Eden: Princess Kate should ‘ignore the demands for more details’ of her health

In recent days, the Daily Mail’s columnists have suddenly discovered something dreadful: people on the internet with negative opinions about the Windsors. Specifically, negative opinions about the Princess of Wales. The Mail’s royalists have finally put it all together: this is internet bullying! But it’s only bullying when it’s about Kate. When it’s Jeremy Clarkson or Piers Morgan or Camilla Tominey or Dan Wootton or Richard Eden writing truly horrific sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that is NOT bullying in the least. When Piers Morgan called Meghan a liar after Meghan wept as she described her suicidal ideation, that was not bullying in the least. When royal reporters all decided, en masse, to lie repeatedly about “Meghan making Kate cry,” that was not bullying in the least. But if you even suggest that Kate could possibly, perchance, be slightly more forthcoming about her medical drama, then you are unquestionably a bully. So says Richard Eden!
The Princess of Wales should ignore internet bullies who demand further details of her recent operation. That’s the view of Richard Eden in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential news letter.
While King Charles is to be applauded for discussing his own condition – an enlarged prostate – and raising awareness in the process, the princess deserves more privacy, Eden writes: ‘I believe that Catherine should ignore the demands for more details. Why should she have to make public highly personal information about her health? She is not our head of state, or even married to one.’
Since Kensington Palace issued a statement last week reporting that the Princess of Wales had been admitted to hospital for ‘abdominal surgery’, there have been growing calls for her to provide more details about the nature of her operation.
‘We know that it was serious because officials said Catherine, 42, would remain in hospital for up to two weeks and was “unlikely to return to public duties” after Easter, ten weeks from now,’ writes Eden. ‘It hasn’t just been commentators online urging our future Queen to shed more light on her condition; even The Times published a letter suggesting that it would encourage women to come forward for treatment if Catherine gave more details.’
‘Buckingham Palace’s statement about King Charles’s health has, it must be said, been grist to the mill for those calling for greater openness. Its statement, published scarcely an hour after Kensington Palace’s, revealed that the Monarch, 75, required treatment for an enlarged prostate.’
But Catherine is not in a comparable position, writes Eden. ‘If chooses to give more details later, that’s up to her,’ he concludes. ‘But, as she convalesces with the support of her family, she should feel under no pressure to tell us more. And she certainly shouldn’t give in to the online bullies.’
“She is not our head of state, or even married to one.” In fact, when Britain’s previous head of state was apparently dealing with pain and severely limited mobility because of bone marrow cancer, no public disclosures were made. When the previous head of state’s spouse was also dealing with some kind of very serious infirmity – possibly cancer – once again, no public disclosures were made. Kate is merely doing what QEII and Prince Philip did: treating every serious medical issue like it’s a dreadful secret which must never be spoken of. So in that sense, King Charles is the outlier here, with his “grist for the mill” prostate disclosure.
In any case, I agree that no one should “force” Kate to say anything. It is up to her, like Eden says. If she never wants to address it, so be it. As I said last week, I get the feeling that many of these royal reporters already know what’s going on and they’re just waiting for someone else to break the story (much like the “royal racist” issue). Given the way the press has reacted, I am reassured that she’s going to be OK and hope that’s the case. Sources have already let it be known that Charles disclosed his situation because he didn’t want to cause any worry or have people spin wild worst-case-scenario conspiracies. I do think that’s a pointed message from Buckingham Palace to Kensington Palace.
It’s a shame that Meg was never afforded this right to privacy. They are the ones who let it be known she had abdominal surgery and that she would be out for months. That was their mistake they should have gone with she had a procedure and then just shut up because she doesn’t do many outings to begin with. We would have assumed she was doing her usual nothing and vacationing. So now the gossip is huge.
The theories about what happened and what surgery if any she had that are going around are hilarious.. I’m sorry but all of a sudden everyone is a specialist and broke out their Tabers. They won’t say anything WanK seem extremely paranoid on anything being made public 🤨 which is a huge issue imo for people on the public purse. Hope she is recovering well from her mysterious illness, injury or whatever caused the medical intervention.
If Eden hadn’t mentioned it, most of us would have forgotten about Kate being in hospital.
This. I don’t even think people would have noticed if they never told us at all. They could have easily just had Pegs go alone to Italy with a ‘Kkkeen is under the weather and won’t join her husband’ or just cancelled her all together with no explanation like they did with his Singapore trip.
