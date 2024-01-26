The Hill: The Sussexes’ visit to Jamaica was a security threat to Britain!

Last year, The Hill published an absolutely unhinged column/analysis about King Charles’s coronation and the biggest problem facing Charles’s reign: his son, Prince Harry. While I will always agree that the Windsors’ Sussex mess has been their biggest crisis in decades, the Hill took the perspective that Prince Harry’s very existence and his success as an author and content creator are threats to democracy, a threat to NATO and a threat to national and international security. Seriously, go back and read those excerpts – it was one of the most delusional pieces of right-wing political commentary I’ve ever seen. Well, the same columnists are back on their bullsh-t and The Hill once again published this mess. Wouldn’t you know, Harry and Meghan’s appearance at a film premiere in Jamaica is absolutely a gigantic security risk to the UK and the British Commonwealth. For real.
Meghan’s dress was not gaudy!! `Red carpets, Hollywood glitz and staged photo ops are not evocative of a humble Rastafarian lifestyle. Nor was Meghan Markle, gaudily wearing an oversized black ball dress during a surprise appearance at the movie premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” in Kingston, Jamaica. Prince Harry didn’t sport Marley’s iconic dreadlocks, but certainly the appearance of King Charles III’s youngest son is causing dread in Whitehall and Buckingham Palace.
The premiere was intended to upstage King Charles & Prince William. “Knives Out,” the 2019 dark comedy about an antagonistic family taking aim at its patriarch, would have been a more apt movie premiere choice. Harry and Meghan, ever the self-unaware narcissists, are clearly out for petty familial revenge in this latest installment of their South Park-branded “Worldwide privacy tour.” The timing of the scheming duo’s PR stunt in the Caribbean was likely calculated. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who remains in hospital after abdominal surgery, will be laid up for months. William is sidelined from royal duties as well caring for their children. The King also will be out of pocket for some time as he begins treatment for an enlarged prostate.
The Sussexes are promoting Russian propaganda!! This would all be amusing, were it not for the serious damage Harry and Meghan continue to inflict upon the national security of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth partners, and by extension to the U.S., with their effective promotion of Russian and Chinese propaganda. Harry and Meghan’s attention-seeking behavior was bad enough in the waning years of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s lives…But now it is far worse, given how rapidly an ideological global war is overtaking the globe. Harry and Meghan are incapable of reading the room at a geostrategic level. Devoid of much-needed Whitehall guidance, they are foolishly playing into the propaganda hands of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. Moscow and Beijing are out to destroy the Commonwealth headed by King Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to help them at every turn. Simply put, it is time for Harry and Meghan to be formally stripped of their royal titles by an act of the British Parliament.
Unforgivable to warmly greet local government officials! Their decision at the “One Love” premiere to gladhand Marlene Malahoo Forte, the Jamaican minister for legal and constitutional affairs, was unforgivable from a king-and-country point of view. Forte is spearheading the movement for Jamaica to cease being a realm of King Charles and to become a republic. Nor was it constitutionally wise for Harry to be pictured with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness who is continuing with his plans to hold a referendum on it later this year. While formal independence and republicanism are certainly choices Jamaicans have a right to make for themselves as a country and as a people, Harry in his capacity as the king’s son should not be seen as endorsing it.
William & Kate’s Flop Tour wasn’t their fault!! At the time, William and Catherine’s trip to Jamaica and Benin was widely thought a disaster, but unfairly so. Russian and Chinese disinformation campaigns to subvert the Commonwealth and the UK’s remaining realms had long been underway. The two simply ran into a buzzsaw not of their making.
LOL I hope Harry does this: What next? Will they meet with Argentine President Javier Milei, to discuss Argentina’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands?
So, I’ll be slightly fair to the two lunatics who wrote this piece. I don’t doubt that the Sussexes’ appearance in Jamaica did cause some consternation in Whitehall and the palace. I don’t doubt that the Sussexes’ living their lives and thriving wherever they go IS damaging to the crown and commonwealth, because Harry and Meghan have revealed that the crown is antiquated, racist and poorly managed. That’s not “Russian propaganda,” that’s a fact. Now, what was Harry supposed to do when Jamaica’s prime minister greeted him? Should Harry have been rude and refused to shake his hand? Of course not – these people are just mad that the Sussexes do it better. They’re more charismatic, they’re friendlier and more polite, and they’re not colonialist clowns in Edwardian cosplay. Speaking of, whatever bonkers argument these men are trying to make is upended by their refusal to acknowledge that William and Kate f–ked up their Caribbean Tour. That’s not “propaganda,” that was their own racist clownery and poor management.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Dear The Hill,
Your outrage is misplaced. The FBI would still like to speak to credibly accused sexual predator Prince Andrew.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Dear The Hill:
Which do you suppose was/is more of a threat to Western security: the Caribbean leaving the Commonwealth, or Brexit and the tensions it has aroused within the EU? Just, you know, curious about which political pole is doing to most to promote authoritarianism in the geopolitical order, here.
