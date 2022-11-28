Kay: The Waleses risk ‘fatally undermining’ the Windsors’ reputation in the US

Richard Kay at the Daily Mail had a hilariously bad piece a few days ago which was supposed to be a preview of Prince William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston. It’s become quite clear that the royal reporters want the Waleses to spend more time in America and really try to glam it up and make a lot of noise. The problem is that William and Kate are too dumb, lazy and scared to really do a glitzy tour. William and Kate have already tried to manage expectations, all while royal reporters are piling on more and more pressure to ensure that this isn’t another cock-up like their Caribbean Flop Tour earlier this year. Even Kay seems to be applying pressure, even though I’m sure he’s already written his post-Boston-tour piece about how William & Kate are the new Boston Brahmins. Some highlights:
Their first trip to America since 2014 is so important: In the years since, everything has changed and so much rides on this visit that is vital to the long-term wellbeing of the monarchy. The reason, of course, is because of the polarising presence of the exiled Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose ‘truth bombs’ from California have done serious damage to the reputation and good name of the House of Windsor. The ordeal has seen brother pitched against brother and has put the royals at their highest state of anxiety since the dark days of the various marriage crises of the 1990s.
Will & Kate’s dry itinerary: While William and his wife will be hoping to unleash the wow factor despite engagements that are a little on the dry side, Harry and Meghan will be milking their attendance as ‘honourees’ at a glitzy money and celebrity-driven awards ceremony.No wonder these twin visits are being likened by a curious American audience to a duel and a battle of philanthropic do-gooding.
The Sussexes and the Ripple of Hope Award. This is not for work to do with Aids, leprosy or the sick and the downtrodden, as Diana’s was — but for calling out ‘structural racism’ within the monarchy. And how did they do that exactly? It was their claim during last year’s Oprah Winfrey interview that an unnamed member of the Royal Family made a remark they construed as racist — wondering what their son Archie would look like when he was born. The late Queen famously responded with her unvarnished observation to the claim that ‘recollections may vary’. A wiser figure than Harry would not just have politely swerved this distinctly unedifying honour but have seen through it as a provocative and contrived gesture.
Harry has tried to claim his mother’s legacy: Harry has frequently invoked the Princess’s name with regard to the frustrations he and Meghan faced, and drawn comparisons between their own unhappiness with royal life and Diana’s. (Although it is worth pointing out that, unlike Harry, Diana, for all her difficulties, did not abandon her country and continued to serve the monarchy.)
Oh, so now they’re admitting that Harry is popular in America? Now, the Prince is venturing onto his brother’s territory, a potential challenger to Harry’s authority as the most popular royal in America….Within royal circles it is being viewed as the most important overseas excursion for years and is designed to put the Windsors on the front foot.
But enough about substance, what about the superficial: The [Waleses’] trip is certainly businesslike and worthy. The question is whether it will deliver the kind of positive headlines that makes for good PR. Many of the details are under wraps but there is talk of a visit to a university campus and to a basketball game, two opportunities for the Prince and Princess to mix with young people.
The star wattage of buttons: William’s greatest asset, of course, is the glamorous Kate, who radiates something of the star-wattage that made Diana such a sensation in the U.S. He and his wife are said to be ‘excited’ about being on American soil after an absence of eight years. It is also their first trip abroad since the death of the Queen and that is expected to play strongly in their favour. ‘They appreciate there will be a lot of interest and they do welcome it,’ says a friend. ‘It is obviously a big moment for them as they adjust to their new roles and titles. William, especially, knows how much America adored his mother and that she was the last Princess of Wales to visit its shores.’
The Sussexes & the Kennedys: Posing for pictures — as they almost certainly will — with members of a family who for years have supported Irish unity and attacked Britain’s policy in Ulster will at best look naive and at worst embarrassing.
The no-glitz Waleses: All the same, there is a view that Kate and William’s low-key visit lacks glitz. Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who dined with Diana in New York not long before her death, says: ‘Interest in William and Kate is low boil. I would like to have seen them hit more cities than Boston where sizzle factor is quiescent, to say the least.’ For the monarchy the twin tours represent the sternest of tests. If William and Kate are received positively, then it scarcely matters about the California blowhards Harry and Meghan. Fail and the Windsors’ reputation in America could be fatally undermined.
