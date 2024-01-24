Let’s remember Prince William & Kate’s disastrous Jamaica tour in 2022

In honor of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise appearance in Jamaica last night, let’s take a moment and remember what happened the last time members of the Windsor clan visited Jamaica. Picture it, Jamaica March 2022. The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a multi-country Caribbean tour as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year. Kensington Palace largely organized the agenda of the tour, which included a lot of day-drinking, scuba diving and colonialist cosplay. William and Kate were facing criticism and protests wherever they went, but it went next-level upon their arrival in Jamaica.
Within their first two days in Jamaica, the hits just kept coming. Bob Marley’s family wouldn’t meet with them so they posed awkwardly with a Bob Marley statue. They greeted Black children through a chainlink fence. Kate winced when a Black woman touched her. Jamaica’s prime minister marched William and Kate into his office and fired them live on camera, telling them that William would never be King of Jamaica. William and Kate’s last event in the country was a deliriously bad photocall which was meant to evoke the “good old days” of 1950s colonialism.
The Jamaican leg of Will and Kate’s Caribbean Flop Tour was a game-changer. Nothing was ever the same after that. William and Kate have never recovered from it, and it’s one of the reasons why Kate refuses to do anymore commonwealth tours and why she’s barely traveled out of Britain since then. The Windsors also spent months playing the blame game publicly, with Kensington Palace blatantly trying to throw QEII and Charles under the bus for their own sh-tty planning. Anyway, it’s just hilarious to me that Harry and Meghan just popped up in Jamaica and got a rock-star reception this week.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instar.
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William joins young footballers on the football pitch during a visit to Trenchtown as Catherine Duchess of Cmabridge watches on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Prince William and Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, wife Juliet
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
In which Celebitchy gets a Michelin star for serving up deliciousness.
@HM yes!!
And these pictures!!! I could cry with laughter! 😂😂😂
That was such a glorious week in SS history. We should celebrate every five-year anniversary. I mean, that Carol Burnett “I saw it in the window and just have to have it” dress, had me on the floor. I have never seen two people more lacking in a sense of self-awareness than William and Kate. I recall a panel discuss narrated by (of all people) Piers Morgan, a couple of days after Archie was born, in which Paul Burrell said something sanguine: That the then Cambridges should leave the global stuff to H&M and concentrate on the UK. He added that William and Kate had no reason to feel threaten by Harry and Meghan’s popularity, that both couples could serve appropriate roles. I was no fan of Betty’s, but I think she was smart enough to notice the reigning Zeitgeist when she put H&M in charge her Common Wealth Trust. And H&M proved her right. Some of their best work was done with the youth associated with that organization. Those zoom discussions, posted to YouTube during the height of covid were just awesome (and garnered hundreds of thousands of views). William and Kate’s jealousy made them delusional enough to believe that they could replace H&M. I think that is part of the reason for Kate’s breakdown. After falling for her own press clippings, the rejection has come as a shock to her system.
Hahahahahaha! Such a great way to start the day, smirking with schadenfreude.
Absolutely. I’m currently on a train and I had the premier story as my starter, the DM reactions as a delicious main and now this sweet, sweet dessert. I’m feeling happy and fulfilled right now.
I admit that I revisit the Celebitchy coverage of the “disatour” (thanks to whoever came up with that) every now and again. Just to enjoy a Nourishing chuckle. Kaiser, you were radiant! This entire community was having a blast!
I’m gonna have to add Harry and Meghan’s visit and the BM meltdown to this list.
A good way to start the morning.
Yes! This has made my day! Well, that and Jon Stewart back at the Daily Show. 😍 Be still my cold, dead, beating heart. 😂
Agreed–that week was straight-up hilarious. Every day, I’d check in convinced W&K couldn’t screw up any worse–and they would. Oh, they would…😂
OMFG It gets even better. From the RNN this morning:
“Yes, it seems like the Jamaican PM designed the tour to fail for William and Katherine, which is utterly disrespectful and callous…The way they were treated is shameful.”
The flop tour was the PM’s fault! He MADE them mess up! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Really embarrassing. Her scarlett ohara gown. The uniform he wore with Kate in a matching dress fifties style.greeting the children from behind a fence. Cringeworthy
Don’t forget his awkward moose knuckle in those white pants!
