. That’s weird and would not happen to any other major political figure that was dealing with any sort of illness.
I have to ask, if Kate was in a coma or dead like the speculation going around, then why wouldn’t Kensington Palace use that to garner sympathy? They can use that has a reason for William canceling events or withdrawing from public duty. Even if William was somehow involved with her hospitalization, they could still milk it by saying that something went wrong with the surgery. Meanwhile, everyone’s carrying on like normal and I haven’t seen stories of other members of the family rallying around the Wales’.
It feels like K&W treats illnesses the same as QE. Maybe, it is because the firm groomed Will that way since they always preferred Will to Charles. We didn’t know much about QE’s health struggles either. Will also hid he got covid for some time.
Yeah, I agree. I think she has something fairly regular, they’ve upped the timelines so she can have longer off probably to get back in shape and do all the beauty upkeep, they’ve spent literal years framing her as a perfect princess so they aren’t going to come out and share any vulnerabilities because perfect princesses don’t have vulnerabilities, so she’s hidden.
She’ll pop back up like nothing happened and nobody will answer any questions.
Maybe because the reasons why she’d be in a coma or worse would bring disgrace over the family?
@Misah, the coma story was reported by Spanish reporter. She said it was because something went wrong during the surgery, so they had to put her in a medically induced coma. That seems more plausible to me, also it fits the official storyline that it was a planned abdominal surgery.
That’s weird to me too. We know from previous paparazzi shots that the Tindall’s, and maybe the Phillips’s kids do hang out with the Wales’. It wouldn’t be “giving out personal medical information” for an article to be written about how the cousins are all hanging out with each other and how they’re providing the sense of normalcy. We know he’s not seeing the king, he doesn’t appear to be seeing his cousins who normally have absolutely no problem being in article’s mentioning how close they all are. He’s very isolated, they aren’t saying anything about why you haven’t seen or heard from his wife in 2 months, you haven’t seen his kids who they were ALWAYS trotting out, and they think it’s just perfectly reasonable and people want too much information? People are just asking why normal behavior that you had no problem in the past shoving down people’s throats to “snub” H&M isn’t happening now .
Right? Imagine the coverage if Mike Tindall could say during his dumb podcast that they’ve see Kate, she’s doing just fine, and they all had a good laugh that’s she’s rumored to be on the masked singer? Will has Kate somewhere with two Filipino nurses and the kids, Ma Midds and Nanny Maria 🤷♀️
Because the truth won’t garner sympathy.
Yup, this has to be it. Nothing else makes sense.
This!
Bill and Cathy are lazy as ever and are using this opportunity to do as little as possible. I believe she simply had surgery and is taking an extended recovery.
The BBL memes on Twitter are hilarious.
This is the only thing that makes sense. She might have had a complicated surgery and is taking an extended holiday along with the recovery period. There’s literally nothing else going on.
I love this for William and Kate. This piece just confirms that the Palace takes its orders from the press.
It’s funny that after years of moaning and complaining and pushback about reporters invading Harry and Meghan’s privacy (and the toxicity of social media) and now William/Kate’s teams are trying to take the same tactic and icing reporters out.
Good luck with that.
Exactly! Except the media have loads of dirt on pegs and can’t unlike H and M. Good luck, guys.. You’ll need it. I’m. Dying with laughter at this shiz show.
All of a sudden W&K have something to say about how f*cking awful the Daily Mail is or how sick conspiracy theories on Twitter are. H&M have been dealing with this very thing, that William, Kate, Charles, Camila, BP, KP, CH, and the BP fostered and fed for years. I hope the Daily Mail treats them like they’ve treated Harry and Meg. Let’s see how the Keens enjoy the media trying to destroy them. Those two couldn’t take 1 day of scrutiny before lashing out but H&M are weak? What happened to stiff upper lip and keep calm?
It’s a shame H&M had to leave the country to get some peace and privacy. I’m so happy William and Kate won’t and can’t. There’s not enough popcorn on Earth for the the shit show that’s about to begin.
Agreed. And the creepy Kate Middleton “fans”‘are demanding privacy for Kate when they invade Meghan and Harry’s privacy all the time. One of them was trying to get the floor plan of H&M’s house ( I think it was Taz)
“William isn’t a big one for doing stuff because the Daily Mail says he should.”
Oh, there’s going to be hell to pay! It’s not just the columnists at the DM, and It’s not just about Kate. This is TOB’s core constituency demanding to know why he’s cancelling events, and no, they don’t particularly like being called “idiots on social media”.
