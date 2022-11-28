Page Six: The Earthshot Prize is Prince William’s ‘Super Bowl moment’

Every single preview of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Boston trip has the air of barely concealed panic. William and Kate will arrive in Boston on Wednesday, the 30th, and stay in and around Boston for three days. Apparently, they’re not adding on any other cities or events to their trip, although Kate is taking her buttons and pie charts to Harvard. My sense is that William and Kate are trying desperately to manage expectations, to bring down the temperature on this trip, all while the royal rota is screaming, crying and throwing up about how this American tour is the most important and significant trip that the Waleses have done in a decade. Page Six had another preview this weekend and you can just tell that William and Kate were “thrown off their game” by the simple fact of the Sussexes receiving the Ripple of Hope Award in New York. Like, that’s thrown the Keens into chaos. Some highlights:
William & Kate are coming to claim the crown of the royal family’s No. 1 couple. Although palace sources are keen to stress that the Waleses’ US visit is not an official tour, there’s a lot riding on the three-day trip — particularly as Harry and Meghan will jet to NYC on December 6, just four days after Kate and William leave the States, to pick up the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award. One well-placed royal insider told Page Six that the brothers’ opposite missions underscore a big point: “It’s not bad to receive an award, but it shows the fundamental difference between [William and Kate] — who have constitutional roles, who are working on behalf of others — versus being a celebrity. They were always famous, but now they’re reached a different stage in their public lives — they’re different types of figures.”
Kate is going to cosplay Diana the whole time, I guess: It’s a “real opportunity for a big wow moment,” said Bethan Holt, Fashion Director of the Telegraph and author of several books on royal fashion. “If anyone can combine talking about something very seriously with delivering this huge boost of glamour and royalty it’s William and Kate,” Holt told Page Six. “This is a big chance for the British segment of the royal family to make a big splash and remind everyone why they are loved and to re-establish that connection.”
The Waleses want to recreate Diana-esque moments: Kate, and William, 40, will also be following in his mother’s footsteps by reaching out to underrepresented communities, just as Diana did on her 1989 NYC trip when she visited young AIDS patients in Harlem. “The Prince and Princess didn’t want to come in for the awards show and then leave, they wanted to spend time getting to know communities in Boston,” said a source close to the couple. “The Earthshot Prize is the Prince of Wales’ Super Bowl moment — and he wants to use the platform in a positive, optimistic way to shine a way on climate change and the environment,” said the source close to the Waleses.
No distractions: The Earthshot awards ceremony will air on PBS on December 5. Days later, the Sussexes’ Netflix docu-series is set to launch, swiftly followed by Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare,” which promises “raw, unflinching honesty” when it is published on January 10. Meanwhile, the close Wales source said, “The Prince and Princess of Wales will be focused on getting on with the job at hand. They are not going to be distracted.”
The Sussexes need to get on with it! Added the well-placed royal source, “Look, everyone wants Harry and Meghan to be happy and focus on the future — you have a beautiful family, it’s time to get on with it. For the Prince and Princess of Wales, their belief is ‘Life’s too short and there’s too much to do’. You get on with your lives and your work without having to worry about any games from anyone else.”
[From Page Six]
Hahahahahahaha. Nothing says “we’re moving on with our lives” than multiple palace-sourced preview articles arguing that William and Kate are here to “steal the Sussexes’ crown in America.” This is also amazing: “It’s not bad to receive an award, but it shows the fundamental difference between [William and Kate] — who have constitutional roles, who are working on behalf of others — versus being a celebrity.” William and Kate aren’t going to Boston through their “constitutional roles” though – they’re going because William’s staff made up a keen environmental award scheme and William has already blown through millions of donor money to embiggen and promote himself. There’s no constitutional mandate that says the Prince of Wales must turn up in Boston and try to keen it up with the Kennedys. Meanwhile, the Sussexes are simply being given an award for being iconic.
