Let’s remember Prince William & Kate’s disastrous Jamaica tour in 2022

In honor of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise appearance in Jamaica last night, let’s take a moment and remember what happened the last time members of the Windsor clan visited Jamaica. Picture it, Jamaica March 2022. The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a multi-country Caribbean tour as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year. Kensington Palace largely organized the agenda of the tour, which included a lot of day-drinking, scuba diving and colonialist cosplay. William and Kate were facing criticism and protests wherever they went, but it went next-level upon their arrival in Jamaica.

Within their first two days in Jamaica, the hits just kept coming. Bob Marley’s family wouldn’t meet with them so they posed awkwardly with a Bob Marley statue. They greeted Black children through a chainlink fence. Kate winced when a Black woman touched her. Jamaica’s prime minister marched William and Kate into his office and fired them live on camera, telling them that William would never be King of Jamaica. William and Kate’s last event in the country was a deliriously bad photocall which was meant to evoke the “good old days” of 1950s colonialism.

The Jamaican leg of Will and Kate’s Caribbean Flop Tour was a game-changer. Nothing was ever the same after that. William and Kate have never recovered from it, and it’s one of the reasons why Kate refuses to do anymore commonwealth tours and why she’s barely traveled out of Britain since then. The Windsors also spent months playing the blame game publicly, with Kensington Palace blatantly trying to throw QEII and Charles under the bus for their own sh-tty planning. Anyway, it’s just hilarious to me that Harry and Meghan just popped up in Jamaica and got a rock-star reception this week.