I do think that C&C are watching this trainwreck with something like glee – they have a media strategy that is working, and they’ve never looked more competent.
I am hopping onboard the Oppositional defiant disorder train some CBers have joined in the last week. His strategy can best be described as “fuck all of you and the horses you rode in on”. This is wild to watch in real time!
William is arrogant enough and unaccountable enough to flip the bird to the general public, but calling out the Daily Mail (by name!) strikes me as a very dangerous tactic given the amount of dirt they must have on him.
Can someone please tag or send this to the daily mail. lol
Just making sure they see it…. 👀
Exactly 💯!
Maybe William has decided to switch sides and join forces with Harry
Only an idiot would want William on their side and Harry is no idiot.
Also, I sincerely hope Meghan has let Harry know that she is unavailable to lend her beauty, charisma, charm, intelligence to anything related to his family ever again.
You know… the last 4-5 years has seen the word “unprecedented” used ad infinitum. Covid, the 2019/20 Australian bushfires…Trump’s actions and then it was used to describe EVERYTHING – so much so I started rolling my eyes.
But this scenario deserves the rebirth of the word.
I’ve never seen this degree of mishandling – ever.
It doesn’t smell of an organised coverup but more of a vague, DISorganised one.
I can’t wait to see the next chapter of the fall of the house of Windsor.
Agreed @Sydneygirl about the unprecedented incompetence, although it also has the air of the epic fail tour of ‘22 when they refused to course correct after the first day or two and it just kept getting worse and worse through the week. KP has made a decision and can’t read the room and adjust – they are just going to keep plowing down this bad road no matter what happens.
The middletons and the nanny are helping prince keen with the school runs now. I think he does not do many . I can’t wait what the consequences will be to William from the media
They won’t be pleased. No wonder they published that he should give back the duchy of cornwall money. He’s not Harry. He doesn’t have the guts to go against them.
I wonder if that’s part of what this is though. Yet more competition with Harry. It sure sounds like it. Will taking his own stand against the media. He’s not smart enough to understand the difference in situations though, or assess the consequences of his behavior. As usual.
Oh just give it a moment only. He will be back to doing his master’s bidding. He’s in their hands. There’s no escape.
I thought the exact same thing. He’s literally trying to imitate Harry standing up for his wife to the media, but of course Kate has only gotten a few days of the years worth of abuse hurled at MM and William is no Harry, so he sounds like an angry teenager instead of a loving husband.
Kate’s disappearance and William’s no show at the memorial service made the evening news here in New Zealand and is being covered by our public radio station and newspapers. It’s gone way past a few cranky people on social media.
I can understand them not wanting to talk about their health stuff, but they’ve been so ham fisted that they’re creating an international mess for themselves. And saying I won’t do it, you can’t make me, you’re not the boss of me, to the media and the public isn’t exactly going to help their cause. All it does is make it clear that William is a very immature and petty man. And that’s what millions of people who don’t usually follow the royals are seeing as their first impression of him. Not a good look.
I can’t even make a good guess about what’s happening with Kate, but I do know that the longer this goes on, the harder it will be for them to course correct.
I see a lot of people commenting about Diana & Meghan as well. The firm doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to women marrying into that family. That makes people more worried about Kate. She was treated better so far, but you never know with these people.
THIS is what Meghan fans need to highlight on social media. The blatant differences between the firm lying to protect Will, Kate, etc but not telling the truth to protect Harry and Meghan.
That video clip of Meghan needs to make the rounds and same with Diana talking about the men in grey suits.
People need more aha moments
Hell, a Marvel recapper/theorist I watch on YouTube mentioned that we need proof of life for Kate. It was an aside while talking about Deadpool and Wolverine. The weirdness has escaped the confines of royal gossip.
It’s made the LOCAL news stations in L.A. as well! Repeatedly. I think it’d be hysterical if one of them had an amber alert chyron going: “FUTURE CONSORT KATE MIDDLETON IS REPORTED MISSING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON MS MIDDLETON IS ASKED TO CALL AUTHORITIES”.
Maybe they should start putting her face on milk cartons.