“Although it is worth pointing out that, unlike Harry, Diana, for all her difficulties, did not abandon her country and continued to serve the monarchy…” Diana literally gave up all of her royal patronages and she was actively searching for a way out of Salt Island when she died under mysterious circumstances. Best not to rewrite that part of the story, Richard Kay. I also think it’s hilarious that Kay is like “how dare the Sussexes accept an award from the Irish-unity supporting Kennedys” whilst simultaneously bragging about how William and Kate will spend time with Caroline Kennedy’s son Jack. It would perhaps shock Kay to realize that the Kennedy family is (gasp) all related? And Kay is SO SALTY about the fact that the Sussexes would simply accept an award! How dare they accept an award! They should spend millions of dollars on themselves to create their own awards scheme!
It’s also just so funny to me that this sad three-day flop tour of Boston is being called “the most important” or “most significant” trip in years, when multiple royals have undertaken many supposedly significant Commonwealth tours? William and Kate were in the Caribbean on a very important Jubbly tour just seven months ago and they fell flat on their racist faces. I guess that tour wasn’t as important or significant as this one though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
Tell me you’re a puppet for white supremacy without telling me you’re a puppet for white supremacy.
They aren’t puppets but happy spokespeople of it.
The embodiment.
Exactly!
Richard Kay, suggesting that calling out structural racism in an institution with major global reach (not to mention disingenuously describing that racism) is somehow NOT incredibly important, is a very bad move indeed.
The Wailses will be chasing down those they’ve exiled, on the land where they’ve retreated, with an unrealistic view to competing with them and replacing them in American hearts: I can’t think of a more hollow and hideously cynical approach to life.
What irks me is Bullyiam’s and Kate’s delusional conquerors of the New World mind frame: these two are on a mission to take New England and are all set to topple Harry and Meghan. I’m guessing that’s how the script is unfolding in their heads.
I believe they can make themselves a laughing stock, if anything because Catherine Middleton is such a two-dimensional woman and William is so terribly moderately useful to anyone but his misplaced overreacher’s ego.
If I had the energy to take the 30 minute train ride into the city to boo them I would. These thirsty dummies.
Omg yes please!!! 😂😘👏
It’s Boston, so they can’t arrest you for yelling out that they suck.
I support you. Can I send you some coffee and No-Doze to give you the energy to travel the 30 minutes, GirlNinja?
It would be more than “You SUCK!” that comes out of my mouth.
So.Much.Reaching.
It seems that the RR are already preparing for a flop tour.
The RR seem to think the BRF are a big deal in America. They are going to be so disappointed when they find out we don’t care.
No, they NEED them to be a big deal in America so they can get those plush US gigs again that they lost when Harry and Meghan left and cut them out.
We all saw how Harry and Meaghan were treated at the funeral. Cold hard hostility. That is no way to make friends in America. This isn’t rocket science. Yet the royal family just can’t help themselves.
Ohh if they’re going to the Celtics games yikes. I don’t think the reception will be great there. other than that the trip will be boring but the tabloids will claim it’s a great success because of the one sided competition with the Sussexes.
If you remember even after all that happened they claimed that the Caribbean tour went well and they only switched up after a few weeks. They were still trying to claim the “charm offensive” worked and it was all social medias fault.
Well, it’s not like they’ll be in the stands rubbing elbows with the little people. They’ll be up top in one of the sponsors’ event suites – separate entrance, extra security, private catering – a perfect opportunity to “mix with young people.”
But what I wouldn’t give to watch Kate try to sink a basketball in her 4-inch heels, skinny jeans, and stapled-on guffaw.
lol, have they seen the crowd at a Celtics game? “Young people” can’t afford tickets.
And ‘Posing for pictures — as they almost certainly will’. K+W do it = good; M+H do it = bad. Bitter one-sided articles like this are getting tougher to read. I cannot imagine being a British reader of this daily bile. Kay & his ilk know no shame.
I’m not up to date on the current Celtics roster but the last time kate and William met with Lebron James it was awkward and kate gave off “omg a black man is touching me” looks when Lebron was posing with them for a photo.
Maybe they think Larry Bird is still on the team.
You’re leaving out the fact that LeBron had just finished playing basketball and was extremely sweaty.
IIRC, LeBron had just finished playing and was extremely sweaty when he put his arm around Kate. The whole thing was poor planning by Kensington Palace. They should have met with LeBron in a more formal setting than the hallway to the locker room.
Lebron did not run off the court and hug them. He had gone to the dressing room first and had a sweater over his court jersey.
