The Sun: Prince William has visited Kate in the hospital every day

What’s the current thinking on whether children should attend school while a parent is in a hospital? My guess is that it depends on the particular situation – if a parent is hospitalized for something which is relatively minor (or for which the parent will make a full recovery), I guess kids should go to school like normal. That seems to be the thinking in the Wales household – the Princess of Wales has been in the London Clinic since at least Tuesday, January 16th, which is when she underwent abdominal surgery. Prince William was photographed visiting the London Clinic two Thursdays ago (Jan. 18th), and the Times reported that William also visited Kate over the weekend. Now the Sun says that William has visited Kate every day, but the kids have not been and they’re going to school like normal:
Princess Kate’s children George, Charlotte and Louis “haven’t visited their mum” in hospital – while Wills has been by her side “every day”.
The Princess of Wales, 42, is recovering in hospital from planned abdominal surgery last week. Prince William has visited Kate at the London Clinic in Marylebone every day since the surgery on January 16. But it is understood that their three children have not joined him at her bedside.
A source said that William and Kate want her absence to feel as normal as possible for the youngsters. George, Louis and Charlotte are all understood to have been at school throughout Kate’s time in hospital.
It is also understood that the royal children spent Sunday with their doting grandparents on Kate’s side in the comfort of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
The princess is expected to stay at the private London Clinic for up to 14 days before going home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. She will likely be counting on the support of her close pals, ranging from old school friends to palace insiders.
Yeah, it does feel like Kensington Palace has started pushing back on the “is William even visiting Kate in the hospital” conversation. Hello Mag published that story yesterday about how KP only allowed photographers outside the London Clinic on one day (to get photos of William). Now this – an assurance to the Sun that William has been there every day but the kids won’t visit because everything is being kept “normal” for them. I still wonder if Kate’s post-hospitalization recuperation will end up happening at Middleton Manor, with the kids possibly going in between William and the Middletons. Also: has anyone heard about the Middletons visiting the hospital? It seems genuinely strange that no one has said “of course Carole visited!”
I don’t think Kate wants to see him. He’s caused her so much heartbreak and nervous breakdown. She’s better off without him.
Well that’s what happens when you marry a man for his title and not who he is as a person.
Seriously ! Khate is a mean girl, stalker, exhibitionist, extremely jealous of other women,cold and very determined, she stalked William for 10 years before he gave in and married her. After everyone else refused him. Marrying your stalker is not clever, she wanted the title and she went after it. Heartbroken over what, this has never been a fairytale romance.
Took them long enough to correct that narrative which has been running rampant for about a week – same goes for nothing about her family visiting as we KNOW they would have blabbed to the press about being there all the time, they would also have made sure to get papped as well.
The story about Chuck visiting her is damage control by KP – its also odd that Peggy was papped going in again today, the same day his father was admitted.
Where there is smoke and all that.
The notion that things are ” normal” for the kids is ridiculous. Their mother isn’t home. That’s not normal. She’s in the hospital. Again, not normal. I think the comfort of a regular schedule can be good for kids, particularly young ones. There is also technology, and if Kate is able, I would assume she is using face time or something to “see” the children. Since we really don’t know her condition, it might be worse for them to see her and cause more anxiety. I would tend to try to keep them to their schedule, and be in contact closely with their teachers to make sure this is going well and that they aren’t overly out of sorts at school.
The kids should have visited her on the weekend. There is no valid reason for them not going unless kids are restricted and that is only in certain sections of the hospital and not for an “abdominal” surgery days after the surgery itself.
And no it is absolutely not normal for their mother to be in the hospital for weeks and no one can pretend otherwise.
Thank you, Nic! There is absolutely nothing normal about those kids not seeing Kate in weeks. I’m sure they are communicating with her, but they could have been brought to the hospital on the weekend or even after to school to see their mother. Unless, visitors are restricted, this feels off.
And spare me the stories about William visiting everyday and being by her side. I remember when he shipped her & George off to the Midds for 6 weeks while he did whatever he wanted. He hasn’t been there. He wouldn’t inconvenience himself to comfort her or anybody.
Exactly the kids (at least George and Charlotte) not visiting on the weekend is what convinced me more is going on. She is at a private hospital in a royal suite which is likely nicer than most of our homes. It is not going to be the clinical depressing hospital visits we have all made to relatives. They have a private entrance so its not like they have to walk through the emergency room and be exposed to anything frightening. If it was just a surgery then they would have her up and moving around as soon as possible. She could be sitting in a chair in a cute and comfy lounge outfit and they could have had a little visit.