It really was embarrassing! I love that the Sussexes were so very welcomed and the photo with the Prime Minister was the icing on the cake! Apparently the karma bus is not done with the leftovers and has decided not only to hit them but now it has put it in reverse and is now backing over them lol.
Susan Collins–and the bus has spikes on the tires…😈😂
She somehow manages to even look uncomfortable around Marley’s statue…must be that unconscious bias.
Also that photo of Pegs in that yellow tube… his expression is so unsettling…
I’m glad it wasn’t just me who noticed that she was angled away from even a statue of a black person. And her smile is very disturbing in that picture that is not a natural smile at all. I don’t know what was going through her mind and that moment but she is not comfortable at all.
I hadn’t noticed that but you’re right, his expression in that photo is creepyAF!
That picture of Kate and the people behind the fence just never stops being awful. It’s the Windsors in a nutshell.
When you uncover the intent behind this photo, it’s even more offensive. This picture was staged to show Jamaica as a nation of impoverished children, literally with their hands out. Kate’s smile is one of mockery, not joy. The only thing missing is her tossing candy over the fence and yelling fetch. Such an ugly display of isolated privilege.
That pic with the Bob Marley statue was slept on at the time. Glad it’s getting attention now 😂. The awkwardness and cringe is off the charts!
I hadn’t realized that the Marley’s refused to meet with them! And now look at Ziggy welcoming Harry back as an old friend. The karma of it all is so great
Peggy doesn’t look too bad but man she looks soooooo uncomfortable – she looked like that the whole tour.
Jamaica saw them for what they are – racists.
HE does look like he’s at least heard a Marley song in his life (probably because Harry played it for him). I just remember gasping when I first saw this photo. The vibes are just…all wrong.
That pic of pegs in the bobsled is new to me tho and lmfaoooooooo
In her head, she’s thinking at least no one knows that I’m the one who had concerns about Archie’s skin color.
You are so right Snaggletooth! We were so distracted by the bad Botox, the Scarlett O’Hara on the plantation gown, the public firing where the PM did not even let them sit (“you got your photo ops” lol), the greeting of Black children through a chain linked fence, the colonizer inspection of the troops drive by, the yellow monstrosity of a dress, the bongos, Kate recoiling at the touch of a Black woman, that we forgot this pic! This picture is everything! I feel like it should also be in a history book in the chapter about the downfall of the RF. Omg it’s absolutely awesome.
Let’s not forget how clueless the BM was throughout – telling us Brown folk that Kate is teaching a masterclass on how to keep hair bone (and limp) straight in humidity. A PHD in limp noodle dry fried ends indeed.
I love that we are revisiting this today. A yearly anniversary tribute of the colonizer sh**show gets my vote.
Oh my lordy thank you Kaiser for this gift today. Kate’s face in the pic of the green dress…..just perfection. Watching this tour happen via Twitter and this site back in 2022 was an experience. Just disaster to disaster. Absolutely glorious.
I still don’t understand why she pulled this face! Was she saying something funny to TOB and she was caught mid speech? Was it just an awkward face? Is it something else entirely?? I wonder…
I think at the time it was thought that her face was frozen from the fillers she had injected pre-tour. I remember thinking that it looked like she had a stroke droop.
@Sophie, my daughter (10 yo) just told me, mom this woman is scary! With my finger l covered half her face and she is smiling, l covered the other half and she is mad! I tried that and is true! Khate is evil!
What do you mean by “Kate’s face” in the green dress? Surely, you mean “Kate’s faces” right, because, if you cover one half of her face, she’s smiling but, if you cover the other half of her face, she’s frowning. One side doesn’t know what the other half is doing. It’s absolutely bonkers.
This pictures are dismaying. But I think Jamaican Govt counterpart officials were also to blame for this disaster. Let’s not pretend KP suits and British embassy just did whatever. Kate’s stripe dress is cute, but I guess it’s one of the very few clothing items she’d get rid of. That green gown is just ridiculous and shouldn’t live outside a stage production.
KP tried to blame Jamaica for the troop inspection part and Jamaica hit back on that, hard.
Jamaica govt officials aren’t why Kate and Will tried to recreate a colonial era troop inspection, with Kate specifically trying to channel a look from decades ago, or why Kate cringed when a Black woman reached out to her, etc.
I’m sure they had a part in planning the events but the burden for the failure of the trip definitely rests with KP.
