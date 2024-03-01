“Tenacious D brilliantly covered Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time'” links
Tenacious D covered Britney Spears, and Jack Black continues to be one of the most charismatic people ever. [Seriously OMG]
Bianca Censori could face legal action in France for wandering around Paris with her exposed bits and pieces. This whole thing is just sad. [Socialite Life]
Jimmy Butler is so funny and I love all of this. [LaineyGossip]
Did Dominic Purcell date Noah Cyrus before marrying Tish Cyrus? Ugh. [Pajiba]
I love Serena Williams but she does not look like herself right now. [Go Fug Yourself]
Once again, parents can & should say ānoā to their kids. [OMG Blog]
I donāt like Miley Cyrusās new song. [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lopez looks great in Saint Laurent. [RCFA]
Jill Duggar (Dillard) spills some dumb secrets. [Starcasm]
Sydney Sweeney is the SNL host this weekend. [Hollywood Life]
People shared some of their creepy/comforting paranormal experiences. [Buzzfeed]

  1. bettyrose says:
    March 1, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    Paris has modesty laws? I’m confused. I haven’t been there since college, but I recall a very permissive culture.

    • Kitten says:
      March 1, 2024 at 12:50 pm

      It really does seem so antithetical to the French culture which is generally immodest and accepting of nudity yet… https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/10/09/france-women-dress-codes/

      • bettyrose says:
        March 1, 2024 at 1:50 pm

        Gross. I know France has been guilty of banning modest clothing for Muslim women (which I’m equally against. Policing women’s bodies is still policing), but it’s disappointing to read that it really isn’t the feminist utopia I like to imagine. When I was in Paris in college, an American I was dating tried to get me to have sex with him a public park with the rationale that it’s completely acceptable in Paris. I declined because I was so far from a public nudity level of confidence at that age, but that still remains my impression of the Paris culture, and I like the fantasy.

    • Lex says:
      March 1, 2024 at 4:09 pm

      Uhhh what?

      This isn’t a case of some topless sunbathing

      I don’t know of any culture or country that is okay with genitals on display in normal public (non beach) situations.

      This isn’t Paris being prude…

      • bettyrose says:
        March 1, 2024 at 7:01 pm

        Maybe there’s a different article? The one posted here didn’t say exposed genitals. Sheer leggings. I saw the same at the dog park in the rain this morning.

      • Jaded says:
        March 1, 2024 at 7:39 pm

        @bettyrose — I checked out some uncensored pics and you could see EVERYTHING. Not acceptable.

  2. Kitten says:
    March 1, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    I love J Lo’s outfit. I’m so excited that brown is coming back and I love the brown and tan color combo. I would wear that entire fit.

  3. Matilda says:
    March 1, 2024 at 12:55 pm

    First Bianca almost gets arrested in Venice for giving Kanye a bj in public now she might get arrested for walking around Paris for exposing her lady bits? Her family and friends need to get this woman away from Kanye. She is obviously brainwashed by this fool.

    • Constance says:
      March 1, 2024 at 1:05 pm

      I hated how TMZ wrote that she was clearly loving the attentionā¦her face looks completely without expression at allā¦like she is drugged or someplace elseā¦

      • Matilda says:
        March 1, 2024 at 1:14 pm

        I have not seen any evidence that she seems happy or in love with Kanye. She always looks like his prisoner that he is transporting to another prison.

      • bettyrose says:
        March 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm

        I don’t know anything about her, but I know way more than I’d like to about Kanye and his personality disorder/abusive tendencies. I hope she’s okay.

      • sevenblue says:
        March 1, 2024 at 2:07 pm

        @Matilda, there were some videos people took inside the venues Kanye and Bianca went. She is all smiles, joking, laughing with Kanye while holding the pillow on her breasts. Those videos made me sure that they are in it together, whatever “it” is. The unhappy face she is making on the streets while half-naked seems like part of the schtick to me now.

  4. ME says:
    March 1, 2024 at 2:39 pm

    Bianca wasn’t actually showing anything. She had a piece of fabric covering her “parts” that matched the color of her skin.

    Reply
    March 1, 2024 at 2:52 pm

    Oh, how I love Jack Black. Surely, Iām not alone.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      March 1, 2024 at 4:13 pm

      You’re not. having seen Tenacious D live, I can say he is a treasure that should be protected.

    • Juls says:
      March 1, 2024 at 4:38 pm

      My favorite movie scene of ALL TIME is Jack Black on the motorcycle on the bridge in Anchorman. I laugh until I can’t breathe every time I see it.

    • Sass says:
      March 1, 2024 at 8:40 pm

      Yes! My husband and I recently watched the Tenacious D video of them singing to āWicked Gameā dubbed over a slo mo video of them in sparkly Speedos and frolicking in the ocean š¤£ high art

    • Christine says:
      March 1, 2024 at 8:59 pm

      You are definitely not alone!

      I need them to do a full cover of this song, it’s EXCELLENT!

      This makes me want to join TikTok, just so I can like this. Is that a thing on TikTok?

    • lucy2 says:
      March 1, 2024 at 9:52 pm

      I love him too!

  6. sarah says:
    March 1, 2024 at 3:28 pm

    Wow the French just love telling women how to dress: libertĆ© but only in the way we say.

    Reply
    March 1, 2024 at 4:41 pm

    DeauxMoi had posted a blind that Will missed the funeral because another affair bomb is coming and he was spending the day fighting about that.

    She doesnāt vet anything, but this seems like the same tone of the blind that exposed the pegging thing, which is written like a professional. Keeping my eyes peeled.

  8. Bumblebee says:
    March 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm

    Description of the outfit says she was wearing sheer tights with NO underwear. Here in the USA that’s public nudity. My concern is children seeing this. Walking down the sidewalk with your young kids and they get a great view of a woman’s v*gina and a**. No. There are private adult only clubs where you can be an exhibitionist.

  9. Bachy says:
    March 1, 2024 at 7:52 pm

    Miley’s new song sounds like it coulda been a duet with Shania Twain.

    Reply
    March 1, 2024 at 8:43 pm

    Whatever is going on with the Cyrus family is a mess, and no one looks good no matter which side you believe.