Maybe – but despite their wish to be Normal Bill and Cathy, remember that these two have no clue what would be “normal” for most families. In their set, children can be sent away to boarding school for half a year or in the care of nannies most of the day, only visiting their parents at tea or whatever. When the Wales make such a big deal of being “hands on parents” or doing the school run every! day! Or how impossible it is to do more than one engagement a week since they are parents, it shows how little they understand what real families deal with on a daily basis. So, in short, who knows what they perceive as “normal”.
This family is so weird! How is having your mom in hospital for two weeks and never visiting her normal? I really think that she has had a big old fashioned face lift and doesn’t want to be seen until the swelling and bruising decreases. Of course, maybe it really is something abdominal. She is rather anorexic and unhealthy looking.
This is also my thought. She can’t be seen b/c have you ever seen someone after a full face lift? Holy effing hell. My bff had one. I didn’t even recognize her. It’s horrible looking at first.
Sad that her “close pals” consist of “palace insiders”. Kindness costs nothing but I guess when you are publicly funded, you can afford to pay for companionship. Oh well.
😂 Damage control. After Ship’s tweets (besides the one in the other post, he replied to someone telling him that Will visited with a “Indeed. But were he to visit again…”), I’m side-eying these latest claims. KP really is in reaction mode, constantly trying to defend against criticism about this and scrutiny about that. Truly, they should’ve just kept quiet and we would be none the wiser. People were cracking jokes about Kate’s laziness when she missed her big Early Years meeting. They could’ve waited until around now to say something, maybe even February.
So now we get the “of course he’s visited every day” as a reaction to the gaping hole in their narrative. Ok. Sure. Maybe he has been and KP is just setting a new record for worst PR strategists in the world. But they still haven’t mentioned Carole, Kate’s siblings??, no get well cards from the children or anything?
IDK, it seems to me like Will & KP were caught offguard with Kate’s hospitalization announcement and have been playing catch up ever since, except Will wasn’t sure how he wanted to play it.
These articles feel like a checklist to counter whatever criticism that KP’s comms team has seen online.
William visits everyday, okay ✅
Kate has close pals, okay ✅
The kids keep it normal so no visiting, okay ✅
“She will likely be counting on the support of her close pals, ranging from old school friends to palace insiders.”
Isn’t that sad? Palace insiders, people on their payroll, declared *close pals*
It’s not like we don’t know that Kate hasn’t that many close personal friends besides the one running that high-end escort service.
But whatever is wrong with her, I think it’s strange that there are so many conflicting messages out there, including W has been to see her every day. As if a motorcade with RPOs anywhere near that hospital in a very busy area of London would go unnoticed, back or side entrance notwithstanding.
Kaiser, please please cover the extreme shadiness of the Daily Mirror publishing an article about Kate having mood swings, then a few hours later editing the article to replace Kate’s name with Harry.
They got BUSTED.
Why would they want to make her not being around as “normal as possible” for the kids?? That’s giving me some red flags right there. Why would you want children to be normalized about their mother not being present? It would have been better to say that they don’t want the kids’ routine to be disrupted. But I still question why the children haven’t seen her yet. It’s been TWO WEEKS.
That jumped out at me, too. My first thought was “uh-oh, William is trying to get the kids ready for the divorce and them being away from her for long periods of time.”
But who knows? The BRF are lying liars who lie so there is no telling what is actually going on with any of this.
This is exactly what I am thinking!
@Carol Ann, I don’t think so… After all this melodrama, imagine if she reappeared in a few months time with a jacked up face, lip fillers and new boobs. People won’t be too sympathetic. But then again, Saint Kate can do no wrong so who knows.
True. If she got elective surgery that would not go over well. But if William hit her in the face she might have had some sort of surgery to repair the damage (or is simply hiding until her face healed).
When will they learn that being so squirelly only incite more speculations ? The Middletons situation sounds like Camilla has the same tabloids contacts and has been yanking the leash so that they stop working with the Middletons.