Knowing how these things actually work, the Jamaican Government is not to blame. The responsibility for this disaster lies solely with KP and the British High Commission in Kingston. What we saw, the High Commission and KP asked for and the Jamaican Government obliged.
I actually liked that colorful dress she’s wearing, imo it’s one of her better ones. Too bad we’ll for sure never see it again.
I don’t even have words for that green monstrosity.
I liked the white suit with the orange blouse. It’s one of the few times her suiting has looked crisp and modern. I don’t think we will ever seen that one again either though because it’s go to forever be the outfit she wore when Jamaica fired her.
@Chaine – wasn’t the the outfit in the colors of the opposition party in Jamaica (making it a big insult to the PM)?
@Shawna Yes, the outfit was in the colors of the opposition party. It was unintentional but showed that yet again she and her staff did zero(0) homework before this tour.
That dress was one of the few pieces that looked good on her.
@Aurora – I disagree with blaming the Jamaicans for the disaster tour. I thought then (and still do) that this was all about William’s ego. Harry had a fantastic reception when he visited Jamaica and William thought he could one-up him. In William’s mind if the ‘spare’ was that popular then wait until they meet the ‘heir.’ Nothing on that agenda was done without William’s approval and it was all done to show how much more important he is than his brother. All the Jamaicans did was give William the rope and he chose to hang himself with it.
Agreed. The Jamaican government wisely gave the royal family enough rope to hang themselves. Seriously, as if anyone on W and K’s team would have listened if they had told them in no uncertain terms that it was all going to be a disaster These two lazies are forever bumbling into situations like this with no one to blame but themselves.
On what planet would the Jamaican government want to recreate a racist colonizer episode in the Jeep ? Or stick kids behind a fence away from the rich white people?
Word.
ooh yes, LET’S!!!!!!!
That tour was a disaster from start to finish. the colonial era jeep troop inspection was just the final piece of the disaster puzzle – but that was the moment that made me think, “wow, no one at KP, from William on down, knows what they’re doing, do they?” they could have canceled it after being fired. They could have changed the imagery a bit. And they did nothing but proceed with an event specifically meant to remind people of a colonial visit from QEII.
But them being fired was definitely the best moment of the whole thing. I just went back and read some of the comments on the post about it, and I had forgotten that the PM said “well now that you have your photo ops….you’re fired.” he knew the entire tour was nothing but photo ops for them.
ETA one of the things that stood out to me from looking back is that William did not wear a full suit to the meet the PM. he wore his standard blue chinos with blazer and brown suede shoes. Like he couldn’t be bothered to wear a full suit.
He said that???!???! Oh how hysterical 😂😂😂😂
Peg and KKKate were living their best racist life in that Jeep all in white. It was hilarious and I enjoyed watching them embarrass themselves.
We predicted that this tour was going to be disaster and it was. I loved every minute of it.
It was honestly so fun to watch. These 2 holes getting everything they deserved in real time. And the copious amounts of terrible fashion. Just miss after miss after miss
Revisiting this tour gives me the same type of warm fuzzies I get when settling into a good TV show on the sofa snuggled up with a blanket and some snacks. It was the gift that kept on giving. Everytime you refreshed this page there was more goodness available.
We need a montage of side-by-side photos of these juxtaposed with ones from Harry and Meghan at the premiere
Yes! Side-by-side photos would be hilarious.
H&M in their element in Jamaica, with people they respect and who respect them … contrasted with Colonial Barbie and Ken (his job is just leech).
Agreed! LOL
My all-time favorite side-by-side is the Wails viewing the troops from their war-time rover, juxtaposed a week later by Harry and Meghan being driven in kiddie rovers, by little kids, at Invictus Games. It still makes me laugh any time I think of it.
So many happy memories. Lol 😆. I still can’t unsee that Scarlett O’Hara dress. 🫣
I seriously can’t stop cackling 😂🤣😂🤣
I love side by side reporting – jamaica file 😂😂😂
Douze points for Celebitchy and Kaiser for reminding us and everyone else of the gem that the Jamaica tour was! So many things that I’d forgotten, like the Marleys refusing a photo-op with the Wailses or the photo with TOB in that yellow thing…. But, OMG, I can’t forget the live firing or Can’t wearing a white suit and DF describing that as a “white power suit” or the greeting of the Jamaican people behind that fence. This is the tour that keeps on giving! 😂😂😂😂
The live firing will forever be one of my fav moments. The PM didn’t even let them SIT DOWN. I didn’t know about the Marleys’ refusing to pose with them but it makes sense and is also why the UK is BIG MAD about Harry hugging Ziggy.
