Prince Harry & Meghan attended the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere in Jamaica

For a full week – ever since we learned about King Charles and the Princess of Wales’s dual health crises – the British media has been screaming, crying and throwing up about how Prince Harry needs to get on a plane and come “back” to the UK to help his father and brother. Well, Harry got on a plane. He flew to Jamaica with his beautiful wife and they made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. Meghan looked gorgeous in a black ballgown-skirt and a spaghetti-strapped top. Harry looked buffed, hydrated, well endowed and wealthy.
There are just too many funny parts to this surprise appearance. First off, they were greeted warmly by Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness. PM Holness was the same person who brought Prince William and Kate into his office and fired them live on camera in 2022, and Holness is currently taking the bureaucratic steps to remove Jamaica from its ties to Britain. Holness really said: Harry and Meghan are the only royals worth a damn. Apparently, the Sussexes were also greeted warmly by the Marley family (Harry was seen shaking hands and being friendly with Ziggy Marley), and back in 2022, the Marley fam refused to meet with Peg and Buttons.
Also: this is a huge kick in the ass to all of the Salt Island idiots trying to convince themselves that the Sussexes are “D-listers” who are loathed in Hollywood – Paramount’s CEO Brian Robbins went out of his way to pose with the Sussexes on the red carpet, and I’d be willing to bet that the Sussexes were either special, invited guests of either Paramount or the Marley family or both. So, the optics are just… perfect. Harry and Meghan made it to Jamaica before the new king and queen. The Windsor clan looks old and out of touch, while the Sussexes look fresh, young and modern. I’m enjoying this so much!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Harry and Meghan flying into Jamaica without a whisper of it until we see them on the red carpet. I know Salt island is mad and gagged.
They look happy and healthy and Meghan looks beautiful in that elegant dress. Stay winning Harry and Meg. Stay winning.
They both look fabulous and their stealth continues and I love that for them. Let the circus on salt isle begin.
I’ve been on MailOnline all morning laughing at the deranged headlines ,of which there are many. 🤣
They were so mad it’s just so perfect to see ! I love to imagine them getting to work in the morning and going straight into panic mode over this.
@Laura, what are the headlines? However do they come up with criticism of this I’d like to know
They look amazing!
They are both GLOWING! I love this so much for them – so very very much. They are loved – LOVED I tell you – and the UK is weeping bitter tears.
The best part is, the PM of Jamaica is the guy that fired William and Kate on live TV, and here he is warmly meeting H&M.
The ABSOLUTE best part!
The PM was there to promote the film and Jamaica, not greet H&M on a pseudo royal tour.
Lioness stays sulking in the comments over the Sussexes popularity, so salty 🤣
Uhhmmm, I’m not seeing where it’s being suggested that the PM was there just to warmly meet H&M or that PM Holness wasn’t there to promote the film & Jamaica.
He did meet/greet them warmly. They were invited to be there. Most likely by the Marley family. Bob’s widow certainly was enthused with warmth & praise for Harry in 2012. The One Love dance. Those blue suede shoes are killing me. Didn’t Harry & co. get those for the Tennessee wedding?
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/prince-harry-meets-jamaican-pm-44579395935
Pseudo royal tour? lol Why so salty?
Meghan is glowing !!!
She looks fabulous (and I want those earrings)
I want her skincare routine
Posture. I want her posture! Seriously, though, she looks absolutely gorgeous & Harry’s looking pretty good himself.
@BeanieBean – Her posture is so good! I swear, every time I see a picture of Meghan I remind myself to sit up straight! 😂
She looks really good. I think she’s had some subtle work done (maybe just Botox and/or fillers) but it’s really well done and she looks fabulous!
She didn’t. She just lost the baby weight, eats healthy, exercises, uses her sunscreen, drinks plenty of water and probably gets facials regularly at a beauty clinic. Not to mention that she probably has some good genetics from Doria’s side of the family.
If you see pictures from close it’s clear she does not have fillers. Or botox
As a Botox aficionado myself I definitely think she had a bit in the forehead. And good for her!! Her injector is top notch; it looks perfect. No fillers detected tho.
I feel like she had some subtle work done on her upper lip – It was noticeably different to me at the Invictus games, but others would know better than I would. I only use Botox and no fillers so I’m not an expert at recognizing them. Regardless, whether she did or didn’t, Meghan is gorgeous from the inside out.
I think she had work and so what? She is free and can do what she wants with her face. It’s not an attack on character, nor does it make her less likeable. Everyone in those circles has work done like most folks go to the dentist or get their roots done. It’s so so so common. We should stop shaming people for it!
Definitely a little Botox, but the right amount. Maybe something else. She looks great!
I agree she has had something done. My first thought when I saw her was what happened to her face, particularly her eyes? And I was a little sad NGL. Just because I think she’s so incredibly naturally beautiful. That doesn’t mean that she can’t do whatever she wants and all that. I’m not criticizing her, so please don’t criticize me.
I agree Chloe, Meghan hasn’t had any work done and that is pretty easy to see. Fillers and botox have a ‘look’. And thank God, Meghan does not have that ‘look’. She looks like she is a clean eater and being a melanistic woman, she doesn’t really age. Good for her and her genetics! God bless it and all the haters claiming she had ‘work’ be damned. Take a long good look at her mom and that is enough proof that it’s genetics and not surgery. Can’t a chick just be genetically blessed. *sheesh* Also Meghan is a yoga afficionado and takes care of her body. I say ‘Go Meg! and let your haters eat cake. lol
Never underestimate the power of happiness and a healthy sex life to manifest itself on your face and skin.