Sincerely,
Literally EVERYONE
Exactly this, Garrity! The threat to international peace and stability as well as democracy is coming from the global movement toward right wing populism. Certainly not anti-monarchists. And NATO will be fine unless Trumpers get their grubby little hands on it.
They become more unhinged by the day. It’s so much fun to watch.
They have totally lost it. Upstage Chuck and William? A tree sloth on Ambien could upstage the royals, who are without doubt the biggest collection of brain-dead dullards in the known universe,
@Carmen, I LOL’d at your comment and scared my kitty!!!!
“Devoid of much-needed Whitehall guidance, they are foolishly playing into the propaganda hands of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. Moscow and Beijing are out to destroy the Commonwealth headed by King Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to help them at every turn.”
Where on earth did this come from!? Since when is Russia and China been out to destroy the Commonwealth!? And what psychological disorder caused this man to make the ridiculous leap that walking a red carpet for a movie career equals aiding Communist regimes!?
These people are utterly INSANE! Just when you think they can’t get anymore bat shit crazy, they double down.
China is investing in the Caribbean, Africa and South America, they probably have more influence than Britain.
What is crazy about this though is that the US and UK have both borrowed funds from China and there is plenty of Russian ownership in the UK. They might want to look for these “communist influences” closer to home.
@Jan: The UK lost their influence a long time before China began investing money. The US usurped the UK and now the US is losing influence to China.
They should start with Prince Michael and his racist hag wife.
Russia and China would probably like to destabilize the entire Western world, sure (and if they succeed, it will primarily be the fault of the nationalistic RIGHT-WINGERS the world over, who are easily swayed by half-assed flattery and gleefully allow themselves to be used by Russian propagandists), but wow, they are really deluded if they think that anyone is particularly concerned with seducing the Commonwealth away from British influence. The British were rapidly losing the support of the Commonwealth even before Chinese investment in those countries because their government and monarchy clearly didn’t care about them, except to use them to pretend that they still have an empire. I have a few friends from Commonwealth countries who like to joke that it’s little more than a social club at this point, and the only reason for their membership these days is because their athletes stand a better chance at those Games than in the Olympics.
It’s disinformation to claim that Caribbean nations want to become republics because of Chinese and Russian disinformation.
Even The Times last Saturday had a two page article on RF and Commonwealth which openly referred to 2022 Tour as disastrous.
‘The timing of the scheming duo’s PR stunt in the Caribbean was likely calculated.’
ofcourse they waited to accept the invitation till Kate was supposably in hospital and Charles announced his large prostate
?!?!
Weren’t they at a movie premiere? Pretty sure they can’t control when the premiere occurs.
And these unhinged morons are silent when the royals are constantly coming up with ways to deflect from their favorite little pedo hitting the news.
Yeah that’s what I was trying to explain, satirically. Plans would have been made week or months ago also seeing the security they need.
The piece is unhinged. Jamaica getting rid of Charles is not a threat to the Commonwealth. The majority of the member states are Republics.
Possibly. The more that are republics, the more likely they will shed the monarch as the leader of it and even possibly shed the UK as part of it.
The Commonwealth voted to keep the British Monarch as Head in 2018, the majority of the members then were Republics. They acceded to the Queen’s wishes that Charles be the Head, but I’m positive that when the decision has to be made again, the Commonwealth leaders will vote to get rid of the Monarch as Head.
Lolol. I happen to be a geostrategist who specializes in relations between the US and one of those countries mentioned above. Can say without hesitation that I have never, not once in my years of analysis, considered the behaviour of the BRF — let alone ex-royals. The BRF only matters to the UK, a former empire with a very weak sense of who it is today in the world.
But that was amusing…”Harry and Meg have no head for geostrategy”, film premieres MATTER! Lolol
“…Harry in his capacity as the King’s son should not be seen to be endorsing it.”