A few more things – it’s sad to me that after more than eleven years of marriage, with this incredible platform, Kate has set the bar so low for herself that all anyone can say is “she better wear something interesting” and “we can expect her to superficially cosplay Diana.” Even with the bar that low, she’ll still f–k it up too.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
North America Rights Only – Caracol, Belize -20220321-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look out from the Caana at Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220622-
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
North America Rights Only – Jamaica, Jamaica -20220324-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart Norman Manley International Airport, in Jamaica, to head to the Bahamas on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20220511-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit St. John's Primary School, Glasgow to partake in a Roots of Empathy session.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20210618- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace meets with a group of parents who have helped her understand the importance of providing support for parents during the earliest years of children's lives, on the day of the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
North America Rights Only – Londonderry, UK -20210929- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Magee University, where they are meeting some of the nursing students they spoke with on a video call in February and hear how their studies are progressing. They also visit City of Derry Rugby Club, to participate in a sports initiative bringing football, rugby and GAA playing children, together.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20210618- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace meets with a group of parents who have helped her understand the importance of providing support for parents during the earliest years of children's lives, on the day of the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
North America Rights Only – Ascot, UK -20220617-
Day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220119-Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge join in a roundtable discussion while visiting the Foundling Museum to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220119-Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge join in a roundtable discussion while visiting the Foundling Museum to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care
Un super bowl for the keens.
Let’s see if the broadcast will deliver Super Bowl like viewing numbers.
At least with Kate there, there’s a good chance of another wardrobe malfunction…
At least…let’s hope it’s Kate…
It’s pretty likely there will be a moose knuckle somewhere. Egg and glamour don’t belong in the same sentence, he’s easily the worst dressed royal (and that includes Sophie).
“It’s not bad to receive an award, but it shows the fundamental difference between [William and Kate] — who have constitutional roles, who are working on behalf of others — versus being a celebrity.”
Working on behalf of others, that’s a laugh. Remind me how many charities for Ukraine William and Kate have donated to? How many homeless shelter roofs they’ve replaced? How many Community Relief Centers with World Central Kitchen they fund? How much volunteer work in the community they’ve done? They have a lot to do to catch up to the Sussexes and of course they’ll never even try. The most they can do is visit centers and say “I wish we could do more.” It’s repulsive.
Yes, W&K have nothing to do with being celebrities – which is why we’ve heard nothing about the potential recipients of the awards, but are hearing the list of celebrities attending as presenters, etc.
What a tremendously stupid thing to say when they’re coming to . . . present awards that Wills touted as an important part of his royal legacy.
I agree completely, C! It’s so stupid too, because Harry and Meghan are receiving an award for fighting against structural racism, not for being the best dressed couple in Montecito (or something equally celeb-like). This isn’t a People’s Choice Award (which Meghan will also probably win for Archetypes, lol. The people love her and her philanthropic peers love her). Whereas Peggington only receives awards when he’s the patron (Baftas) or makes it up himself (Earthshit). The Wailses are a complete joke and utter lightweights. They can’t compare to Harry and Meghan and that’s why we get these constant embiggening articles. If the Wailses’ work stood on its own, they wouldn’t need the RRs to be out here slinging lies.
This whole article is written in some sort of alternate universe where up is down, left is right, lazy is hardworking, and ‘…who?? Oh, no one in Boston cares’ is ‘the number 1 most popular royal couple ever.’ My eyes nearly rolled out of my head reading this.
The one thing I do love for the Wailses though is the continued RR machine hyping this up into a place that it will never live up to. When it’s over, it’ll be yet another failed tour of two people who clearly can’t stand being near each other.
Like, ok, fine, they can make their weak argument that since the Prince and Princess of Wales are “constitutional” they can’t do the same kind of charity as the Sussexes, but you don’t get to turn around and say they are working on behalf of others unlike the “celebrity” Sussexes in that case, lol.
They left out the part that the REASON for the Sussexes receiving an award is their “working on behalf of others.”
I cannot *believe* that someone had the audacity to write this:
“For the Prince and Princess of Wales, their belief is ‘Life’s too short and there’s too much to do’. You get on with your lives and your work without having to worry about any games from anyone else.”
These two do NOTHING all year long, 11+ years running, and now all of a sudden life is too short for all the work they want to do? FFS
Kate, and William, 40, will also be following in his mother’s footsteps by reaching out to underrepresented communities, just as Diana did on her 1989 NYC trip when she visited young AIDS patients in Harlem. “The Prince and Princess didn’t want to come in for the awards show and then leave, they wanted to spend time getting to know communities in Boston,”
What?!?! I cannot WAIT to see what neighborhoods they select for this particular jaunt. What the fuck are they even talking about? These dummies.
It is insulting imo to Diana for writers to compare the keens to her.