Genetics – she has amazing genetics. Look at Doria who is who I want to be when I grow up.
I know Megan isn’t new but it never fails, names I’ve never seen before pile on with she’s had work done ‘but we don’t mind! It looks good!’. Without fail every time. It’s hard to accept she’s so naturally beautiful.
What is different to me is her eyebrows seem heavier (whether that’s brow makeup or not plucking -??) and she isn’t wearing much (or ANY???) eyeshadow whereas her classic look is usually a very shadowed smoky eye. She looks like she got inspired by Ayo Edebiri in her gorgeous leather dress for this look. I don’t think she gets work done – maybe a touch of Botox, hard to say.
It’s naive to think that anyone in the entertainment industry or public eye as often as she is wouldn’t have Botox and maybe some light filler. It doesn’t take away from the fact that she is naturally beautiful. They look comfortable and relaxed and that dress is so beautiful. They look great!
Excuse me, how did this turn into a debate on whether she has had cosmetic work done, or not? Some of you folks seem to have lost the plot here.
So I can’t really tell but I’m not really good at telling those things. The fact that she’s lost baby weight and is older makes it hard. I generally assume everyone is getting some kind of something done. Meghan looks like Meghan to me and if she’s getting anything done it’s not obvious. Not to me anyways. However, I will say Sarah Vine is alluding to Meghan getting work done in her article today so it has become a tabloid talking point so beware for that.
She is so gorgeous! A stunning beauty. I love this skirt and the whole vibe. The earrings! Gah! So happy for them! Harry looks like he is happy and has peace. I love the rockstar reception they got!
I think she’s had some work done, and I don’t think that getting work done means you weren’t naturally beautiful in the first place. 🤷🏻♀️
Lol I can hear Pegs screaming from Windsor already.
She’s wearing her engagement ring again so at least that’s one concern of his down 🤣
I saw that, and it was sparkling brilliantly just like she and her husband were. I love that they could be on any red carpet in the western hemisphere (probably the world except that isle) and they chose this one. A beautiful night I don’t know why these two happy and out just triggers the endorphins, I have been smiling since I saw the first photo. These two are my royals and I didn’t realize I needed a mid week sighting so much until they gave us one.
Oooh, the engagement ring is back? Yay! I love that ring. I looked through the photos and didn’t see it, but must have missed it
😂💎😂💎😂💎😂
I’m sure they’ll include the price of the ring (again) when they price out her outfit. Which is fabulous and I want those earrings (or an affordable for middle class me dupe lol)
I cackled when I saw her engagement ring! That’s one thing the PoW can cross off his “things to find” list. Maybe he can add his wife in the empty slot?
My thoughts exactly — I can hear the screeching and heads exploding all the way across Europe. Loving it 🙂
@ marichendd I can hear it from Australia! 😂
Seeing Ziggy Marley embracing Harry will send him over the edge, and deservedly so.
Just shut up and get ready for your next school run, asshole.
LMAO @ ‘ get ready for your next school run.’ That was a good one! haaaaaaa :^)
No surprise: she looks absolutely gorgeous.
I’m challenging myself to do yoga because of Meghan. She is incredibly beautiful, but the posture adds a level of grace few others have. After just a week of yoga I feel like I look way less hunched. I’ll never look this good, but it’s an improvement!
This is why I want to do Pilates. I’ve read it is fantastic for helping your posture. Now to find time and money. Ha.
You can do Pilates on your own with just a floor mat. It’s not expensive.
I agree Ang, and same for yoga. YouTube is awesome for that. I’ve been doing Bikhram yoga using a video posted by a Thai(?) yoga school. It’s fantastic. But Meghan’s skin though– envious. If she’s doing treatments or tweakments or whatever, she’s definitely my role model for that. That’s how you should look with that, not plastic and fake. I’m actually someone who has zero problems at all with women doing whatever to make themselves look and feel good; as they say, as long as it’s not illegal, immoral or fattening (and the latter is debatable). The problem for me is when KP goes all out to squash any rumors of Kate’s Botox, but sits mum on truly abuse stuff directed at Meghan.
I do the yoga workouts on apple fitness at home—basically free in our bundle. They have Pilates too! And their spin classes + my rusty old stationary bike = weight loss for pennies compared to a peloton.
Has she said she does yoga? Bc damn, my posture could use some of whatever she’s doing.
She looks incredible.
Love seeing this couple living their best lives far away from #ThatFamily
It makes me so happy! I’m smiling from ear to ear this morning 🥰
I was thinking the same thing. Never having met them, I’m still happy that they look so fabulous.
Look at the life these two are living! There’s shutting up the haterz by living well, and there’s raising the bar on being everything the haterz wish they were.
DM headlines keep changing. They can’t pick a lane! Lol
You noticed that too, right?!! They were caught off guard so bad last night, their 1st articles came about 4-6 hours after we got to enjoy all the pics and videos on SM without their BS input!! I love that for those losers!!!🤣
Yes! The morning headlines were surprisingly neutral and I knew they hadn’t had the time to churn out their usual crap. Quelle surprise when it changed a couple of hours later. ” H&M criticised for going to Jamaica just before KCs surgery”. Seriously who writes this with a straight face?
Their usual tactics won’t work here. They can’t exactly go after a country or the family of a beloved artist. I mean they are so stupid they might try. Kinda hoping they do because I would love to see them dragged for that.
Tina – it’s a Black country and a Black artist so, yeah they will. They have no shame or even self-preservation.
