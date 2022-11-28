Was Queen Elizabeth dealing with a form of bone marrow cancer in her final year?

The latest royal book is Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth. The Mail started excerpting the book this weekend, and those excerpts are already making headlines in Salt Island and here in America. Brandreth was apparently friends (or friendly) with Prince Philip, but this book seems mostly like royal rota gossip presented as insider knowledge. Brandreth is the first royal biographer (that I’ve seen) to write openly about what was possibly ailing Queen Elizabeth II in her final years. Brandreth says that he heard it was a form of bone marrow cancer, which would honestly make some sense. I’ve heard some gossip that Prince Philip had cancer too. I’ve also heard rumors that both Philip and Elizabeth had really bad cases of Covid and that neither really recovered. So take these excerpts as you want – I’m taking them as just random rumor-mongering.
QEII had already passed away when William & the Wessexes got to Balmoral: There was confusion about whether or not Harry’s wife, Meghan, would go up to Scotland with him. When it became clear that Catherine was not going because she would be collecting her children from school, it emerged that Meghan was not going, either. Andrew, Edward and Sophie, and Prince William arrived at Aberdeen airport in an RAF executive jet at 3.50pm and William drove the four of them to Balmoral, 45 miles away. They arrived at 5.06pm. Queen Elizabeth II was already dead.
QEII knew her time had come: The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you’d expect. I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life. The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly.
QEII’s health was bad in her final months: When the Queen’s death was registered on September 16 my prediction proved accurate. The death was certified by Dr Douglas James Allan Glass, a local GP and official apothecary to the Queen who had been looking after her in Scotland for more than 30 years and who was with her when she died. Dr Glass said: ‘We have been concerned about the Queen’s health for several months. It was expected and we were quite aware of what was going to happen.’
QEII & Prince Philip would go weeks without seeing each other: They would speak regularly on the phone, but weeks could go by without them seeing one another. That shocked some people, though not those who appreciated how well the Queen understood her husband — understood his wish to be left to his own devices, ‘not to be fussed over’, to be allowed, after more than 70 years of duty, to see out his days in his own way.
Was Elizabeth at Philip’s side when he passed away? The Queen was reported to have been at her husband’s bedside when he died on the morning of April 9, 2021. In fact, I don’t believe she was. The Duke of Edinburgh had been in a hospital bed, set up in his dressing room at Windsor Castle. That morning, he went to the bathroom, helped by a nurse. When he came back, he said he felt a little faint and wanted help getting back into bed. The nurse called the Duke’s valet and the Queen’s page, Paul Whybrew, for help — and he died before the Queen could be called. The Queen wasn’t yet up. And she wasn’t called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead.
Elizabeth was stoic about her husband’s death: He was being laid out when the Prince of Wales arrived. Charles waited and had a cup of tea, but went away without seeing his father. Prince Edward did see him and then, gradually, the rest of the family began to arrive. As they tried to comfort the Queen, the Queen was comforting them. It helped that Elizabeth was accustomed to her own company. Even when her husband was alive, she had so often spent evenings on her own.
I think bone marrow cancer sounds like a reasonable explanation for what was happening with QEII’s health in her final year, honestly. There was a big shift though, something happened to her in October 2021 – suddenly, she was doing very poorly and the palace wouldn’t specify what was going on. Was that when they found the cancer? I wonder. I saw Omid Scobie tweeting about how it’s in poor taste for the Mail to publish these excerpts given that the details about QEII’s health were always “closely guarded,” but I actually disagree. While everyone has the right to medical privacy, it is legitimately different when the person is the head of state or an elected leader. I always found it ridiculous that the palace was allowed to get away with outright lies and obfuscation about QEII’s health – she’s the head of state, not your granny. Her health was a constitutional issue, not a private issue.
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee.
My grandfather died of multiple myeloma it’s an incredibly painful disease. His bones were just breaking randomly, enormous pain. If this is indeed what Lizzie had, I hope she didn’t suffer for long like my grandpa did
I may be in the minority, but I never believe that anyone’s health should have to be fully disclosed unless it will impact anothers health. She was the Queen she hardly had the nuclear codes and at 96 what difference would it make.
I’m 100% with you on this
+1
There is also a clear succession plan for the British monarch. Her death was never going to create a power vacuum.
“ Charles waited and had a cup of tea, but went away without seeing his father.”
Wow. Says it all, doesn’t it?
As for the Queen, she probably was weak and out of it frequently during her final year. A situation, no doubt, taken advantage of fully by those around her. I’m looking at you Charles.
I’m not going to jump on him for that – everyone deals with grief differently and some people can’t deal with looking at dead bodies (I’m one of them).
What a cold uncaring family.
Omid was trying to make the point that the Dailyfail was attacking anyone saying anything about the Queen, but could wait to serialize a book about her to make money.
Cowmilla was getting attack, so this book is taking the limelight off of her shameful interaction with a black child.
@Jen: You have a talent for assigning funny nicknames to people and institutions such as the Dailyfail and Cowmilla lol. Please keep it up cause is fun.
Being the Queen’s age would explain those symptoms also. I think she’s reaching. I do buy that she didn’t sit by Phil’s bedside. Why would she when they were mostly living apart. They were only living in the same castle when he died for how things would look, not so she could personally look after him.
I’ve been saying for awhile that as Head of State the Queen had no right to privacy when it came to her health. But I think what’s more interesting is the muted response of the press to this “revelation” and the non-response of BP. Could it be that Palace informed the press that the Queen had cancer with the agreement that they keep that information secret? It would explain the dumping of information about Charles’ financial dealings in the press over the last few months.
I can’t believe she was able to continue performing her duties right until the bitter end with such a horrible medical condition. She definitely was a stoic lady.
The part about Charles leaving without paying his private respects to his father or consoling his mother and siblings…I feel like that was mentioned like, WAY too casually, no? That’s so callous. What it says to me is that Charles is only willing to “grieve” out in the open, where he can play it for sympathy.
This story that she died from bone cancer was actually out there at the time of her death. I saw it in an obscure Australian publication. But since there was no confirmation from anything resembling an official source, it wasn’t picked up even by the British tabloids. Brandreth is reportedly very close to Charles and Camilla. I take this as official confirmation and believe he was authorized to publish this. Why they suddenly want it known is unknowable. Perhaps it’s more of Charles getting even with his mother for not making him regent. Charles is a riddle wrapped in an enigma, as Churchill once said of Russia.
I agree that as head of state, there should have been more transparency about Elizabeth’s illness. Undoubtedly, there were times when she was mentally incapacitated as well as physically unable to perform her duties. Much as I hate to admit it, if Charles is miffed about the way this was handled, he has a point. And the “mobility issues” explanation was always pretty transparent nonsense. That is a symptom, not an illness! With bone cancer, one can neither stand nor sit in any degree of comfort. Thus, a wheelchair was no solution.
Yikes: “she wasn’t called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead.” Obviously, we’re all commoners here, but I would be furious if someone waited to tell me my husband was in that dire shape.
bone cancer makes sense, and it fits with the timeline of what we know about her canceled appearances, the mobility issues, etc.
The palace 100% should have been more transparent about her illness. no one is saying that her medical records needed to be made public, but the palace needed to be more transparent rather than being so wishy-washy about what was wrong with her for a year.
This would explain a lot. She had to have been in enormous pain. Wonder if she did any ‘life saving/prolonging’ treatments or if they just kept her as comfortable as possible? The more I think about it, she probably did not given her age. It might have actually killed her sooner as chemo and radiation are hard on even the best of shape/younger folks.