The Sun: Prince William has visited Kate in the hospital every day

What’s the current thinking on whether children should attend school while a parent is in a hospital? My guess is that it depends on the particular situation – if a parent is hospitalized for something which is relatively minor (or for which the parent will make a full recovery), I guess kids should go to school like normal. That seems to be the thinking in the Wales household – the Princess of Wales has been in the London Clinic since at least Tuesday, January 16th, which is when she underwent abdominal surgery. Prince William was photographed visiting the London Clinic two Thursdays ago (Jan. 18th), and the Times reported that William also visited Kate over the weekend. Now the Sun says that William has visited Kate every day, but the kids have not been and they’re going to school like normal:

Princess Kate’s children George, Charlotte and Louis “haven’t visited their mum” in hospital – while Wills has been by her side “every day”. The Princess of Wales, 42, is recovering in hospital from planned abdominal surgery last week. Prince William has visited Kate at the London Clinic in Marylebone every day since the surgery on January 16. But it is understood that their three children have not joined him at her bedside. A source said that William and Kate want her absence to feel as normal as possible for the youngsters. George, Louis and Charlotte are all understood to have been at school throughout Kate’s time in hospital. It is also understood that the royal children spent Sunday with their doting grandparents on Kate’s side in the comfort of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire. The princess is expected to stay at the private London Clinic for up to 14 days before going home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. She will likely be counting on the support of her close pals, ranging from old school friends to palace insiders.

[From The Sun]

Yeah, it does feel like Kensington Palace has started pushing back on the “is William even visiting Kate in the hospital” conversation. Hello Mag published that story yesterday about how KP only allowed photographers outside the London Clinic on one day (to get photos of William). Now this – an assurance to the Sun that William has been there every day but the kids won’t visit because everything is being kept “normal” for them. I still wonder if Kate’s post-hospitalization recuperation will end up happening at Middleton Manor, with the kids possibly going in between William and the Middletons. Also: has anyone heard about the Middletons visiting the hospital? It seems genuinely strange that no one has said “of course Carole visited!”