It is SO insulting and obvious that they are no where NEAR who Diana was and don’t really want to be. Harry and Meghan however have been about that “Diana truly loving all people” life for yearsssss and BEFORE they even met.
Beacon Hill? Waban?
bahaha, Waban — I live 2 minutes from there. Well, we know it probably won’t be Southie or Charlestown.
… or perhaps the needy families of Lincoln or Weston…
No walkabout in Mission Hill?
Well I bet hardly anyone in Beacon Hill has used their money to buy a tiara, while William’s wife just had to wait for one….obviously the poor rich Bostonians are so underprivileged.
Right!? Like there’s a huge cost of living crisis and record numbers of hungry people in the UK, why do they need to come to Boston to see the poor?
See the poor? Suuuuure. Like they would ever stoop so low as to work in a soup kitchen or volunteer at a women’s shelter in the seedier areas of Boston. They will rub highly-starched elbows with the Beacon Hill elite, get their pictures in the society pages, and call it an exhausting day.
These nobs do NOTHING.
And let’s be real here, doing a school trip has NOTHING to do with Diana and EVERYTHING to do with trying to one up Harry and Meghan’s school visit in Harlem. Let’s see if they show up empty handed though.
I think that highlights a fundamental difference between the two couples. W&K show up empty handed bc they are going to “get to know” and therefore can’t anticipate needs. H&M show up to “get to know more” so they aren’t coming in without some idea of what’s going on.
I predict the Wailses will stage a part II to Camzilla’s awkward looks and repulsed faces while trying to interact with Black and brown children. More Black children behind fences? Or perhaps we’ll get more of Kkkeen’s eyerolling like when she wrapped presents in Harlem. I think we can be 100% certain the Wailses ‘not a racist family’ brand of racism will be on full display at some point.
Are Bostonians offended at all that these two uber privileged dolts will deign to visit what they’ve decided are underrepresented communities?! In the US when they literally have hungry, cold communities on their many doorsteps.
Bostonians aren’t paying attention to this at all.
This has barely made news in Boston. Saw a small article in The Boston Globe today mentioning that they were coming and what the schedule was. That’s it.
Girl_Ninja, one strongly suspects Roxbury will not be one of the communities.
Well, have fun with that one, cause Roxbury is not for games.
The other article accused Harry and Meghan of comparing themselves to Diana, and that it’s a bad thing. But here, they are trying to make people believe William and Kate are “just like Diana,” and that is a good thing. Do you know what one of the factors of discrimination is? “Disparate treatment.”
“delivering this huge boost of glamour and royalty it’s William and Kate” what, like their recycled outfits from last year?
Return of the green velvet blazer? Say it ain’t so!
And the “elegant” slippers
I can see the wheels turning in whatever royal rota writing that article trying to find the biggest event in America they can compare this trip to. “I know! The SUPER BOWL!” All the while remaining completely oblivious to what the Super Bowl is about and how utterly ridiculous it is to compare a royal visit to it.
Whoever wrote that can’t be American. To compare a visit by these two dullards to the Super Bowl sounds completely crazy. This isn’t even an official trip where they are meeting with the President or other leaders. Maybe they mean in the Wails’ minds they think of it as the Super Bowl but to me that is a diss to their official duties at home which should be far more important to them, especially to William.
I have noticed that Boston gets refered to as a Commonwealth, I could be confused however is that got anything to do with the rest of the Commonwealth origins?
It’s the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, so Boston is the capital of the Commonwealth. This is unrelated to the concept of Commonwealth that the BRF is involved with.
massachusetts is a commonwealth I believe.
Massachusetts is officially “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts”. The word commonwealth refers to a community formed for the common good, a traditional English use of that word, but in this case it doesn’t imply any other ties to England.
Boston, its state capital, is officially the “City of Boston”
I don’t know why someone would refer to Boston as Commonwealth
There are 4 states in the US that officially designate themselves as Commonwealths: Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Kentucky. It doesn’t make them any different from being a state apart from the nomenclature. Puerto Rico is also officially called the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico but Puerto Rico is officially designated as a territory (fancy word for colony essentially) and not a state so it functions differently from being an official state of the USA and its official status is a whole other discussion. Same with the Northern Mariana Islands, also officially designated a commonwealth but also a US territory.
WTF is an Earthshot award anyway? Never heard of it.
I can imagine them trying to prep Kate to introduce Will the same way Meghan introduced Harry at Invictus. That would be so funny.