@SussexWatcher – you are right they have no shame.
I loved this so much. Keep winning, H&M, keep winning! And they both looked soooo good!
Winners > whiners
Right like is this a dlist event, or are HM sucking up to a listers? Is Meghan hiding out or does she show up to the opening of an envelope?
Meghan and Harry have truly blown their brains out of their ears. They cannot decide which highway to drive on, much less pick a lane.
Great couple. So good to see them.
I love seeing them…so fresh and pretty!
This might be the best Harry has ever looked!
@Lorellei, I so agree with you, Harry is just blooming with good health and vitality, and he looks better and better every time we see him. It must be all the positive vibes in his blessed life, and his gorgeous wife and children, of course! It is a stark contrast to the bitter left behind brother, who bristles with bile and general discontent! Living well and healthy truly is the best revenge, (if revenge was the aim, which it so clearly is not).
I wondered if anybody else has noticed how much thicker Harry’s hair is looking? Whatever he is doing is very gradual, and very natural/effective looking.
Perfection. No notes.
My thoughts exactly! William will be seething
Trying to instruct the BRF how to be human by example, from afar.
When you are respectful and willing to learn, this is what happens! When you are prideful, egotistical and stuck in your ways (not to mention racist), you will always have the reception that Peg and Kathy had! Period!
I mean the two are completely different types of visits but i will admit that the Caribbean tour was forced in the sense that they wanted to quell the whispers about racism and wanted to make a big show out of being “loved” by colored people. More than that it was a vanity tour for peg & buttons.
But harry and meghan were genuinely received warmly.
A classic case of when you invite yourself vs when you are invited
I’m gagged. GAGGED!!!
Meghan looks STUNNING! Harry looks hot as fuck!
SO many things to unpack here! Posing with the Jamaican Prime Minister who is trying to kick the royal family out of their constitution. For a movie about an artist who promoted Pan Africanism (basically anti-colonial).
Posing with the CEO of Paramount. So much for “Hollywood hates them”. Are they working on a project together? He’s also CEO of Nickelodeon. Maybe Meghan’s animated project “Pearl” ended up there.
Ahhh! So lovely to see her! I eagerly await the complete meltdown from Salt Island.
Yes to your specific point on a movie about an artist who promoted Pan Africanism. And to quote Bob here because it is appropriate, “If you know your history, then you would know where your coming from..”
A couple of things, the optics of this are really interesting and terrible for the royal family. The Windrush scandal did huge damage to Britain in Jamaica because many of the people impacted were Jamaicans.
Secondly, I know that people world wide LOVED Diana. But she was incredibly loved in the Caribbean, especially Jamaica because she was seen as the royal who didn’t hate/wasn’t scared of Black people. A man recently made a Tiktok about it and the whole joke was about how much Caribbean people loved her and he showed his parents home where there was a picture of princess Diana among the family photos. It made me laugh because my own Jamaican mother who lived and worked in Britain for decades before settling in Canada, loves Diana and the only old print magazine she keeps on her coffee table which is full of books about black art and black history is the TIME issue on Diana’s life. All this to say, that island loved her and feel great affection and respect for Harry as part of that legacy but don’t like TOB. LMAO.
I hope Harry and Meghan had fun and it is nice to see them looking wonderful as always.
They look at home and happy there. The BRF screwed up so badly by kicking them out.
@Sunny Thank you for the historical context re. Diana. Knowing this history makes the Cambridge Flop Tour even worse. Imagine traveling to a country where your mother had been immensely beloved and showing your ass as a racist who looks down on the citizens. That’s what William and Kate did. They showed up, cosplayed his racist, imperial grandparents instead of continuing his mother’s open hearted outreach.
No wonder Harry and Meghan are, yet again, shining and radiating love and friendship. Yet again, they are expanding Diana’s warmth and friendship to a country who loved her.
Maybe H&M helped to produce the movie? Because this is also the first I’m hearing of the movie. Not saying they couldn’t have just gone because they wanted to. But that is a long trip from California. Just to see a movie.
@Robert Phillips good point! I first saw the trailer for the film when I saw Oppenheimer over the summer and it was immediately on my to-see list. Now I’m curious if they helped produce too.
Maybe they got a ride over with another attendee. It’s good promo for the movie having them there.
They aren’t listed anywhere in the production. Brad Pitt is though. But it’s mostly the Marley family.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they caught a ride with someone else who was going and had a plane available.
@bqm I wonder what the relationship between the Marley’s and the Jolie/Pitt’s is? When you said Brad was a part of it, I remembered Zahara’s middle name is Marley
Meghan floats when she walks.
OMG Thats exactly right! She’s just glowing! Literally and u can also see that she’s internally glowing with love & happiness.
I luv it!
She has the “Cinderella glide” and looks like she is floating on air.. elegant and beautiful ✨💐
Yes! She looks like a ballerina, every time I see another clip of her effortlessly gliding like a Disney princess I sit up a little straighter, lol.
They are a STUNNING couple. Got damn.
Well I was doomscrolling on Twitter last night to see the NH primary news when this popped up and I legit squealed. They looked SO GOOD and just glowing. I wish we saw them more but I love that they get to do the things they want to and when they want to do it. The usual nonsense from the British tabs but who cares. Also so many tweets reminding people of the Wales’ disaster tour to Jamaica in 2022 is just an added bonus.
