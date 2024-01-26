King Charles checked into the London Clinic for his enlarged prostate procedure

Did anyone else genuinely think that King Charles’s prostate procedure was going to happen much earlier this week? When Buckingham Palace made the announcement two Wednesdays ago, it felt like the procedure would happen on Monday or Tuesday of this week. But no, it’s happening today. Charles spent much of the past week in Sandringham, resting and clearing his schedule of events for the next month or so. He returned to London yesterday, and then today, Queen Camilla joined him at The London Clinic, where he’s been checked in for his procedure.
King Charles is expected to have his prostate procedure at the same hospital where the Princess of Wales underwent surgery last week after he was pictured arriving at the London Clinic. The King and Queen were photographed being driven from Clarence House just after 8.30am, having returned to London on Thursday ahead of the planned operation. Shortly after, he was pictured arriving at the London Clinic.
A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”
Charles, 75, had been resting at Sandringham in Norfolk following the cancellation of his public engagements this week. Buckingham Palace has declined to provide further details of the surgery. The Princess of Wales has been recuperating at the London Clinic after undergoing abdominal surgery at the hospital last week.
According to the royal reporters (see below), Charles visited Kate’s hospital room and checked on her before he was settled in his room. There’s no mention of Camilla checking on Kate, but Camilla did go into the hospital with Charles, and I would assume she will be staying with him or visiting him for however long he stays at the London Clinic. Chris Ship also suggested that “if” Prince William wanted to, he could visit his father and his wife at the same time, at the same hospital.
It can be confirmed that His Majesty is undergoing his operation at the London Clinic and his visited his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales before his own surgery. She is still recuperating there following abdominal surgery https://t.co/fEnLTyXk18
Queen Camilla has gone into the hospital with King Charles. Whilst this might seem normal for most families, it is very unusual for the Royal Family to accompany their spouse like this (the late Queen and Prince Philip always went into hospital on their own.) https://t.co/Vh0yXxQPph
So after a week of KP PR mismanagement, they’ve decided to call out the big guns. Bring in the King! Who visits his darling daughter-in-law’s bedside! All is OK, folks! You can stop your speculation now. Complete with the one-two punch of the tabloid articles noting his visit and the usual Rebecca English DM article telling us what to think (“this is a family more united than ever. Take that, Harry!”)
This tells me that 1) Kate is really at that hospital, because Charles wouldn’t take part in shenanigans about a coverup for her being in a Swiss clinic blabla; 2) She may not be allowed to have many visitors but she would NEVER say no to the King; and 3) everyone can forget about a divorce for the forseeable future. The King is supporting her publicly, end of, regardless of what William wants…
Is this visit mentioned by other members of the Rota? Sorry for being suspicious but I still have my doubts about Kate’s presence in that hospital
From what I can tell from the tweets above, it’s just Becky English who has been told that the king visited Kate.
I’m surprised that Charles has gone to the same hospital as Kate.
Me too, is that not a heightened security risk, two royals with one stone?
You could argue placing them at two different hospitals would stretch the security cover more, as the Met would be required to fully staff two sites. As there is (we can only assume) a suitable presence at this clinic, they’re already covered.
Though as always, who the heck knows?
Tbh, it’s probably easier in terms of security, no?
The London Clinic has a “Royal Wing” which is wear royals go to be treated – it’s where Phillip went as well. So I think they probably have far greater security than other hospitals would. And it would make it easier to have them in the same place security-wise.
When I looked up the London Clinic to see what specialties they covered (to get an idea what kind of surgery Kate had) I found that they were the leaders in the UK on prostate surgery. So it’s not too surprising given that Charles was up-front with his issue. Too bad we’re still trying to guess what is going on with Kate.
“It means, should he visit, Prince William can see his wife and his Dad!”
The shade!!!
Torygraph was shady too.
The headline on their homepage:
King arrives for prostate procedure at
same hospital where Princess of Wales was treated.
*was*
vs. headline above the story:
King arrives for prostate procedure at
hospital where Princess of Wales is recovering from surgery.
*is recovering*
Did they get conflicting marching orders from BP and KP?
🤭🫣😁
That said, I don’t believe a word from Becky Anglais, as she saw a limousine with RP vehicles drive by with blacked-out windows, and knew it was Prince William on his way to see Kate.
Did he wave to her, or did he open the window to let her know who he was and where he was going?
They can’t keep themselves 🤣🤣🤣Chris ship is so over it!!!
Chris Ship is so over it. He often adds little lines that are shady while still sounded like a royal sycophant.
It’s the exclamation point at the end that makes it funny: should he visit, he can see his wife and his dad!
You know William is just jumping for joy.
Becky is the head of the rota and controls who gets what royal event. So of course she would pretend to see William visit incognito.
Do you think she’s making it up on her own or that KP is giving Becky these details to feed the rest of the rota?
Funny how Becky just couldn’t stop tweeting all week though, despite her walk to the London Clinic and admission for a procedure. Then back upright in her chair to host her roundtable. Shouldn’t she too be taking time off to recuperate as an example to the British people?
“Recollections may vary.”
