The Mail: The Sussexes are so ‘insensitive’ for going to a premiere in Jamaica

The photos and videos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere started coming out on social media around 8 pm EST, meaning very late at night over there in the UK. The Sussexes were surprise guests and since the British media truly has no f–king clue what Harry and Meghan are up to, they were shocked when they woke up to the photos. We knew it would be good, we knew it would be DELICIOUS when the British media got a chance to see the Sussexes being greeted warmly by Jamaican officials like Prime Minister Holness (who fired Will & Kate) and Jamaica’s minister for legal and constitutional affairs, the same person who will make Jamaica a republic. I don’t know how the Daily Mail’s editors do it, but they managed to throw a full tantrum in their headline (read this to yourself in a panicked voice): “Meghan and Harry pose next to anti-royal Jamaican Prime Minister who wants to ditch the monarchy and warned Wills and Kate they’ll never be King and Queen of his nation – as Charles undergoes prostate surgery and the Princess of Wales recovers in hospital.” Please!!!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were branded ‘insensitive’ today after posing with Jamaica’s Prime Minister who wants to ditch the monarchy – just as King Charles III prepares for prostate surgery and Kate recovers in hospital from abdominal surgery.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from their £11million home in California to Kingston for the glitzy premiere of the new Bob Marley film One Love last night. Their visit has raised eyebrows given Jamaica continues to move ahead on plans to cut ties with the British monarchy with a referendum set to be held later this year. And nearly 5,000 miles away in London, Harry’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton was in hospital after abdominal surgery while his father the King was preparing for a prostate procedure following a double health scare announced last Wednesday.
Meanwhile Sussex cheerleader Omid Scobie pointed out that Harry and Meghan’s smiles with Jamaica’s Prime Minister were ‘a different vibe to the last time we saw PM Andrew Holness with members of the Royal Family’ – referring to when he told Prince William and Kate in March 2022 that he intended to get rid of the monarchy.
The Sussexes also posed with Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica’s minister for legal and constitutional affairs, who said last year that Jamaica could soon ‘sever ties’ with the monarchy, because it was time for the nation’s future to be ‘in Jamaican hands’. Ms Forte tweeted a photo of them, prompting an X user to say: ‘Even more hilarious: the person with them here is the minister in charge of changing the constitution and making us a republic.’ Ms Forte then responded, saying: ‘This is #OneLove!’
With other observers still waiting for a statement from the Sussexes about Charles and Kate being in hospital, royal commentator Phil Dampier told MailOnline: ‘It seems Harry and Meghan will turn up at the opening of an envelope these days. Under normal circumstances there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere. But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive.’
‘The royals have of course always said it’s up to individual countries to decide whether to become republics. But I always thought it was very sad that Barbados got rid of the Queen near the end of her life without a referendum. Jamaica will have a referendum but it’s almost certain they will go their own way eventually.’
Mr Dampier added that Harry has ‘happy memories’ of Jamaica, including when he famously ‘won’ a run against Usain Bolt during a visit in 2012. However, he continued: ‘Clearly the couple felt at home. But it’s sending out a message that they support that country when they haven’t found the time to make a public show of support for the King and the Princess of Wales. They may have done so in private, but they are certainly not going out of their way to say they want a reconciliation and this appearance emphasises yet again the different world they now live in.’
I wonder what it feels like for the British royal reporters to lose this badly, and have to narrate their own pathetic irrelevance. “The Sussexes are so insensitive, how dare they live independently and fly to Jamaica without telling us!” Or better yet: “How dare Jamaicans hate the British monarchy yet they greet Harry and Meghan warmly!” This was so well-done by Harry and Meghan – a complete screw-you to the media and monarchy.
Remember when that woman made a bride to be cry!?
I guess that wasn’t insensitive.
SIT DOWN.
IKR. The jealousy begins on salt isle lol. How sensitive were they when Meg needed help? They weren’t they just kept piling on because they wanted her gone for good. So let them now complain about a couple they so desperately wanted gone and got their wish. HARRY OWES YOU NOTHING.
Even worse, remember when that woman piled on and made a pregnant woman suicidal.
I guess that wasn’t insensitive either?
… Or the whole FlyBe stunt? No, that wasn’t insensitive too!
I know!!
