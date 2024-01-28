Queen Camilla visited King Charles twice at the London Clinic after his surgery

When King Charles checked into the London Clinic on Friday for his prostate procedure, Queen Camilla joined him at the hospital. Reportedly, they stopped by the Princess of Wales’s room at the same hospital and said hello or something. Details are fuzzy. It was unusual for a royal wife to accompany her husband to the hospital – back in QEII and Philip’s day, the queen only went to see Philip like once or twice during his many hospitalizations, and that has been the way it is for generations. Usually, the only time two royal spouses are together at a hospital, it’s because one of the spouses is giving birth. But these royal times, they are a-changin’.
So, Camilla went with Charles when he checked in. Then she left the London Clinic for several hours (presumably as Charles was under anesthesia for his surgery), then she returned to the hospital on Friday afternoon and spent some time with the king. His operation reportedly went well and the Mail claims that Charles was already cognizant enough to tackle some paperwork. Then, on Saturday, Camilla returned to the London Clinic and checked on Charles yet again. Camilla was photographed outside the hospital during the second and third visits, making it clear that photographers are seemingly stationed outside the London Clinic. We were told that press wasn’t allowed, weird.
Hilariously, Rebecca English at the Mail published this overwrought story about how “royals never visit each other in the hospital,” so it was super-notable that Charles checked on Kate before his procedure. Which may be true, but again, Camilla has made a point of visiting Charles twice since his surgery, and she’s been photographed both times. It’s making everyone wonder why the hell no one has reported seeing (much less photographing) William since January 18th.
Does Camilla know that her repeat visits at the London Clinic are drawing attention to the fact that no one has seen William at the hospital in more than a week? Yes. Of course she knows that.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oops this looks very bad for Peg..
She looks straight at those cameras. I doubt charles looked in on Kate. It’s all smoke and mirrors.
I think it’s once again both teams showing that they never coordinate. The Wales’ team are too stupid to see that it makes it look like William never visits his wife and that Kate has no friends to come visit her. The palace just want to show that Camilla is caring and reframe her entire image as a caring granny.
They are such a weird family! Imagine not going to see your loved ones in hospital. It’s not a British thing either. My grandfather had the same procedure as Charles and my grandmother was there every day with one of us to drive her/take her in a taxi.
Hehe. I know they’re awful but I will always get behind C&C undermining the Waleses. People cannot relate to a 40 year old husband with full household help being able to take over a month off work while his wife is on 5 months sick leave, or him and the kids not being open about visiting her in hospital.
People CAN relate to an elderly wife spending hours in the hospital daily with her fussy elderly husband after prostate surgery (hello, it’s my parents!). Onya Cams, keep poking those holes in the Wales shoddy press messaging lol.
In the car. Out of the car. Oh yeah, she means to be well seen. Not only highlighting William’s absence but the lies about the Press only being allowed to be there one day (on public footpaths/sidewalks no less). It’s hard not to be amused.
I find the whole “royals never visit each other” story from English so weird. Even if that were true, I thought William adored Kate and they were new modern royals and were changing the royal family, so wouldn’t you think he would change that rule and visit his very sick wife???
And then wait, along comes Camilla to show that royals can do whatever the hell they want and if they want to visit their spouse in the hospital they can.
I’m finding it hilarious to watch how this is playing out between BP and KP.
She really is good at this. Truly chefs kiss. Just a masterclass in making William and KP look awful.
I’ve thought for several days now that Kate is no longer in (that) hospital. Otherwise, wouldn’t we be seeing photos of her parents, her siblings, her children and, most importantly, her spouse visiting her? There are masses of photographers outside (I watched a YouTube video of the street outside The London Clinic, taken from several different locations including in front of the hospital, at its rear entrance, and along the street behind the hospital. There were groups of photographers and reporters at all entrances, so the story that was put out stating the press was only at the hospital for a day is false.).
Camilla is doing what she does best: showing apparent support to her husband while singlehandedly illustrating the shortcomings of the Wales’ marriage; in particular, the lack of compassion from William.
I remember how Diana went to pick up Charles at the hospital after his polo accident and he rejected her and rode off to highgrove to have Camilla take care of him. This brings back images of that time.
That smile. That cat has *definitely* gotten into the cream. 🤩😉😇