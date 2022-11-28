Helena Bonham Carter has awful opinions on JK Rowling, Johnny Depp & rapists

Helena Bonham Carter gave a lengthy interview to the Times of London (or rather, the Sunday Times). She’s just become the first female president of the London Library, so the interview was done as promotion for her new role, but the piece is an infuriating litany of terrible statements from HBC about cancel culture, royalty, her predator friends and her transphobic friends. What’s strange is that mixed into the piece, there are moments of extreme eccentricity from HBC, and I’m left with the impression that she’s giving herself a built-in excuse for her terrible opinions: she’s simply too eccentric and British to pay attention to people’s pain, darling. Some highlights:
On past writers accused of racism and xenophobia. “I get a kneejerk reaction about this, because we should be able to rely on readers’ common sense. When people start editing things out, I feel they’re missing the point. We can’t coerce the past into our present values, even though it’s evidence we’ve progressed, and we can’t start Tippexing out anything offensive. If you’re a teacher, you point out, ‘This was a time when …’ but we can’t whitewash the past, because the past is what we’re reacting against.”
On cancel culture: “Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch-hunt and a lack of understanding.”
Whether there’s a way back for canceled celebrities: “I don’t think there is for someone like Kevin Spacey. And Johnny [Depp] certainly went through it.”
More on Johnny Depp: “Oh, I think he’s completely vindicated. I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.” I ask if the US libel case between Amber Heard and Depp was the pendulum of #MeToo swinging back. “My view is that she got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”
On JK Rowling being attacked for her transphobia: “It’s horrendous, a load of bollocks. I think she has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything — that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience.” HBC also sniffs tall-poppy syndrome in the desire to knock Rowling down. “If she hadn’t been the most phenomenal success, the reaction wouldn’t be so great. So I think there’s a lot of envy unfortunately and the need to tear people down that motors a lot of this cancelling. And schadenfreude.”
On the younger actors, like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, criticizing Rowling: “I won’t say that [they’re ungrateful]. Personally I feel they should let her have her opinions, but I think they’re very aware of protecting their own fan base and their generation. It’s hard. One thing with the fame game is that there’s an etiquette that comes with it; I don’t agree with talking about other famous people.”
On her relationship with Rye Dag Holmboe, who is 21 years younger than HBC: “I like that it’s constantly news that he’s younger than me. And what’s hilarious is that I keep getting older, but to the tabloids he remains 33. He’s almost like Benjamin Button. Good on the men for appreciating different kinds of beauty and finding other things sexy. Collagen is not the only form of sexiness; there’s character, fun, mischief and humour. As long as you’ve got the laughter, the intimacy will be there.”
On Prince Harry: Bonham Carter has previously said that Margaret wasn’t self-pitying; is that the difference between her and the current spare, Prince Harry? “I think this is the problem with navel-gazing. But we now live in an era when you can talk about your mental health, and she could have shared quite a lot and it might have helped with the despair — which is what Harry and her share. Of course, it’s an impossible family to survive. It’s a very tricky thing to be conspicuous and vulnerable — not a good mix.”
“Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices?” If they rape, hurt and abuse people, YES YOU BAN A GENIUS. Jesus, this isn’t hard!! Her comments about Depp are completely ridiculous, but I’m sure a lot of Depp’s friends feel that way, regardless of the fact that a British high court said yes, Depp abused Amber Heard. Even the American civil court said that he abused her, the jury just said that Amber shouldn’t have talked about it. None of that is “vindication.” As for the Rowling stuff… she really hit the trifecta of bullsh-t, wow. People “should let her have her opinions,” all while her transphobia is doing real harm to the trans community. HBC acts as if Rowling’s transphobia is siloed – just one bad opinion, let her have it, why can’t you let her have her hateful bigotry??
I wonder what she thinks of women who sleep with other women’s husbands? 🤔
I’ve low key hated her since learning she broke up Emma Thompson’s marriage.
To be fair, she had some help from Kenneth Branagh. But seconded, absolutely.
I’m not excusing HBC, but Kenneth Branagh chose to cheat. He chose to break his marriage vows to Emma Thompson. He’s not a wide eyed innocent who was seduced. He made a series of choices in his relationship.