ETA – just saw the new post and can’t wait to re-live the Wales’ tour LMFAO
Can I just say I love everything about this… the location, event, fashion, pda, exuding happy in love and laughing with friends.. I didn’t know about the but definitely watching now and I’m happy my faves are out , happy, healthy and exuding wealth
I LOVE THIS FOR THEM – for both H&M and the Royal Family. both sides are getting what they deserve, its just that one of them deserves good things.
Meghan looks gorgeous, I love that dress. She really is so good at dressing elegant and chic but still looking fresh and modern.
And I LOVE that they met with PM Holness and his wife – compare those photos to the ones of him firing W&K, lol. And the Marley family too!
I love how she’s showing that she looks amazing without the stolen jewelry they banned her from wearing. Love those earring! After all these years of abuse this couple have received just so the other couple can look good, the contrast couldn’t be more stark. Harry and Meghan with Paramount CEO, makes me want to scream out laughing at all the trolls who claimed Hollywood hates them.
The PM who fired W&K looking so happy and charmed by the Sussexes is just chef’s 💋. And who wouldn’t rather fly to Jamaica than that salty island?
It’s hard to know what to like best! The PM & his wife with the big smiles or the invitation for a movie about Bob Marley, whose family said NO THANKS to Bill & Cathy, or the Paramount bigwhig with them on the carpet! Or Meghan & Harry’s lovely & loving presence!
Hydrated and well endowed 😂
Meghan is giving me Lisa Bonet vibes; the posture, the quiet smile, the glowing skin, how she stands against Harry… love it!
No one does a bad b#tch outing like Meghan. I love her!
@Anonymous 💯
Voices with clout in the Global Majority really took one look around and said: let’s just make things clear, in case the message is not being received at Buckingham Palace. And the Sussexes cheerfully co-signed the message. AMAZING. NO NOTES.
May the people of Jamaica flourish as a republic. May the Sussexes be protected and have the space to carry on their work. #PrincessMeghan #ThePeople’sGinger
I love this. The British press are in the early stages of constructing a new narrative that Harry and Meghan are pro-Republic/anti-monarchy because they posed with Andrew Holness at the premiere. Btw, Brian Robbins and his wife live in Montecito so my guess is they’re friends with Harry and Meghan.
I love when we find out another powerful connection they have. So many important people live in their community and it goes to show they have been likely making friends and connections now for years. So much of their life is behind the scenes now and thats great for them. He and his wife did not have to pose with H & M so that was a CHOICE. They move in important and powerful circles and I love that for them.
Ooh, I didn’t know Brian Robbins lived in Montecito too! He might be a mentor for Meghan because he started out as an actor as well. I remember watching him in the 80s on TV. He was on a show called Head of the Class, along with Howard Hesseman, Robin Givens, and the notorious Dan Schneider. I actually didn’t realize that he’s now the CEO of Paramount until I saw his name here, recognized it, and zoomed in on the pictures LOL. I didn’t realize that was him in the pictures because he used to have a full head of dark, wavy hair.
Oh wow I used to watch that show when I was a kid. Did not recognize him either. Impressive career.
Thank you @AmyBee I was looking at Brian and I couldn’t place his face!
On X so many are tweeting welcome home Harry.
On one of Harry’s many trips to Jamaica, the former Prime Minister didn’t bring up the Republic talk with him, but everyone knew it in the background. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry did see her on this visit.
The Daily Mail are declaring Harry and Meghan are insensitive doing this film premiere. They say Charles and Kate so ill. Prince Edward is in South Africa he’s not insensitive for traveling to do a royal engagement. The Daily Mail is hysterical that the Caribbean welcomed them unlike the last royal visit. Is Charles so vindictive that he doesn’t want his son and daughter in law any kind of success or happiness.
The expectation: “oh no, a person in my extended family from whom I am estranged has had or soon will have surgery! Despite living on the other side of the planet from them and not even speaking to them in the past eighteen months, I must stay secluded in my home wearing sackcloth and ashes until they make a full recovery!”
*publicly wringing my hands in despair whilst inconsolably wailing
And Eugenie didn’t get the hate for traveling while her mum and Kate and Charles are ill.
I was thinking the same thing about Beatrice and Eugenie traveling in the last 2 weeks. Then I realized they don’t care about them traveling because they don’t sell papers and get clicks the way Harry and Meghan do. Also they just started this month writing articles about how they ” stole” the only thing poor QEII had of her own, with zero push back from poor Charles, why would they think they’d be running back to them?
@Kay: yes, yes Charles is that vindictive.
The Lilibet attack was just one more too much. The BM didn’t know what was about to hit them and they went after a baby girl. It hit right at Lili’s right to exist and implied she was not a legitimate descendant. Honestly, it increases the need for the child’s protection from the nutjobs out there who would try god knows what.
If I were Harry… I would have gone to Jamaica too, lol. I would have posed with a blown-up picture of Kate and the chain link fence, laughing at it with the PM.
LOL!!!
YAY!! Gorgeous couple looking effortlessly elegant, HAPPY, loved relaxed. 👌🏻🤩💪🏻
I laughed for a good 10 mins last night. Several levels to this. Meg’s engagement ring is back. The PM greeted them both so warmly, posed with them on the red carpet and posted them on Twitter in a post mentioning global support or global friends I cant remember which exactly. They looked loved up as ever. Ziggy also greeted Harry warmly and took some photos as well. Posing with the CEO of Paramount and Nickelodeon. And the fact that they just showed up in Jamaica no fuss and NO LEAKS.
Yes x100!! Can I also add, I love the timing after the lawsuit announcement this week. No time for them to write a “Harry laying low and licking his wounds” story that I’m sure they were keeping in their back pocket, when he’s out here looking fresh and UNBOTHERED rubbing shoulders with Jamaica’s elite!