Is it me projecting, or does the PM looking at Meghan like a proud father whose kid has come home?
Oh no, don’t just invite them to SIT DOWN. They’re welcome to have themselves MULTIPLE SEATS. As the kids you to say back in the day, DM needs to talk to the hand, ‘cuz the ear ain’t listening.
The silliest thing is that in addition to them being Harry and Meghan, they’re also Duke and Duchess of Sussex! and they were warmly received in a country wanting to ditch the monarchy. So, *viewed from a different perspective*, Instead of being thrown under a bus, they could be congratulated.
These people were just saying it would be nice to have the Sussexes around to fill in the “information vacuum” something like a day and a half ago! Prayers answered, you ungrateful a-holes.
@Christine: ha! Be careful what you wish for!
Or as the kids used to say back in the day: talk to the finger, ‘cause the face ain’t worth the hand.
What was insensitive was to stand on that old car and try to recreate colonisation era like you were all that.
SIT DOWN
I knew about Windrush prior to Pegs and Buttons going on tour so when I read that they would be visiting Jamaica I wondered what kind of reception they would receive. I was not disappointed. Well done, Jamaica, well done. My fav was the part where they “reviewed” the troops.
Hahahahaha “stand on that old car.” Love the phrasing! Didn’t eco-warrior Willy ship that stupid car from UK for that ‘commando’ moment?
Even more insensitive is the fact that the UK government stalled the deportation of Windrush people back to Jamaica during that Colonial Cosplay Tour to avoid bad press, but continued as soon as the tour was over.
They need to take a long walk off a short plank – sitting down is too good for them.
Who should walk off a plank, the monarchy or the over-reacting tabloid press?
H & M went to a movie premier. No crime was committed. Get over it. Please, think for yourself.
Didn’t Charles fly to Barbados a couple of years ago to actually be part of the celebration when they cut ties with the monarchy?
Windyriver: yes he sure did.
He did
That look is joyful, appreciative, indeed.
It’s a big F U to the BM and the BRF. It shows the BM cannot mold public opinion about the Sussexes globally and not every nation will bend the knee to the BRF.
“not every nation will bend the knee to the BRF.” It is a great message for the PM to send globally! Consistent with becoming a republic. Great point.
They look gorgeous 🥰 so happy to see them both specially Meghan ❤️
As for Harry meeting the Jamaican P, before the derangers scream about him meeting his brother’s abusers (lol), his brother and his family did the same meeting Meghan’s abusers while smiling and even honouring them. So two can play the game 😀
I can’t even remember the last event they attended together, but oh they show up at the opening of an envelope! You mean like the loser Windsors who cut ribbons at roundabouts and rec centers?? But they’re white so…
Agree, M.
Camilla literally just turned an errand to drop off her son’s watch for repairs into a royal engagement and photo op … THAT is thirst for media attention.
That was…something else, all right. I don’t recall ever seeing something orchestrated like that before.
THIS!!
Wait, Cam is the queenC of England, and she has to take her late middle-aged son’s watch to the repair shop? Is she getting the Royal discount for him?
(queenC = I pronounce it “queence”)
It’s funny, because if H+M just continue to make their moves the British media will just insult EVERYONE in their outrage and attempts to hurt the Sussexes.
🤣 yeah, everyone who stands anywhere near Meghan and Harry is a d-lister, according to the BM.
Right? They’re insulting aviators, Jamaicans, the Marleys…basically anyone who stands near the Sussexes should expect to be insulted by the BM. Which just makes it all lose meaning and the BM come across as bitter haters.
Framing it as “anti-royal” versus pro-Jamaica in the hysterical title is the entirety of their inability to shed their poor little colonialists hearts. The Jamaican PM is understandably PRO JAMAICA, you twats.
Didn’t Charles tell Harry that Meghan is not family? Why should she care anything about what is happening in his life enough for it to affect her plans? Charles has went out of his way to try to punish, humiliate and endanger H&M and their kids. They owe him nothing. No courtesy. No consideration. Nothing.
One thing the rota and derangers keep forgetting is Charles yanked the security protection for Harry, Meghan, and Archie AND THEN ANNOUNCED THEIR LOCATION TO ANYONE WHO WOULD LISTEN.
If that doesn’t signal how much Charles does not care about Harry, Meghan, and their children, in any possible way but especially their safety, then I don’t know what does.
