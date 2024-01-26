Guardian: Duchess Meghan is ‘soft power dynamite,’ the Waleses are kryptonite

On Tuesday night, the photos and videos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Jamaica began coming out on social media. As soon as the video of Harry and Meghan warmly greeting Prime Minister Andrew Holness came out, I knew we would be in for a complete sh-tstorm in the British media. Holness will always be famous in royal media circles as the prime minister who called Prince William and Kate into his office in 2022 and fired them live on camera, without even offering them a seat. He kept them standing as he told them that Jamaica was “moving on” from the Windsors’ colonialist sh-tshow. That side-by-side, of Holness firing W&K and then warmly greeting the Sussexes two years later, will live rent-free in the Windsors’ heads for eternity. Since the One Love premiere, the British media has predictably gone crazy, screaming and crying about Harry & Meghan’s easy soft diplomacy and charisma. Well, the Guardian’s Nels Abbey had a fantastic column about just how badly Britain f–ked up:
A popular Nigerian adage says “the cow never knows the value of its tail until it is chopped off”. In many tragic ways, this speaks to today’s Britain. From EU membership, to competent leadership, to low inflation, it seems necessary for Britain to lose things to appreciate their importance. This week, look at Prince Harry and Meghan being feted in Jamaica. See the soft-power skills they carry with them, and think about that Nigerian adage.
In much of the British media, Harry and Meghan are all-year panto villains. But around the world, they could not be more loved – often for the very reasons they are despised in the British media. They are the soft power we could have enjoyed with the increasingly dominant, increasingly self-confident non-white world, especially the Commonwealth.
It’s not just that they are royals. Prince William and Kate headed to “no problem” Jamaica in 2022, and encountered problems aplenty. As their PR fiasco unfolded, they were derided for shaking hands with Jamaican children through wire fences, and for motoring viceroy-style through crowded streets in a fancy Land Rover. At the nightmare’s end, Jamaica basically handed Britain its P45, informing the royals of its intention to be a republic, to “move on”.
And it’s not just that Harry and Meghan are famous. David Cameron’s 2015 visit to Jamaica as prime minister was seen as another giant clunker. But then he did self-sabotage there, swatting away reparations requests, urging Jamaicans to “move on” from slavery and offering to fund the building of a prison to house the Jamaican-origin criminals whom Britain didn’t want. As a figure of renown, and, of course, a descendent of enslavers, he could have handled it all better.
Still, Harry has something the royals he left behind and the likes of Chillax Cameron can never have. He has familiarity, an ease with difference – and he has Meghan. In 2012, he also had the love of the UK press and public. He was praised for his warm embrace of the then Jamaican PM, Portia Simpson-Miller, and was photographed larking about with Usain Bolt. “He has shown himself to be a natural ambassador, a diplomat in a very real sense – one hug from him has (at least partly) dissipated the bad feeling of generations … It is inconceivable that any other royal could have pulled this off quite so effectively,” gushed the Mail on Sunday.
But that was then, before the British media’s own version of Orwell’s “two minutes hate” became a thing. Now, much of the press sees Harry and Meghan glad-handing and being glad-handed in Jamaica, surfing the love at the premiere of the Bob Marley biopic, and they don’t much like it. “Meghan and Harry pose next to anti-royal Jamaican prime minister who wants to ditch the monarchy and warned Wills and Kate they’ll never be king and queen of his nation – as Charles undergoes prostate surgery and the Princess of Wales recovers in hospital,” thundered the Mail. “The hubris of Harry and Meghan’s Jamaican photoshoot,” snorted the Spectator. “Crown fools: ‘Provocative’ Harry & Meghan spark royal row as they meet Jamaican politicians plotting to oust Charles as head of state,” jeered the Sun.
Britain understood Harry’s value and soft power in 2012, so what changed? Answer: Harry fell in love with, and married, a Black woman. That could have been a boon for this country, here and abroad; instead it’s a might-have-been. And what might have been to our reputational benefit is what has been happening in Jamaica.
The UK headlines and sour grapes tell you one thing: we messed up and we know it. Meghan was, and remains, soft-power dynamite, and all we have now is the soft-power kryptonite of Wills and Kate and the Windsor “firm” that spurned her. Still, that’s us: we never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
[From The Guardian]
On Wednesday, I wrote: “I wonder what it feels like for the British royal reporters to lose this badly, and have to narrate their own pathetic irrelevance.” Well, at least one Guardian columnist is admitting as much. “Meghan was, and remains, soft-power dynamite, and all we have now is the soft-power kryptonite of Wills and Kate and the Windsor “firm” that spurned her.” You might even say that Meghan was “spurned” in the first place because she was so good at the job, because she was so beautiful, charismatic, effervescent, intelligent, diplomatic and hard-working. It’s not like Britain didn’t understand that Meghan would be/could be such a great ambassador for Britain – they understood it and they were mad that a Black woman overshadowed their royal saltines. Anyway, we should totally start calling them “soft-power kryptonite Wills and Kate.”
The flop tour pictures will always be funny. At the time though it was infuriating. PWilly and kkKate’s legacy will be as the biggest losers.
I just finished reading this piece and it’s SO good. He makes amazing points. My favorite part is the final paragraph and the sentence “We never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity”. If that doesn’t sum up the BRF and the UK press I don’t know what does.
The 2 minute hate bit is so perfect.
A real life fairytale landed in their laps and they completely blew it.