They simultaneously trying to lower expectations and hype it up to be something more than it is.
This framing of the Sussexes as vapid celebrities in it for themselves might work with great results in the UK but in the US its just doesn’t resonate the same. It only work on people who already dislike the Sussexes.
i just can’t with these two. Forty years old, and they are apparently going to “look and learn” about Boston… yeah come over here and see what your ancestors’ hubris lost them, and reflect on that as more and more of your commonwealth falls away…
Your comment made me think of the time Hamilton played in the Uk. There was a charity performance IIRC, and Prince Harry came up on stage afterwards to announce something or other, but opened with the opening words of “you’ll be back” quoting King George from the play, to much laughter. He was completely joking and having fun in the moment. I’m having a hard time picturing TOB doing the same without an air of entitlement and menace.
lol, are they going to walk the Freedom Trail? Visit the Boston Tea Party museum?
So my big takeaway from this is that the royal family is panicking that H&M’s popularity is impacting their popularity here in the US. Well, I don’t think Earthshot is going to fix that. I’m surprised they even got PBS to air it to be honest.
(PS, maybe you shouldn’t have spent the past 5 years whining about how the problem with Meghan was that she was too american.)
@becks1 right? The fact that they continuously have to reiterate the fact that you’re “not worried/focused” means that they are
“ I’m surprised they even got PBS to air it to be honest.”
They probably threatened to yank Masterpiece Theater if they didn’t capitulate.
I assumed the event was in Boston for fundraising purposes, but WGBH owns the licensing rights to Masterpiece so maybe they were looking for a UK-friendly outlet when they selected Boston.
My guess is that someone offered the funding for the show. Also, that they know they have a big audience for Masterpiece, Downton Abbey, Lucy Worsley, and lots of other British TV content, so this is a fit. BBC funnels a lot of content their way, so this could be a way of showing some support back.
I worked at Harvard some years ago. I would love to know if this is someone who heard W&K were coming to Boston and immediately sent an invite to grab some attention, or if a bigwig felt they couldn’t decline the request and now somebody is basically having to throw together a visit that they really don’t want to. This is the last week of classes, so it’s an incredibly inconvenient time to pull together students to do the sorts of presentations that are usually on for famous visitors. Professors can make all sorts of demands for agreeing to this type of visit, especially when it’s someone not serious, who isn’t actually moving their work forward. I hope nobody is hoping to get money out of the Wales’.
@Concern fae – I think the connection is that the Harvard Center on yada-yada collaborated with London School of Economics on Kate’s Keen Center early childhood report that was announced at the beginning of this year. Kate had visited LSE then and met with various experts to “listen and learn.”
Exactly… there is not one article about these two that they do not mention the Sussex’s. I haven’t heard the Sussex’s mention them once since the interview, that says a lot.
Bethan Holt didn’t get the memo. Kate wants to be known for her work not her clothes. This is according to the Royal correspondent for the Daily Express who says that KP is no longer giving out information about her clothes so that the focus remains on her causes. Anyway, the panic in KP is very high and I’m loving it. It wasn’t always clear to me why they chose to have the Awards show in December but it was probably because they didn’t believe Harry and Meghan were going to be doing events this month and so they wouldn’t be overshadowed as usual. KP is putting the message out that they won’t be distracted by Harry and Meghan but the opposite is true. This trip will be successful only if no mention is made of Harry and Meghan but we all know that’s impossible.
Lol… still obsessing over the Montecito couple… they will never be like them. These two are boring, no spark, no charisma 😂
Oh Good God, we’re going to see a keen burgundy/crimson pantsuit at Harvard aren’t we? (Or the scarf detail copykeen discount version of OYW🙄)
Layla, if Kaiser allows it, here is a link to the clothes Princess Di wore while in NY in 1989:
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g33985672/princess-diana-new-york-city-1989-photos/
You know what this means? OfWilliam will be wearing another white gown. We should place bets on how closely she copies Princess Di.
LOL – yeah ok but a moment that she will make all about her and what she’s wearing. You just know she’s going to make herself the centre of attention for the whole trip. A trip that she wasn’t originally going on – it was supposed to be a solo trip for him.
I’ve mentioned this before but get ready for the biggest, bestest, fantabulos acting of their lives!! Only friendly press, everything will be staged managed to the T! The loving glances, smiles, it’s going to be epic!!
lool now they just wanna “get on with it” huh? yeah they’re desperately trying to manage expectations though the RRs need this to be a major trip. It won’t be and the keens know it.