Charles is okay with Harry and his family being killed by rota/derangers. So why on earth should any of the Sussexes care about his health?
I love how he says that observers were waiting for a public statement from the Sussexes about Charles and KHate’s medical conditions. Well, if those observers listen very carefully, they’ll hear it because I think they just made that statement, and it’s “So you’re sick, so what? We’re getting on with our lives.” In other words, the Windsors got the same “statement” they gave to the Invictus veterans.
“Making noises,” huh?
Every Sussex success will be declared insensitive + insulting to the RF and BM, because everything they did to the Sussex was an undercover or outright attack and or direct insult. You reap what you sow, losers!!🤭
“Prime Minister Holness (who fired Will & Kate)” should be how he’s introduced from now on, that was legend behaviour👏🏼
Gangster legend. LOL!!!
Can we change it to PM Holiness?! Because the joy I got from this was close to religious ecstacy!! 😂😂
This just makes me giggle. Huge FU to the BRF on both of their parts (Sussex’s and the PM’s) and it’s just *chefs kiss*.
@Slush – ITA. I had to do a double take on my timeline when I saw the pictures. I love how warm and friendly everyone was to each other. I particularly noticed how the PM (who fired the Wales’) gently put his hand over Harry’s. People all over the world have seen how awful H&M have been treated by the BRF and the media and are no longer worried about showing them support.
The de-rangers have been “crowing” that H&M only went because they weren’t invited to Jeff Bezos birthday party. They seem to forget that Harry was photographed with Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on Sunday. They ignore that Meghan was in the same balcony as Bezos and Sanchez at the Beyonce concert. Then (IMHO) the piece de-resistance they completely brush over how supportive Bezos is of the IGs. They conveniently forget Bezos bought ALL the tickets for the IGs so it would be free for the veterans, their families, supporters and well wishers.
The RR and the BRF must be absolutely livid today. They’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink at H&M and PMs and dignitaries still happy to be seen with them. The Jamaican PM making a point of being seen with them is sending a huge message back to the BRF and it wouldn’t surprise me if other Commonwealth countries are sending out invites as we type.
Oh, Im sure “livid” is an understatement lol Can you imagine how incandescent William is?! Delicious.
I suspect H&M were invited to Bezos’ party but had to turn it down because this was already planned.
They really do think that they are supposed to be able to treat people however they want and they are supposed to take it with a smile and vigor. Because the reaction Dampier is having is pissed at Jamaica and the Sussexes. How dare a country want to be in charge of their own destiny? How dare Harry and Meghan decide what relationship they have with people? And it’s funny The literal king and queen appeared on American idol during his coronation, but Harry and Meghan go to a film premiere attended by the prime Minister and they all go to the opening of an envelope. There’s extra salty haters, and then there’s the British press.
I thought you were joking about the headline. 😳
It’s really unhinged.
That headline is a trip 😂
The title is just amazingly unhinged, isn’t it?
“Meghan and Harry pose next to anti-royal Jamaican Prime Minister who wants to ditch the monarchy and warned Wills and Kate they’ll never be King and Queen of his nation – as Charles undergoes prostate surgery and the Princess of Wales recovers in hospital.”
Considering the BRF carried on after Meghan was doing poorly there, and PM Holness wants to leave and the DF is reminding everyone how unpopular the royals actually are, and the only RF member who is not on record taking time off at the moment is Camzilla…that is not the most intelligent title to attach to an article about H&M and the royals?!
we’ve heard of run on sentences, but the DM has invented run on headlines. Yikes!
I’m old enough to remember when the Waleses spearheaded a hate campaign against meghan when she was pregnant that pushed her to the brink of suicide. That was a bit insensitive if you ask me.
I love the meltdowns. They’re especially salty because this is JAMAICA, where W&K flopped so epically as we’ve discussed all morning lol. The comparisons are just too obvious.
It’s almost like when you go somewhere when you’re INVITED and wanted, you’re going to be treated better.
Freedom for the Commonwealth, freedom for M&H. Love the parallels.
The royals and their sycophants just haven’t got a clue at how badly their mistreatment and abuse of Meghan has gone down with Black people in and out of the Commonwealth. They really thought they could abuse the first Black person to marry into the royal family and get away with it. Turns out, not so much.
