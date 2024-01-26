“Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge” links
  • January 26, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge. [Hollywood Life]
Who even wanted a remake of Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal? [LaineyGossip]
John Oliver was surprised at the Jon Stewart news. [Pajiba]
Here’s the latest Valentino collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
I ain’t reading all that, Glen Powell. [OMG Blog]
Justin Timberlake’s new music sounds… basic. [Jezebel]
Joe Manganiello stepped out with his girlfriend. [Just Jared]
Front row at Loewe’s menswear show. [RCFA]
What if Nirvana was a Kpop band? [Seriously OMG]
Who is Southern Hospitality’s Lea Aylor? [Starcasm]
Did Priyanka Chopra soft-launch Joe Jonas’ new relationship? [Buzzfeed]

16 Responses to ““Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge” links”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    January 26, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    This line from the Jezebal article on JT took me OUT: “The sound (boyband meets bootleg Keith Sweat) is certainly nothing new, and the lyrics are…as dated as a quirked-up white boy who’s co-opted AAVE.” LMAO

    Reply
  2. Concern Fae says:
    January 26, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    I think some K-pop band needs to cover Nirvana just to show it would not be the terrible slop that is that (presumably AI) monstrosity.

    Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    January 26, 2024 at 1:03 pm

    Sofia is really uniquely pretty. It’s nice to see someone from the Calabasas crowd who hasn’t had a full face transplant.

    I really love Valentino’s color palette: the contrast of grey with pops/blocks of bright color. Lovely. Love the fuchsia dress and that green alligator (stamped leather?) trench.

    Reply
  4. Ms single malt says:
    January 26, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    Oh so happy that Britney Spears 2011 ‘selfish’ song is taking attention away from Justin Timberlake’s ‘selfish’ release. Lol. Thanks Lainey Gossip for the hilarious update.

    Reply
  5. Flamingo says:
    January 26, 2024 at 2:38 pm

    Sofia honestly surprises me. I thought she would just be another aimless party girl after Scott. But she pivoted well to a settled life. That is going to be one cute baby.

    Reply
  6. Anon says:
    January 26, 2024 at 2:50 pm

    I like Sofia too. Incidentally, hands-down the healthiest and happiest I think I ever saw Scott on KUWTK was when he was with her, so I was a little sad for him when they broke up! Happy for her that she realized she could not deal with his addictions or certain things in their relationship that weren’t healthy for her and chose to move on for herself and now has what seems like a healthy, happy life and family of her own!

    Reply
  7. Anon says:
    January 26, 2024 at 2:51 pm

    What happened Dec. 28th that everyone keeps talking about?

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      January 26, 2024 at 3:11 pm

      Are you trying to tickle my feet with that comment?! OK. It’s when Kate Middleton was supposedly rushed to hospital for surgery.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 26, 2024 at 3:16 pm

      @Sparrow LOLOL.

      @anon someone on twitter shared a picture from 12/28 of some sort of police convoy with an ambulance rushing….somewhere…..in the vicinity of the hospital where Kate is supposedly staying. Speculation of course started to run rampant that it was Kate, and supposedly Spanish media has confirmed that it was, in fact, her.

      Reply
  8. BearCat says:
    January 26, 2024 at 9:11 pm

    The trad wife movement is using Sofia as a poster child. She’s married and pregnant by 25, every young woman should aspire to be just like her! Ugh.

    Reply