But HBC also chose to start a relationship with a married man.
Like seeks like.
Emma Thompson is her superior in every way – probably one of the main reasons she even did it in the first place. That’s how women like her build their meager self esteems.
HBC didn’t break up the marriage. The guy who took vows and then broke them is the one who broke up the marriage.
I thought better of HBC when I saw she’d made peace w Emma Thompson , but now I’m rethinking her entirely.
And I don’t understand these commenters that are so quick to defend an “other woman”. They are just as bad or almost as bad as the person who took vows. Truly.
Sure the “other woman” didn’t take vows but they know what they’re doing. They are choosing to hurt a fellow woman, help conspire with their spouse to stab them in the back, and have no concept of sisterhood or a protective feeling of other women. They buy whatever crap the cheating guy says to villainies the wife so they can get what they want out of him and sleep at night. They are predatory at the same time that the cheater is 100 percent responsible. Even worse if the other woman is the wife’s friend. Ask me how I know.
Oh that’s fine, she likely slept with them in the pursuit of making the Art.
Excusing rapists, abusers and transphobes is a new low though. She can GTFO in my opinion. Bye bye.
@froggy – I was just coming to say the same thing – especially since she and Emma Thompson were friends then. I’m glad Emma did come out on top both career-wise and with her second husband.
I don’t get how Kenneth Branagh being a gross cheater makes it any less gross for HBC to sleep with a married dude? both are sus choices in their own right
all’s well that ends well, tho! Emma bagged eternal hottie Willoughby, Branagh became a second-rate Poirot, and HBC got a front-row seat to Tim Burton and Johnny Depp’s scarf-draped downward spiral
well, we’ve known she is Team Slytherin for some time now
Hey, now… as a Pottermore-confirmed Slytherin, I protest! Even Merlin was a Slytherin. We’re not all noseless monsters 🤪
She is talking about JK Rowling being abused. Uhm, was she abused by a trans person or a cis man?
Guessing the latter, so maybe she should talk about (cis) male violence against women, because there is a LOT of that in the world, instead of taking the safer option to pile on another group that is very vulnerable.
This is just one bad take after another, good lord. The only thing she said that was accurate was about the royal family being an impossible family to survive.
I did laugh at the line about how she doesn’t like to talk about other famous people…..as she’s talking about other famous people.
Just posted the same thing, becks1. That line was hilarious in context of her talking about other famous people.
Yes. What I was going to post. Is she talking about herself at all?
I was thinking exactly the same thing! Here she is trashing other celebrities and implying that they are liars who don’t actually mean what they say…. and she thinks she can then pull the “etiquette” card. What a load of garbage.
JKR doesn’t need anyone’s permission to have her opinions. Somebody needs to tell her thought that others ALSO have the right to voice their opinions– which also includes the right to render her persona non grata for her transphobia, misogyny, and homophobia. That’s all a part of the freedom of speech thing.
I also agree with her that we shouldn’t edit old books because that is what we’re growing from and pushing against. Maybe some books we stop reading altogether and others, we talk about what’s wrong with it.
I always editorialize books for my kids and explain why this old language is used and why it may be bad. E.g., the Secret Garden or any Little House book. The stories have value but you need to have a talk with kids about some of the language and racism.
Yeah that part I understood, especially with books. I think its important to talk about how things have changed, how audiences grow and change, and to use those kinds of things as a way of understanding society a hundred years ago or whenever. If some books are just too…..well, extreme maybe, then we can stop reading them, or stop watching some movies, but I think we can still talk about why something is problematic without editing it.
Well I guess it depends on what book or movie we’re specifically talking about lol.
Who is asking for old books to be edited?
She says people should be allowed to rely on common sense; if the common sense isn’t any better than hers then we’re in a tough place is all I’ll say.
Lol, she is talking about the younger actors protecting their fanbase or something, while she is doing exactly the same with her own generation.
I loved Harry Potter in the 2000s, but find I can’t enjoy it anymore. Didn’t help that the first 1920 movie was so boring that I never even finished it.
Helena comes from money and a aristocratic background. I legit don’t understand how she has been allowed to get away with this ‘eccentric’ background for so long. She took pride and could not wait to let the world know she was with Brannagh and Burton, one was married and another was in a long term relationship. She gets away with it because of the money. She has never had to struggle and has never been exiled.