Meghan is just unbelievably gorgeous.
Funny that the same Jamaica PM who sacked bulliam on live TV is there with Harry and Meg like BFFs, Meghan looks absolutely stunning. Success, the worlds greatest revenge is on display. To those who tried to steal Harry and Meghan’s joy, eat it! Karma is working her magic. (And I love how there are zero leaks The BM know when we know.. Richard Kay must be crying this morning.)
Meghan was STUNNING. I absolutely love the silhouette of her outfit.
The Prime Minister’s warm welcome to H&M will have KP reeling. I feel sorry for Burger King’s staff today–this will not be the day to approach him on any topic.
Jamaican Prime Minister’s instagram stories has posted the clip of him greeting H&M on the red carpet 🤣 meanwhile the Daily mail is having a ‘how dare they’ meltdown 🤡🤡
OMG this is just delightful! So, so perfect!!!!
You can’t even make this up! Chef’s kiss!
Perfect timing , everything was just perfect .
So much love and happiness everywhere .
Just a joyous event .
Meghan and Harry are absolutely the most gorgeous couple , your heart bursts just seeing them together .
A match made in heaven .
My favourite bodyguard was also there , taking care of them as usual .
I haven’t stopped smiling all day .
I’m loving this so much.
We outside, and they are posing with the Paramount CEO and his wife Tracy James.
Harry hugging Ziggy Marley. Meghan seemingly floating across the Red Carpet in those outside videos.
And being seen talking to Anju and Juliet Holness, no less. And the old lady next to them in that group photo is the Jamaican Minister of Culture and Education, Olivia Grange, the one Kate was so violently racist to when she withdrew her hand and stumbled backwards.
So happy for H&M, wondering if maybe Pearl got picked up by Nickelodeon, which is owned by Paramount?
I would love that for them if Pearl did get picked up, good catch. It will be an interesting year.
Oh, of course! That’s who that was! I was thinking how lovely the older woman looked.
Nitpick: Meghan’s extra-dark ‘Poor Things’ eyebrows are too dominant.
Otherwise perfection. Harry looks great in every shot.
ITA, her eyebrows threw me. I hope this is not the new trend b/c I’m not yet seeing anyone on whom it’s flattering.
Definitely a new trend: Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, and now Meghan.
Agreed. I hate hate hate the magic marker heavy brows trend whenever it cycles back into fashion. Meghan is blessed with a face that outshines even too heavy brows but super-dark or super-thin brows look bad on nearly everyone.
I woke up in the middle of the night couldn’t sleep and decided to amuse myself on X and boy was I amused 🤣 great to see them out and about. And even funnier seeing them chatting and being photographed with the guy that fired Willy live on telly🤣 . There is no way back for Willy for that embarrassment, he asked not to come but still they strong armed there way to the island and got fired talk about failing diplomacy 101.
On the other hand I find it funny that the media is trying to illicit sympathy for the other two, then trying to guilt Harry and Meghan. We heard of the Striesand effect, this is the Sussex effect, hour, daily, weekly bashing has turned them into people the others want to know and hang out with
They look gorgeous 🥰 so happy to see them both specially Meghan ❤️
As for Harry meeting the Jamaican P, before the derangers scream about him meeting his brother’s abusers (lol), his brother and his family did the same meeting Meghan’s abusers while smiling and even honouring them. So two can play the game 😀
Bingo! The RF can’t stop taking photos with Piers Morgan and that terrible man who wrote that terrible column about Meghan.
It’s a good thing the Princess of Wales is tucked away *somewhere* away from the rage monster. Because he’s raging right about now.
Makes me wonder if H&M are doing some work with Paramount? 🤔
They both look so relaxed and happy. Good for them.
I read on X that they are neighbors with Paramount CEO. Not sure if it’s true.
Not me booking our next family vacation to Jamaica 👀
Same! Montego Bay, here I come. (I was going anyway, but still.)
@ SUEBARBRI33
I LOVED Montego Bay!
Kaiser yourcomments are spot on about everything. I am dying at how deliciously funny this is. When Meghan ancestors said no more B-tchs no more . Let Meghan and Harry live, love free and happy .
Lovely couple ❤️ They look absolutely fabulous ❤️
The BM is mad it just learned about Jamaican trip and couldn’t send an in-house troll to harass the Sussexes on the red carpet. Charles and William made it clear they have no care for the Sussexes so why should they bother to sit vigil for Charles and Kate?
The level of satisfaction this story brings me cannot be overstated. Good morning, everyone.
I’m feeling it too and loving it so much, Good Morning!
Yes! I’m right there with you! 🏝️🥰
Because this glaringly reminds us of the colonialist flop, the BRF have a genuine reason to be mortified and angry (not morally justified, but still inevitable). But they’re so cowardly, they won’t want to bring that up as the reason to claim that M&H are disregarding W&K’s feelings, so they have no leg to stand on that they can admit. That is delicious karma. Love this for them.
This how to do a visit to Jamaica. The Daily mail is already losing its mind. Prince Edward’s visit to South Africa has went hardly noticed. A casual warm friendly encounter with the Marley family and the Jamaican prime minister and the British papers are going absolutely nuclear 😂😂😂
Lmaoo I love this, Salt Island must be fuming 😂😂😂
“Prince Harry embodies the spirit of Bob Marley. The Prince was engaging, he was warm. He had real spirit. He was a charming young man. He’s a militant. I see that military side to him. But as we would call him, or Bob would say, he seemed to be a rebel too.