Minor correction/addition, these countries were already pissed for a number of very good, deeply historic and even more damaging reasons. I always believed Megan’s treatment was yet another example of how much the royals hated anything to do with blackness if they weren’t exploiting it.
That’s very true. But the walk to the exit became a stampede when everyone saw how Meghan was treated. Things really sped up to fast forward.
@Brassy Rebel
People have seen what the Kate and William have done (on camera) to people that they think are less than them, in public (queue the photos and videos from Jamaica as an example), and yet they are refusing to believe that Meghan was treated horribly by those people.
They have seen how Charles have treated them, including removing security and taking away the cottage (for NO REASON) and yet they are still playing dumb…No, these people defending the RF like what the RF is doing.
Good grief. Jamaica is merely wanting to govern their own country without relying on a king (almost 5000 miles away). It’s not like they had an armed revolt and killed the royals off. I’m still waiting and waiting for KC or W&K to support H&M on MANY things they never spoke up about. Where is KC’s statement of concern for pulling H&M and his grandchild’s security? Where is his statement against Jeremy Clarkson for his vile article about M? Where is his statement against the racism Meghan faced?
Where’s the f’n statement of outrage when newborn Archie was compared to a well-dressed chimpanzee? Charles and William are gutless cowards. I think part of Willie’s nonstop rage is the fact that he knows he’s a coward at heart. He knows Harry knows it too.
I agree completely.
This. Jamaica not wanting be a a part of the CW and to have their own head of state seems like a chill request. Who wouldn’t want that? And yet the BM frames it as Jamaica v the UK. A country shouldn’t be vilified as rude by their colonizers just cuz they want out .
Hahaha!! I love the knots these people twist themselves into, just seething that Jamaica has the temerity to be “anti-Royal” while knowing, despite these ppl 100% believing that colonialism was good, they can’t really publicly cry about another country wanting to rid itself of the vestiges of foreign, imposed rule. If H&M posed with Republic or some other UK anti-monarchy group then sure. But, they know this is such an inappropriate thing to oppose or even complain about and yet can’t help themselves. All in their feelings that their former colonies don’t love them boo hoo lol
FAFO
Meanwhile Beatrice&Eugenie were at a fashion show and Edward is doing a royal tour(by himself?) but sure lets focus on the royals who left.
And Cam was delivering her son’s watch to a jeweler.
And sophie was in an engagement smiling and dancing a day after kate’s surgery. Must have missed her statement of support
NONE of these people have said anything in support of Kitty, not one! They are going about living their lives, just like Harry and Meghan, but sure, super insensitive of the Sussexes.
How insulting of Phil Dampier to compare the world premiere of a movie about Bob Marley – an artist who had a global influence on music and was very politically involved and outspoken – to the opening of an envelope.
Is that guy alright? Do the British rota 🐀🐀🐀 think condescension and imaginary superiority is a good look?
Who cares about the left-behind welfare royals, other than shrinking parts of the UK’s population and a few errant derangers here and there?
Why don’t they go cry that Mr Ed is off to the place where banned Napoleon drew his last breaths? Why don’t they demand to see statements from Bea and Genie and families that they’re concerned about uncle and cousin-in-law?
Leave the Sussexes alone. They offered half in/half out and were rejected and had their home taken from them while the British media gloated, and threatened Archie and Lili.
Yes, it’s like “Bob Marley, who?” That attitude just echoes the racism of the RF.
It reminds me of Edward and Sophie’s “Oprah, who?” remark. These racist idiots routinely fail to acknowledge the power of Black icons.
100% Any chance to throw a black or brown person under any bus will not be missed by the royals and their sycophantic media.
Crybaby Mail. RF doesn’t deserve crap.
So going to a movie premiere is worse than what prince andrew did. I noticed dm rarely mentions Andrew. So hypocritical
Of course it is. Andrew was participating in sex trafficking and rape While White (TM) which is worlds better than attending a movie premiere While Black (TM)
With a headline like that, who needs the story. 🤣
As a Jamaican living in foreign, I couldn’t be prouder of my people. 🇯🇲🌺
Me too @Aries48! It warms my heart! 🇯🇲
And last week dm was in a snit about Lily s name. The child was given the name over two years ago. No word from the child’s paternal grandfather in protest
Chuck is still jealous of the relationship Harry had with Liz, the mother he resented and defied for decades with his whore. Camilla will never forgive Liz for denying her admittance into the RF for so many years, or Harry, for seeing right through her to what an evil manipulator she is. They are both still trying to destroy Diana’s memory and replace it with Queen Camilla. And they are both fine with Harry and his family being destroyed, especially the little girl that will always be a reminder of Diana.
