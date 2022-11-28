Princess Kate ‘wrote’ a Telegraph editorial about ‘shining a light’ on Early Years

The Princess of Pie Charts “wrote” an “editorial,” you guys. Kate, the Princess of Wales, is leaning in so hard to her Early Years work. 2023 is going to be such a huge year for the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Years/Buttons, it’s going to be her very own Earthshot. In that Kate’s crack team of Tory operatives will put together something vague and Kate will slap her name on it, the same way she slaps on a wiglet to the back of her head. Here is Kate’s Telegraph editorial in all of its glory:
Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues like poor mental and physical health, I have become more and more sure of one thing: if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life.
Early childhood, from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally impacts our whole lives, establishing the core foundations which allow us to go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society.
Over the past three decades, the body of evidence to support this has grown substantially. We now know that in the first five years of our lives, our brains develop faster than at any other time and that the impact of those years is hugely significant. It is the way we develop through our experiences, relationships and interactions at that very young age that shapes everything from our ability to form relationships and succeed at work, to our mental and physical health as adults.
There are fantastic examples of what can be achieved when we recognise the unique potential of early childhood and build a safe and loving world around a child.
But not enough is being done. If we are going to tackle the sorts of complex challenges we face today like homelessness, violence and addiction, which are so often underpinned by poverty and poor mental health, we have to fully appreciate those most preventative years and do everything we can to nurture our children and those who care for them.
We have an incredible opportunity, armed with all we now know as a result of the work of dedicated scientists, researchers and practitioners, to make a huge difference to the mental and physical health of generations to come. That is why I am determined to continue to shine a light on this issue and to do everything I can to secure much greater focus on those first crucial few years for the youngest members of our society – they are, after all, our future.
[From The Telegraph]
Whenever I actually sit down and read the statements prepared for Kate about Early Years, I’m always left feeling a bit unsettled. Yes, I think the early years of one’s life are important for development, and yes, of course we learn more all the time about how little kids are sponges in their environments, soaking in all of the bad and good influences. But lord, that’s true of kids of all ages, not just the under-5s.
What bugs me about Kate’s work is how she’s consistently limiting her focus. Kate’s argument is never “young children need a solid base of support/education/role-modeling good behavior, a base which needs to still be in place into adolescence, the teen years and young adulthood.” Like, I genuinely believe that KATE believes that if a kid has a screwed up home life when they’re 3 years old, everything is hopeless thereafter. Kate’s limited research doesn’t actual focus on… life in all of its complexities, and how different kids react differently to different stresses and life changes, nevermind the kids who (gasp) grow up in single-parent households or in economically disadvantaged households.
This issue was given to her as something easy, soft and uncomplicated, because who’s going to be “against” Kate turning up somewhere once a year and holding babies. But as the years go on and Kate has nothing to show for her decade of Early Years keenery, it does feel like she’s actively wasting people’s time.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Royal, Instar.
Maybe Pippa is going to be her ghost writer now.
I remembered when they were trying to make Pippa happen in the U S on channel 4, and she was just as thick as her sister.
Oh really I remember people saying she was slightly more confident than Kate. But what is clear with the Mids sisters is that publicense speaking isn’t for everyone.
Hahaha do you remember Pippa Tips¡!
So she is going to continue to “shine a light” on this? How about a plan of action? Donations to charities doing more than “shine a light”?
Exactly!!!! Meaningful action, sprinkled with a bit of generosity is what she can do. “Shine a light” my ass.
The time “shine a light” is over- she’s been doing so for two years now. Time to actually DO something if it’s your passion.
Also, agree with the statement that the focus so much on under-5s is frustrating. I would argue that kids from all households and home environments develop more of their future selves and personalities in their tween and teen years. How their parents react to them during THAT emotional period is likely more telling on their lives going forward. You can have siblings raised the same way and yet their paths in life can go wildly different, usually starting in those ages.
The Early Years could have broadened by now to tween and teens. She certainly has the resources and experts on hand. Why she is clinging to this is beyond lazy,so by the time she reaches teens she will be in her 60s ?
I would be worrying about children getting food, shelter with heat because if they’re not alive what is the purpose of worrying about their mental and physical health.
Oh man! I “read” this article and was just waiting with bated breath for Celebitchy to cover it!
Vagueness and platitudes don’t even cover it. “Fantastic examples?” Like what, please do elucidate? Also making the leap from “sad” early years to “bad” addictions, mental health and violence…the line is not linear. Poverty and mental illness underpin these things but do all poor people mistreat their kids from zero to five years old? Draw attention all you want but please, let these sentences say SOMETHING.
Wanted to add that I actually have an MA in education and her glossing over developmental stages, her inability to make the slightest reference to Erikson (trust vs mistrust), Gardner’s multiple intelligences, or Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, or the fact that she sent her son to a Montessori school and cannot even tout some of its benefits Is. Just. Astounding.
Apologize for the huge run-on sentences, but I have said more in that than what she’s implied in her fourth grade filler article (double-spaced, font size 14).