The thing is its already gone beyond just internet jokes and memes (and the memes are plentiful and golden). People who are not royal watchers are openly commenting on how this secure privacy tent has been erected around Kate while Meghan did not have that. I’ve seen so many people have ‘A HA’ moments where they are remembering how mad the press was the Meghan took like a day to herself after giving birth and yet Kate is given months with no pushback. Lots of people are also pointing out how you can’t believe anything that comes from the Palace considering how much they just blantantly lie. This is not a good look and we might have 4 – 5 more weeks of this? Just wild at how bad they are at this. They are really acting like its 1950 and the modern social media world does not exist. They will be forced to do something (I have no idea what considering we don’t know whats wrong with her) and it will make them look even worse because it will be too late.
Between “Kate’s rep” speaking to Page 6 and Will’s “friend” namechecking the Daily Fail, seems like the Wails are getting a bit frustrated with their rota pals. This won’t end well (but it will be fun).
Murdoch paid William an undisclosed amount of money (which may have had certain strings or agreements attached) over the phone hacking with a network of assistants working in and around KP who are so wound up in whatever is going with that the palaces put Christian Jones’ privacy in higher esteem than Harry, a blood prince. Maybe William thinks (or News Corp thinks) they can push DM and Mirror Group around in this situation and not get burnt but I’m not sure that’s a bulletproof fact…
This isn’t really about Kate – it’s about William acting like a rabid squirrel.
Agreed, this all boils down to the hubris of William.
For all this talk about Kate, she has no agency here. We really have no clue what she wants or doesn’t want, assuming she’s in a state where she can exercise agency (that may be a big assumption). All we’re hearing about is William and what he wants or doesn’t want. He’s clearly making all the choices. The Middletons have all been silenced too. The centering of William, not just as the key decision maker, but as the sole decision maker (implying Kate is okay with it all), is in itself pretty alarming.
Wouldn’t surprise me if William bribed the Middletons with paying off all of their debts (and kids’ mortgages, at least James’) for their silence and to stay incommunicado with the press and stay in hiding for the duration of whatever this is. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Do you suppose Willie’s blonde lawyer ‘friend’ dumped him?
This is all William hunkering down. The ‘friend’ has been given Will’s script and you can tell by the wording ‘…very much not…’ those 3 words pop up time and time again ‘we’re very much not a racist family’, yesterday ‘that’s very much not the case’ and today ‘However, conversations with sources suggest that is very much not going to happen’ ….it really bugs me on a wording level, can’t explain it
It’s redundant phrasing.
Not is complete. It doesn’t need descriptive words, you can’t make something more negative.
He’s an idiot.
They think that intensifiers make a statement more believable. That can be maddening if you expect the truth, not doubling down on weak-sauce, jazz-hands pretense.
It also bugs me when they use “massive,” as it’s the same empty intensifier. “Keen on” is the verb version of an adjectival intensifier. Just repeats without proof.
It’s just a common British phrasing. The “very much” turns it into a personal assertion, rather than a simple factual statement.
A battle between willy & the press is what 2024 needs.
Entertainment at its finest, whining willy meets the press.
And yes, he will do what they say. He doesn’t have the goodwill or clout to take on the UK press.
He’s about to find out.
Maybe William should have supported his brother’s efforts and lawsuits against the tabloids. Talk about chickens coming home to roost.
He can’t. A) He’s a coward. B) He jumped into bed with them and they know all his little secrets. They’ve got too much on him so they can yank his chain whenever they want. It’s what he deserves. IF he hadn’t spent years leaking about H to cover up his own deficiencies then things might have been different (slightly), but he made this bed, he gets to lie in it. Long may it continue.
Sounds like Peggy is throwing a temper tantrum again and his “close friend” seems to be quoting the same complaints as the Sussex’s.
Dear KP, Kate has a right to privacy; that’s fine. However, it’s highly unusual to stay in hospital two weeks after an operation. William is only known to have visited once—it’s fair to question that! In addition, most people who are very vulnerable and need a long hospital stay are incredibly grateful to the staff for their care afterwards. The London Clinic staff were not praised to the heavens and royally thanked afterwards for saving Kate’s life and providing her with excellent care. This would have headed off several questions about her health.
KP, we’ve been told that William has become a stay at home dad. Most of us cannot stop working when a loved one is very ill, especially when we have children. That was odd. Worse, he’s apparently been caring for his children and he was filmed looking unhealthily swaying on his feet. This doesn’t inspire confidence. William also did not show up to do a reading for his beloved godfather and announced this less than an hour ahead of time.
KP, please realize that your own actions have led to people assuming the worst. Thank you.