Harry really did escape. And thank God he did.
The British tabloids are right to cry, I think they should go right on throwing a tantrum and generating worldwide attention so that the entire globe can be reminded of just how embarrassing Will and Kate’s Jamaica tour-ture was and just what warm yet regal, effervescent yet elegant superstars the Sussexes continue to prove themselves to be. One of those couples is the real deal in every way and one isn’t, and everyone knows it.
So basically royal reporters, like Phil Dampier, have branded Harry and Meghan as insensitive. And? Ain’t no one else out there saying something so absurd.
What can one say? The voices in their heads have such loud echoes that it sounds like a bunch of people talking. Pity.
It’s the cavernous space between their ears 😂
Interestingly, there was a hugely hypocritical think piece in the DM yest about how K&W shouldn’t be trolled for taking time to get over her surgery, and isn’t the world a dreadful place with social media pile-ons. A significant number of commenters pointed out that the DM had unleashed the flood gates of trolling on Meghan for years, inc when she felt suicidal. H&M have sent messages of support to Kate. They have their lives to lives. They offered a half in half out compromise and were told no. The media here should focus on the BRF members who aren’t doing much – where’s Sophie?
It’s not been confirmed that Harry and Meghan sent support to Kate and judging from this DM piece I tend to believe that they haven’t sent best wishes.
Has it not? Thanks, Amy Bee, I thought it had been written about a couple of days ago. I am so in and out of here at the moment, just to stay sane. We had our on emergency over Christmas and work has piled up this side of the year. It’s just getting back to the day to day of normal life and steady news!
The Mirror made a claim but nobody knows for sure. It wasn’t a major headline and their royal correspondent didn’t even tweet about it and the rest of the royal rota didn’t talk about that story either. So I think we can take it to mean that the story was made up to get a response Harry and Meghan.
Thank you for the details. Hmmm. That’s a low try at fishing for a response.
Love that the outrage isn’t landing.. they can keep shouting down the well and listening to the echoes. I’m am always excited to see the Sussex’s out and about it must be difficult for the rota to sit on their island surrounded by sewage watching a healthy happy and glowing couple be celebrated every where they go.
I noticed that the article said that Kate WAS IN THE HOSPITAL. And not that she IS IN THE HOSPITAL. It. Could of course be bad writing on the mail part but I do wonder where she actually is . And as for Harry and Meghan forgetting about poor poor Kate mcbuttons, please is she is still in the hospital , her own husband has forgotten about her S he has not been visiting. Camilla forgot about her the other day. I am sure Kate is use to people forgetting about her. Meghan and Harry should be a billboard add for the Caribbean . When you look this hot , cool off in our pristine beaches
I was so happy to see H&M last night and couldn’t wait to see the BM headlines. I would like to be a fly on the wall to witness their anger for not knowing the Sussex were in Jamaica. It’s really beautiful to watch how many times they keep changing the headline.
The dm today has an article on Meghan first wedding. So dm show photos of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles wedding. Anne and mark Phillips wedding . And so on
Dear British Media,
STFD AND STFU. Harry and Megan owe you nothing, other than every black eye they give you each time they appear with leaders who love to see greet them and spend time with them.
Does it hurt you poor little little rag when your hate fest isn’t landing the way it used to?, or is it because you have no one else in the RF that you can write about because they are boring.
Finally, could you do us all a favour and sit Mr Damp down and ask him how sensitive the Royals were when Megan was asking for help, or when she lost her baby and when they treated Harry so badly at BOTH his grandparents funerals, or at the coronation or when the dogsht king evicted them from their wedding gift from the Queen, or how the media went after a little girl because of her name
Sorry, is the list a bit long for you now, so like I said STFD AND STFU.