She really needs to sit down in a stadium and be quiet.
What is crazy is her ancestors, though privileged, were amazing people based on the historic accounts I viewed in some recent documentary. One side rescued at least one Jewish child during WWII and spoke out against Hitler and was on the SS hit list. The other side included a guy who risked and lost his gov job to write visas for Jews to escape the holocaust. I forget which country he was in. Anyway, they were all awesome and heroic and now she carries on her tradition like this.
Well bye then b*tch. She is horrific and always looks like her hair has lice.
+1000. So disgusted by her comments.
Joining the club. Had no idea she thought this way.
Sure. That’s a grand idea. Come for Dan, Emma, and Rupert, that’ll endear you to people. They have always seemed like wonderful people, unlike HBC, whose interviews range from convoluted to self-involved and frankly, boring. I remember seeing her on Colbert when she promoting The Crown (?) and thinking “Huh, so you’re boring in real life. Okay.” People have told her one too many times how quirky and interesting she is.
As for the JKR comments, I think it’s – among many other things – also laziness on some people’s part. If you have never educated yourself on trans rights and the horrendous stats regarding trans people’s safety and mental health, JKR’s comments might on the surface seem rather benign, even sensible to some older women. But they’re not. They’re shitty and dangerous and I have no patience for it. Next.
ETA: Also, Princess M wasn’t self-pitying? Girl, you sure played her that way???
Also, the idea that Dan, Emma and Rupert are only speaking out because of their fanbases. Or….maybe they actually support trans rights. Apparently that couldn’t be the case, according to her. What an idiot.
So she’s decided Harry is self-pitying? Is she advocating for everyone to put up with unending abuse and unfair treatment? Spoken like someone with tremendous privilege.
Um she said “I don’t agree with talking about other famous people”….whilst she is literally talking about other famous people. Okaaaaay.
What JK Rowling is doing is dangerous and life threatening to the trans community so she’s not entitled to her opinion.
Exactly. It ceases to just be an opinion when people are killed daily for existing as themselves.
Also is it cancel culture when people are free to choose not to support rapists and abusers? Sort of feels like our opinion being taken into account. HBC can fuck all the way off.
This nonexistent cancel culture trope is so tired. Looked at another way, people like her are saying, if you find someone distasteful, or promoting dangerous practices, you should just ignore it and keep giving them money, influence and power so they can continue to do things that distress you.
People like this are always free to be as reprehensible as they like, but you, the consumer, should not have the ability to withdraw your attention.
And what trauma has JKR had that allows her to speak on the trans community? What did I miss? There’s always been talk that her issues with the trans community are personal so what is HBC saying here? Was JKR wronged by someone who is trans and that’s why she has, and is entitled, to her opinion about the community in HBC’s opinion?
I think the convoluted excuse goes something like:
“I [JKR] was abused by my [cishet] ex-husband and this is an experience unique to cishet women and therefore men who want to be women are bad and we aren’t safe in our bathrooms and I can say all of this because of my TRAUMA!”
Or something completely ridiculous to that effect. It completely ignores that trans women experience the highest levels of abuse of any group, that they are not men trying to invade women’s spaces, they are women who happened to be born in male bodies and who are seeking safe spaces themselves, and that trans women are not typically the abusers of women and children, cishet men are.
JKRowling can totally have her opinions!
And the people who find her opinions toxic, dangerous, hateful, abhorrent, and gross are allowed to share their feelings about that too!
Being allowed opinions doesn’t mean others have to be quiet about them FFS.
The thing that I think is so weird, why does she think we care so much about her opinions? Like, I have opinions on things, but I’m not fixated on them or trying to change people’s minds or whatever. I just don’t get her obsession with this issue or her need to talk about it ALL THE TIME. Like, she can still think the way she thinks without tweeting about it daily. I just don’t get what she’s trying to accomplish
She gets off on it at this point. Rowling is now a professional victim.
The lack of self awareness is stunning. Rich white privileged at its finest.