Stop excusing Kate’s obvious discomfort with a large black man with bs excuses. Kate also has no problem being next to wimbledon finalists who would not have taken a shower before the trophy presentation.
Bostonian and Celtics fan here, I’m hoping that if they sit courtside, Marcus Smart does one of his famous flops that lands right on their feet. Also, praying that they keep Kate away from unofficial team mascot Deuce Tatum. As for current white Celtics to meet, they’re limited to Pritch, Hauser, and Kornet, who are all well down the depth chart.
Oh look, another brand new poster defending Kate’s racist actions. Hi, Carole!
Lol, I mean, the Jamaican Minister of Culture wasn’t sweaty from basketball and Kate recoiled from her too.
LeBron wasn’t exactly rubbing up on Kate, he was barely touching her with his hand.
Replying to @notasugar– Nicolez isn’t new. Have seen her previous posts. Think she’s a troll.
I’m going to laugh if they go to a Celtics game. Like is that what they think Americans do all the time? Go to basketball games?
You’ve clearly never been to Boston.
@Tacky….I highly doubt you are from Boston or you have been to Boston either given your comment!
@Tacky actually I have not! It is on my list but have not made my way up there yet.
However, that does not change my point at all. W&K went to NYC, they went to a basketball game. Now they’re in Boston, they’re going to go to a basketball game. It’s starting to seem like they just think its the only way to show that they can “connect” with “real” people.
I’d laugh even harder if they went to a Bruins game. Now THAT would be funny.
That would be a treat for them to attend a hockey game and have the players violently slam up against the protective glass right before their front row seats. Oh, to see Kate’s reaction!
@vs Bostonians take their sports very seriously. They would change religions before they would change their team affiliation.
@Tacky, I have spent a lot of time in Boston and not once attended a sporting event of any kind because none of the people I’ve visited are sports fans (who don’t go to games either). Your generalizations are a bit much.
@Tacky
Most cities that have pro sports teams take it seriously to a point. Some more than others. If anything Boston is a baseball town – far more than it is a basketball town.
Yes I’ve been there, and my in laws are from there. In my experience Bostonians love their Red Sox, but are very friendly and welcoming and aren’t only about sports.
Meanwhile I live in Denver and it’s totally different. Being a Broncos and/or Rockies fan is basically a personality replacement here. I’m not from here, so I don’t get that whole thing. A very different vibe from Boston. I’m sure every city has its fanatics but in my experience Denver is one of the worst when it comes to team loyalty.
Their presences will be well cushioned by the moneyed class, public etiquette, and famous people who will be attending their Earthshot event: saw a Tweet listing all the famous people attending. They will be well protected from public opinion…unfortunately.
They’ll call it a success anyway no matter what happens so can they drop the pretense ?
Was just thinking the same. Unless, there is some virally bad moment, the BM will proclaim this a success and crown the Waleses the most popular royal couple in America. Regardless of whether it’s true or not it will be written that way for the UK readers. The Caribbean tour would have been touted as a brilliant success if not for the international media. Now there could be some virally bad moments, but imagine they will try to limit those. But considering their team, who knows?
Yup they are desperate to crown the as the most popular of all. They were starting to do it right before the Queen died will all those articles and even James Oh Brien came to Meghans defense. Then the funeral happened and Twitter was very anti monarchy and pro Sussex. Even Palmer acknowledged that Harry and Meghan were popular. So we’ll keep getting this back and forth as they fight to keep their bland royals relevant to the Montecito royals.
Jais–doubt the American press will 1) play ball to enbiggen these two, 2) even care enough to cover this to the extent necessary to make them all that popular. 🙃🙃
THIS!! It doesn’t matter what happens they’ll somehow call it a success. The reality is it will be fine. I doubt it will be as bad as the last tour as they seem to be really downplaying it. It’s the RRs that need it to be more because they have articles they need clickbait for.
They’ll come and mostly be ignored, leave and be forgotten about. They’ll have some fans show up, take a whole bunch of PR shots and that’s it.
The photos of Kate gawking at Jack Kennedy are the only photos the press will even care to buy.
It’s shocking that they couldn’t pop down to DC for a quick photo op with Biden, Kamala, or literally any pro-environment member of congress. Either no one wanted them or the RF doesn’t want the pics with liberal politicians. Almost like they don’t actually care about the environment and those who champion the cause. Hmm..