Rita Marley”
That’s wonderful ❤️
This is delightful in SO many ways.
Meghan is just…there are no words for her intuitive intelligence, natural beauty, empathy, and elegance.
It does pain me to see the naïve excited spark out of her eyes that was there when they first got engaged – she knows too much now and it makes me furious that she wasn’t allowed to just be in love, passionate about numerous charities in the UK, and professionally fulfilled in her new role (which she took incredibly seriously and addressed in specific and creative ways). I know she has kept her power and dignity, and I often marvel how she has managed to keep pushing forward with grace despite everything – she has tapped into an inner strength that I think most of us would love to have, but is only born of difficulty and struggle that none of us would ever welcome.
@nutella toast
All this!!
The part about the ‘naïve excited spark out of her eyes’ was so true, but I am sorry for Harry too because I do not think in his wildest dreams that he thought his family would treat her and them like this…
Even though the ‘good’ press tries to say things like “they were not perfect” to this day, I cannot see anything they did wrong.
SUPER-HIGH emotional intelligence! I’m not one for envying others (as Sinead O’Connor sang, I do not want what I haven’t got), but I wish I had half of Meghan’s intuition, empathy, and genuine warmth. My life would have been so much easier with it!
Was Doria there? Was their Archewell production company involved? Will Harry be offered a good will ambassador position?
Why do you need to know all this? Only Harry & Meghan are questioned in this manner. They attended a movie premiere. Fin.
@Mimi – seconded. H&M attended a premiere. Looked to have had a great time. The end!
@Libra – My only question would be is where is rent-a-gob? You, know the guy who is planted to shout about Meghan “breaking up the royal family.” The guy who only manages to show up when details of H&M’s attendance are public. The guy who is always there but, not one member of the press corp can tell us who he is. Now that is a question I would really like answered!
I just love everything about this. First of all, Meghan looks SO regal – poised, elegant, graceful – these are innate qualities that you simply can’t fake. She doesn’t need to wear stolen jewels to shine like a diamond.
Then, the absolutely DEVASTATING HILARITY of Meghan and Harry looking effortlessly chic, talking and laughing with the same people who broke up with stiff cardboard cutouts Will and Kate. It’s just too good! The contrast couldn’t be more obvious!
And all in Jamaica, at a Bob Marley One Love film, because what do the Sussexes stand for if not One Love? This was perfect from start to finish. Eat your heart out, Windsors.
“what do the Sussexes stand for if not One Love?”
This comment is perfection.
I saw the photos last night and audibly gasped. I thought I had hallucinated? H&M on a red carpet In Jamaica w/Holnes and CEO Brian??? WHATTTTT??!! I am overjoyed and stunned with awe for the Sussexes. It could not get any better. Everyone looks incredible and happy. Good for them!! Let’s gooooooooo!!!
Ran across this video from 2012 – I didn’t remember that Harry was given one of Marley’s scarves by the family and warmly embraced by…everyone. The reporter says, “Everyone seems to want to hug Harry”. It’s SUCH a good video and reminder that he was good at this and sincere all along. Meghan as his equal in every way was a natural extension of who he was already becoming. If anything, he LOVES when women shine brighter than him and it’s evident in this video.
Also…can we just acknowledge how tight a ship they run??? No “whispers” of anything from their staff – you can’t force that. It’s loyalty born of good leadership.
Louis Spencer has just put up.a Sussex comment on Inta to say ‘lm very proud HIS MY COUSIN, Spencer Family ..’
It’s a delight seeing H&M. It’s a delight seeing the royals and rota choking on their own bile.
This is what I call a surfeit of schadenfreude 🤣
I don’t understand how this is a win for the Sussexes over the Royal Family.
Girl, stop trolling. Let us enjoy this moment without your nonsense.
because Harry and Meghan are being welcomed and embraced by the people who told the royals to GTFO.
Carole. Go away
Anything over the Royal Family is a win. Deep down Kate wishes she was free too.
Bye Felicia!
Let me just assume your query is for real….The genuine warm welcome the Sussexes received compared to the (cough ..lukewarm) certain other royals received, and the effortless charm of the Sussexes shows clearly how short-sighted and stupid the BRF was to push the Sussexes out. They could have had this charismatic and hard-working couple as their ambassadors.
Perhaps you didn’t see Won’t and Can’t getting fired by the Jamaican PM. Being invited to the One Love premiere is a total honor, a BIG DEAL, something that wasn’t afforded the Wails who pulled the colonialist/racist card big time when they showed up there expecting to be treated like great white gods and got soundly smacked down for it.
@Lioness – why do you keep coming here to troll your hatred? You aren’t changing any minds here. Are you a paid troll for Wily?
Seriously, you’d have better luck trying to convince people who are pro-life that abortions are fine. It’s just pointless.
You for real? 🤣 maybe cause as much as they want to beat them down Harry and Meghan show then every single time how to do the royal game. William got his ass handed to him on live tv and this couple is welcomed with open arms and genuine warm… are you blind?
They are simply the best.
So pleased Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet were also in attendance and were so warm to H & M.
The cult of Windsor are seething. 😂💀. Good. Kick rocks.
#OneLoveBobMarley
Harry and Meghan look amazing! This is what living toxic environments do for you. I also love that they are using their spotlight to highlight a Black activist who fought for freedom and equality for all the descendants of Africa.
They look gorgeous and happy! I love M’s dress and understated styling. I do wish her brows weren’t so severe. Still 8/10.
