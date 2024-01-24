The Mail: The Sussexes are so ‘insensitive’ for going to a premiere in Jamaica

The photos and videos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere started coming out on social media around 8 pm EST, meaning very late at night over there in the UK. The Sussexes were surprise guests and since the British media truly has no f–king clue what Harry and Meghan are up to, they were shocked when they woke up to the photos. We knew it would be good, we knew it would be DELICIOUS when the British media got a chance to see the Sussexes being greeted warmly by Jamaican officials like Prime Minister Holness (who fired Will & Kate) and Jamaica’s minister for legal and constitutional affairs, the same person who will make Jamaica a republic. I don’t know how the Daily Mail’s editors do it, but they managed to throw a full tantrum in their headline (read this to yourself in a panicked voice): “Meghan and Harry pose next to anti-royal Jamaican Prime Minister who wants to ditch the monarchy and warned Wills and Kate they’ll never be King and Queen of his nation – as Charles undergoes prostate surgery and the Princess of Wales recovers in hospital.” Please!!!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were branded ‘insensitive’ today after posing with Jamaica’s Prime Minister who wants to ditch the monarchy – just as King Charles III prepares for prostate surgery and Kate recovers in hospital from abdominal surgery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from their £11million home in California to Kingston for the glitzy premiere of the new Bob Marley film One Love last night. Their visit has raised eyebrows given Jamaica continues to move ahead on plans to cut ties with the British monarchy with a referendum set to be held later this year. And nearly 5,000 miles away in London, Harry’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton was in hospital after abdominal surgery while his father the King was preparing for a prostate procedure following a double health scare announced last Wednesday.

Meanwhile Sussex cheerleader Omid Scobie pointed out that Harry and Meghan’s smiles with Jamaica’s Prime Minister were ‘a different vibe to the last time we saw PM Andrew Holness with members of the Royal Family’ – referring to when he told Prince William and Kate in March 2022 that he intended to get rid of the monarchy.

The Sussexes also posed with Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica’s minister for legal and constitutional affairs, who said last year that Jamaica could soon ‘sever ties’ with the monarchy, because it was time for the nation’s future to be ‘in Jamaican hands’. Ms Forte tweeted a photo of them, prompting an X user to say: ‘Even more hilarious: the person with them here is the minister in charge of changing the constitution and making us a republic.’ Ms Forte then responded, saying: ‘This is #OneLove!’

With other observers still waiting for a statement from the Sussexes about Charles and Kate being in hospital, royal commentator Phil Dampier told MailOnline: ‘It seems Harry and Meghan will turn up at the opening of an envelope these days. Under normal circumstances there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere. But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive.’

‘The royals have of course always said it’s up to individual countries to decide whether to become republics. But I always thought it was very sad that Barbados got rid of the Queen near the end of her life without a referendum. Jamaica will have a referendum but it’s almost certain they will go their own way eventually.’

Mr Dampier added that Harry has ‘happy memories’ of Jamaica, including when he famously ‘won’ a run against Usain Bolt during a visit in 2012. However, he continued: ‘Clearly the couple felt at home. But it’s sending out a message that they support that country when they haven’t found the time to make a public show of support for the King and the Princess of Wales. They may have done so in private, but they are certainly not going out of their way to say they want a reconciliation and this appearance emphasises yet again the different world they now live in.’