@FC, now that you’ve mentioned it, I really want them to pose for photos with Marjorie Taylor Green or Matt Gaetz. LOL
What if the rota is applying pressure for this tour because they are beginning to loose money? I can imagine that with the exit of H&M there is also a part of the American public that simply doesn’t pay attention anymore. Which means loss of revenue
Good theory. Something has them worried or they wouldn’t be trying to sway opinion like this and still going on about the Oprah interview.
I just had another epiphany. Scobie posted the line up for the earthshot event and it is clear that william is going overboard with the stars that especially appeal to a younger generation. What the media is doing here is putting doubts over the trip to then claim it a succes the day after. That is literally all there is to it.
It’s going to be Flop Tour 2.0.!just watch and laugh, Kkhate twirling her wiglet and fussing with buttons, Peggy trying not to look too bored and arrogant as always!
Someone behind the scenes might have told them that the Oprah interview did not play the same way in the US and the revelation of racism in that family was not really a shock.
Birth order also doesn’t provide automatic respect in the country that literally fought a war to leave the British monarchy.
What stars?! Like no one involved in earthshit is a big draw. Plus no one understand what it actually does. Earthshit is getting roasted on Twitter, tiktok, and IG for being a bunch of super rich people who are top polluters blaming poor people for the issues with climate change. This will flop harder than anything with few views and a lot of cancelations from “celebrities”.
Billy Elish is a star. Chloe and Halle are rising stars but they had Cold Play last year and Emma Watson? I think they had Ed Sheeran for something as well?
Having stars doesn’t matter when the product isn’t interesting. They are trying to glitz it up to make up for the “boring” content.
Those stars are also being paid a nice fee which is why Earsht costs more than the prize money they give out.
The lineup is schizophrenic. The presenters don’t make sense. This is not about the people winning. That’s the problem. I’ll believe they have Chloe and Hailey when they put it on their IG. Billie is problematic for people who swear they’re not racist. And isn’t shailene an anti-vaxxer? Like all of this continues to show that earthsht has no substance.
This. Earthshot was co-founded by one of the most polluting families on the planet, the Waltons (of Wal*Mart infamy). Then you have William who just loooves his private jets and helicopters, all while telling black people they have too many kids. I am disappointed that the Kennedys are pandering to these people.
@kels- you’re prob right that this is where a portion of that 12 million is going. Paying people to show up. Although shouldn’t celebrity guests be donating their time to the environment? Lol, I just genuinely don’t know how that works.
@KFG, and even if William did manage to book tons of stars, someone needs to let him know that “the young people” don’t watch PBS.
Plus the loss of the queen. For all of her faults, most people felt warmly towards her. She’s the only royal most of us have ever known. Americans absolutely do not tend to have that same soft spot for Charles. Most people I know still blame him for Diana.
Based on purely anecdotal evidence, people liked the queen, Harry, and Anne. And like Will and Kate more than anyone else but they’re nowhere near as popular as the other 3. William still benefits from being Diana’s son, tbh.
Ah yes, glamorous Kate. There’s certainly nothing the youth in Boston clamor for more than a sighting of a middle-aged woman in a tweed suit and pussy bow blouse. Emily Gilmore cosplay is absolutely all the rage among the kids, to be sure!
Kate wouldn’t even be more glamorous than some of the women on the Real Housewives series. Her botox and janky wigs would become even more obvious when seen next to women who have gotten much better worm.
Perfect comment.
@Wendy: please don’t insult Emily Gilmore this way. She was a fabulous woman😂
Just the mental picture of it has me cackling. Emily Gilmore would eat Kate alive!
LOL yes, I think of that blue Chanel blazer Khate paired with the most boring black pants! Emily Gilmore would absolutely NEVER. She would own the full blazer/skirt in multiple colourways and wear it properly.
Right? What an insult to Emily!
Reporters keep claiming Kate has Diana’s sparkle as if they can will it into existence. It’s been like 20 years, it ain’t happening. Kate is who she is and that is not Diana.
@Wendy, I am HOWLING! This is one of my favorite comments on CB. Emily Gilmore would destroy Kate with one look.
Today is one of the times I wish we could post photos on CB because there’s a great one of Emily stalking away from someone, saying, “tacky, horrid people!”
I’d like some of what Richard Kay has been drinking or smoking. The sad truth is, Normal Bill and Kate McButtons are never going to be “megawatt” stars in the US.
