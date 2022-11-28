King Charles wants to give Princess Charlotte the ‘Duchess of Edinburgh’ title?

More than a week ago, we had an update on the situation with the Duke of Edinburgh title. When the Earl and Countess of Wessex were married, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip put it in writing that they both wanted the Edinburgh title to go to Edward and Sophie eventually, when Phil and Liz had both passed away. Sophie and Edward went on a full “grief tour” following Philip’s death, giving interviews about how the title was practically theirs and how they were Edward’s parents’ favorites. Meanwhile, the title became Charles’s as the first-born son and heir, and now that he’s king, he can bestow the title on anyone he wants. He’s told the Wessexes repeatedly now that they’re not getting the Edinburgh titles. Edward and Sophie are beyond miffed, but for now, they’re playing nice. I wonder for how long, especially if this Mail on Sunday report is accurate. Apparently, Charles wants to make Princess Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh???

King Charles has not made Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh because he is saving the title for Princess Charlotte, The Mail on Sunday has learned. The revelation comes after months of speculation as to why the King has withheld the title from his younger brother, who had been expected to inherit the Dukedom after his father’s death last year.

A source said: ‘Discussions are under way, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte. It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession.’

As the Prince of Wales’s second child, Charlotte is third in line to the throne, after her father Prince William and brother Prince George. When the Princess of Wales was expecting her first child, the rules of Royal primogeniture were changed to allow a girl born to the couple the same rights as a boy. In the event, William and Kate’s first child was Prince George, who was born in 2013. But the new rules meant Princess Charlotte’s position at birth in 2015 was not affected by the arrival of her younger brother Prince Louis in 2018.

The title of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most senior in the Royal Family. Charlotte’s position as the second child of the heir to the throne is similar to that of Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, who was the second child of Prince Philip and the then Princess Elizabeth.

But unlike Anne she will not drop down the order of succession until her older brother George has children. When William becomes King, George will become Duke of Cornwall and then Prince of Wales – but not Duke of Edinburgh.

A source said: ‘Charlotte’s position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the Royal Family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother. So it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children.’

For years it was thought King Charles’s brother Prince Edward, the third son of the Queen and Prince Philip, would be granted the rank. A source close to Edward said that the lack of movement on him being granted the title Duke of Edinburgh from the King ‘had not gone unnoticed’.

Now discussions are taking place at the Palace as to what title, if any, Edward will be awarded under the new reign. While the Wessexes are said to be ‘relaxed’ about titles, it will no doubt come as a blow. Should Edward be granted a Dukedom it would stay in his family. At present, his children are styled Lady Louise and Viscount Severn. The move by the King to focus on the line of succession is significant, as Charles III plans a modernised, slimmed-down monarchy. A Royal insider said: ‘It shows you what the King is thinking. It’s about promoting those directly in line to the throne rather than those on the edges.’