And if they actually did anything worth rewarding they’d be tripping over each other to accept it.
“… there’s too much to do” jumped out at me in an article full of unintended hilarity. Lord, their cheerleaders just can’t help over-overhyping these two, how have they not recognised yet how it does these two severely overpaid & underachieving people no favours?
non-english speaker here: how you can have “constitutional roles” in the country without Constitution? Or is it a phrase used for public figures?
@Magdalena, you are right. They don’t have constitutional roles outside the Commonwealth (don’t quote me on that, bc they actually may not have them outside of the UK). They used the term as part of their word salad to embiggen them. Even if their constitutional roles applied here, Earthshot isn’t part of that. They aren’t here representing the monarchy. It’s a private project.
The article is wrong because only the monarch has a constitutional role in the UK and if they are head of state of other commonwealth countries. William and Kate are completely irrelevant to the constitution. William cannot provide Royal assent on legislation unless a regency is declared.
The British pretend the whole family matters but they really don’t. Even the consort of the monarch is irrelevant to the constitution.
If you look at what other countries like canada and Australia do, you will see only the monarch is referred to. Charles did not matter until he became the monarch.
A constitution can be written and unwritten, but in most developed democracies they have it written.
“working for others vs being a celebrity.” These people can’t really be this dense? Or really think we’re this stupid? He’s getting rewarded for his work for others… Like, wtf?
“The British segment of the RF?” There’s another one? Who? Where? We all know Meghan isn’t family so the they aren’t talking about her.
…maybe spend time with and get to know the communities in, oh, I don’t know, WALES first?
I’m personally loving all the hype, though. Because it is SO not going to go down the way they seem to think it will. Even if everything miraculously goes perfectly, it’s impossible to live up to these expectations. And I, for one, am very much looking forward to what’s sure to be a schadenfreude spectacular.
As I said before, I live in the area, and have not heard one person mention this visit. Even though it is getting closer, still nothing. What a shocker! But I’m so glad the Keens are anxious to learn about the Boston area. That means so much!!! Yeesh!
Yeah, if it were like the super bowl, sponsors would be paying millions for advertising and it would be on a major network. Try again.
And once again they bring Harry and Meghan into the conversation. Funny, but I bet Harry and Meghan aren’t even thinking about the Wails.
The Boston Globe has yet to run a story on this visit. I did see it on the cover of the NY Post though so that Murdoch machine is working it.
Was a small article in the Boston Globe yesterday… front page, but “below the fold” as they used to say when newspapers were actually physical objects.
Do people in Boston read the NY Post? If ever there were people who hated all things New York, it’s Bostonians.
Read the title as super bowel moment. Sorry not sorry!
Am I evil for laughing at the horrible timing of this trip? Nov 29th: Archetypes final episode AND Meghan will be doing that woman’s event. Archetypes is released early enough that coverage will be the same day, but the other event will get covered the day the Fails arrive. 😂
You’re not evil, it’s hilarious
LOL! Let’s be honest, an environmental award ceremony isn’t the most glamorous thing in the world and W&K hosting it, isn’t going to help matters. It’s not going to be anywhere near the superbowl in terms of viewership/impact (and that’s absolutely okay! Very few events are as popular as the SuperBowl) but that’s the Waleses for you – overhyping everything and anything they do.
Another huge flop is gearing up. The two royal do-nothings will slither into Boston looking for adoring American audiences and will discover just how bored Boston is with them. All eyes will instead be on the Sussexes’ acceptance of the Ripple of Hope award.
Mute OfWilliam will drag out her very best Meghan and Diana cosplay, her crazed facial expressions, and her ridiculous jazz hands in an effort to be “the fairest in the land”. I almost feel sorry for Kkkhate. She simply cannot compete with Meghan’s beauty, intelligence, work ethic, or star wattage. But then I recall how she does her damndest to undermine Meghan, openly snubs Prince Archie and Princess Lili, and publicly thirsts for Harry. She wears her racism openly and while that apparently plays quite well in the UK, Americans are a bit more shady about their racism.
I hope pro-Irish Boston boos these two royal assh*les, or even better, utterly ignores them. This is already becoming the Flop Tour 2.0.