Very true. If Bill and Kate had the ability to be megawatt stars in the US, they already would be. People magazine has been pushing them non stop for years and yet they are a huge yawn.
Even more truethfully, they aren’t really megawatt stars in the UK either. That gold carriage ride with the presideint of South Africa, notice most of the pic’s are close up’s becuase there is no crowd. Only typical tourists who show up to take a pic of Buckingham Palace on any given day.
Right? We have TV and internet and social media here. If people aren’t interested in Will and Kate, its not because they haven’t visited here in a few years.
Exactly. If it was ever going to happen, it would have started around 2011–2012.
Richard Kay is so over the top in his dramatics. William and Kate visiting Boston is not vital to the long-term wellbeing of the monarchy. That happens much closer to home and determined by citizens within the UK firstly and the Commonwealth secondly.
Both he and Tina Brown are so 80s. If I knew each in person I’d tell them both to “sit down, clown.” I get it though. These hyperbolic pieces about William and Kate’s reach and the constant hit pieces on the Sussexes paid their pensions and keep them relevant. . . and blinded. For example, W/K’s visit is not just a paid performance for people who’ve invested money into Earthshot (or whatever it’s called) but it’s one where they are trying to keep the “milk” flowing.
He, Tina Brown, and a few others just kill me 🙄
What gets me is this article is more about Harry & Meghan than Will & Kate. I don’t think there is a paragraph that doesn’t mention them. Mega watt folks ought to be able to carry an article ALONE.
OMG yes @Honey, Tina Brown with her glue-sniffing fantasy about KKKate dancing in DC with Bradley Cooper in her gold dress. Comedy gold.
How many times did Diana actually visit the US? Outside of the time she danced with John Travlota and then the NY visit on her own, I don’t think it was very much, at least officially. And despite that, Diana was a huge star in the US. She was always on the cover of People and this was before the era of social media. That is the definition of star wattage.
Kate and William only have name recognition because William is Diana’s son and kate is a daughter in law. But Americans don’t care about British royalty outside of Diana. The UK media doesn’t understand this. There are actors and other celebrities with far more celebrity power than those two.
Kate certainly won’t be a “megawatt star”. People do remember that she allowed an American to be accused and vilified over a lie about making her cry. Did nothing to clear up the story.
PurelyPot- what kills me about the whole crying story thing, is that Kate didn’t even have to admit that SHE made Meghan cry, in actuality. ALL she had to do was say, “No, Meghan did NOT make me cry.” That’s it. And she wouldn’t do it.
Annalise, True.
Richard Kay is such a bitter Betty. Kerry Kennedy’s exact words when presenting the sussexes with the ROH award were “I’m so delighted to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are this year’s @rfkhumanrights #ROH
laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health and many social impact initiatives through the Archewell Foundation”
And this was then reiterated by the director-general of WHO, who added that “WHO is grateful not only for their work on MENTAL HEALTH but also for advocacy on VACCINE EQUITY”
Not to mention, Meghan’s advocacy for paid parental leave, Harry’s work to support veterans, support for afghan refugees, collaborations with WCK, support for Uvalde, various grants to support women and girls, and yes calling out structural racism because they didn’t just allude to it in Oprah, they also reiterated the point as president and vice president of QCT
There’s so much more that they done that I’ve missed so if anyone would like to add to this list please do because I feel it needs to be highlighted again and again so that the keen clout chasers here in the U.K. can’t undermine it with their continuous attempted smear campaigns
True but Kerry Kennedy herself has centered it around them taking the issue of institutional racism directly to the British monarchy
https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-receiving-award-for-heroic-stand-structural-racism-monarchy-kerry-kennedy/
Disagree @CourtneyB. Kerry Kennedy didn’t center it around that. The RR’s/BM did. Kerry Kennedy responded to this (from the writer of the Vanitatis article):
(per google translate)
“This year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been awarded the RFK award for their fight for human rights. The two have been questioned by numerous media outlets for making claims that the Duchess suffered racial abuse at the hands of a member of the British royal family. What is your opinion?”.
Its Piss Moron and the rest of his gang who are crowing about the Sussexes receiving the award for calling out the Unroyals racism. The same ones who keep going around asking “But what have the Sussexes done?” Idiots.
The Ripple of Hope Awards are a much bigger deal than Earthshot ever will be.
