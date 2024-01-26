Jamaican media: The discourse around the Sussexes’ visit is ‘toxic & hateful’

One of the most astounding things about the British media’s lunatic hate campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that the British media does not understand that the rest of the world can see what they’re doing. Every time they throw a tantrum about Harry and Meghan attending a premiere or shaking hands with a country’s prime minister, we can see it. The British media says some truly crazy sh-t solely for their domestic audience, forgetting that, say, Jamaicans notice when the Mail or the Mirror puts Bob Marley’s family in the Sussex crossfire. Britain’s deeply colonialist and downright “possessive” attitude towards Jamaica this week is appalling, racist and antiquated, and all of those salty people have really shown their asses just because Harry and Meghan (two private citizens) went to a premiere in Jamaica. Well, a Jamaican outlet (Jamaica Live) has had enough. They published this piece online:
The recent appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the “Bob Marley: One Love” movie premiere in Jamaica has stirred up a whirlwind of controversy in the International media and among royal commentators. This visit, encapsulating a moment with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has served as a flashpoint in discussing the intricate relationship between the British monarchy and the former colonial territories seeking to redefine their political identities.
In what was supposed to be a star-studded night to celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley, Harry and Meghan’s presence at the premiere turned into an intense political discourse surrounding anti-monarchist sentiment and the quest for full sovereignty within Jamaica. Caught in the midst of this political and media storm is Prime Minister Andrew Holness. His willingness to pose alongside the Sussexes—figures moving away from traditional royal roles—has earned him an anti-monarchy label from critics.
The British Royal Family has long been a subject of fascination and scrutiny by both the British public and the international community. However, in recent years, the treatment of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has taken a particularly vicious turn. Following the announcement of their relationship, the media appeared to show an unhealthy interest in Meghan, which quickly degenerated into a litany of hate. Tabloids amplified negative and unfounded stories, often based on racist or misogynistic undertones that aimed to discredit and undermine the couple. This led to increased scrutiny and racist abuse from the public, making their lives almost unbearable.
The British tabloid press has a history of targeting royal family members who are seen as controversial, such as Princess Diana, and they have continued this pattern with Meghan and Harry. However, to an unprecedented level, tabloids have deliberately manipulated the public discourse surrounding the couple to make it increasingly toxic and hateful. This hateful campaign landed on the doorstep of Jamaica.
Jamaica, a former British colony and current Commonwealth realm, finds itself at an ideological crossroads as it grapples with its colonial past and visions for a self-determined future. In the wake of dynamic shifts in global power relations and heightened sensitivity towards historical injustices, the discussion surrounding colonial legacies has never been more pertinent. Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ stance on transforming Jamaica into a Republic is a reflection of an emerging trend within former colonies that seek to redefine their identities independent of their colonial past.
The Sussexes were among a number of dignitaries and celebrities who attended the selective viewing of the Marley movie. They attended the movie premier with Paramount Film Chief Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy James. The meet and greet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, was a matter of informal decorum while engaging with other guests on the red carpet.
According to our source, The Sussexes are friends with Ziggy Marley and Kevin Frazier who is the host of Entertainment Tonight. Frazier was also in attendance of the premier and interviewing guests on the red carpet.
Despite the obvious informal nature of the meeting between The Sussexes and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, this did not stop the predatory British Press to turn this joyful event and celebration of the life and legacy of Bob Marley, into a hateful political firestorm.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal commentator Phil Dampier condemned the couple’s move, labeling it as “insensitive.” According to Dampier, ‘Under normal circumstances there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere. But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive.’ Noting, this was not a formal event, and The Sussexes were not invited by the Prime Minister of Jamaica. Additionally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not working royals and can go wherever they please.
Jamaica’s journey towards becoming a Republic is rooted in it’s desire for an absolute self-governance, free from the vestiges of external control. Andrew Holness’ political trajectory, focusing on the transition of Jamaica from a constitutional monarchy to a Republic, underscores a democratic urge to redefine Jamaica’s head of state as a true reflection of it’s independent status. The characterization of this movement as “anti-monarchy” denies the legitimate and democratically supported aspirations of the sovereign people of Jamaica to take full control of their political destiny.
All of this is completely correct. I’ll add something else – the Sussexes’ warm greeting with Andrew Holness reflected their ability to simply not make asses out of themselves (unlike Will and Kate). A huge chunk of the “outage” about Harry and Meghan’s trip to Jamaica is that they genuinely showed Britain how easy it could have been for them to be the monarchy’s brightest ambassadors, using their soft diplomacy and charisma for the good of the UK. Everyone over there, throwing hissy fits about Jamaican leaders being “anti-monarchy” are missing the fact that Holness was democratically elected, and when Jamaica becomes a republic, it will be because of a democratic vote.
This clip is UNHINGED.
