Queen Elizabeth worried that Prince Harry was ‘perhaps a little over-in-love’

There’s someone named Gyles Brandreth and he’s written yet another royal book, this one called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. Brandreth was apparently close friends with Prince Philip, and I’m sure we’ll have many excerpts from his book in the coming days. Some of the first headlines from the book are about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and what Queen Elizabeth II apparently thought of their comings and goings. This isn’t the most significant part, but it is hilariously British, so enjoy:
Whenever the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come up in court circles, courtiers flinch and change the subject or refer to them as ‘persons who live overseas’. If Harry and Meghan are mentioned to members of the Royal Family, they simply smile briefly and say ‘we wish them all the best’ and nothing else.
[From The Mail]
“Persons who live overseas,” please – these people are so salty. Courtiers can’t even pay lip service to “the PRINCE who lives in AMERICA.” I bet that’s not all the courtiers call the Sussexes either. I’m sure there are any number of racist slurs thrown around all the time.
Anyway, Brandreth also claims that Harry heard that his grandmother’s health was declining earlier this year, and that’s why he delayed the publication of his memoir (there is no evidence for that, but sure). He also claims that QEII wasn’t mad that Harry decided to write a book at all. Which I believe – Charles, William and their staffs are the ones freaking about Spare, it was never QEII. Brandreth also wrote about the Sussexes’ choice to name their daughter Lilibet:
The Royal Family found it “bewildering” and “rather presumptuous” when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called their daughter Lilibet, a book has claimed. But the Queen said the name was “very pretty and seems just right”, biographer Gyles Brandreth suggested.
He wrote: “According to the Sussexes, Harry sought his grandmother’s permission to use her family nickname as the Christian name for her 11th great-grandchild. The Queen’s recollection was a little different. According to the Queen, Harry told her the Sussexes wanted to call the baby ‘Lilibet’ in her honour and she accepted their choice with good grace, taking it as the compliment it was intended to be. Others in the family found the choice ‘bewildering’ and ‘rather presumptuous’, given that ‘Lilibet’ as a name had always been intimately and exclusively the Queen’s. Later, the Queen said: ‘I hear they’re calling her “Lili”, which is very pretty and seems just right.’”
He added that the Queen was “devoted” to Harry and “she truly wished him well in his new life abroad”.
But he also wrote in his book: “The only concern the Queen let slip in the early days of the Sussexes’ marriage was to wonder to a friend if Harry wasn’t ‘perhaps a little over-in-love’. This was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex.”
[From The Sun]
He makes a point of saying “Recollections may vary” about Lilibet’s name and then proceeds to admit that the Sussexes absolutely told QEII about the name choice ahead of time and she thought it was a sweet tribute? I always believed that Harry did tell his grandmother about his daughter’s name ahead of time and she said “oh, that’s nice” and didn’t tell her courtiers about it. I still think the courtiers were the ones having the freakout and they didn’t want to admit that QEII hadn’t informed them. As for QEII worrying that Harry was “a little over-in-love” – I can actually see that being a concern within the family. That Harry fell hard and fast with Meghan and he was making “rash” decisions. But for Charles and William, that concern quickly morphed into “the Sussexes’ relationship is based on mutual respect, loyalty, true love and passion and it doesn’t resemble our marriages at all, ATTACK!”
Is over-in-love a common British phrase? The unusual precision and bareness of the quote makes it more believable than other claims I’ve read about what TQ thought. It’s not hysterical or pearl-clutching. Misguided, yeah, but not petty or unbelievable.
In the Firm, being “over in love” with one’s spouse is definitely viewed as a potential problem. It means the marriage will come before the monarchy when nothing should come before the monarchy if you’re in “The Firm”. Strange values but their values.
No it’s not…. Most people wouldn’t think of saying people were too in love.
And the proper English would be “overly”.
So the queen did not mind Charles marrying Diana when she knew about camilla. Was elizabeth over in love with philip when she was disappointed her parents told her to wait another year before deciding whether to marry him. If the queen thought about harry that way it seems hypocritical to me.
According to all the biographies I’ve read, the Queen decided when she was 13 that Philip was the man for her and never wavered until the day he proposed. I would say that she was ‘overly in love,’ with Philip.
We now know what “recollections may vary” is palace speak for. Recollections may vary = We will say the same thing using different words.
Well, considering William and Kate had all the warmth of cold fish throughout their engagement and every day thereafter, it must’ve been jarring seeing one of her grandsons fall head over heels in love.
Sooooo……the Queen knew about the name Lilibet, thought it was a nice tribute, and thought the nickname Lili for her was just right? SCANDAL!!! LOL.
But seriously, I agree that I thought the freakout about the name was bc the Queen knew about it and did not tell any of the courtiers or even anyone else in the family. It was one more sign that Harry had a private line of communication with the Queen and she respected that.