Ok he has checked in great. “William can visit his father and Kate”😂😂😂😂😂. Sure sure.
“Should he visit “😉😉
I’ll raise you one-
Should he choose to visit…
But he must take care of the children! Who are in school all day.😏
And I love how Camilla wants everyone to know that she is with her spouse. 😆
He probably visited Kate to see if she was actually there! Cams Will leaked the goods.
The Telegraph (Torygraph, let’s not forget) and DM made a point of emphasizing that Camilla came with Charles and intends to stay through the surgery, so you can be SURE she will have her loyal ladies-in-waiting combing the halls for any hospital staff willing to spill about Kate. Leaks incoming in 3….2….1….
It kind of reads this way to me too, lol. Like Charles stopped by to make sure she was actually there. It also sends a message to William to, you know, VISIT HIS WIFE.
Is Chris Ship implying that Willy is SO VERY LAZY that he would wait seeing his wife in hospital until Chuck was admitted so that MAYBE he can visit both in the same hospital?
Peg is too busy raging over his commie brother to visit his wife & father at the hospital.
😂😂😂.Good one😂.
It’s surprising that the health hazard Cowmilla is allowed in hospitals what with her toxic clouds of ciggie smoke, booze and body odor.
King Charles certainly does need Cowmilla’s sickening clouds around him. I don’t know exactly what procedure his prostate gland received but it is no laughing matter. He may end up with ED as result. Women are so lucky they don’t have to deal with an enlarged prostate gland. Getting up 5 times a night to pee is not pleasant and it takes longer for urination to happen.
@Southern Fried I didn’t even know they had a stable at the clinic. How accommodating of them.
The media might try syrupy stories of Charles going to see his beloved daughter in law in her hospital room
No real proof of course
Good PR of Charles for having him and Camilla photographed going to the hospital, but claiming he saw Kate in the hospital doesn’t mean she’s there. Question: if Charles is under anesthesia and incapacitated for a while, does William becomes regent?
William would not be made regent. George sixth was quite sick and underwent more serious surgery than Charles. Princess Elizabeth had access to royal papers and did royal appearances when her father was sick. William really should be seen publicly now and make an appearance on behalfbofbhis father
Public needs proof of life. Nothing so far. No pics. Did Buckingham Palace say Charles visiting Kate? Otherwise I wouldn’t trust a royal reporter’s bs claim.
Why would you believe BP? They’ve lied plenty.
BP wouldn’t issue a statement on the subject of Charles visiting Kate, but the fact that they went to their trusted propaganda stenographer Rebecca English to say that Charles visited Kate speaks volumes. The RF likes to rotate “exclusives” amongst their favoured reporters, chiefly the Mail but also the Times (William), Sykes (William), People (Carole), Telegraph (Charles and Camilla), the Sun (when they want a certain Murdoch spin and/or satisfy Murdoch) and the Express and the Mirror pick up the dregs.
Again, I think this means Kate is definitely there, and that Charles and Camilla prefer Kate exactly where she is, where they can control her. Better the devil you know, with her family cowed, with her having absolutely no leverage (financially or in public support) than someone new that William might pick for Princess of Wales 2.0 who could 1) draw more attention than Charles, a nightmare like Diana all over again and 2) be younger, birth more babies and induce William to choose her over the monarchy (like Harry and Meghan). It’s all about the long game here…
Agree that Charles and Camilla are good with Kate being around but they are not William. KP and BP don’t seem to communicate much with each other but both houses seem to leak to Becky English.
This sounds like the plot line for a movie. Disaster strikes at London Clinic while all senior royals are present, leaving the wayward son Harry to inherit the throne!
I cannot wait for the crazed rota to complain how the royals put their country at risk for a Harry regency by being at the same hospital at the same time.
1. I actually do appreciate Charles being open about the medical issue and encouraging people to have their prostate exams. That is seriously fantastic.
2. I hope his surgery goes well and his recuperation is successful.
3. I also hope that when the doctors are rummaging around his bum they look for that rigid stick that’s been up it for so dang long.
Cams really is the best at this . Lol. She’s like , see will, I came with my husband so therefore I am the better spouse. Then chuck follows along with aren’t I the best father in law ever ? I took time out of my health procedure to come see my beloved daughter in law. The mother of my precious grandchildren. William. See how we are better than you at being a spouse and a supportive family. Wank has so much to learn. Camila been working her evil ways far too long to loose to William now
Say what you will about C&C, they do know how to use the BM to pump up their image. Camilla accompanied her husband to the hospital and will stay throughout his surgery. OTOH, you have the Wails and aside from 1 PR visit by William, there’s been nothing to suggest a couple facing a “medical crisis” together.
Like Kaiser, I also thought the announcement about Chuck last week meant the procedure would happen earlier. Now I’m thinking that it might have come so early to distract with whatever is going on with Keen.
That old horse does know how to play the game, doesn’t she? I still don’t believe that Keen is there and hearing from Becky that Chuck has visited doesn’t make me change my mind.
I can just imagine Charles clearing his schedule and calling William to beg him to take some of the events himself and William just replying “no can do !” and hanging up the phone.