The live firing truly is one of the most iconic moments I’ve experienced thanks to CB. 😆
Thanks for this post. What an absolute delight beside the post about the Sussexes going to Jamaica. Well done.
It was so bad they even resorted to hand-holding on their last night there.
omg I had forgotten about that. 😂
One of the worst things about the tour for me was them posing and pretending to play the Nayabinghi drums. My friends and relatives who are Rastafarian are horrified by this. A simple google search by the KP team would have shown that it is a tradition that is used to create spirituality and seen as a tradition that connects the diaspora to their African roots.
They used this as a prop for their 🤡 show
This is the pettiness I live for. That horrific colonizer green dress & Kate’s jacked up face get me everytime. That tour was just…chef’s kiss. The exact amount of embarrassment that this couple deserved
Princess Caroline. Yes, what an odd pull to the right on her face. It looks really uncomfortable.
Is William capable of posing for a photo without his hands clamped to his crotch?!
It’s so enjoyable thinking about William seeing the pictures of Harry and Meghan at the premiere…he must be absolutely out of his mind with anger and jealousy right now. 🥰
LOL!!!! In fairness, they both clutch their crotch – Kate does it constantly (unless she’s pretending to conduct an orchestra with her crazy hands!)
Ahhh, good, good times. I felt like that Michael Jackson eating popcorn gif every moment.
The Flop Tour is the gift that keeps on giving. Especially today.
I’m trying to stop myself going down the whole avenue of Kate’s current life. BUT! If she has indeed had surgery to correct her digestive tract etc she could have been in pain during this tour, including a degree of mental turmoil about what to eat and simply getting to a loo in time. I know with IBS, and that’s at the milder end of what could have been going on. This does not excuse her from the disaster of this tour but I remember it was around this time that stories of William’s explosive temper were openly circulated by the press. Can you imagine possibly feeling ill with a husband like that? Anyway, doesn’t excuse her.
During that tour she was reported to enjoy “crackbabies” cocktails. Doesn’t seem compatible with IBS
She was eating conch salad during that tour and it is usually served raw. Raw seafood wouldn’t be recommended for someone with any predisposing medical condition.
Didn’t they also go on a personal holiday afterwards, including scuba diving, which would be contraindicated? Albeit fun.
Potentially having IBS isn’t what made Kate put on a white dress and climb into that range rover. It’s not what made her grimace when a Black woman approached her.
@Lilly(with the double-L) – close, but no, they did not go on a scuba diving holiday afterwards. They went as PART OF THE TOUR. Like they took a day off at the beginning of the tour and went scuba diving – not as an engagement, not as an event – just for fun. That’s the kind of thing you do on your own time, not by taking a day off on a taxpayer funded tour (that was only a week anyway!)
Like I said, possibly being ill doesn’t excuse her. It was a huge error made by people who make huge errors and are totally blind to the world around them. Interesting re the scuba diving. This is the kind of detail I always miss. I had NO idea it was a thrown in jaunt for themselves. People who say this lot live independent lives off the duchies and cost us not a penny. Arghh. Those duchies are just tax swindles. We Brits are owed a fortune in back dated tax.
She was downing raw seafood in front of us which no one with IBS would dare do. I forget what it was exactly but they claimed it aided fertility.
I had not realized that the Marley family refused to meet with them and that is why there is that photo of them standing like pillars next to Bob Marley’s statue. Thanks for this it’s always good to remind people just how horrible it truly was, we didn’t imagine the train wreck.
This is the tour where I decided that the KP coms teams consisted of a bunch of headless chickens running around a barnyard. Every decision they made here was ridiculous. Colonial cosplay in Jamaica, the site of some of the worst, most horrific slavery conditions (that enriched the British aristocrasy and royal family) AND the place where many of the Windrush victims came from?
They still believed that royal tours were about showing the natives the splendor of the white folks: hence the Scarlett O’Hara gown and the Aryan Nation Jeep ride. Harry really blew up that family by marrying a biracial woman. His choice, and their response to it, has demonstrated the naked racism of that family to the world. Considering how poorly Harry was treated by his own family, the spotlight on their failings now is well-deserved.