Oh no, oh sht, oh fk, said the EVERY member of staff working for the Royal family! Quick, quick call the hospital, DONT let Kate see the papers, hide Charlie’s morning brief and camzillas gin bottle and,AHHHHH nooooooo, to late for the incandescent one, the pillows are already flying out of the window. Tin hats on people!
@Mary, I just love your posts. They always make me chuckle 🤭 Oh how I would love to be able to just sit face to face with you and just chat away for hours! ♥️
@puppy1, if you lived close in the UK, you would be more than welcome
Why should Harry return to Britain to help when William is right there doing nothing 🤷♀️
There’s a photo on Instagram of them arriving or stepping inside and Harry is looking down to check Meghan’s step, stability, etc and I love love love that he has always done that. It speaks to a level of care and devotion that is epic romantic love story It just warms my soul how much he loves her.
I so enjoy how people have welcomed Meghan’s husband when his people did not afford her the same courtesy
IKR? Mr. Jaded does that with me, one of the many things I love about him!
If the BM weren’t so convinced that H&M are nobodies and failures and have no interests, they might not be so surprised all the time. Film premieres, meetings with prime ministers, etc. – those don’t happen on the spur of the moment. The events are planned in advance, there’s a guest list, there are travel plans. And there are specific people that H&M are seen with more often. But I guess it’s just easier to set up some guy at Heathrow and hope for the best.
I promise I’m going to go back up & read the article & comments, but I just gotta say–I opened this article and what do I see first? The Sussex posing with the man who fired the Cambridges on camera. Oh, how I laughed! What a great way to start the day!!
oh my goodness Meghan looks SO good and glowing. She just keeps serving fresh new looks
Harry looks “buff, hydrated, well endowed and wealthy.” Well endowed? Really? How crass. It wouldn’t fly to say Meg looks nicely titted or well-sexed, so why the crass commentary about his “endowment”?
I assumed that was a reference to his income. Interesting where your mind went…..
There’s absolutely zero chance they were referencing his bank account. They covered that with “wealthy.” Let’s not be obtuse.
No being obtuse here! I thought what I thought and so did you:)
I was thinking well endowed meant his powerful back and broad shoulders.
Not everyone ‘s mind lives in the gutter like yours oswin
I guess you were just desperate to find something to complain about
*sigh*
My mind doesn’t live in the gutter and I wasn’t just looking for something to complain about. I’m also not the only person who pointed out the “well endowed” line. It struck me as crass, and I said just that. I didn’t insult the author, but am being insulted for it.
I would be willing to bet money that, if the author chimed in, they’d acknowledge they weren’t referencing his powerful upper body or whatever. It was innuendo, and obvious innuendo at that.
At any rate, if you’d like to keep having a go at me for commenting on a line of an article I didn’t care for, feel free. I suppose *you* just need something to complain about and someone to insult.
That said, I’m not interested in firing salvos back and forth, so it’d be great if you could just stop. But since you seem to have taken personally an extremely mild criticism of an author’s word choice, you likely won’t honor a request to disengage.
Have a day 👋
@Thelma – because the writer know we would love that statement? Since the writer is a lover not a hater?
It’s a fairly mild crude joke on a gossip blog, c’mon. And I for one do think they both look very well-sexed and lucky them!
How I cackled when I saw this earlier on Reddit. I love how they move in total silence, minding their own business and deliver a punch to the gut to the BRF and the ROTA. Baldemort and Kate got fired on live TV, they’re welcomed with open arms. It BURNS!!!!
I think you are right about the Paramount CEO Brian Robbins being the one to invite them to this. Someone on Twitter pointed out that he and his wife moved to Montecito a couple years ago and in some of the videos from last night they can be seen laughing and being tactile with the Sussexes in a way that definitely makes it seem like they know each other. I love this for H&M; they really do seem like they have a nice little community up in Santa Barbara and it is always so great to see them(especially Meghan 😆)
Meghan’s look is just perfection — understated, elegant, classic. And Harry looks, as always, thrilled to be by her side.
Everything about this is just *chef’s kiss* … Karma, it appears, is the prime minister of Jamaica warmly greeting the ginger and his queen.
They’re always a few steps ahead of Salt Island, bc the latter just keeps picking at old wounds that no one cares about
I love this so much. Prince Harry and Meghan look well-rested, tanned and relaxed. PM Holness and seem happy to see them, as does the Paramount honcho. And all for Bob Marley’s movie, which I will go to just hear the music. This is perfection.
#onelove #karma
I love this for them. Looks like they were the major attraction!!!!
When I first saw the pictures last night I screamed so loudly my husband thought something happened to me. I love seeing them interact with other people.
I had the great good luck to see Bob Marley perform live — I think it was one of the last concerts he did before he passed. It was AMAZING…he was so full of emotion, utterly charismatic and mesmerizing. He danced like a whirling dervish and had the stadium in the palm of his hand. And now Meghan and Harry are invited to this wonderful event honoring his legacy whilst the Wails were publicly fired. That gives me joy on this cold, grey, rainy morning.
I love this for them – on so so many levels! And, on a trivial level, I love her earrings too….
Am I the only thinking Charles is laughing at this with us? I feel like after the flop tour, he put out that he was kinda glad at how badly it went for Pegs and buttons. Bc this reflects badly on the BRF as a whole but mostly those two.
It makes W&K look even more inept but I don’t know if Charles is laughing about it. It just highlights his own terrible strategic judgement in driving the Sussexes away. The boss who refuses to take action about a bad employee looks even worse than the employee to an observer with any management competence. Charles is an utterly incapable manager.