If kate had been serious about this issue she would have done more than hire a company to prepare a poll asking people if they think early years are important. And the fact they claim she was working on this for five years, and then eight years is even worse because that survey would not have passed scrutiny in any undergraduate psychology research methods course. It doesn’t measure anything of value and it is simply an opinion poll.
But she’s an unserious shallow person with Tory operatives writing political doublespeak while passing it off as her own.
It doesn’t take 10 years of hard hitting research to come up with anything she is saying. 20 years ago it was already known that the early years are important.
All Kate advocacy is early years are important do some about it then she visits few organizations listening and learning then rinse and repeat. No metrics, no goals just vibes lol.
Nothing she has said is a new discovery but I would say a lot of it was known and measured by the 80s, by the time she was born.
FGS, we all know early childhood is important for development. I’m sick of her bleating on about this but not actually doing anything to support the people trying to help!
To quote the late Lizzie, “but what does she do?” What is she doing with this “research”? Is she going to policy makers and local organizations to make changes to how they handle homelessness, hunger, and crime? Is she helping schools hire social workers and engage community resources to mitigate these challenges for their students?
She ‘justifies’ the millions she costs taxpayers every year. Those palaces and staff don’t pay for themselves.
A word salad. If I handed that over to my tutor they would have asked for examples of the evidence cited in the essay. She also says we must “tackle” homelessness, addiction and violence without telling the reader how this could be done.
This is a typical “safe” editorial which says a lot but, doesn’t really offer anything to help solve underlying societal problems which can affect child development.
D+ Must try harder!
I say F. Zero references and citations of any credible sources/evidence. Illogical reasoning and flow. Filler declarative sentences/call to action unsupported by sufficient argument.
And WTF is the meaning of the term, “preventative years”? Are we looking at zero to five as key developmental phases (because yes, it is not just one, singular block as Keen would like you to believe) or are they now preventative, which has an entirely negative connotation? This is not preventative medicine, where you can prescribe some exercise and healthy eating habits to avoid illness later. And if she is talking along these lines, WHAT is she prescribing? People DO go bad after five, Keen, and some people go good after a crappy first five years. Please do better.
Yay, she’s shining a light on the importance of early years! How groundbreaking. Bc previously people had been just walking around thinking who gives a fuck about the little kids.
The editorial was disappointing. It lacked substance and said nothing about her plans going forward. And as Kaiser said, Kate citing a person’s poor upbringing as the reason for their issues as an adult is just infuriating. It says alot about how she judges people who don’t come from the same background as her and it shows why she was unable to get on with Meghan.
She’s also ignorant because many people raised with privilege have seriously disturbed upbringings, including the one she married into. No family is known to be more dysfunctional than the Windsors.
In her 10 years learning and realising these are key years, an entire generation has aged out of being helped by the “under 5” initiative. So… when does she start helping kids under 5?
But also, wasn’t it 10 years of learning and researching when the pie charts came out 2 years ago? Shouldn’t it be 12 years now? Or has 10 years always been a BS arbitrary number she made up that she will stick to forever?
As we’ve all said many times on this site, give it until Louis turns about 10 years old and we’ll never hear about this subject again – this is all to give her something to do that interests her because it’s about HER kids. Once they’re grown…crickets.
hey Princess buttons… you have noticed that there is an influx of hunger in your country, right? Housing instability? rampant royal racism? If you care about kids so much, maybe don’t put them behind steel fences. This is 1000% about keeping William within the family machinations. She is just strumming that insecurity he has that he will be a bad father if he leaves when his children are young. She doesn’t care about anybody but herself .
How embarrassing to be 41 and put out this drivel. It’s like she’s in high school trying to fulfill a word count requirement for an English paper. Lots of words, but no meaning. Sums up her whole life.
To be fair there is no way she wrote this. It was a staffer. And seeing how she barely reads the cue card for her brief engagements, she’s unlikely to have read this because is longer than usual.
ITAWY. She’s a vapid, hypocritical and empty vessel, and this “editorial” was in no way written by KKKHate who helped to drive pregnant Meghan to suicidal ideation. It’s offensive that her implication is that poverty, housing and food insecurity, mental illness is all the FAULT of those trapped in their circumstances and offers not one single proposal for dealing with any of those issues (in the face of a harsh winter in economically busted UK).
@M I couldn’t help but read this through the lens of a teacher ( I tutor children from ages 6-15) and all I kept asking was “good, you’ve made your point but what are the examples to strengthen this argument?How will this be achieved? It’s pretty clear that K and her team are still on the “fact-finding” aspect and nothing really substantial will come from this because she’s only trying to compete with Meghan. If this truly is a well researched topic where (apparently according to her boot licker Jason Knauf) Kate has done “extensive research” and “spending hours and hours reading through research material”, it would show, but it hasn’t. Then I thought, imagine submitting this as an essay in university, you’d be laughed out the room.
This genuinely is a good topic to explore (except for the part where she keeps reiterating that issues such as homelessness and addiction are underpinned by poverty) but it’s not one that can be completely achieved by Kate because she’s in a position where she can’t (and probably won’t because these people are most definitely Tory supporters) criticise the government. We’re nearly in 2023. It shouldn’t be taking 10 years to “fact-find” and then another 10 years to create tangible results.