You’d think this event from 2021 would be worth mentioning, but I guess it doesn’t count because Charles wasn’t king at the time, only the POW.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a38376037/prince-charles-barbados-queen-removed-as-head-of-state/
Based on these lunatics’ reaction to the Sussexes’ presence in Jamaica, it appears that Charles’ attendance in Barbados was more ceremonial in nature. In other words, it’s more of the BRF’s typical performative nonsense where they try to convey a “We really don’t care that you’re doing this (to us)” attitude, but inside their hearts are breaking because they know it’s another sign of lost influence. Otherwise, how do you write that Jamaica has the right to choose formal independence and becoming a republic but malign Harry for greeting the Jamaican Prime Minister.
Today’s Guardian is so right:
“The UK headlines and sour grapes tell you one thing: we messed up and we know it. Meghan was, and remains, soft-power dynamite, and all we have now is the soft-power kryptonite of Wills and Kate and the Windsor “firm” that spurned her. Still, that’s us: we never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/jan/26/harry-meghan-jamaica-soft-power-william-kate-britain
That article was fantastic! I imagine it’s riled up some folks, but every word is true.
Wow. I’m usually a little critical of the Guardian coverage they receive but that article was great. No backhanded shade to be seen. Just clearly saying what most of us realized awhile ago. The media realized they screwed up chasing them out and none of the remaining members of that family has what it takes to connect like they did.
I dropped the guardian as reliable when the non stop H and M snark started. though they’re perceived as ‘not that bad’, it’s a low bar. Finally some truth telling.
Great article , very true.
Can’t believe the other one, are they accusing Harry of trying to start world war 3.
They have gone bonkers all of them .
The health crises have made the current disastrous state of the British monarchy more than obvious to everyone.
It’s self inflicted, with Kate sick and Charles having surgery William should have stepped up and be seen everywhere instead he announced his plan not to work while his wife is sick. It’s as if they’re all tired of their role. I’m getting the feeling they all want out but don’t have the guts to say it.
The introduction of Russian and Chinese propaganda is interesting.
Also, it was Belize not Benin. I hate editorial mistakes like that that aren’t caught.
Came on to say exactly the same thing re: Benin/Belize. The whole piece is really poorly written, which is offensive in itself, never mind the content. Mental gymnastics to an insane degree.
The introduction of Russian and Chinese propaganda is off-base and shouldn’t be taken seriously.
It ain’t us that needs to be told this. However, there are those who will swallow every word of this unhinged screed, and worse, spread it like gospel.
Did they truly believe that Invictus games alone would not have them meeting world leaders and dealing with veteran and injured military organizations worldwide wide? Doors will always be open to this couple and hands extended in greeting because of their actions and achievements. They were to blinded by their hatred and racism to see the bigger picture.
They really did. They completely ignored the fact that BOTH Harry and Meghan have been meeting world leaders and VIPs for years. The idea that elite doors would be closed to them simply because they weren’t working (lol because none of them work) royals is so laughable. They really don’t understand how the world outside their little royal bubble works
My god sounds like they hired a Trump team to spew this crap. Here we always know whatever the GOP say the Democrats are doing is really what the GOP is doing. So this is what they have come up with for Harry with this Russia nonsense. Harry and Meg are private citizens and can visit wherever they want. Things are going very wrong behind the scene on salt isle so now we have this Russian nonsense and a security issue. All this to cover up for what’s going down behind the scenes on salt isle
A Trump team who has forgotten that Putin and Trump are buddies. If H&M visiting a movie premiere in Jamaica is a security threath, what’s Trump’s dealings with Russians called? Loans, contacts etc!
Lordy, that Harry was not wearing dreadlocks but there was dread at Whitehall is just a really cringe attempt at some punny word play. They were twisting themselves into pretzels for that one. And it’s so bad lol.
My favorite part of this piece is that W&K were the victims of a disinformation campaign. And my second is the whiplash adjectivery around Meghan’s appearance. Yesterday, Sarah Vines described her complexion as “dewy.” This piece calls her dress “gaudy.” These writers have really lost the plot.
Definition of gaudy: https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/gaudy
Meghan is not wearing an ostentatious, wildly colorful dress.
It is so frustrating that articles like this ilk are constantly making it into print. The Hill must be a conservative website.
I’ve seen so many insta comments saying she looked ridiculous in a ‘ball gown’ when it was a strappy top and a skirt. They really wanted to find any way to mock them: they weren’t invited, they weren’t sitting with VIPs, she looked ridiculous. On and on. They’re so worked up that two people went to a movie premiere.
yeah I came here to see if anyone thought she was wearing a ball gown… or “ball dress” as it is called now I guess :’-D
It’s hilarious that it’s described as gaudy when Kate’s spangly green dress is RIGHT THERE. Meghan is literally wearing a black, unadorned dress with a full but simple silhouette and minimal jewelry. If anything the snark should’ve gone in the other direction. It would still be dumb but it wouldn’t be completely nonsensical.