Yours the rest of the civilised world,
PS the FBI still wants to speak to Andrew
Honestly, this whole thing is so perfect I think even Cams has to tip the hat with hate respect for this. This was BOLD. I’m sure there was more than one spit-take as editors saw the photos this morning. Ha! I hope Jeremy Clarkson and Piers are choking on this today.
This made for a good time on social media last night, since a large portion of the derangers were tucked in their beds. It felt giddy!
I know. It was a great distraction from the trump dump New Hampshire primaries that I was actually going to look at when Harry and Meghan appeared on my feed. At first I thought it was from a previous event and then realized it was actually happening last night. I just about screamed with joy.
I know right? It works on so many levels in that the Sussexes are still doing great and are free to live their lives, but it also serves to remind people of the Wailes last pathetic foray into Jamaica, what they did, and how they were received. Also, this would usually be the time for W & K to hurriedly throw some public event together to try to distract from H & M, but given what’s happened, it’s “crickets.” Anything that kicks sand in the faces of the Windsors, the British media and their supporters is alright by me, but this just feels good.
Forget Charles, maybe the BM should go for a checkup. Their blood pressure must be through the roof and every time H&M do this to them, that big vein in their forehead looks like it’s going to explode.
Prince Edward, the king’s brother, is currently on tour in South Africa and to my knowledge has not made a public display of support for either his brother or niece-in-law, how can he be so insensitive!!
Maybe Sophie Winkleman will come and visit and express concern for dear old Charles, since they are so close.
Ha!
The DM and Phil Dampier sound hysterical. It’s just a movie premiere. Plus Edward is in South Africa while his brother and niece in law are in the hospital, where’s the outrage for that?
How quickly the BRF and press have forgotten that they have required that Harry give them 28 days notice before visiting the UK, with that time period in place Charles would be long out of the hospital and back to work before Harry’s visit was “approved”. Idiots.
They looked regal, relaxed, adorable and hot together simultaneously bringing their star power to a film that celebrates one of Jamaica’s most influential people.
The Sussexes represent tenacity, self respect and freedom. Those rapacious and disgusting news organizations crafted H&M’s brand in Technicolor and fossilized the BRF as abusers for the world to see so it’s fantastic they have go sit back and watch their own handiwork drive them crazy.
Any ID on M’s earrings?
Maybe they know Kate’s admission for “abdominal surgery” is a sham
Lol the bitterness and jealousy is next level and I am enjoying it immensely. Its especially sweet after that firm greenlit a 2 weeklong attack on Lilibet’s name. They wanted to dehumanize a toddler to distract from their mess and the Sussexes ignored them. They cried about fake health crisis and the Sussexes ignored them. They are screaming about Harry and Meghan glowing and looking happy and beloved in Jamaica and guess what? They are being ignored.
Cruelty and kindness all go down the same drain and the brit press and royal firm remain irrelevant.
Hands down one of the best DM headlines. So unhinged, deranged and it doesn’t make any sense. Just perfect !
They are glowing, indeed. Especially Harry radiates pure happiness. That also convinces me, that whatever is going on with Kate – it can’t be too dramatic, because Harry would care. So – well played, Sussexes!
I think it’s safe to assume Harry has no idea what is going on with Kitty. It sounds like even their own staff doesn’t have a clue.
I know we love to see this as a giant FU to the Monarchy, but I truly do not believe that H & M operate like that.
I believe that them going ANYWHERE OVERSEAS takes planning and scheduling…(security, flights, accommodations, meetings and greetings [in some cases] and care for their kids), more so when it involves public outings. They cannot just get up and go. The media is quite aware of this, but their one desire is inciting hate against H & M.
In any case, they cannot go on the ‘balcony’ (said with glee by the British Media and the RF), so NOTHING they do should take the RF into consideration.
I do not think the RF and the British Media live in H & M’s heads like H & M live in the RF and British Media’s heads.
I feel this is the best and most hilarious thing they’ve ever done. At times I don’t think they’re playing, but they are clearly playing … and slam-dunking. LOVE them.
When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. 😂
The Sussexes hating UK rags and sycophantic royal commentators finally got to write their predictable “How dare Harry and Meghan! show up like hollywood stars on the red carpet, whilst Kate and the King undergo medical treatment” headlines, which they had prepared, but were starved from running with last weekend. And they are throwing tantrums and milking it for real.