They’re really mad about H&M’s visit to Jamaica pic.twitter.com/06p6b0X2EN
— Jaevion Nelson (@jaevionn) January 26, 2024
Amazing article, Jamaica Live. No notes.
I’m so glad the media and other countries is clearly saying what needs to be said. These are sovereign nations that can determine their own future. They don’t need permission. And Harry and Meghan are grown ass adult private citizens and also don’t need permission. Also that clip is unhinged. They really are trying to sell that any leaks are coming from the Sussexes as if they wouldn’t have burned them as a source ages ago, when they started suing (and winning!!) against the media. And his ” woman of color” says it all about him and those writing about them in the UK. Just real proprietary slave owner mentality. We are your betters, how dare you try to exist without us.
The Jamaica Live article clearly raises the points about the racism of the British tabloids and the condescending and proprietary tone that they take when talking about a former British colony. My first take was that coverage like this will provide more impetus and support from its citizens with regard to Jamaica becoming a republic. Who would want to remain connected in any way to a country that still speaks and behaves as if they still ‘own’ an independent nation? It’s racist and colonialist and will be seen as a major misstep going forward.
My goodness! An article that speaks correctly about the Sussexes and it wasn’t written by Kaiser! 🤣
So good to see!
Yes! This is real journalism! It was a joy to read!
William and Kate got the titles, the jewels, the money, the castles and everything else but they will never have Harry and Meghan’s charm, charisma, angel and the ability to relate to people.
That press is going to be the downfall of the monarchy and the country itself because they don’t know how to shut up and read the room. The problem is that they’re trying to make Harry and Meghan kryptonite by attacking everyone who comes in contact with them but all they’re doing is pissing off everyone else and only showing what Harry and Meghan were talking about. They’re also pissed because they have buyers remorse and they all know a void is missing. They are not going to last till the end of the year with no access or communications with the Sussexes. It’s driving them nuts.
Brit I couldn’t agree more. It’s really the grotesque behavior of the press that people think of when they think of the British monarchy now. TRF read those nasty headlines and think they’ve scored a point against Harry. That family is too stupid to comprehend how insulting it is that something like this movie premier, which should be a proud and joyful occasion celebrating a pivotal artist, is being smeared as some kind of nasty thing that H&M should have avoided. It’s gross.
How do these people in the BRF and the BM look at a movie premier happening in another country, with its own culture, people, etc., and decide to center themselves in the middle of that event and try to make the entire event about themselves and their hurt feelings at their king not being mentioned? These people are pathological at this point. Just because nothing is going on in their own country that doesn’t mean they can co-opt Jamaica’s social events and political goals.
It really is weird that reading a sane, truthful, insightful article feels so foreign- because the fox news and the british version of racist news- which seems to be…all of it- is constantly in fantasy hate land.
It should not be refreshing and we should not have to think -FINALLY!- when the press actually tells the real story.
The british “press” are disgusting bigots.
Wow! I love it when someone sticks up for H&M. Great article!
The focus was actually sticking up for Jamaica and Jamaica’s prime minister, pointing out the massive disrespect aimed their way by the British press.
The Sussexes were *also* included, and positively viewed because they are autonomous human beings, with the right to come and go as they please. And because the Jamaican press is not BS insane like the British press is.
Loved that JL was all like “um, Jamaicans are *right here*. Even though we’re just living our lives, going about our business in our democracy, we CAN see you, you know. We saw you go nasty and insane on the Sussexes for years, WTF? You losers! and yeah we see you doing it even now while you’re dissing us, our country and our (checks notes) duly elected leader.
By sticking up for what’s right, of course they wind up backing H & M, because they aren’t doing anything wrong.
Fantastic article! I hope this is picked up by numerous media in the US and elsewhere (no hope for the UK)….
So I pretty much never click on the original articles for the royal excepts bc why would I give the British tabloids my click money. But this was an instant click and I love when we get local coverage that’s independent from the BM. And this was so good. The colonial mindset in the BM has been something to see. Shaming Holness and Jamaica for wanting to elect their next head of state as if their anti-monarchists who hate the UK. No, maybe they just want to have a democratically elected head of state from their own dang country. And what’s wrong with that? Nothing! Why does anyone in the UK need to feel mad about that unless they still feel a sense of ownership over Jamaica? They’re telling on themselves.
Leave it to that family and the racist rota to turn this into a huge international embarrassment and incident that won’t be forgotten.. they truly have no shame whatsoever. Pretty sure it is Britain that is scrounging for trade deals and this sure looks horrible who wants to do business with a country when this is how they behave over a movie premiere? Imagine the reaction over real issues.
And this, BM, is how intelligent, insightful, honest journalism is done.
Do these idiots not understand that they are telegraphing precisely HOW WEAK they are if H&M attending a movie premier is legitimately a constitutional crisis?
Surely they are not so stupid as to not realize that their petty infighting promoted thru their proxies, the British tabloids, is the least REGAL thing they could do?