As for the line about being overly in love – I guess I can see that. The royals are fairly reserved, so enter Meghan who is very open, very warm, and she sort of let Harry be the open and warm person he always was (like, he could be open and warm with her in a way we never saw him be with other girlfriends or family members) and I could see that being something different for the royals, but not necessarily in a bad way.
Finally, LOL to the bit about the people who live overseas. Salty salty salty.
Harry and Meghan absolutely told Qll about Lilies name and she would know about falling in love hard and fast. That seems to be how it was for her relationship with Phillip.
Was the queen concerned when will settled for Kate after 10 years or knowing Charles did not love Diana and would not stop seeing Camilla
Probs not @tessa because those kinds of conditions underlying marriages are par for the course in aristocracy so she could predict the relationship (although Charles/Diana veered off left lol) whereas being in love is not the norm
She said William and Kate’s relationship “will all end in tears” because she knew William was in love with someone else.
I mis-read the opening line as ‘Something called a Giles Brandreth’ and honestly it would work too. He’s terrible.
Anyway, of course Liz and all the others were shocked at how in love H&M are, nothing like holding up a mirror to all your own cold and affair filled relationships, not how one is expected to do things in the BRF.
It’s possible that QEII was a little “over-in-love” with Philip in the beginning, but based on the fact that nearly all royal marriages are based on blood lines (I.e., white aristocracy), and other ad hoc judgments (I.e., this one’s divorced, so no, that one’s a virgin, so yes, we’re both divorced so, YAY!), I can believe the queen thought Harry’s obvious passion and love for Meghan was a little unseemly. But. She was devoted to Harry and wanted him to be happy. He is soooooo happy that it’s driving the saltines out of their bigoted minds.
This writer is hedging his bets and talking out of both sides of his mouth. Any idiot would known that Harry would’ve asked Betty’s permission to use the name, he didn’t have to, but he is a stand up guy.
No wonder he said he didn’t trust the people around her.
Betty’s famous words, “they’ve taken the dogs with them, they’re not coming back” and yet the BM think he is coming back.
I saw a clip of the GMB host acting all surprised that Meghan and the Queen had a good relationship. I mean Harry and Meghan said the same in the Oprah interview and the fact that they named Lili after the Queen should have made that obvious. The anger towards them came from the courtiers that they didn’t have control over the announcement of the pregnancy and birth and I have no doubt that Edward Young was given the all clear from Charles and William to attack Harry and Meghan in the press. I can see the Queen and the rest of the family being puzzled by Harry’s love for Meghan. It’s not something any of them would recognize or understand.
LOL, only among the broken aristo class is it considered improper to love one’s spouse.
“Over-in-love”? Yeah, because genuine affection towards anything but a corgi or a horse is just SO unseemly.
FFS, the way they talk, it’s like Meghan was a dangerous death row inmate whom Harry had been writing to and decided to meet for the first time and marry in a jailhouse ceremony, in front of that “look, we’re in the woods! Definitely the woods. Not the prison visiting room, THE WOODS” backdrop.
Is “over in love” a dog whistle for under her spell?
I suppose Harry should have simply said whatever in love means like his father,or strung along his girlfriend for ten years like his kingly elder brother,or stepped out with actresses like his grandfather did, while being married to his grandmother.
You mean all this time,we were told wrong about Chucky and his great love Camilla,who were so much in love that they destroyed two marriages in the process, while bonking in the grass?
Really. If she wanted to judge someone as overdoing it, there’s Charles right in front of her.
So Lilibet was “intimately and exclusively the Queen’s”? But her dad named a horse that and even distant cousins called her by the name. The name has Hebrew origins and isn’t a greatly common name but not “exclusive” to QEII. The BRF think they own everything.
So the name Lilibet ‘intimately and exclusively’ belongs to QE does it? Someone better tell the 80year old lady who was a good friend of my parents who has been known as lilibet all her life!!! and I don’t imagine for a second her own parents gave the queen a second thought when naming her that 🤦♀️
This book has an air of believability which the others lack. It has always seemed like the queen was the only member of the family not losing her mind over Harry and Meghan. Here’s confirmation. It also confirms what Harry has been saying about his relationship with his grandmother. The author states that she wanted Harry to find his footing in California, and even says that the queen was quite fond of Meghan and never uttered a word against her. Being over in love? Well, that’s more a worry about Harry than a diss of Meghan.
Well, the Queen was very pragmatic and probably hadn’t seen any of her family that in love with someone else in decades.
I also believe that Queen always had a soft spot for Harry (he reminds her of her dashing war hero husband Philip). And could let some things go because Harry wasn’t the heir and so far down the line that it really wouldn’t affect the royal accession continuity. I also believe that once Harry left she was able to turn off the Queen/boss part of their relationship and just be Granny. Something I’m sure Harry cherished in her final years.