They know, now. But they can’t backtrack without telling the truth and so they’re heading forward with full force, hoping to scare everyone out of the way.
Which might have worked 40 years ago, 20… but now?
It’s the Cambridge Way, y’all. This reminds me of a Britney Spears quote: “This seemed like a fantastic idea to them because they were idiots. “
Any time someone uses the phrase “in my humble opinion” you know 100% they are anything but humble and believe they are completely right while everyone else is utterly wrong.
What’s so hilarious about this scenario is the original sin has nothing to do with Kate, but Williams refusal to attended his godfathers funeral in the first place! Now a year later with his memorial service being held literally down the street, he still can’t be bothered, and there’s no clear way for even his biggest sycophant’s in the media to spin it without a little more info from the palace ( which they just won’t/ can’t give for some reason). My personal take is William is lazy as hell, and simply doesn’t care enough about some deposed King to show up and pay second billing to his stepmother and the rota doesn’t have any power to stop it! I think for now everybody will simply brush it aside, but if Kate doesn’t show up until long after Easter, both parties will have a big problem and Williams laziness won’t be so easy for everybody to overlook🧐.
I wonder if anyone would dare print an article about what William “will have been doing” at Adelaide while his godfather was eulogized very close by. This would be the H&M treatment. It’s odd that no one is touching on William being literally minutes away from the whole event, and what his personal issue could possibly have been.
Perhaps that huge bruise behind his ear was “too fresh” to be seen?
Man, Wills’ arrogance and stubbornness are going to be end of the monarchy. This is what happens when you raise someone to believe they are the very best and above everything. It’s also what happens when the media decides to make an heir and his wife untouchable and above reproach – they have made it acceptable for the Wales to behave like this. The British media created this monster in the last five years now they have to live with it. Writers like Sykes are benefiting because they are willing to be a mouthpiece for that arrogance.
William’s contempt for the masses oozes out. Bashing Harry and Meghan for wanting some privacy and protection from the press is combing back to bite him. And now it’s more clear than ever that it was a fucking choice not to protect Meghan.
This is the thing. He hates his life and most things in it. And he absolutely hates the people he is meant to serve. He certainly won’t be known as William the Benevolent. I almost feel sad for him – to be so bitter and hateful. Then I have a snack and nap and the feeling passes.
Ha! Same. I feel sorry in a general sense. Who is the monarchy even for? It’s for the papers and the people to have a royal soap opera. Everyone in the actual monarchy seems so miserable. Well, except maybe Camilla😂
I feel sad in the tragic sense. That this is something that should have been fixable if people took it seriously when he was young, but Royal protocol and Charles’s inability to make a decision meant that nothing happened. Everyone is going to pay the price.
Part of the problem is Charles expected (tradition) other people were primarily responsible for raising the children. Early on there was Diana (however non-traditional her involvement was), later Tiggy, eventually, as they grew older, various mentor/role model men appeared. We know Charles’ own parents were remote during his upbringing, but despite his own awareness of this, and self-admitted rocky times, hey, he turned out alright in the end didn’t he?
IMO a big part of the problem was that during the vulnerable years when he might have had some influence Charles – with no doubt the impetus and enthusiastic cooperation from Camilla – was focused on running down the reputation of his former wife, elevating his long time sidepiece, and raising his own profile. Camilla could care less about how Diana’s two boys turned out. Realistically, it wasn’t unreasonable to expect after some wild years Will would eventually settle down and take on the responsibilities of his position, like everyone else did. It’s easy to forget Will (and Kate) are the exceptions – their behavior now raises serious questions about the ultimate value of the “royal work” any of them do – but the other members of the RF accepted their roles.
By the time it was clear Will and Kate were major problems, it was too late. TQ was known for sticking her head in the sand when it came to serious issues; Charles is famous for dithering when something needs to be decided. Hot headed, jealous, arrogant and resentful, Will grew into a person that would present a challenge for anyone.
The natives are restless. Angela Levin almost slipped and said Kate will be coming out of her coma. Tom Bower is now saying he knows what is going on and Kate is seriously unwell. The Mail is printing articles that the Wales have to come clean. I’m divided; I want to know, but then I also want to enjoy another week or two of watching William’s carnival of experts implode trying to keep his secrets.
