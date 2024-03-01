“Tenacious D brilliantly covered Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time'” links

STILL BELIEVE š¼š„šÆ@jackblack @GassLeak pic.twitter.com/4N4AUzcWSa
Tenacious D covered Britney Spears, and Jack Black continues to be one of the most charismatic people ever. [Seriously OMG]
Paris has modesty laws? I’m confused. I haven’t been there since college, but I recall a very permissive culture.
It really does seem so antithetical to the French culture which is generally immodest and accepting of nudity yet… https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/10/09/france-women-dress-codes/
Gross. I know France has been guilty of banning modest clothing for Muslim women (which I’m equally against. Policing women’s bodies is still policing), but it’s disappointing to read that it really isn’t the feminist utopia I like to imagine. When I was in Paris in college, an American I was dating tried to get me to have sex with him a public park with the rationale that it’s completely acceptable in Paris. I declined because I was so far from a public nudity level of confidence at that age, but that still remains my impression of the Paris culture, and I like the fantasy.
Uhhh what?
This isn’t a case of some topless sunbathing
I don’t know of any culture or country that is okay with genitals on display in normal public (non beach) situations.
This isn’t Paris being prude…
Maybe there’s a different article? The one posted here didn’t say exposed genitals. Sheer leggings. I saw the same at the dog park in the rain this morning.
@bettyrose — I checked out some uncensored pics and you could see EVERYTHING. Not acceptable.
I love J Lo’s outfit. I’m so excited that brown is coming back and I love the brown and tan color combo. I would wear that entire fit.
Same.Iām a light skinned blonde and I love brown tones.Seems to me itās a good hue for all complexions/tones.
Jlo looks amazing!
First Bianca almost gets arrested in Venice for giving Kanye a bj in public now she might get arrested for walking around Paris for exposing her lady bits? Her family and friends need to get this woman away from Kanye. She is obviously brainwashed by this fool.
I hated how TMZ wrote that she was clearly loving the attentionā¦her face looks completely without expression at allā¦like she is drugged or someplace elseā¦
I have not seen any evidence that she seems happy or in love with Kanye. She always looks like his prisoner that he is transporting to another prison.
I don’t know anything about her, but I know way more than I’d like to about Kanye and his personality disorder/abusive tendencies. I hope she’s okay.
@Matilda, there were some videos people took inside the venues Kanye and Bianca went. She is all smiles, joking, laughing with Kanye while holding the pillow on her breasts. Those videos made me sure that they are in it together, whatever “it” is. The unhappy face she is making on the streets while half-naked seems like part of the schtick to me now.
Bianca wasn’t actually showing anything. She had a piece of fabric covering her “parts” that matched the color of her skin.
Oh, how I love Jack Black. Surely, Iām not alone.
You’re not. having seen Tenacious D live, I can say he is a treasure that should be protected.
My favorite movie scene of ALL TIME is Jack Black on the motorcycle on the bridge in Anchorman. I laugh until I can’t breathe every time I see it.
Yes! My husband and I recently watched the Tenacious D video of them singing to āWicked Gameā dubbed over a slo mo video of them in sparkly Speedos and frolicking in the ocean š¤£ high art
You are definitely not alone!
I need them to do a full cover of this song, it’s EXCELLENT!
This makes me want to join TikTok, just so I can like this. Is that a thing on TikTok?
I love him too!
Wow the French just love telling women how to dress: libertĆ© but only in the way we say.
DeauxMoi had posted a blind that Will missed the funeral because another affair bomb is coming and he was spending the day fighting about that.
She doesnāt vet anything, but this seems like the same tone of the blind that exposed the pegging thing, which is written like a professional. Keeping my eyes peeled.
Description of the outfit says she was wearing sheer tights with NO underwear. Here in the USA that’s public nudity. My concern is children seeing this. Walking down the sidewalk with your young kids and they get a great view of a woman’s v*gina and a**. No. There are private adult only clubs where you can be an exhibitionist.
Miley’s new song sounds like it coulda been a duet with Shania Twain.
Whatever is going on with the Cyrus family is a mess, and no one looks good no matter which side you believe.