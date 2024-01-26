“Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge” links

Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge. [Hollywood Life]
This line from the Jezebal article on JT took me OUT: “The sound (boyband meets bootleg Keith Sweat) is certainly nothing new, and the lyrics are…as dated as a quirked-up white boy who’s co-opted AAVE.” LMAO
🤣😆🤪
I think some K-pop band needs to cover Nirvana just to show it would not be the terrible slop that is that (presumably AI) monstrosity.
That’s the There, I Ruined It guy. He does all of that to songs. It’s fabulously funny.
It’s a clip of SHINee. They sound better than that presumed AI!
Sofia is really uniquely pretty. It’s nice to see someone from the Calabasas crowd who hasn’t had a full face transplant.
I really love Valentino’s color palette: the contrast of grey with pops/blocks of bright color. Lovely. Love the fuchsia dress and that green alligator (stamped leather?) trench.
Oh but she has. Google before and after, she’s done pretty much everything possible to change her face. And that is the result.
Hi Ang. I read your comment and did google. Goodness, she has changed.
Oh so happy that Britney Spears 2011 ‘selfish’ song is taking attention away from Justin Timberlake’s ‘selfish’ release. Lol. Thanks Lainey Gossip for the hilarious update.
Sofia honestly surprises me. I thought she would just be another aimless party girl after Scott. But she pivoted well to a settled life. That is going to be one cute baby.
I like Sofia too. Incidentally, hands-down the healthiest and happiest I think I ever saw Scott on KUWTK was when he was with her, so I was a little sad for him when they broke up! Happy for her that she realized she could not deal with his addictions or certain things in their relationship that weren’t healthy for her and chose to move on for herself and now has what seems like a healthy, happy life and family of her own!
What happened Dec. 28th that everyone keeps talking about?
Are you trying to tickle my feet with that comment?! OK. It’s when Kate Middleton was supposedly rushed to hospital for surgery.
@Sparrow LOLOL.
@anon someone on twitter shared a picture from 12/28 of some sort of police convoy with an ambulance rushing….somewhere…..in the vicinity of the hospital where Kate is supposedly staying. Speculation of course started to run rampant that it was Kate, and supposedly Spanish media has confirmed that it was, in fact, her.
The trad wife movement is using Sofia as a poster child. She’s married and pregnant by 25, every young woman should aspire to be just like her! Ugh.
Not a trad wife but who cares, some people thrive on traditional stuff. Who are we to tell them how to be.