Layla- When Texas had that horrible winter storm, Harry and Meghan paid to have a new roof put on a women’s shelter that had been damaged significantly by the storm, as well as making a large donation to them.
Im sure there are LOTS of other things im forgetting.
Harry is attractive and ridiculously charismatic. This 3 day trip to Boston is not going to suddenly turn William into the most popular royal in America. That’s just silly. Are they setting William up to fail? Or is he setting himself up? This whole battle of the brothers is cringey. Guess it sells papers in the UK idk?
This setting of very low expectations is interesting. Even Kay knows that Harry and Meghan are going to kill it in NYC, arguably the most glamorous city in the world, while the Wailses are heading to a college campus (Harvard, wasn’t it?) and a basketball game before bugging out, hopefully before offending the entire state of Massachusetts. I can’t wait!!!
“Hopefully before offending the entire state of Massachusetts” 🤣
I wonder if it will occur to anyone in the British media to remark that, if there was any need for W&K to travel thousands of miles to it, it’s a pity they lacked the wit to at least hold the Earthshot ceremony in a Commonwealth country – what was wrong with holding it in Canada?
The fits they had over H and M using Elton John’s private jet lasted for days with the environmental angle. Meanwhile W and k are crossing the Atlantic just to hand out something they could do virtually, and there is silence.
My theory is that the big money is coming out of NY or Boston. The money men said have your tux on and ready to dance in Boston, so Boston bound they are.
Also, they might be trying to establish a research tie at Harvard as their American outpost. So, from that perspective, it makes sense. We’ll probably begin to see both of their names tied to Harvard—he for the environment and her for the early years. What else do they have?
Last thing: Charles has already shoot his shot. He started on his legacy much earlier in life than William with the Prince’s Trust when he was POW. He has made a name for himself, made an impact. His footprint is really big. However, in these last years, what he has to do IMHO is beat the stink of corruption and Middle East money off of his reputation. If he does that, other than the divorce hanging around his neck, he can go out being known as a philanthropist and someone who was known for organic gardening. William? Not so much. Just work shy. He and his wife.
Bloomberg is their big money and 🥚 was trying to get Bloomberg to push to get him time to make a speech at the UN. When that failed, it was earthshit in Boston with a Kennedy. 🥚 is really mad that H is more accomplished than he is without the RR propping him up. This is his vanity trip, nothing else.
Because Earthshot was inspired by Moonshot started JFK. I can see why Will and Kate are trying to attach themselves to American royalty but the Kennedy family is large. Caroline Kennedy is opening her arms to them but there are many other branches of the Kennedy family tree.
This fixation on America, these desperate attempts to impress a country that decided almost 250 years ago that we would literally rather die than live under their rule, is troubling. I think we need to get a restraining order against our crazy stalker ex, you guys.
Underrated comment. 🙌🏻
I wish there was a like button for this.
“because of the polarising presence of the exiled Duke and Duchess of Sussex” – you mean, because the media polarized the presence of Meghan. Fixed it for you.
It drives me batsh!t when they say the Sussexes were “exiled.” Clearly they don’t understand what that word even means.
like I said earlier, the RRs want a big blockbuster tour and the Keens are just trying to get in, get out and not go viral for the wrong reasons again.
At least it shows someone in Kensington Palace has learned from previous mistakes… might not matter when the true masters of the media are snapping orders, but good on someone for trying to be practical.
Wow, what a way to insult the Kennedy family while still trying to attach themselves for the reflected glamour. It sounds like they are afraid that all of the Kennedy’s are skipping Boston and going to New York instead. The Rota is not “helping” the Wails’ case at all. They had better hope no one reads Richard Kay outside of the UK.
That was the weirdest part to me. William desperately hopes that the Kennedy name helps get Earthshot some good press and more coverage in general. But for H&M the Kennedy name is problematic??
I don’t know how much cache the Kennedy name really has for millennials and younger. JFK and RFK worship is a boomer and older gen x thing.
@NIC919 – Exactly! That also tells you that the geriatric set is running the palace. That’s not to be insulting but to say that a younger team or even a team more familiar with the American audience would have told them that the Kennedy name doesn’t have the national glamour or pull it once did with the masses.
The terrain has changed.
The Kennedy name still has a lot of prestige in America, which is why they are having a fit about Harry and Meghan getting that Ripple of Hope award. And also why they kept throwing around the fact that the award ceremony was to be held at the Kennedy library but now I guess it’s not? Its at a casino?