Whatever, Harry and Meghan don’t owe these salt vultures anything. I’m glad that they keep ignoring the noise from that island.
They expect H&M to issue statements supporting Chaz and Waity? Those people couldn’t be bothered to wish them or their babies a happy birthday and likened them to a bucket of warm sick, and they think they deserve to be supported?
How sad. And utterly, utterly delusional.
On top of the fact that not a single “senior royal” has issued a statement, it’s peak hypocrisy. No one in that family has said ANYTHING about Kate, and only Cam has said anything about Chuck.
They dared to try and mess with Princess Lilibeth, I’m sure the gloves are off for H&M about caring how the BRF feel about anything ever again. I hope 2024 will shine brightly for them.
Most times i dont bother with the British meltdowns over Harry and Meghan I’m going to enjoy this one. These people put out front page stories last week about how Harry was essentially removed as a counsellor of state and not needed snd how courtiers were getting their ‘revenge’ by leaking about fake beef between Harry’s dead grandma and his toddler.
The same press that spent the last year writing gleeful headlines about how the Sussexes were evicted from their UK home that they spent millions to renovate, and how Harry has to ask 28 days in advance before he can come into the UK, and how actually the Waleses didnt want them ever to come back and they’re not welcome for Christmas is now crying about them flying to Jamaica and being warmly received instead trying to force their way to the UK to be around family we’ve been told hates them? LOL
You are seriously not wrong. This feels like a party.
All of this, @Chelsea! They aren’t working royals so they can do what they want, when they want. Can you imagine if they had stayed in the RF? I’m sure only Harry would have been allowed to go anywhere while Kate recovers. Any school runs by Meghan would’ve been slammed as insensitive so she would have had to stay cloistered until Kate could go out in public again some vague time later this year. No, this is much better for H&M.
I just love this for *all* involved. 🤣
LOLOLOLOL…. I just spit out my coffee when I read this… you need to warn us Kaiser. This is best tea since this Living Legend came to my town to honor us with his presence. It’s so funny that it was so easy to OVERSHADOW the King and Princess. Why do they do this to themselves. I get Charles’s I do think he needed to get the surgery but now it’s even more telling that the royal court of H&M has achieved global domination and it’s never going to stop. Also, the the PM was not so much disgusted with royalty but more particularly colonial cost playing buffoonery K&W. They did get fired because of this and now there is not mistake about this. Good luck Salt Island.
I do enjoy Salt Island tears with my tea in the morning.
The perfect sweetener!
DF are purple faced with rage and I love it for them. Where is the sense of proportion here, the world doesn’t stop because Kingy is having an op on his thingy! Why should Harry have to mention his pensioner dad’s prostate at public events, wouldn’t that be considered vulgar and gross? He isn’t thug Tindall is he? What happened to British reserve and keeping calm and carrying on?
People in the Commonwealth see how the royals treat their mixed-race members. So they know how the royals feel about brown skin. When they see an opportunity to be kind, they take it.
Yes, indeed, stupid rota rat writer, this does illustrate the world they now live in. And they’re loving it! Can the same be said about the left behinds?
The producers of the Marley film thanks the crazy BM for all the free publicity😂. Just by attending the premiere, H&M have helped give world wide publicity to the movie. Gotta love their star power.
And the rat bastard BM can kick rocks.
I think this is a brilliant trip. Supporting entertainment and tourism in Commonwealth Countries is a great remit for them. Throw in eco -friendly and poverty reducing non profit visit, minimize photos, rewear outfits. Perfect PR strategy and ties with things they discussed before. Down the road a tie back into a lifestyle website a la India Hicks?
The Sussexes turn up “at the opening of an envelope” Phil? You’re likening an opening of an envelope to the premiere of a film about one of the most beloved and world-famous Jamaican heroes on the planet? Well that comment is the last nail in the coffin of whatever ashes of a relationship are left between Jamaica and the Crown. Pound sand Phil.
Word, Jaded. This is so fucking insulting, and proves why the British royals are irrelevant in modern times. Well done, Phil.
I think poor Phillee had that one pre-written in anticipation of the Sussexes showing up at the Golden Globes, which in his mind, would be less important than a ribbon cutting– which the people for whom carries water consider to be actual work.