Maybe they shouldn’t have blamed their hatred of Meghan on her “Americanness”. We haven’t forgotten.
I think William wanted a wife who wouldn’t outshine him like Diana did to Charles. But then, Harry goes and marries a woman who outshines them all, which probably felt like a betrayal to both William and his dull wife.
I do hope for the sake of the people doing all of the work (the people who are actually up for the prize) it gets coverage beyond what KKKate wore and showcases the winner. As for the BRF, one of the last viable industries post-Brexit seems to be BRF-based tourism so I can understand why they are panicking that no one cares about them. They totally deserve it of course.
These two are just uncharismatic and underwhelming. Neither of them seem that nice, and when they’re out and about their distaste for and unease with the public often shows. Kate in particular is a very dim bulb. Nothing’s going to change that – they’re in their 40’s, they’ve had a long time to show us who they are, and that’s that.
It’s unfortunate in someone who’s in line for the throne, but they might still earn a bit of respect if they worked hard and made a real difference to the causes they support. But I don’t see that happening either.
That second pic, that wig. Oof.
Agree…….and may I add…….that mouth….LOL yikes!! Scary!
He’s deluded and wrong. A team actually wins at the Super Bowl. He has no such team to win. He sees it as a personal win for himself, since wearing the green velvet Bond jacket to a formal wear event with photographers focused on him is the only win he sought. To this day, nobody knows who won, what for, how the money (in what amount?) helped their efforts, whether their projects (which ones?) succeeded in that they provided tangible good to people. I honestly don’t believe William knows or cares about the answer to any of these questions. I’m sure he had no real infrastructure to Earthshot beyond men in gray suits doing whatever. Were the anonymous winners given any institutional support? Supervision? Accountability? For William, his big night in his “Bond” jacket and black velvet shoes that cost a king’s ransom is all it amounted to. A glorified photo op. So, no, William, you didn’t win the Super Bowl. And if the ostensible reason for the Boston trip IS Earthshot, he’d better get his ducks in a row and at least bring the winners to tell what they achieved. I doubt William even knows who won and for what. He’s hopeless and vainglorious. The only satisfaction I’ll get is to see if he “grew” a new head of hair for his “big moment.”
Molly, for a moment, I thought you were suggesting that William was wearing a wig. I now see you meant Kate. I was so disappointed for a sec since I’m looking forward to seeing his head as a Chia pet “growing” more hair. So looking forward.
It would be more effective to say that Royals give awards (Orders, knighthoods, etc) and it’s celebrities who receive awards (oscars, grammies, etc) to differentiate themselves. Unfortunately for the Waleses though, Harry and Meghan are both royals and celebrities and there are identifiable recipients and organizations of their largesse as well as the awards they themselves receive. Now, if William and Kate did something to mirror Meghan and Harry, like work at a soup kitchen, the question would be why are they working at a soup kitchen in the US? Have they ever worked a soup kitchen in the UK?
I’m sure they will receive a very nice reception, and they will get some coverage. Hope they have the courage to appear on one of the morning shows as those will for sure have some coverage of their “trip.”
Didn’t William give himself a BAFTA recently? I mean they can’t even pretend to say they don’t get awards. They also give themselves made up honours for merely being born to the right family or marrying into it.
Will and Kate are just so creaky now. They’re only 40, but they look and talk and behave as if they’re older than Ed and Sophie. They’ve always been that way, but 10 years ago it was easier to pretend that their awkwardness and lack of engagement and stodginess had something to do with them finding their footing/being a bit too young for their roles. But they’ve been doing this a long time now, and their actions always fall flat. Nobody here in America is particularly interested in any of this. I personally enjoy gossiping about the Kennedy family almost as much as I enjoy gossiping about the royals, but (to be honest) the last interesting Kennedy has been dead almost as long as Diana. Teaming up with the JFKs to give an environmental award away just doesn’t give what they think it’s giving, and it’s…do they think having Will and Kate pose with Caroline and Jack is going to provide a social media moment and make them more interesting? Really? It’s just more proof that W&K’s entire team is old-fashioned and out of touch. There’s just something really dusty and awkward about this that makes me cringe.