(Sorry @kaiser bit of a long one here)
She needs to just stop this. It is embarrassing for her to pose as an expert
As usual, no solutions are being offered.
her comments and “work” on the Early Years always bother me because its so vague and not helpful. This editorial reads like something I would have written in high school when I was writing a research paper and needed to add another few paragraphs but didn’t have any more sources etc, so I would just string some sentences about nothing together (and my teachers always gave me an A, LOL.)
Also, here, I feel like she’s going at it backwards. She’s talking about how if we focus on the early years we’ll see a decrease in homelessness, violence and addiction – but she’s not talking about how those things impact someone’s early years. It’s hard to have a successful childhood if you’re the victim of child abuse, or your parents are addicts, or you’re homeless. (its not impossible, but its hard.)
Finally, what is she actually doing about this? At least here she mentions poverty. So what is she doing about that? Shining a light is no longer enough Kate. BITCH, DO MORE.
I don’t disagree that this editorial says a lot of nothing, but there is also no way she actually wrote this either. That would be work and she doesn’t do that.
@becks1 @nic919 this reminds of something @celebitchy said in one of the podcasts where every year all K does is announce something about having big ambitions for the following year to support whatever she’s doing now
She’s going about it backwards, frontwards, sideways and upside down because there is no there there. “Researchers, scientists, and practitioners”? How about parents, teachers and neighborhood communities and programs? Environments and people with which the children actually come in contact on a daily basis. Keen is a joke and the joke is so far from funny.
So vague, always so vague about this issue.
“We must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years…” you’ve said this so many times before. No one is doubting this! “The early years are important and impact our whole lives”: how/why? “We now know…that ours brains develop faster than at any other time….” Why and how? And isn’t that something we’ve known since the 80s at least? “There are fantastic examples of what can be achieved…” without listing any examples. “It is the way we develop…that shapes everything…” how/why? What are some examples? And what can we do to ensure proper development? What are the “proper” ways of interacting and learning and experiencing? “We must do everything we can to nurture our children and those who care for them.” How!? What needs to be done differently? What is missing? No one is out here saying “yeah no, I don’t think kids under the age of 5 need raising or nurturing. They’re fine. We can stick them in closets and bring them out when they’re old enough to learn to spell.” “We have an incredible opportunity…” to do what? “That’s why I’m going to continue to shine a light on…” what? What is the solution that you’re shining a light on? Again, no one is arguing that young children aren’t important and their care is something we can just ignore. No one disagrees that children learn to be who they are going to be during those years. What is the solution!?
Jesus she thinks everyone is a simple as her. Isn’t she a head of this foundation- name some of this research you’re taking about! Even a regular non-scientific news article or opinion piece would say “Martin and Short discovered that buttons were hazardous in their 2022 Cambridge University study of 1000 toddlers.” Which then allows us PLEBS to find the damn article and learn more.
THERE IS NOTHING THERE! And I continue to find the way she speaks about this stigmatising to those who have Adverse Childhood Experiences. Why are you talking about how damaging poverty, abuse and addiction is on children’s brain development without including comprehensive interventions in these areas via the foundation? Like?????
…did someone say they were unimportant? This is like saying water is wet.
Erm, this was a total waste of space. Personally, IF Kate were to actually actively focus on pregnancy through age five, that would be laudable IF she actually actively put in the work. What works? Where is money being spent that could be better used? What exactly leads to homelessness, poverty and addiction later in life that can be mitigated by focusing on the early years? Hoe often does Kate show up and hands-on work with young children and expectant mothers? What interventions has Kate been a part of over the past decade and which have helped? How much money has Kate donated to her various charities?
Since her mother-in-law, armed with teddy bears, just failed spectacularly at interacting with Kate’s target group, is this article meant to throw shade on the QC?
This whole issue doesn’t really need her – its was doing well on its own without her dim bulb ‘light’
Re: that the palace has now said that they won’t be briefing the press on her clothes anymore and that titbit in the tabloids about how the palace/courtiers always encouraged her to dress like Diana got me thinking to a previous time when she was still waiting – I remember when the press kept asking ‘what does she do?” and Ma ran to the tabloids and said ‘she can’t work as the palace has told her not to’ which was then shot down by said palace. I think the ‘no clothes’ briefing is in response to the dragging she gets for the Meghan/Diana cosplaying. Ma was trying to deflect blame onto the courtiers.
Going to bring up Hilary Mantel again because she nailed it by saying years ago that kate was a mannequin, nothing more. This editorial written by her staffer doesn’t change any of this. It is propaganda enabled by the British establishment to cover for the fact that kate is just there for the jewels and the expensive clothing and she will pretend that she’s doing more to keep getting access to the money and privilege.
She over-promises and under-performs. I thought she “shone a light” on the early years by her 5 question survey? She’s always about to do something because she does nothing or close to it.
Kate can write this stuff but I doubt she will do anything to help homeless and disadvantaged in any meaningful way. She of the four mansions can just preach.
I’m sorry, but this is a statement from an “expert”? Is this a joke? Yes. Thank God for Kate. Because until she came along, no one understood the importance of early development. This is downright embarrassing.