For people whose whole livelihood relies on getting to grips with the nuances of emotions, I find a lot of actors have really stark, terrible opinions about human behavior. For instance, ALL art is important so ALL great artists have to be venerated. Or, defending abusers is as valid as defending the abused because they are both opinions and everyone is entitled to an opinion.
I don’t know if it’s because they don’t get told to knock it off enough, or it’s a lack of education or just that they get asked these big questions all the time so they’re under the impression their thoughts matter and need to be shared. Anyway, can it, Helena Bonham Carter.
This adulterer, excusing anything and anyone can kick rocks.
I certainly agree with her point about books that were written a long time ago and have things in the story that we find uncomfortable. They should be read and then used as teaching moments. You can’t erase history, you have to learn from it.
On everything else, she is showing her privilege and internalized misogyny. Of course she doesn’t like “cancel culture” because people came after her when she broke up her former costar’s marriage.
Sorry, but 1997 (and the ensuing 6 books being released) was NOT “a long time ago”. That being said, I read them out loud to my kids during lockdown and WOW was it eye-opening. We stopped to have several discussions about racism and anti-fat bias, among other things.
YES to the fat phobia. I cringe so much every time a character is described as fat like it’s a character flaw. It’s unnecessary and harmful.
Wait, is this Harry Potter? I never even noticed fat phobia in the books.
Several years ago she was praised for some Not Like Other Girls post about female modesty. The role a lot of modest women actively play as ‘Not Like Other Girls’ instigators often gets ignored. It looks like she’s not so different from or above Other Girls after all though. Actively supporting an abuser is still worse than not talking about one.
“Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain.”
Fuck all the way off. Where is JKR’s respect for the lived experience and pain of trans people? So many people, trans and their allies, have tried to gently explain to her what is wrong with her way of thinking and how an influential and (previously) beloved and admired figure like herself can have an impact on the way marginalized people are regarded by society. And every damn time, she just doubles, triples, quadruples down on rhetoric that is literally killing vulnerable people. Whether or not Rowling herself means it “aggressively”, the words spoken against trans and other queer people reach the ears of bigots who DO want to commit violence, and could be viewed as validation of their hatefulness.
Agreed, and the fact that she’s been abused doesn’t make that ok either. There’s a difference between listening to an older woman or other person discuss her trauma/ mental health issues she’s encountered/the things she’s witnessed, and making the dangerous decision to silently allow an older woman to use those experiences to promote rightwing propaganda.
Given her history of quadrupling down, I’ve come to think Rowling means to be aggressive at this point.
HBC has always been a pick me ass bitch. Between the contrived “I’m just one of the blokes” attitude and her willingness to sleep with married men, I’d say she’s a very insecure and unhappy person. Kinda wish her and her racist, overrated husband would both stfu and go away.
Agree. She’s talented and a jerk so of course she thinks talent should win out over behavior towards others.
Here’s the thing, people can only be cancelled if they feel shame or remorse with regards to their words/actions. I honestly feel that people like Spacey, Depp, Trump, Musk, Weinstein, etc. will never go away because to them, they feel they have done nothing wrong.
So tired of the term “cancel culture”. In a free society this is how things always have been. The person can say what they feel but others have the right to push back and to not choose to employ that person or to not buy their merchandise.
THIS
Voting with ones feet is a very powerful and radical act of expression. The best. Nobody owes anybody a platform.You have to earn that.
And this, ladies and gentlemen, is one of two deplorable reasons I can’t ever watch my formerly-favourite movie, The Corpse Bride, ever again. I don’t even know if I can manage (I agreed to DH streaming Branagh’s Death on the Nile only because Depp played an obnoxious, abusive jerk who got offed in the first half-hour. Fortunately, he ditched it shortly after that because it’s an absolute stinker of a movie.)
Depp was in Murder on the Orient Express but I agree on the quality. Kenneth Branagh chewing the scenery (he really shouldn’t be allowed to direct himself) and obvious filming issues (multiple scenes outside with piled snowbanks and you couldn’t see anyone’s breath) ruined it for me. Acting wise, Depp was one of the best things in it and of course there are the ethical issues in watching him in anything.
Death on the Nile was the one they had to frantically edit because they hired Armie Hammer as the handsome and charming male lead and wrapped filming just before all the stories about him broke.