Sorry, but the royals themselves showed that they are “antiquated, racist and poorly managed”. H&M are not responsible for the others’ behavior.
As much as I love seeing their fake outrage over the Sussex visit in Jamaica, something is going one with the leftovers because the same thing happened when they spent two weeks smearing a toddler than we found out about the mysterious surgery. I am really tired for Harry and Meghan to live like this and I don’t know how they do it.
Wtf did I just read?!?!?! I’m old enough to remember that these types of “conspiracy theory” articles would be relegated to fringe, self-published magazines and laughed at by the general population, it’s frightening how fringe wing-nut “conspiracy theory” is now taken as serious by a large segment of society.
My sentiments exactly. It felt like I was reading some obscure crazy sub Reddit. Totally bonkers.
This was literally my reaction as well…..”wtf did I just read?!?!!?”
Harry and Meghan really have triggered the whole establishment.
I think something must be really bad between Charles and Kate, maybe the Waleses are on the verge of divorce, IDK. But these reactions are so unhinged that I can’t help but think there is something else going on.
Sometimes I read something from outside of my “silo” and get shook over how crazy and unhinged it is- like, not even some fringe blog or something, an actual publication.
I really can’t understand someone who can read it with an uncritical eye.
Haha, I couldn’t get past ‘black ball dress’. Sounds like thy are the Chinese or Russians who don’t know a common phrase like ball gown.
It’s like someone coked up, opened ChatGPT and then typed “Harry Meghan black dress Russia China” did some more coke and added “Commonwealth dreadlocks Bob Marley” and hit submit.
Maybe Hunter has a new gig.
LMAO!! OMG! I totally picture someone getting carted off to their padded room after writing this mess. What a good laugh. Can they please strip them of those titles so they can shut up already. That’s the final thing they got to hold over Harry and Meghan.
It’s only a matter of time before they blame the Mexico-US border crisis on Meghan & Harry.
Well they do live in California which borders Mexico and California is also full of sanctuary cities so, yeah, they’re partly to blame. Geospatial whatever on all. /s
OMG! The jealousy and pure bitchiness in this article is insane! These two writers must have studied the photos for hours trying to come up their insults. What’s next? Keeping their own chickens is an existential threat to the dairy industry? Practicing yoga is a threat to the Church of England? Fools!
Good grief! Don’t these writers get tired of having to sound so stupid? They’re only embarrassing themselves!
To really understand why they are so angry at the couple you need to read this article published back in 2021 by R.S Locke
https://royalsuitor.medium.com/will-the-house-of-windsor-turn-into-a-house-of-cards-d344db7076d9
I follow Royal Suitor on Twitter and she seems to have good relationship with James O,Brien who wrote a great story about her .
I am hoping she writes a book about all this , reckon it would be a good one ,
All her Twitter stuff is really good .
They are terrified. This is unhinged on a level that they don’t usually get too. They aren’t even trying to stay in a realm of believability. A black unadorned dress is gaudy? Attending a film premiere of a film produced by your neighbor, and about a man whose family you know, is scheming and part of Russian and Chinese propaganda? I’m sure this time next year we’ll be like oh it was so obvious, but something definitely has these right wingers in the UK shook right now.
The reaction to Harry’s award and now this event is really beyond belief. Whatever is happening behind the scenes must be bad.
This is a great take, Dee. There is something serious and huge going on behind the scenes in the House of the Leftover Royals. Their distraction attacks are at a fever pitch, it has to be covering up something major.
I think/hope you’re right that by next year we’ll know WTF is going on. And hopefully after that time they will leave the Sussexes the fcuk alone.
Someone in yesterday’s thread (sorry, I don’t remember poster’s name) said they thought both Pegs and Kkkeen are in rehab. And that made me think that – I do think Kkkeen is in some sort of hospital for mental or physical injuries – but also that maybe this is really a cover for something going on with Pegs. Maybe alcohol rehab and that’s why we were getting so many articles about one beer Willy. Everything they do and say is opposite-day, so maybe those were all hints that his drinking is actually out of control.
It makes me go back to the whole shady story of Sofiesta’s hit and run and someone at the time suggesting it was really Peg’s motorcade. Nothing that family says or does can be trusted to be the truth.