And that should be the bigger worry – no one notices or cares that she’s vanished.
they are missing a trick here, what ever ails her can be spun to her advantage, which could launch her solo career where she becomes a spokes person. like at one point fergie was the face of weight watchers. Harry turned being a soldier into an advocate for injured soldiers.
right now people are curious it dosent mean they care really
Sarah was deeply in debt when she got.work after the divorce. Kate will probably get a good settlement in the event of divorce and remarry. Probably to a wealthy man.
The press reaction means nothing. They acted totally normal when Elizabeth was dying of cancer. In fact it’s their reaction that assures me that something is wrong
Hit dogs holler. i agree. They are doing a miserable job of “Nothing to see here, folks.” And I think they know what’s up, and this is their way of pushing someone, anyone to spill the beans.
Some of these people have likely been stunned by the lack of reverence and sympathy that was given when Kp announced Kate’s surgery. But they’ve been modeling what a lack of empathy looks like for years now so they shouldn’t be surprised. And yeah they actually do want to spill what’s happening but how dare the public speculate.
They definitely know what’s up. Otherwise Eden and the other rota rats would’ve been ranting endlessly about how the plebs have a right to know. They would’ve had long tirades about her being a public person, living on the taxpayers dime, future queen consort etc.
Kate’s not on the throne yet so she’s still entitled to privacy. If she wants to disclose her condition, that’s up to her. But my issue is that the press that is now respecting Kate’s privacy refused to respect Meghan’s.
I have to confess that I read a bunch of DM stories a couple of nights ago. The tabloids made a mistake with the writers’ pointedly blind overreaction at a few members of the public scoffing in comments sections at Kate’s health issues and William’s limited support. If the simple point that she should have privacy is made, without screeching about people who see through BS, and without implied comparisons to the Sussexes, it would sound credible. But at this point, the cat is out of the bag and the milk is spilled; the BM has hidden too much for Kate in the past, the stories don’t add up, and people are going to speculate.
This.
(edited to add – was meant as a reply to Amy Bee above and somehow ended up as a standalone comment)
The Wailses are receiving millions of £££ for doing a job, but actually doing their job is optional for them – see Bulliam taking several months of just because Mumblina McButtons, Duchess of Doolittle, is somehow incapacitated.
Any person working for a salary would have been fired years ago.
It’s more just that KP’s pr is constantly weird and amateurish. Transparent they are not. They come across as both inept while simultaneously manipulative, trying to get the best deal they can with the press. It’s a constant transaction. I’m more interested in watching this dance bw the press, the royals and the public as this all goes down. And it’s always interesting to see that it’s actually the wales couple who are fiercely protective of their privacy, despite their ties to the public purse.
It’s gotten to the point that Kate may have to reveal her medical situation. She’s married to the future head of state, a man accused of being the cause for her condition leading her to go to rehab. The causes are from emotional abuse, cheating and domestic violence. The RR bullying the Sussexes has damaged the BM’s credibility when reporting on the remaining royals. KP better get this under control before someone decides to hack the hospital’s database to get Kate’s medical records and dumps them on the internet. Then the story becomes it’s not the lie it’s the cover up.
Are people saying Kate should reveal her illness or are they weighing in with possibilities, along with a large dose of skepticism as KP hasn’t given honest health updates in the past. The only think KP is good at is portraying Windsors as victims.
The Times really came out and called for Kate to disclose her medical info? Since when? Maybe if KP hadn’t lumped vague abdominal surgery with a recovery time line more fitting for a mental health stay there wouldn’t be so much curiousity and sleuthing. It reeks of a cover up cooked up by a sheltered prince who has zero idea that no one stays in the hospital for two weeks anymore unless they are in the ICU hanging on by a thread.
Let me check my sympathy barometer….nope, still no sympathy.
🎻 actual size.
What I’ve seen as comments or critiques on DM and twitter have been critical of how much time they’re “allowed” to take off when the rest of the world has to get right back to work immediately, and questioning why in the world William would get a months long pass.