Either they are bone chillingly dense or so consumed with their own perceived importance that they will drown in an acidic vat of pettiness.
Oh I like the visual of an “acidic vat of pettiness” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“…Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy…” … And in one phrase succinctly shows WHY Jamaica wants out, Such disdain for the thankless peasants…
Things like this get by several editorial reviews. All a-ok with them! Fools.
More need to write these kinds of articles!
Just one more observation! Private Citizens! Key words!
Andrew Holness doesn’t want to destroy the Commonwealth. Just last year he nominated his Foreign Minister for the position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth (she didn’t win). These people are crazy and as Kaiser said the real reason behind the press’ anger is that they’ve realised what they’ve lost. If anything I think the British reaction to Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the film premiere has made sure that Jamaica votes to get rid of the King.
I have a family member who once said to another family member:
“I’m vicious, vindictive, vitriolic and vituperative. Watch out”
This to me sums up the BRF and BM to a tee.
This irrational jealousy needs to stop. Khate is probably engaging more bots and William wherever he is will be doing the same. The relentless attacks on Harry and Meghan are becoming more and more insane. Its pure hate not based on anything other than jealousy. If W & K decided to grow up and become adults, they could do courses work out their strongest talents and develop them. Their extreme laziness is creepy, they want the titles and the adulation but refuse to do anything other than indulge themselves, and make a few token appearances never achieving anything other than a few photos. Earth whatever and “arly yars” do not seem to be anything much other than more photo opportunities. Plus they have a minimum of 19 weeks holiday every year. Wouldnt it be more of a consitiutional crisis have two royals who expect to be lavished with the finest things and never lift a finger to help their subjects.
What a brilliantly intelligent, concise and articulate article written by the Jamaican media. 👏 💪 ❤️
Well done for calling out the utter BS the British media have been pulling.
The British media hate the Sussexes for attending the premiere with the Jamaican PM because it reminded them how William and Kate were fired out in front of the world by the PM. It brought back the disastrous and humiliating Caribbean tour of the Waleses.
The BRF & their BM Rats are facing the five stages of grief– denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. We already dealt with denial now we are approaching anger. Lord give us strength for the remaining three stages.
They might even be edging toward bargaining, what with the recent talk about how maybe Meghan and the kids might like to visit sometime.
LOL, and how’s this for a headline (in the Guardian now) “Harry and Meghan in Jamaica are soft-power dynamite. Britain is left with kryptonite William and Kate”
Glad people are publicly calling out how feral the UK media is..
The clip is unhinged and shows that H&M cannot win for losing – as the saying goes. They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Thus, living their best life. They looked phenomenal at the premier and as non royals there is no issue here.
Andrew Pierce is actually talking to Sarah vine in that clip, the nasty writer of yesterday’s article. The way he lowers his voice and mockingly calls Meghan a woman of color…oh my god. They’re proudly wearing their racism like shiny badges of honor. Like wtf
Wow, what an article! They absolutely nailed every aspect of this. Well done, Jamaica Live!
We know the British tabloids are a lost cause – they won’t reflect, they won’t learn. Good! I hope other Commonwealth countries read this and are inspired to make moves of their own to exorcise Britain once and for all.
On the subject of British colonialism I don’t know if you guys saw that the government had agreed to “loan” back for three years artefacts that had been looted in the past. A loan. As if it belonged to them. Big yikes
It’s like all the British media is permanently stuck on stupid. The world is watching these people loose their minds over a couple they didn’t want live their lives. F-ing crazy .
Well I did see a hopeful video this week about the UK media this week. It said virtually every newspaper except for the Financial Times is losing circulation and that bankruptcy is a real possibility for a lot of them. So if a Daily Mail falls in the forest and nobody reads it, did it really happen? I just think that the toxicity they spew is destroying them.
A great article and with so much to unpack. There’s the obvious about H&M, but what struck me was :
“In the wake of dynamic shifts in global power relations and heightened sensitivity towards historical injustices, the discussion surrounding colonial legacies has never been more pertinent.”
In other words, the UK isn’t a global power anymore and, starting with the US, there are a lot more countries that do trade with Jamaica than does the UK. So, basically, Jamaica doesn’t need the UK to any specific degree. Plus, the UK’s colonial past in Jamaica hasn’t left any positive sentiment that might override the desire to become independent.
‘But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive.’ I’m so glad Jamaican media quoted and laid the colonizer media bare. The racists always tell on themselves. White tears for superior white pain, while marginalizing and dismissing an entire country to “making noises” SMH these people are giving America a run for biggest racist pos.
I wonder what will happen with others countries part of the CW now that the Sussexes have been seen (worldwide) with the elected leaders of a country wanting to become a republic. Social capacity is the perfect excuse. I believe this will happen more often. Also, I love how the Jamaican press reacts to the craziness of the UK toxic press.