Anyway! Sorry, got long-winded, but that was all to say that I completely agree with you Dee, that something huge is happening behind the scenes. And as per usual, they’re attempting to use Harry and Meghan as scapegoats.
The right wingers know they are losing power in the US. Only 7% of registered Republicans bothered to vote in the Iowa primary and the party is bleeding members, just like the evangelical church. They are terrified that Meghan will start campaigning for Democrats either directly or indirectly like Taylor Swift. So that’s why they are targeting her like they are Taylor.
The South park obession again
No word about Andrew once again.
Harry and Meghan meeting the prime minister of Jamaica, the same prime minister who told the now Waleses Jamaica doesn’t want the British monarch as head of state, is showing how bad the future king and queen are bad at soft power diplomacy. The Foreign Office I believe instructs a royal what country to visit promotes the UK governmnet’s interests. FO may not be happy with the Windsors because they along with the BM caused Sussexit, losing two royal stars who would have been able to promote brand Britain.
I would laugh if we found out William secretly wrote this nonsense. You just know this is how he sounds to his friends when he’s ranting about Harry and Meghan. Frothing at the mouth, spewing random words, spinning ridiculous conspiracies, demanding everyone agree with him.
Good grief are the press that desperate. They are becoming positively unhinged trying to drum up sympathy for Kate and Charles; while tearing Harry and Meghan to shreds. It is becoming truly boring.
The RF, FO and BM can’t have it both ways. You can’t say, “well he isn’t a WORKING royal, so we don’t think there’s a target on his back (no security protections for you)” AND “everywhere he goes, everything he does has a global, political, diplomatic effect as the King’s son!”
Just came here to remind ya’ll that the wingnut who owns the hill is friends with the orange nightmare. During the last general election, when dRumph ran out of money, the Hill regularly ran his adds on their YouTube channel.
It used to be a good site. And why the F do they even care about the Sussexes? It’s a US political site not a gossip blog. Hence the name—The(Capital) Hill.
It’s going to be a long year for us Sussex fans. They are taking their anger on H&M for whatever is going on with W&K. They look behind the curtain and it’s not looking good for them no access coming from Sussexland. It’s 2019 all over again!
William is the security risk (Russian honeypot, anyone?) To a lesser degree, Chucky Bags of Cash.
As if we didn’t all see the Cambridge DisasTour unfolding in real time, but no, now it’s those manipulative Russian and Chinese bots buzzsawing into sawdust what was at the time considered a triumph of diplomacy.
They should be more concerned with their Gulf buddies and South Africa (a commonwealth nation) . SA and the UAE annd Saudi Arabia are in, or wanting to join BRICS. (The EU competing organization made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa.)
I feel like I’ve lost IQ points just skimming through that article. Although I do admit the bit about Chinese and Russian propaganda made me chuckle. But a big fat F for geography for both people who wrote that absolute drivel: W and K visited Jamaica and BELIZE on their colonialism cosplay tour in 2022, not Benin which is a country in Africa. I know they like to fly around the world, but even for them combining those two visits would be a bit much.
All these hit pieces tell me is that Harry and Meghan were so good at this and wank and buttons aren’t . Wank is so incandescent with rage because everyone still likes Harry and Meghan more. Stay mad
One love
Well, The Hill is really saying the quiet parts out loud. The Commonwealth isn’t just a “community” of firmer colonies and nations looking to come together in common purpose, heh?
No, it’s a neocolonialist program that allows the UK to continue to exert undue influence and reap unjust rewards.
If Harry and Meghan are undermining that (how do, idiots?) then all the better for them and us!
It’s silly but I hadn’t actually thought about the fact that H&M were basically let go from their job by a bunch of people that actually answers to the UK government. Or at least they should. Because if the Crown really works for the UK, the Sussexes were working for the government by working for the Crown; but instead whatever random courtiers decided that there was no option but to get rid of them completely are the ones who pretty much made a decision that should have belonged to the UK Government.
I guess Edward Young was more powerful that the UK PM when it comes down to it. Maybe the UK should worry about that instead of whatever Harry and Meghan decide to do.
They think the Flop Tour was the OG flop because of “Russian and Chinese disinformation campaigns” ? That’s cute.
Heaven knows there are enough right-wing loons in the U.S., but I have the impression that this article was written by a British person. It contained foreign phrases like “out of pocket” and references to Whitehall and the Falklands, which are not typical in this country, unless this was not a reference to Capitol Hill and “The Hill” is also the name of a British paper.