Your comment made me think – imagine if Kate really has been in a coma all this time? She is going to be MORTIFIED with the chaos Will has managed in her absence, but most of all Ms. Who Are You To Talk About My Hormones is going to lose it at the whole internet debating whether she has a colostomy bag or a BBL. If she wasn’t there already, THAT would be enough to have her committed.
Her arrogance is so off putting, especially since she married in and according to that system she is not divine blood, but her own family can’t make a comment about the impact of pregnancy hormones without her becoming enraged and resentful for years.
Good lord, think of the fights W and K must have. They’re both such bitter grudge holders.
So true! But that’s one of the things that bugs me about all this–we’re not hearing directly from Kate, we’re hearing from William only. Is she incapable of speech? Is she really in that coma? Because otherwise, in this world in which we live where women have agency is she not making public statements for herself? And I don’t believe for one second that yesterday’s joint statement was really a joint statement; we know from ‘Spare’ that William will speak for others & sign their name.
If K is seriously unwell, I do believe she has a right to medical privacy. Thank the people who are taking care of you, provide vague updates—I am fine with that.
William on the other hand? No. Why hasn’t he been “working?” Why did he appear to be inebriated in public? Are his children safe? Why didn’t he regularly visit his wife and father in the hospital? Why did he cancel his reading at the memorial? He has no right to privacy there.
I think there is a way to walk the line between medical privacy and being responsive to public interest when you are supported by taxpayers.
Maybe she didn’t want to be as open as Charles was about his prostate – but lets look at how he has handled his cancer. We got a statement that he has cancer (no details as to where, what stage, etc), and that he is undergoing treatment (no additional information). We have seen him attending church so the public knows he is still alive, still fit – we’ve seen him meeting with Sunak so the public knows he’s still carrying out his duties – we’ve seen him reading his cards so the public knows he appreciates the well wishes.
It’s hard to have a good idea of what KP should have said without more details of what’s actually going on, but I have to believe a competent and skilled PR person could have come up with something that provided more details while protecting her privacy.
No one is demanding to see her medical charts, but the way this is going, the tabloids are probably a few days away from that.
I’m getting so tired of the narrative that she has a right to medical privacy when literally no one is demanding access to her medical charts.
Where is this coming from? The woman disappeared from her job and life.
Normal people have to send a note to their job if they don’t show up months after surgery. This isn’t asking a lot. Proof of life and the least anyone would have to do for their job.
My husband’s culture respects privacy more/ you get far less info about public people’s personal lives.
I think if it were the Dutch royals, if they wanted to say as little about Kate as possible, the spouse would go on TV, say exactly what was said about K and no more, but it would hit differently because you would see how emotional the spouse was. I’m thinking of how WimLex and Max went on TV and explained how Amalia was in danger and couldn’t attend university. Few facts, but a direct emotional appeal.
William shouLd have been out and about afterwards thanking people for their support (and telling them nothing except that it’s been hard, means so much, thank you…). So I see W as the issue here. He and KP have totally mishandled the situation.
I dipped into the Fail comments today about the Wales needing to come clean. Someone posted that when Ronald Reagan was shot he came to his hospital window and waved and that calmed the nation’s nerves.
That is all the public is asking for. Mumbles in a ponytail and tracksuit waving from her car window or a shoulders-up indoors shot of her with a wane smile but plenty of blusher and eyeliner so we know she’s still Kate but just resting.
They are really scrambling. The incompetence is in full display.
I believe that whatever happened to Kate is deemed potentially disgraceful to the RF (aka Bill but even Charles &co) if it ever comes out.
I will ignore the darker scenarios (darker in terms of other people being involved) and say that she might simply be burnt out*: yet they’d never admit it because they have ridiculed mental health for decades now, Bill himself has called his mother crazy, they have all mocked Harry for being mental health aware, etc.
Mental health is for the lower classes, y’all!
My heart is heavy for the children, I hope they come out of this unscathed.
“Prince William won’t do stuff just ‘because the Daily Mail says he should’”
Kaiser writes the best headlines. But seriously, of course William does what DM tells him to do… until now that is. As for his no show at the memorial? I think that was more about not wanting to play second to Camilla?
And all of these ‘explanations’ from a ‘friend’ are just making me think of Lady Macbeth… “methinks the lady doth protest too much”
“If you believe it’s absurd for William to act just to appease the British tabloids, there’s no reason for Harry to do so either, right? Right?”
“sources suggest that is very much not going to happen.”
William: “We are very much not a racist family.”