Pound sand, Phil – but not nice Jamaican sand. Pound sewage saturated UK sand. Much more appropriate
The British media has completely lose their minds they actually have the nerve to called Meghan and Harry insensitive. When the British media and the royal family have openly mocked Meghan and Harry struggles at every turn they accused Meghan of lying about being suicide while pregnant they have helped spread conspiracy theory about archie and Lilly they have in danger the life’s of Meghan and Harry their children’s . All while the royal family have done nothing have said nothing to defend the Sussex’s family but they expected Meghan and Harry to drop everything for the very same people who actively work with the press against them and bully Meghan .
Right on time, and so predictable. We all knnow what their stance and headlines will be to each move the Sussexes make. Too bad the hill that the monarchy has chosen to die on is tradition and colonialism. Severing ties with the monarchy is inevitable because colonialism needs to end. If the monarchy were forward thinking, they would be making tours not to try to prevent the inevitable, but to talk about the future, and celebrate what ties can continue. As it is, the monarchy looks like an abusive parent preventing an adult child from leaving home.
Harry and Meghan were not in Jamaica to represent the Monarch as Harry did during his last tour of the Caribbean. Obviously, they were in Jamaica to help celebrate Bob Marley and his legacy. He is one of Jamaica’s national treasures and a music icon. To diminish everyone and everything as the way prop up Britain’s fading monarchy is a destructive strategy to the very thing they are trying to support. Besides, isn’t keeping calm and carrying on the royal family’s motto? Why cry because the world hasn’t come to a stop?
Duchess Meghan looks luminous! 😍 She and Harry could teach a master class in Moving in Stealth. In fact, everyone involved in this visit was masterful in their secrecy.
The BM can stay mad.
This might be a really good time for people on SM to give people a history lesson as to what all the brf and UK did to these countries. I can see that the Commonwealth Countries where the King is head of state, are nothing more than a feather in the brf cap. They don’t care about the countries or people, they just want to be head of state for the status.
I love the fact that OneLove is getting free advertising by H&M being at the premiere. The bm calling this an envelope is showing their complete disregard to Bob Marley. I don’t know about you, but that seems like a great choice to bring positive attention on the brf and UK–NOT!
The bm continues to expose itself and the brf. They are not harming H&M, but the global media now know that they’re not a trusted source and they only harm themselves. You gotta luv that.
Oh, and as Mary Pester stated above, the FBI still wants to talk to PA.
Maybe it was a party for everyone cutting ties with the monarchy?
Colonizers not invited.
I ain’t even bothered about the upset and vitriol this time because it is hilarious. Omg the levels! They don’t know what to do with themselves. The Sussexes were indeed embraced warmly by the Jamaican officials and the Marley family. Notice how warmly Meghan greeted the cultural minister who Kate pulled away from. What a major difference. So funny how they’re throwing everything at this, lol!
The DM and the rest of the BM are in a Sinking Ship and they’re going down fast. They’ve been irrelevant for a long time now. Even where I’m at no one cares what they think.
My last comment on this post- I was reading news from back home that the LA Times has laid off significantly. It’s sad esp to those actual journalists who had done the real investigative work and provided stories of substance all these years . IMO the reductions are not far off for these royal reporters and it’s only a matter of time until their day is up. And they prob know it. They have become so irrelevant each passing day by the mainstream public and the stories they write are becoming more mental and erratic each day. But I definitely don’t feel sorry for them for all the libel and defamation they caused to others. As the famous saying goes What comes around goes Around.
I saw on Insta last night that Meghan was wearing her engagement ring with her wedding bands. I guess Willy can now heave a sigh of relief and call off all the detectives he had on the case of the missing engagement ring of his brother’s wife.
So it’s not ‘the opening of an envelope’ when the BRF attend the premiere of Top Gun or James Bond films (featuring fictitious white male heroes) but it is when H&M attend a film premiere about a real life black hero. Got it.
I was thinking the same thing. According to the ranting, heaving, and puking of the British media – James Bond = good, serious, important cultural icon but Bob Marley = irrelevant, unimportant, D-lister.
What a way to champion white superiority without saying it out loud.
Phil Dampdiaper needs to stop whining and tantruming. Just because Willnot has gone underground and is doing nothing while Kate is in recovery (?) doesn’t mean that the entire extended royal family should also disappear.
And the FBI is still waiting for that chat with Andrew.