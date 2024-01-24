Prince Harry & Meghan attended the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere in Jamaica

For a full week – ever since we learned about King Charles and the Princess of Wales’s dual health crises – the British media has been screaming, crying and throwing up about how Prince Harry needs to get on a plane and come “back” to the UK to help his father and brother. Well, Harry got on a plane. He flew to Jamaica with his beautiful wife and they made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. Meghan looked gorgeous in a black ballgown-skirt and a spaghetti-strapped top. Harry looked buffed, hydrated, well endowed and wealthy.

There are just too many funny parts to this surprise appearance. First off, they were greeted warmly by Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness. PM Holness was the same person who brought Prince William and Kate into his office and fired them live on camera in 2022, and Holness is currently taking the bureaucratic steps to remove Jamaica from its ties to Britain. Holness really said: Harry and Meghan are the only royals worth a damn. Apparently, the Sussexes were also greeted warmly by the Marley family (Harry was seen shaking hands and being friendly with Ziggy Marley), and back in 2022, the Marley fam refused to meet with Peg and Buttons.

Also: this is a huge kick in the ass to all of the Salt Island idiots trying to convince themselves that the Sussexes are “D-listers” who are loathed in Hollywood – Paramount’s CEO Brian Robbins went out of his way to pose with the Sussexes on the red carpet, and I’d be willing to bet that the Sussexes were either special, invited guests of either Paramount or the Marley family or both. So, the optics are just… perfect. Harry and Meghan made it to Jamaica before the new king and queen. The Windsor clan looks old and out of touch, while the Sussexes look fresh, young and modern. I’m enjoying this so much!