Read this earlier, excellent op-ed. I think the larger issue is that the UK generally needs to come to terms with the *end* of empire and it’s place as a global power from that history. I work with Brits, particularly in the UK government, quite a bit and one of the things that is really noticeable is the difficulty they have processing how their history is viewed externally- it’s really akin to an identity crisis, the thing that so many have been taught to be proud of and has in fact been a major factor in their country’s outsized influence and wealth is not only not appreciated by others, but viewed as resulting in predominantly negative consequences.
Ultimately the Uk, not just the BM and government, needs to internalize that they can only be equal to other countries, not more than, not paternalistic, not revered and not even necessarily in the lead of the relationship- only equal. Meghan and Harry (as did Diana) seem to genuinely view Commonwealth countries this way- not as their superiors, but equals. They also seem to genuinely like and respect the countries, their cultures, and people. The legacy of colonialism is complicated. I was honestly surprised at the level of expressed affection/non-dislike in a number of African former colonies at the UK and even BM (though this was during QEII’s time, so really only discussed in relation to her specifically). I don’t think most people are “anti-monarchy” or anti-UK because of colonialism in the sense that they want to banish the UK or cut off all contact. I think most countries and people, like Jamaica, are pretty fine with the Brits and even the Royal family as long the UK and BM behave in a friendly, respectful manner that is based in equality. Sadly, I think this identity crisis is going to continue for some time
Well said.
The socialist, Richard Wolff, said something similar about Britian’s inability to accept the lost of empire. He called them delusional for believing that they are still a major player on the world stage. Their global role, in his view: “America’s poodle.” And you know what, as in the case of the old testament Joseph and his brothers, I truly believe that the BRF will someday become Harry’s poodle. That’s why Harry has to remain vigilant and continue to focus on building his own empire, rather than waste his energy on reconciliation.
Quite a few guardian columnists have written snarky sussex articles where they even repeat tabloid talking points about privacy. But this one! This one is sublime. Nels Abbey gets to the heart of it. They gushed over Harry in Jamaica in 2012 while now they practically accuse him of treason for attending a movie premiere. And what changed? He married a black woman.
It sums up the whole sordid history of how the gutter press has gone from loving Harry to despising him and does so beautifully. Meghan, the Black woman, was the turning point. The racist roots of Sussex hate are undeniable.
Soft power kryptonite or a debilitating virus. Khate and William are so narcissistic they cannot see that what they are doing is destroying the british monarchy and also their cash cows. There is no one else to blame for their laziness and blatant disregard for royal duties and the commonwealth. Alienating people with their self perceived superiority when they have no obvious talents other than Williams birthright and Khate stalked him until he married her after everyone else had refused him. It seems that they believe they do not have to do anything much and that people should be adoring and praising them just because of their titles and nothing else.
I seriously cackled out loud remembering Wills & Kate & the Monarchy getting fired live on tv without being asked to sit down. 😊😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🖖😎 That was such a gangster move from the Jamacaian PM 👏👏👏
🤣🤣🤣yes , don’t bother sitting, you won’t be staying 🤣🤣🤣
Someone please check outside to see if there are pigs flying!!! Finally! Someone speaks the truth about what’s really going on over on Salt island. I looooove the last line “we never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity “. This article has made my day. Haahahaha…….. And oh yeah krypto will and Kate! I’m dead!
“They are the soft power we could have enjoyed with the increasingly dominant, increasingly self-confident non-white world, especially the Commonwealth”. Wtf please tell me you disapprove and are intimidated when people demand not to be treated like your own private loot boxes… The entire tone of the article including Britain having to miss an opportunity in order to appreciate it sounds like racists trying to justify their racism with but that’s our right and how we learn as if dehumanizing someone and entire demographics of people is somehow acceptable to their learning how to human curve. Gross. These kinds of people can f**k right off
This is what I mean when I say I miss them. I miss their modernity and their charisma, and their love and ease with people. And this is where my residual anger lies. We ****ed this up, royally! Well, they did. And I mean largely Kate and her husband. That woman could never have a sister in law in the BRF. It was never going to happen; she has major problems with other women. This article sums up my position totally.
I commented on another post about this article, and I agree this is the unabashed unvarnished truth telling that is needed. They screwed up. The thing is that they don’t even have to admit it. We all know people that once they realize that they were wrong will just never bring a subject up again. It’s their insistence on not only not acknowledging that they chased away assets because of their racism, but their continued need to chase after those assets and harass them. There’s a real sense of paternalism, ownership, and noblesse oblige that seems to overtake a lot of people in relation to the Commonwealth and to the Sussexes.
They could have had not one but two bad b-ichs, but them done f up as usual. Meghan and Harry stay winning. Wank and buttons just stay
One love
It’s so nice to see someone over there admit it. the royal family messed up….well, royally….as did the rota, the British press, etc. and every time H&M step out its going to remind them how much they messed up.
Finally someone with a brain is speaking up. Harry and Meghan are so much better off out of that steaming pile.
Finally … someone acknowledges, in a thoughtful way, the enormity of the mistake of chasing H&M out of England.
The rota knows it, too, but they cannot acknowledge it with any grace, because they mindlessly and viciously followed royal marching orders and tapped into the racism of the worst elements of British society.
I think it’s worthy to note that the writer of this column, Nels Abbey, is a black man. I think that adds at least one more layer of meaning to his observations.
Love the press that is coming out of Jamaica and now this.. I want to see more people calling it out in real time from now on.