So not a single other pap, reporter, low-paid London Clinic cafeteria/laundry/custodial worker, patient or patient’s family or even random on the street got a photo of Willy’s motorcade pulling into the London Clinic despite visiting every day for 8 straight days? The ravenous “We Pay For Photos” Daily Mail refused all comers with photographic evidence because they are respecting Willy’s privacy at this time?
Suddenly their marriage is wonderful and perfect and William desperately needs to be by her side. All her friends and palace insiders will be gathering around her. I guess this means Carole, Pippa and James, maybe the vile Camilla Tominey. This sainted mother doesnt want her children to visit, why ?? if its really abdominal surgery, there would be nothing much to see, other than their mother in bed possibly some tubes. Lots of bandages etc if it was the full face lift, that could be scary to see. The doting grandparents had the children to visit. It is such a perfect family….
This entire scenario as presented by the media is very questionable.
Lies. I don’t believe he’s visited. Does this particular hospital have a mental health program? I think she’s taking some much needed time away from him and his family.
So, basically, William did his version of the kids “back to school” photo deal, at a hospital? But why do the photo op at all? KP didn’t need to announce the name of the clinic. They could have just leaked these kinds of “devoted, doting William” stories and claimed that he was at her side every day, right? If people would believe it…
The fact that he needed to do a photo op at all suggests strongly to me that either the press demanded a photo ( in exchange for silence about Kate’s condition?) OR his handlers felt that people wouldn’t buy him as a devoted husband without proof.
As for the kids, it depends – if Kate is at risk for infection or in a high risk ward, sometimes children are not allowed. And she may not feel up to seeing them or needing to put on her game face. But it may not be up to Kate – if the media feels like the William photo op isn’t cutting it, we’ll see the kids with homemade cards and flowers soon enough.
LOL, I don’t believe this for a minute. Chris Ship can be shady and I think his comment about William being able to visit Charles and Kate was very pointed.
I think if he had been visiting her every day he would have authorized another pap shot, maybe over the weekend, of him arriving with flowers or something.
i also think the lack of Middleton visits is very weird.
Wank is not visiting her everyday . He just ain’t .
The kids probably zoom or facetime with her and should keep to their normal schedule. Hopefully she recovers quickly – I still wonder what could be wrong with such a long hospitalization stay. Still seems shady but the drs may not want the kids around her especially with germs and viruses at school.
My husband went in the hospital for emergency gall bladder surgery the first day of school.
I thought going to school was more important than sitting home waiting for him to be released from the hospital, kind of a signal to them that nothing is wrong, we don’t need to worry. Routine is important for kids.
However, weeks without seeing him? That would not have worked well at all, you know Kate is the primary parent, not seeing her for days is not routine.
Maybe I just haven’t seen it, but has anyone mentioned the possibility that her abdominal surgery was due to the physical side effects of an eating disorder? That could, especially combined with excessive exercise, cause all sorts of issues that would require surgical intervention.
The invisible contract is on full display. Dozens of negative stories about private citizen Harry and his family to cover whatever is going on here. William has no PR skills whatsoever. Unless a parent is in rehab or treatment which specifically ban visitors, it is normal for children to visit their parent in the hospital. If Baldimont had PR skills, the statement would be along the lines that the children are well cared for, in regular contact with their beloved mother and need their privacy respected during this stressful time. I fear future pap walks are in the children’s future in exchange for the media’s silence on kHate’s actually condition now. William’s kids (and Harry’s kids) should be left out of this.
The reporting on this is so weird. It’s being framed liked Kate and the children have not been in contact since when went in hosp. I understand not wanting to make a spectacle of the children being paraded in front of the press to visit mom in hosp. But they have facetime and zoom, so I am sure she’s chatted with them, assuming she’s lucid and recovering… the press could say “while the children have not visited their mother in person, there has been plenty of video chats blah blah blah”
Honestly, those kids probably don’t even recognize her absence. I remember being their age and our mother would go off for a week or two, we’d stay in our normal routine. The only difference was our dad would feed us junk food because he would try to cook and we would make fun of him. I remember he served us refried beans that were so watery we told him we could drink them with a straw. Yeah, we were little ba$tards 😀 We thought it was great having fast food because it was such a treat while mom was gone.
My instinct is she went home sooner than thought and/or the news was leaked later than the reality. And I also suspect he has been visiting her but not papped. Somehow. These two are served very well by the British media; I suppose through threats of litigation etc and promises of access as and when. Shame on them for not threatening the press when Meghan was here.