Certainly, she doesn’t have to say anything. If in time she wants to draw attention to whatever condition it is, and help lose a possible stigma around it, fine. SamuelWhiskers on another post was brilliant about the royal family here in the UK. It would take one of four means to get rid of them: revolution; abdication; referendum; will of parliament. Possibly an assassination, how awful, but that can go under revolution. They aren’t going anywhere; there’s no way there’ll be a rexit. What these stories are showing, however, is that we shall never hear the end of this until she’s back in public eye. They want to be relevant. We have also learned that she’s no Diana. Nobody is pining for her. Britain has grown up. There is no longer the deference granted to the queen, much respected for taking the crown so young and when the BRF was far more of a weighted responsibility. And there’ll never be another Diana; she was a one off in beauty and figure of humanity. Diana also burned bright when we were more limited in celebrity; there are bucket loads of influencers and celebrities now. Charles can see not that the writing is on the wall, but that the writing is more critical. But he is caught by his character: he wants to be more socially conscious, working, and slimmed down, but equally he craves the cultural impact of monarchy in and of itself. There was a lot of talk about his not bothering with a coronation, particularly during the cost of living crisis, but he had to go ahead. Deep down he knows the BRF doesn’t have the star power or respect of old. They have to be seen to be working better and harder; it’s not enough to turn up and unveil a plaque. Kate would love the whole of the UK to talk about her as we do on here. She has her acolytes in the tabloids and broadsheets, and seemingly a lot in America, but she is much like the British weather – a lot of the time dull. If the future were just William alone, it would be tough for him, but people would rally around. It would be wobbly and he may collapse under the pressure but the BRF big or small is part of our life here. Whether we like them or not.
If it was really abdominal surgery why not say something. The entire story could be a massive attention seeking ploy. No respect or privacy has been given to other royals no matter where they are from or their titles, including H & M, QEII. We are all supposed to have the “vapours” and spend our lives worrying if Khate is ok. She has appeared to never show caring or concern about anyone else. She will never attain the status of Diana or Harry and Meghan, nor have the love and respect that people give to them. Empathy, kindness, caring and showing love towards others does not seem to exist in Khates personality, it is always only about her, the clothes she wears badly and her constantly posing for photos of herself. She might start to look younger, if she started learning how to be genuinely philanthropic, instead of doing nothing other than spending limitless amounts of time and money, trying to cosplay elegant and stylish women, never achieving or coming close to their style and presence.
The way KP handled this just invited speculation. She’s having some vague surgery, she’ll be in the hospital for 2 weeks – of course that was going to get people talking. They could have just said she was having surgery, no one needed to specify how long she was going to be in the hospital. That’s the part that got people thinking, “something serious is going on here.” Honestly they could have waited to announce until she was already home and just said “the princess of wales recently had surgery due to a newly discovered health issue, she is now resting comfortably at home and hopes to resume public duties in a few weeks with her doctor’s approval.”
Instead we heard she was going to be in the hospital for 2 weeks, we heard she won’t be back to work until after Easter, MAYBE not until Trooping, we heard WILLIAM is taking months off – of course people are going to have questions.
yes, she’s entitled to medical privacy (although apparently Meghan was not), but there is the added layer here that she does receive taxpayer funding, as does her husband, and taking months off without any reason besides “surgery” – BOTH OF THEM – is going to raise eyebrows.
And its not “bullying” to point that out.
Exactly. It was announcing she would be off for months and that William would be too.
That is what set off speculation.
This exactly. They handled this so poorly and its why I think theres so much happening behind the scenes. This didn’t need to be a big deal at all.
The People cover doesn’t happen without KP providing approval so they are trying to suck and blow right now.
People isn’t some rogue tabloid. They would have killed any story if KP didn’t want it. Lee Thomson knows this.
More obfuscation. Maybe there are some people demanding personal health information that of course Kate should have not to disclose, but I think the vast majority of people are just reacting to KP’s own narrative – they dropped a hugely inflammatory statement saying Kate would be out for MONTHS, then update said statement to say actually it won’t be Easter it’ll be another month or two after that, Will is completely M.I.A. except for one admittedly staged photo shoot and the “school runs,” and there are zero other reports of anyone else visiting her or even the usual chintzy PR stories that would surround the main statement. So yea, people have questions because for years we’ve been breathlessly told how perfect and important Kate is to Britain and then she goes in for what they have made sound like an incredibly serious procedure with an unusually long recovery time and yet there’s been none of the fluff surrounding such an “important” person’s hospitalization, and that’s what seems weird. That’s why people have questions, because this story stinks to high heaven.
The British royals routinely treat health issues as shameful by shrouding them in secrecy and mystery. That’s why Charles’ openness is so unusual. If Kate wanted privacy, it would have been better to make no statement at all. As others have pointed out, she never would have been missed.
It’s a shame that Kate is entitled to privacy and Meghan is not . Also I don’t think Kate should be entitled to privacy when she is living off the public purse, again because Meghan wasn’t.
Kate doesn’t need Eden’s advice – she’s already ignoring the demands.
Either they’re unwilling to reveal anything for some weird reason or it’s just that she has something that they think is shameful. Either way she can’t possibly be too sick because they would try to gain sympathy otherwise.
Fine, she can stay private forever as far as I’m concerned. And her incandescent husband can do the same. If the UK taxpayers don’t mind, why should anyone else.