Sources = William, very much
Just when you think the Wales can’t get any more incompetent. Will-di Amin is seriously biting the hand that deedshim. The tabloids ahve kept his secrets and done his dirty work for decades now. It’s time to pay the piper, but his ass has written a check it can’t cash. “Push out Harry and Meghan and I’ll give you your Proper White Royal Picture Perfect Family,” the promise was. But now we see the whole lot at KP are a bunch of clowns, jokers, and idiots, led by an even bigger idiot who’s volatile and undisciplined.
The arrogance of thinking they could just do whatever they wanted because they were the “future king and queen” and white is astounding. This is why enterprises built on racism ultimately fail. Racism is predicated on entitlement–the idea that the subject doesn’t have to answer to anyone or anything by the nature of who he is. William of Wales is practically a case study.
In the age of social media, can one of the most high profile women on earth simply disappear with only the flimsiest of excuses? I believe that if they could show her now, they would have done so before this time. Even as idiotic as the team is, if Kate were truly fine, the easiest course correction is a proof of life photo: “see, nothing to worry about, folks!”
The silence is telling, and the defiance is silly. Surely someone at KP knows what the tabloids are capable of. Someone’s going to talk. Too many people know, or know little pieces that can be all put together. I think the story breaks soon.
They are still pretending the school run is happening. Very interesting. That’s super easy to disprove if false.
Is he sharing futures with the nanny and the Middleton’s? Regardless the admission is just pointing out his last he’s been and looks terrible. The whole reason he’s not doing his job is the kids, yet here they are saying “well, actually, he’s not with the kids.”
Charles, Camilla and BP should not have let William go rogue like this. He should have been reined in decades ago. He’s giving a constitutional monarchy a bad name. He’s showing he never prepared for the throne and he’s certainly not prepared now. This KP clapback I think is in response to Harry’s fight in court with UK media and William the future king now has an image he is owned by the BM. What’s worse IMO William is a national security risk. Enemies of the UK are watching this mess unfold and thinking we can get krompromat or any leverage with the Kate situation to have a future British sovereign as a puppet, or control the current ailing one. The red boxes have government documents and this is a way to get Charles to let them take a peek. I wouldn’t be surprised this didn’t cross British Intelligence’s or No 10’s minds. Tin foil tiara off.
There are historians who believe, based on the few available documents, that the British government used Edward VIII’s desire to marry Wallis Simpson as a tool to force out a king they didn’t trust. There were concerns about the security of the red boxes to the point the government actually started leaving documents out.
They also tested Edward VIII’s loyalty by showing him stuff (not the actual plans, but a mock-up) that landed in Nazi hands fairly quickly.
I hope that info is shouted from the rooftops if William’s idiot enough to try to take the Sussex titles when (if) he ever gets the top job.
Edward VIII told the Nazis that bombing London was the way to win the war. No wonder he and Wallis were bum-rushed out of England to the Bahamas.
Well, the Wails have finally gotten the international attention they crave, but for all the wrong reasons. W&K have been jealous of the international attention H&M garner just by stepping out of their front door. Bully Idle has decided to dig his petulant heels in and pick a fight with the media so let the games begin. Squaddies should be shouting from the rooftops how the media and the derangers have shown IT’S A CHOICE to constantly attack, stalk and invade H&M’s privacy. But suddenly, W&K have a right to blackout level privacy.
Also, the memes are golden:
https://x.com/QueTimP62509187/status/1762922313220030551?s=20
https://x.com/ViewPoint_360/status/1762845752101839358?s=20
She has her own know your meme page now.
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/wheres-kate-middleton-conspiracy-theories-kate-middleton-bbl-surgery
LOL! I just commented above about putting her face on a milk carton before I saw this meme!
William and Harry both retain their dislike of the rr, William will leak info and take money but he has always kept his life secret. The Wails take multiple vacations every year and no one knows where they go for the most part. So I think this is on brand for William, also he is dumb and stubborn and won’t fix this.
First thought: Game on!
William will do exactly what the Mail tells him to do! There was an article in yesterday’s on-line edition likening the Duchy of Cornwall to that of medieval slush fund. This was not The Guardian or the Byline Times this was the MAIL! It went into great depths about how much William is coining in from the Duchy.
The article felt like it was a warning shot! The Mail helped William to get rid of Harry and Meghan and it feels like this is payback time. Unless he starts telling them what they want to know they are going to start scrutinising him. Unlike Harry who told us all his embarrassing secrets in Spare, William has a LOT to hide. The Mail won’t think twice about printing every sordid detail of his private life if he doesn’t tell them what they want to know.