Thank you for the correction, Talia- for some reason I had Egypt on the brain ;-). As a fan of classic cozy mysteries, I really wish all of these asshats would stay away far away from Agatha.
“She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse”? WTF does that even mean?
This is what stuck out to me too. Who abused her? Trans people? is that why she’s coming after them? Otherwise this statement makes NO sense.
The letter where she recounted the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex husband has no connection to her attacks and constant abuse she directs towards the trans community. Her ex was not a trans, he was a cisgender man.
She wrote that letter to garner pity from her bigoted fanbase in the Daily Mail. She can take all the seats and possibly one on a SpaceX missile to Mars together with Musk.
It’s a big thing in the UK in the anti-transgender groups at the moment about ‘men’ or ‘male bodied people’ (they use both terms to describe trans women) ‘invading women’s safe spaces’.
Basically, to try to make their views more palatable to the mainstream, they claim they aren’t prejudiced against the transgender community, they are just *protecting abused women* who don’t want ‘male bodied people’ in women only refuges / counselling groups etc. They aren’t bigots, they are just protecting abused women, you see. /s
It’s currently in the press in a number of newspapers etc. so HBC would no doubt have seen some of the articles.
Think Candice Cameron Bure style weasel wording but aimed at trans women not the LGBTQ community.
I should have said aimed at trans women specifically not the LGBTQ community as a whole. I do know what the T stands for. Sorry
OK so she’s Bellatrix LeStrange in real life? Wow. So much wow.
Don’t agree with a lot. She was great in the new Enola Holmes film, so there’s that. And Johnny Depp is not “fine” and Amber jumped on no bandwagon. Shite.
The problem about her comments regarding Amber Heard and Me Too…Amber came forward and secured a restraining order BEFORE Me Too was even a thing!! Some revisionist history for HBC.
HBC’s opinions are as messy and terrible as her clothes.
JK Rowling has a huge cultural influence, so the hateful nonsense she spews about transgender people has a disproportionate impact. Even worse, the many LGBTQ individuals who found solace in Harry Potter’s world now have been wounded by the very person who created that universe. So the betrayal and harm feel personal.
HBC should eff off. She can take Rowling and Johnny Depp with her.
Royal blood runs through her veins so being amoral & corrupt is carrying on the Family Business
Straw man argument: We can’t start Tippexing out anything offensive. ”
Helen then contradicts herself by saying there “isn’t room” for Spacey. So she does believe in cancellations, just not the people that she likes.
Nobody is against all cancellations, but the bar for Helen is very high.
She has no real convictions, so she doesn’t understand anyone who has them. She doesn’t understand people with morals, so she assume nobody has them, and everyone is equally badly behaved and abusive. Same with her lack of self awareness. People with self awareness don’t make sense to her are navel-gazers.
“I ask if the US libel case between Amber Heard and Depp was the pendulum of #MeToo swinging back. “My view is that she got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”
This repeated narrative makes me so mad. Amber came out with the abuse she endured well before the Me Too movement.
Some of her opinions might be garbage but at least she’s upfront about them, I’ll say that for her. I can halfway empathize with her desire to let people to their own beliefs without commenting, but I also know it’s an extreme privilege to do so— JK Rowlings beliefs don’t affect HBC so of course she can live and let live, or whatever. That’s something she should be acknowledging, too.
As for JK Rowling she’s certainly up front too, but toss her into the sun.
People say the same thing about Trump “at least he’s upfront about it.”
That’s not really a redeeming quality when you’re not willing to acknowledge your garbage opinion might be in fact garbage.
Oh I wasn’t defending her. It was an observation and that’s all.
Yes toss then into the sun you are free to join.
Okay? LOL.
I don’t agree with either of them, on re-read you may realize that. Or you may continue wanting to look for a fight. This is the internet after all.
Them
It took me a REALLY long time to like HBC. Mainly because of the Emma Thompson thing. I didn’t care about Branagh because for me he wasn’t really someone I paid attention to. Obviously he was the married party and deserves most of that blame. Still, HBC. Something about her bothers me. I think it’s because she’s typecast into playing terrible people. I can’t think of one single role where she isn’t playing a total bitch in the worst way. For me she’s the female equivalent of Depp – you can only see her, not the character, whenever she’s acting. Partially because she’s not acting. She’s overacting and somehow I believe also just playing herself.
