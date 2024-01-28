Queen Camilla visited King Charles twice at the London Clinic after his surgery

When King Charles checked into the London Clinic on Friday for his prostate procedure, Queen Camilla joined him at the hospital. Reportedly, they stopped by the Princess of Wales’s room at the same hospital and said hello or something. Details are fuzzy. It was unusual for a royal wife to accompany her husband to the hospital – back in QEII and Philip’s day, the queen only went to see Philip like once or twice during his many hospitalizations, and that has been the way it is for generations. Usually, the only time two royal spouses are together at a hospital, it’s because one of the spouses is giving birth. But these royal times, they are a-changin’.

So, Camilla went with Charles when he checked in. Then she left the London Clinic for several hours (presumably as Charles was under anesthesia for his surgery), then she returned to the hospital on Friday afternoon and spent some time with the king. His operation reportedly went well and the Mail claims that Charles was already cognizant enough to tackle some paperwork. Then, on Saturday, Camilla returned to the London Clinic and checked on Charles yet again. Camilla was photographed outside the hospital during the second and third visits, making it clear that photographers are seemingly stationed outside the London Clinic. We were told that press wasn’t allowed, weird.

Hilariously, Rebecca English at the Mail published this overwrought story about how “royals never visit each other in the hospital,” so it was super-notable that Charles checked on Kate before his procedure. Which may be true, but again, Camilla has made a point of visiting Charles twice since his surgery, and she’s been photographed both times. It’s making everyone wonder why the hell no one has reported seeing (much less photographing) William since January 18th.

Does Camilla know that her repeat visits at the London Clinic are drawing attention to the fact that no one has seen William at the hospital in more than a week? Yes. Of course she knows that.