I don’t feel sorry for him and his missing person one bit. He stabbed his brother in the back to side with his employee an the tabloid media so they both deserve all of what is happening to them. They both can rot in hell for all I care. The missing person was particularly vile to Meghan. Meghan and Harry are nice people I’m not. It’s called karma. Someone said that Harry and Meghan should be supporting them and the royal family and I say hell no. Stay away from that sinking ship. Both of them are getting exactly what they wished for Harry and Meghan.
@LauraD, that’s a good point. By publishing all his embarrassing secrets Harry outmaneuvered them.
I hadn’t considered this before but part of the problem is that the BRF has form when it comes to lying about family members health, the List did a whole youtube video on it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJZ9OqGtCj0
Goodness. How quickly has the relationship soured. Two months in and the DM has gone nasty.
The tactic of standing up to the tabloids would work with the public if it wasn’t so well known that he crawled into bed with them to torture his sister-in-law and slander his brother every opportunity he got. You don’t get to do that and then pull this. They own his ass, and he is playing with fire if he thinks they won’t yank his chain to bring him to heel. Dirt sells, and the tabloids would make a mint if they started dishing.
And if this was a straightforward issue of Kate dealing with a serious health problem, why be so cagey? Getting the info out would garner almost universal sympathy and goodwill.
This week has been as much fun watching KP clown show as the flop tour.
@KAISER, I love you, the way you break it down 😂
Hey Billy idol those dogs you took great pride in laying down with to torment your brother and sister in law, those fleas are really starting to smell blood aren’t they,
See your friends are lieing for you, but people in the know, know you haven’t been doing ANY school runs because the kids are being home schooled, no the middletons aren’t any where near adelaide cottage, because neither is Kate. Are your friends really that thick that they haven’t taken into account how open Windsor is, the MIDS WOULD HAVE BEEN SEEN! Because Carol would have made damn sure of it.
A week ago your friends admitted they were being home schooled 😂😂. Now it’s not bullocks and your not palming us of with this bull, because Billy your mere existence as a royal family depends on us the tax payer. You never know, maybe we will take “French” lessons! And calling out the DM, that is just stupid with all the dirt they are holding 😂😏
It’s going to be a loooong month for KP.
Whatever W&K promised the press for the silence isn’t going to cut it much longer.
I’m sure the press is offering up a lot of money for the scoop if they don’t already have it. And the price is only going to go up the longer KP fumbles this. Someone’s going to leak.
I wouldn’t be surprised if a foreign outlet breaks more news soon. And this time, instead of mostly ignoring it after a terse denial (aka, the coma), they go all in and basically admit the foreign leak is correct (aka, the royal racist). The rota rats are restless.
@tigerqueen, they will have to go all in or look completely stupid to the rest of the world,
He needs to be grateful he hasn’t been subjected to the kind of treatment his parents and extended family received in the 70s, 80s and 90s. The media has been much gentler to him and much more respectful to his kids than they have been in previous generations and to his own brother. His arrogance is going to cause a firestorm that finally expose his dark secrets. He can have a totally private life by giving up the SG money, paying ALL taxes at the same rate as all other citizens and giving up perks, like world class security and helicopter/private plane travel, funded by tax payers struggling to pay bills.
I think that Kate had some type of involved surgery like a bowel re-sectioning and therefore doesn’t want that out there for public consumption. She is having a lengthy recovery so that she can come back looking fresh and impeccable. William is just angry that anyone has the gall to have expectations of him so he is stomping his feet and refusing to play along. He only plays along if it’s to brief against H&M. He knows his coms team could put out better info but now he is simply refusing to do it. His attitude is “Make me if you can.” He may work with the DM to serve his own H&M agendas but he hates them.
The way Kate Middleton’s disappearance/illness has been dealt with, it feels like she is being phased out or is phasing herself out while figuring out her next move as she recovers from something big. Interesting how 30 minutes after their announcement that Kate was entering the hospital for planned surgery, they announced the King’s diagnosis. Diversion. They have not been telling the truth. The behavior of the royal family has been acting unusual and strange, like they are dealing with major crisis. Maybe she wants out. If William was known to treat his brother violently, how can anyone assume his wife escaped his temperament? Wondering if they’ve been separated for quite awhile…