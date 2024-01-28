Gary Goldsmith signed up for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ to talk about…the Sussexes

Imagine your sister’s business just collapsed into bankruptcy, but not before she defrauded people out of millions of dollars. Imagine your niece is the future queen consort of the United Kingdom, and not only that, your niece is going through some kind of major health crisis which has seen her hospitalized in secrecy for weeks and there’s a projected months-long recovery process. If that’s what your family was going through, wouldn’t you do everything you could to simply ensure that your sister and niece are doing okay, and wouldn’t you try to avoid courting public controversy for a while? Well, Gary Goldsmith doesn’t care. He’s making too much money as an anti-Sussex troll-for-hire. Gary has put his name on some of the most excruciatingly nasty anti-Sussex essays for the Mail, and he’s built a very sad little career for himself as someone perfectly willing to say and do tacky things for paltry paychecks. Well, now Dodgy Uncle Gary has signed on to Celebrity Big Brother, and he’s promised to “tell all” about… the Sussexes.
The Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith has signed up to take part in Celebrity Big Brother. Insiders said the controversial businessman had negotiated a hefty contract with the ITV show’s bosses. Gary — brother of Kate’s mum Carole — had been locked in talks with them but signed his deal today.
A source said: “Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother. He finalised the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house.”
Gary, 58, auditioned for I’m A Celebrity last year but was rejected at the final stage over fears it could embarrass Kate and William. Insiders said Gary, who attended Kate’s marriage to Wills in 2011, is CBB’s most controversial signing.
The source added: “The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back. He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan. Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it’s really like being related to the future King and Queen. He could be TV gold and ITV knows it. The deal he signed is for good money.”
I can’t wait to hear what Gary says about his niece’s racism, or Carole’s fraud or the James’s many failed businesses. I guess all of those topics are off-limits though – he will obviously be given talking points about the Sussexes and all of this is just some kind of royalist theater. What’s worse is that the royalists don’t even want any part of it. They know Gary is a loose canon and he could accidentally say the wrong thing and the whole precarious house of cards could start to fall:
Royal experts have now criticised the decision to welcome him into the Celebrity Big Brother house – calling the move ’embarrassing’ and possibly ‘dangerous’ to the Royal Family during a testing period. Angela Levin told The Sun: ‘I think it’s cringe-making, very embarrassing, the trouble is he doesn’t like Harry and Meghan at all, some of this comments will fall onto Catherine and she’s had a lot against her, she’s not well, she’s in hospital. I think when you come out of an operation you’re quite vulnerable and this could upset her enormously. In principle people who don’t like her could say she encouraged him to do it, but she would have done nothing of the kind. It’s very embarrassing. It’s very hard being a Royal, and I don’t know if this is a good idea.’
Royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams agreed that the news would be the ‘last thing’ Kate needs while she is in hospital and noted that he doesn’t think the Middleton’s will be ‘particularly delighted’. Mr Fitzwilliams believes Mr Goldsmith would not be popular on the show, and adds that he will probably be a ‘big yawn’.
‘I think he will try really hard to make comments about the Sussexes, because I don’t think most people know who he is and most people are that interested,’ he said.
You mean they’re acknowledging that it looks really bad that Kate’s uncle can’t STFU about the Sussexes? They’re acknowledging that Gary’s messiness and lies reflect poorly on KATE? Well, I never. You know what also looks bad? Gary has always been “the rich one” – he reportedly made a fortune over twenty years ago and he’s been living a semi-retired life in Mallorca and England ever since. But all of Gary’s moves scream “broke ass.” I mean, repeatedly auditioning for Celebrity Big Brother? How broke is he?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
*sitting back, munching popcorn, waiting for the shitshow to start*
Gary must be desperate to do this, bc seriously the RF will be fuming. And the Middletons – have they been cut off completely now?
No one benefits from this apart from Gary. If he starts complaining about Harry and Meghan it could seriously backfire, the public aren’t as against them as the tabloids seem to think.
I suspect the Palace will order him to STFU and he’ll end up being voted off early.
Ahahahaha! Fantastic. Nothing makes the unfamiliar public feel sympathy for the Sussexes more than when these unhinged royalists get airtime to the wider public and not just the deranged DM subscribers who are already familiar with all their crazy storylines.
Plus, there’s no way he’s not going to be telling totally crude non-Royal related stories which will further reflect poorly on the entire trashy freak show. Go for it Gaz, you have tough competition for the Creepy Uncle crown but i have complete faith in your high-level dodginess!
Is this the Middleton way of saying to the British royals that “you can’t control us”?
I’m expecting Uncle Gaz to suddenly withdraw from the programme and magically Ma Middleton’s Party Pieces debts will be paid? Plus a “little” something for them to live on of course.
If he is so freaking wealthy, one would think he would have the common decency to pay off the debts Carole owes to small business owners. At least if he actually cares about his family at all.
I have doubts that Gary is as wealthy as reported. I understand that he sold some tech for quite a bit of money but I also think that he’s a spender, coke isn’t cheap, doesn’t have that much left which is the reason why he hasn’t helped Carole clear her debt.
The question will be, if Uncle Gary starts telling stories about the Sussex’s, from whom did he hear these stories? His niece? Her husband? His sister? Where exactly did he get these stories from???
If you’re signing up for something with the intention of bashing the Sussexes, and Angela freaking Levin thinks that’s a bad idea, maybe, just maybe, you might want to rethink that “something.” The woman will bash the Sussexes 24/7 so if this is too far for even her……..
And yeah they must all be broke as hell.
So he is going to talk about people he doesn’t know or he’s going to have to resort to talking about people he does know? Is the show censored at all for liability purposes or do they allow any tool to say anything without proof?
Is this the dodgy cokehead that Prince William allegedly cut ties with in (checks notes) 2009!!! This messy and embarrassing dude was hardly in anybody’s inner circle so I don’t know what interest there could possibly be in the moldy four-year-old tea he has to spill. 😜
Uncle Gary has told embarrassing stories about William at that infamous lunch he had with William and Kate. William might be the one to put a stop to it. The media don’t bring up the fact that Gary assaulted his wife and got arrested. Among other things.
Drug dealing is not what it use to be, a suppose millionaire going on a reality show.
No wonder the Middletons could not pay the £3 million it owes to the Vendors.
And they are trying to say the Sussexes should be afraid, not sure why he don’t know them.
Wonder if he is going to talk about mental health, bully and Bulimia.
I can’t wait for all of this to fall on Kate.