People: Princess Kate’s hospitalization ‘came as a surprise’ to royal aides

It’s interesting to watch Kensington Palace try to deal with a PR issue they created. In this case, the issue is their lack of transparency around the Princess of Wales’s hospitalization, surgery and recovery time. While I can understand why KP doesn’t want to provide every single detail of whatever Kate is going through, and Kate has the right to medical privacy, William and Kate do have a long history of being way too squirrelly about too many topics. Back in the pre-Meghan days, that was a consistent complaint about William and Kate – they were always talking about their “privacy” and they didn’t believe they had to show the British public any part of their lives. Let’s not forget that William hid his serious case of Covid for months after the fact too.

I’ll be fair – even if KP came out and made further disclosures about Kate’s hospitalization, I think there would still be a massive amount of speculation and conspiracies. But KP’s answer to the current speculation is to… get People Magazine to publish some truly odd stories. Yesterday, People Mag published quotes from an unnamed patient who went through a similar “abdominal surgery” and wouldn’t you know, the patient explained that their family couldn’t visit, etc. Now People has Kate on this week’s cover:

Kate Middleton shocked the world — and most of those around her — when the palace announced on Jan. 17 that she had been hospitalized. The Princess of Wales, 42, was admitted to the London Clinic a day prior for “planned abdominal surgery.” Yet just three weeks earlier there was no hint of any impending issue as Kate stepped out on Christmas morning alongside Prince William and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Kate beamed as she greeted well-wishers, exchanging laughs and cheerful banter with the public following a church service. Within their broader circle of family friends, there had been no indication that anything was wrong, and the carefully guarded news about Kate’s situation came as a surprise even to those who work closely with the royal family, PEOPLE understands. Spending the holiday season at their country home, Anmer Hall, the couple and their children enjoyed family time with their royal relatives while catching up with friends for outings in the Norfolk countryside, PEOPLE reports in this week’s issue. Around the New Year they spent time with Kate’s family, and as they resumed daily life at Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage, they celebrated Kate’s 42nd birthday on Jan. 9 privately. The following day George, Charlotte and Louis returned to their school, Lambrook. However, as William resumed public duties on Jan. 11, it became evident that some expected public engagements for Princess Kate were unconfirmed—and behind the scenes, there were schedule changes and growing concern. According to the palace, Kate could remain hospitalized for “10 to 14 days” before returning home to continue her recovery, and it would be unlikely for her to “return to public duties until after Easter.” “It is sensible to take the time,” says a source close to the royal household. “That is a great example to the rest of us, as you’re often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging.” Adds a former patient at the London Clinic: “The physical therapists are amazing, helping you recover and get back on your feet. After abdominal surgery, you need a lot of patience, and it’s a bit scary at first.” Once back home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Kate will receive ample support from her close-knit family, including parents Carole and Michael and siblings Pippa and James, who are a short car ride away. “Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren,” a palace insider tells PEOPLE. “And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate.” Adds the source close to the royal household, “She is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home.”

[From People]

“Kate’s situation came as a surprise even to those who work closely with the royal family.” Hm. I’ve wondered this whole time if Buckingham Palace even knows what’s happening with Kate, and I think it’s notable that BP hasn’t stepped in to clean up Kensington Palace’s PR mess. You can tell that the royal reporters are getting some kind of holding pattern from the comms teams too – the rota is either being stonewalled or they know exactly what’s happening and they’re simply waiting for someone else to break the story before they can actually talk about it.

Also: People Mag sort of clarified the timeline – Kate and William were in Anmer Hall in Norfolk until NYE, then they returned to Adelaide Cottage, Kate had a quiet birthday and then… something happened? This continues to be very odd, and I’m genuinely worried about Kate’s health. I hope she makes it through OK and, as these sources indicate, it’s just a matter of recovery time and taking it easy.