Harry and Meghan’s success in Jamaica shows how out of touch the royals really are. They are no longer a global royal family. Let them diminish–let them stay captive on their own little island. Let their sphere of influence grow smaller and smaller until their realm consists of England and nothing else. It’s exactly what they deserve. They are incapable of reigning anywhere else.
It’s all downhill from here. Neither of the Waleses have shown any interest in anything beyond their narrow aristo frame. Camilla is a joke. Charles is a weak fool. The rest of the royals are nonentities. The institution is old, racist, petty, and provincial. The two people who could have brought life to it were forced to leave, and have managed to thrive in spite of all of the obstacles thrown their way. I’ve said before that the royal family are the villians in the Meghan and Harry love story, maybe the first major public love story of the 21st century.
It was even more hilarious because it was obvious by that point that KP was reading Kaiser. They had to see us all howling with laughter, and instead of course correcting, they froze in place and hoped no one would notice that it was appallingly racist and not remotely of this century.
I will never get over the fact that someone on their team thought that releasing the info that Kitty was enjoying her favorite “crack baby” cocktails was a good idea. N.E.V.E.R.
The tour was so awful as it happened and here I am lmao now.
If I wasn’t in the office, I’d be cackling!!!
Yes Jamaica, YES.
God how awful do the gruesome twosome look doing their full on “we are white, we are Royal, you must be honoured to see us, everyone BOW down and bend a knee, and Jamaica as a whole replied fk of.
Full on the apprentice” your fired 🤣
Love it
Is this the first original Flop Tour ? If so well done to those two lazy idiots !
This trip was truly the gift that keeps giving.
Admission: I keep some of the photos from the flop tour on my phone for when I need a pick me up (and because I know the RF scrubs the internet and I never want them to disappear).
This tour, sorry DisasTOUR, sucked so hard that even though the BM started out trying to make lemonade out of every protest and flop event the Cambridges had, even the British media couldn’t keep it up, because the Caribbean media, social media and the international media wouldn’t let them. So, even they caved and started reporting the real news.
And, for those who think that the Windsors can’t learn from their mistakes, didn’t Sophie and her husband say “Hold my beer” while visiting some other Caribbean countries and present their prime minister with a framed picture of herself and her husband. As if to say “Here, we thought you might want this.”
What a miss opportunity for the BRF and their BM partners to chase this beautiful charismatic couple out of the country because they couldn’t put aside their racism to see a win win for everyone. I think a few contractors had already made several trips to KP to fix the walls.
Harry and Meghan flew to Jamaica to celebrate and honor the Jamaican people. Bill and Cathy flew to Jamaica to celebrate and honor themselves.
The incompetence of the BRF is astounding.
Real life stuff like this is why writers drink. You can not make up things this good and have people believe it…😂
Word.
Kaiser, thank you for this trip down racist colonialism memory lane!
I remember hearing from several local photogs and reporters that they were treated pretty badly by the Wails’ team, like having to eat by themselves instead of with the whole group, getting bad food (sandwiches vs hot meals), getting shoved to the back of the press, etc. Way to go Wails…
It was the same for the local press that covered Charles and Camilla’s visit to Kenya.
Wow @Jaded I never knew that. I wonder whose bright idea that was. They were supposed to be on a charm offensive to try to persuade countries not to leave the Commonwealth. Instead, they isolate the local reporters and treat them like second class citizens in their own countries. It’s no wonder the press coverage in these countries was scathing – the arrogance of W&K is astounding. This reminds me of when the black reporter (who was a Windrush descendent) had his name removed from the press corp when it was confirmed William and Kate would be attending the unveiling of the Windrush statue. These people just can’t help but, keep telling on themselves.
Thanks to everyone for this trip down memory lane. I’m home with a sick kid today but this site has brought me much joy. Perhaps we should celebrate this tour on an annual basis? Just one giant thread with pictures and highlights and we can all celebrate one of the greatest weeks in social media EVER.
Apropos of the white suit and orange blouse combo, did Kate give a speech or was she just testing out the podium for size?
I see they’ve photoshopped Kate’s picture in that square-necked dress because her ribs were sticking out. I have the original shot; you could count her ribs.