Looking forward to seeing the movie. I wonder if there will be a big premiere in US and Europe when the movie actually opens? Aside from the fact that Harry has quite a few connections to Jamaica, especially the jubilee tour when he met a member of the Marley family and Usain Bolt, was invited by the prime minister to honeymoon in Jamaica, and was very welcomed and loved, Meghan herself has connections to Jamaica. She appears to have written her love for the island in her blog, I think she visited with Doria (not sure), and had her own first wedding there. It would be wonderful if Nickolodeon picked up Pearl. If Harry and Meghan had stayed, it seems they would have been responsible for Caribbean and Africa since those two areas envelop the Commonwealth. They would have been worked to death and smeared for their success at the same time. For the millionth time, so glad they escaped. They looked fabulous, and were welcomed like old friends. This fact will assuredly win them bile and pettiness across the pond.
There are some foolish people here who are obsessed with Meghan’s glowing skin and accuse her of having done something to her face that she had Botox and fillers 🙄 But why do they ignore Harry’s shiny skin and how all the wrinkles on his face disappeared, including the lines on his forehead that were very prominent. Did he also have Botox and fillers??? Or is the obsession and scrutiny only on Meghan, who always had beautiful and clear skin 😏 The lighting also plays a big role.
They’re both so very good-looking. Harry has always been a handsome man, but he’s had such a glow-up since meeting her. And she’s lovely, I’m so envious of her radiant skin.
And her posture is phenomenal. I’m constantly irked by Kate’s slouchy, lumbering posture. Meghan’s is impeccable.
Totally agree. From all that I have read from Meghan’s The Tig and following her journey, pretty sure she will age gracefully without all the cosmetic surgery . Also, she appears to have inherited her mother’s great gene’s. Folks would rather believe she had cosmetic surgery rather than her glow and good looks come from just taking care of herself as she has always done. I just scroll past that nonsense.
I can’t stop looking at how beautiful they both look . Beautiful, happy and glowing. This is what I want for them always and forever
My family origins are Jamaican so Harry and Meghan in JA for the One Love premiere, and seeing them so warmly received is everything and more. The pictures and videos on X put a massive smile on my face this morning. Harry and Meghan look very happy and healthy and as usual have an amazing rapport with everyone they meet. It’s just beautiful and touching ❤️
Great looking couple! There’s no comparison. Love how warmly they’ve been received in Jamaica!
The world knows who the good guys really are. No one but the bots and derangers are buying what the rota 🐀🐀🐀 are selling.
The Other Brother and Duchess DoNothing can pound sand.
@Beverly, your words have really touched me deeply. Yes, “the world knows who the good guys really are” — even though it doesn’t always seem that way.
I love, love, love this for the Sussexes. And also for the BRF lol
I just went down a nice rabbit hole and watched film of a much younger Prince Harry “racing” Usain Bolt. It’s always nice to see good humor, joy, compassion, kindness, and genuine connections celebrated as they should be.
Off to enjoy a fashion-focused rabbit hole. Somewhere, in the far back depths of my closet, I might have a ball gown skirt — sorta kinda like Meghan’s.
I see the fake German prince, who cozied up to Harry at the aviation awards.He is slagging Harry off to Piers Morgan saying how much he hates Harry. What a right piece of work, the this Prince announced he was a journalist and it all made sense.
I noticed that the German prince was on Piers Morgan. Didn’t click on it of course. Don’t know what to make of his game. Some people were very happy with the way he handled the British interviewer during the Legends gala. I got the impression that he was a big clout chaser, though, and struck me as kind of smarmy. He seems to be an example of someone who uses his title, and apparently he was the step-son of the prince, so not sure how German titles work.
He’s a skeeze. I remember when he was on a couple episodes of real housewives of Beverly Hills years ago. Him trying to Mack on Camille grammer? Blech.
Him going around the media now dining out on this one selfie is what I knew he’d do.
Germany has no royals. Not since 1918. And this dude was adopted as an adult to boot.
They look fantastic at this event and the way Meghan glides in that skirt is a master class in comportment. Looking like a fairy tale princess and apparently wearing flats. It looks like it was quite the event and everyone had a great time. Side note the star Kingsley Ben Adir, who plays Marley, was one of the Ken’s in the Barbie movie. Love Bob Marley so will check out this film. Honestly didn’t know about it until the Sussexes showed up so here’s hoping it gets some more buzz.
The way the Prime minister looks at Meghan where she is shaking the First Lady’s hand, like she is his favorite niece and he is so proud of her. That is so cute.
so true…That’s what I said, only I said like his kid…lol
The SHADE that Jamaica just threw on the BRF is so large, plants won’t ever be able to grow within a 5 kilometer radius again. 😂😂😂
The original Daily Mail article has 7.6k comments. It’s now been joined by SIX other articles about the Sussexes. Hating the Sussexes is a billion dollar industry.
Brian Robbins is always gonna be that slacker kid on Head of the Class to me. Also, Brian used to be besties with his creepy ass costar from that show, Dan Schneider.
HM are everywhere on SM. Looking amazing and right next to people who are influential (just as they are). As with the Kevin Costner event, Katy Perry or Beyoncé concert, people just wants to be near them during the movie premiere.
Living(temporarily ) just a few hours plane ride away from the salty island, yep it seems they are having a mental meltdown (esp their press)😁.
They look so good. I swear Meghan glows a little bit more at each appearance. She makes me want to practice walking. I can’t glide like that even in flats and I assume she’s wearing heels.