I love The Crown but still maintain she was miscast for Margaret.
Now she’s gone and opened her big dumb mouth again and that’s all I can think: she’s not very bright. Her opinion is that abusive people should get a pass, while abused people she doesn’t like should be punished, but if the person who was abused is transphobic, it’s fine because she likes the transphobic one? Such blatant bias. The cognitive dissonance, the blind hypocrisy.
She peaked at Bellatrix Lestrange. 🤷♀️
When she was young, in one of her interviews she complained that “beautiful women have it much harder in life than regular women”. It was in UK papers. So she’s always been full of herself and delusional.
I sincerely hope (in vain) that she wasn’t insinuating that Johnny Depp is a ‘genius.’ He’s a glorified scarf and accessories rack in a department store, mumbling and overacting. Why do famous people think we want their opinions on serious topics? I want to know LESS about them. Be a mystery please. Or use your social capital to elevate people and their needs. Otherwise, be gone with you and your musings.
“glorified scarf and accessories rack” – chef’s kiss
HBC has always been like this. She was born into and reeks of privilege and she will always defend the status quo.
I just can’t with this one today. The fact that she defends JKR’s reprehensible position bc she was a victim of domestic violence, but trashes Amber Heard, who was a victim of domestic violence perpetrated by Johnny Depp, shows exactly what a fraudulent ahole she actually is. Her bottom line is that she’ll support whoever is in a position of power, and whoever it benefits her and her pockets to support. Her most profitable films in her career have to be the HP films, and the work she’s done with Depp and Tim Burton. People boycotting both, bc the creatives who worked on both are terrible people, hurts her bottom line. That’s some craven bullsh-t if there ever was any.
Second of all, last I checked, JKR was the victim of domestic violence perpetrated against her by a CIS MAN. Not a trans woman. Not a cis man wearing a dress, pretending to be a trans woman, trying to deceive her with the intention of hurting her, a cis woman. She was harmed by a cis man. Her father, who was reportedly a bully and a strong personality who she struggled to get along with, who cheated on her mother who was sick with MS, was a cis man. Again, he was not a cis man wearing a dress, pretending to be a trans woman, trying to deceive her with the intention of hurting her. Both individuals who arguably harmed JKR by subjecting her to the bulk of the misogyny she dealt with, were cis men. Not trans women. Not cis men wearing dresses claiming to be trans women.
So what excuse does she then have to take out her ire against trans women, and ONLY trans women? Why is she okay with hiring and defending known domestic abusers like Johnny Depp? Bc, like, HBC, all she cares about is her bottom line as well. It benefits her monetarily to defend Johnny Depp, and to defend his innocence, bc he was starring in her films, which she has a stake in. So again, it all goes back to the same craven, greedy bullsh-t as it was with Helena Bonham Carter.
It’s worth pointing out here that JKR has an extraordinary amount of money, and she absolutely leverages it and the power it gives her to get her own way. The Scottish nonprofit scene is not a big one. She is by far the biggest heavyweight there. She has absolutely used the threat of withholding donations and funding from nonprofits who can’t afford to go without, or get on her bad side, to push her anti-trans agenda. What JKR does has actually harmed trans people, particularly trans women, as well as so many other vulnerable people who suffer the residual effects of her absolute bullsh-t. Her transmisogyny comes along with ableism, and racism, and it’s disgusting, and anyone who supports her is enabling a woman who, instead of getting therapy for her past trauma, decided to expose her inner bigot instead and make it everyone else’s problem.
She is also a Polanski apologist, and has worked with him post-petition. The sad thing is, so many talented people “outed” themselves with their Polanski support. Despite their great talents, I cannot look at them the same way ever since.
Omg she is a Polanski defender?! She’s awful
Okay boomer. HBC’s boyfriend, Rye, is a couple years older than Rupert, Daniel and Emma. Prince Harry is a couple of years older than her boyfriend. Is this relationship healthy considering HBC’s seeming distress with viewpoints from people a generation and more younger than her?
She’s always been massively overrated. Like Depp, Polanski, JK Rowling… mediocre sticks with mediocre.