The British media and William and Kate spend three years trashing Meghan and America when Americans rightfully point out the racism. The Royal reporters and the British media said with their whole chest it’s not about Meghan being black it’s about her Americans ways American was problem not fast forward a two years here comes william and Kate with their greedy racist bullying boring self coming to American with their hands out begging for the Americans to give their earth shit award money and attention. Now American is important They want our attention after using their media to bully Meghan to the point of no return insulting Americans as classless and so horrible. This nothing more than a popular contestant for William and Kate and the courtiers they want so badly to prove that they are liked they successfully got Meghan and Harry out of the uk I thought that what they wanted we were told let Meghan and Harry have Americans no one in royal family cares .
Yeah, I was wondering how Americans would feel about that.
Also the keenness on American popularity looks pathetic to me anyway. Focus on the Commonwealth or even just Wales first, considering that’s what they’re Prince and Princess of.
Nothing says victory tour like multiple pedestrian engagements that no one but them is talking about, by a couple of frumpy nitwits in a second tier city (No shade to Boston, but it’s not New York.)
I don’t even know where to start with this one. The thing is that Sussexes aren’t lobbying for these awards. They’re just doing their thing and people are recognizing what they do. I mean, the Cambridges/Wales can do what they want to do. However what they want to actually do is not that much. I don’t know what exactly they expect from the public. They want the public to not only love them but to hate the Sussexes on their behalf. It’s ridiculous how they’re hyping this up. They’re presenting an environmental prize. Great. Best of luck to the winners.
You know, I came to the realization a long time ago that I’m honestly perfectly fine with Kate wanting to do very little, close to nothing, in all her time as girlfriend, and even as wife.
Granted, if she wants the titles, the tax payer funded lifestyle, the rank, etc., then she gets no choice if she wants to stay married to William. She married someone whose wife does not get any options on whether or not they can occupy a position as a public figure, so long as they expect to live on public money. But if that were not an issue here, I’d be okay with Kate being dolittle, so long as she didlittle on her own dime, and not that of the ordinary tax paying citizen of the UK.
What bothers me about Kate, and the PR machine promoting Kate, is that she is not honest about anything. Don’t tell people that you’re so proud to be middle-class, when you’re so ashamed to the point where you’ve taken elocution lessons to change your accent. Don’t tell people that you had jobs and a career prior to getting married, when you clearly didn’t. Don’t tell people that you’re keen to do more with your position after marrying William, when you’re clearly not.
Just tell the truth. Tell people outright that it’s been a struggle bc on the one hand, you are treated with a great deal of snobbery, but you also have the very human desire to fit in with the in-group. Tell the truth that you lived off your parents/uncle’s money, and don’t plan to work or earn a wage bc none of the other aristocratic women certainly do that with any great fervour. Tell the truth that you know people have high expectations for you after you married into the RF, but you’re overwhelmed and don’t really know what to do with your position, and your husband isn’t as supportive in terms of your PR in the way Charles is of Camilla’s PR.
Tell the truth, assert yourself, don’t squirrel away and scurry off to your mommy’s house every time things get a little too hard for you to cope with. That Dostoevsky quote, from The Brothers Karamazov, comes to mind here: “Above all, don’t lie to yourself.” Take a good hard look at the reality of your life, and tell the truth. I, for one, would have a lot more respect for her if she did.
@A Eloquently put. And nothing but the truth.
I think it really is a fact that he settled for her. Legitimately no one else wanted him.
Lol my mom works in Boston a few days a week and I finally told her a few weeks ago Kate and William would be in Boston soon, she had no idea. I reminded her this week they will be there this week and that Caroline Kennedy was involved and she was like “Oh maybe I will see Caroline Kennedy at that gala I’m going to!” (She’s going to some gala with her well connected PR friend as a plus one) I thought it was hilarious my mom was more interested in potentially seeing Caroline Kennedy than Kate and William.
Next thing you know they’re going to have a Paws 4 Palz event in Monticeto where you too can adopt a Beagle that’s fit for royalty. Holy hell.
“For the Prince and Princess of Wales, their belief is ‘Life’s too short and there’s too much to do’. You get on with your lives and your work without having to worry about any games from anyone else.”
Hahahahahahaha!!!!!
So William and Kate don’t receive awards? What about the fake military titles the queen gave her family members? What about the orders, garters, sashes, ribbons, that Kate and William wear? Were those not “awards”? Maybe they don’t technically count as “awards” if they are not earned?
LMAO I AM DECEASED. Have these people ever even SEEN a Super Bowl game? Or any American football game, for that matter?
“Keen it up with the Kennedys” 🤣