It is at a brand new concert venue, attached to Fenway Park. The venue holds about 5,000, much larger than the space at the JFK Library.
I wonder why it was moved? I thought they were having problems selling tickets at the smaller venue? I know I read that Caroline’s son was hosting but I wonder if Caroline decided not to be associated with them because of the racism accusations? If so, that would explain that nasty diss from Richard Kay. Curious.
I remember being surprised a few years ago when I found out that Taylor Swift was a KennedyPhile because my mother is the only other person I know who really cares about them. I think Taylor briefly dated Jack (I think it was Jack?) and bought property close to the Kennedy compound. Clearly that did not last long, lol.
The racist Bill & Keen fans, who are rabid Drumpers, are deeply conflicted. They HATE Big D Democratic Kennedys, but they have to praise Kennedys to praise the failed EarthSh!t show. And still hate on any Kennedy that supports Harry and Meghan of course. To misquote a Dolly Parton character, they’re so confused they don’t know whether to scratch their watches or wind their butts.
As usual this Richard Kay piece is unhinged and delusional. But I’m loving how much the press and KP are in a panic about Harry and Meghan. I would love for the trailer for the docuseries to come out this week.
Every time Tina Brown opens her mouth I wonder what she thinks Harry did to her personally. Pee in her Cheerios? Trample through her hedgerow? Turn her down for a date?
Turned her down for an interview most likely. Or just refuses to even engage in her requests for information. He treats her the same as the rest of the rota, which hurts her ego.
Wasn’t the story before that “low-glitz” is a good thing?
Yep, just a humble, low-key, backyard style event (with Billie Eilish) Nope, it’s Harry and Meghan that are obsessed with celebrity! 😹
Yup, quiet wealth & power they said.
Are the royal reporters ever able to write a story about Prince Peggington and Mute OfWilliam without making the Sussexes the entire focus of the article?
Nope. No one would read W&K stuff without at least _something_ interesting being offered. 🙃🙃
@Beverley: genuine challenge for CB’ers: find an article about W&K dated sometime over the past few years with zero references to the Sussexes. I’m going to try, but I honestly doubt one exists.
Any Boston or Mass CeleBitches should immediately start making noise on SM and contacting local news outlets. Demand to know how much taxpayer money is being wasted on security for this silly embiggening PR parade. Protest to Harvard too. Make it Boston Tea Party 2.0
That will just give W&K more press coverage and make them look like they might be interesting. Best to just keep being uninterested and unimpressed.
Agree with Eurydice. Don’t do anything to give them press coverage. Maybe find out After the trip if it cost the US taxpayers and then protest.
Personally I’m going for an “ignore the bores/boors” approach to this visit, aside from comments here.
It’s a combination of having more interesting, important things to focus on and not wanting to give them any more notice than they deserve.
genuine question: are there any royal reporters or “experts” younger than 40? any real enthusiasm at all in things royal among young people, even in the UK?
because, boy, these old ones sure have the stamina to keep propping these two up after all these years, when they barely do the minimum.
you can just feel the anxiety about this trip, and the expectation that pegs and mumbles will definitely flop and embarrass everybody. even the royalists admit through gritted teeth that these people seriously lack both glitz and substance. they can’t even just write an article on w+k without mentioning the real star royals! sad.
it’s gonna be ~30 more years of this routine, and i just wonder who will carry the mantle of cheerleading this dry institution when kay and the rest of them are gone? what happens to the monarchy when their media lackeys are gone and/or when they decide to finally tell us everything they know about the royals?
Omid Scobie is in his 30s I believe, which is probably why he views things very differently from some of the other ones.
@Taris “..are there any royal reporters.. younger than 40?”
On the contrary, some of these reporters actually covered William’s mother and her trips to the United States, and they should really lean into that when it comes to coverage.
The parallels between Harry’s struggle to extract himself from the Firm, and the life he created for himself, and Williams story (stuck back in the role he was born to play), is very much the story of Diana and Charles.
The Rota eviscerated Diana for all the fun she was having, the glamour she brought everywhere. On the day of her death the headline read “Sex Mad Diana” (they didn’t have the racism thing so they made her a slut) While Charles was stuck doing his stupid stogie job. working for his mother.
Kate radiates something, but it’s certainly not “glamour” or “star-wattage.” Maybe they’ll stop by a Rite Aid and pose next to her mummy’s cardboard cutout.
Actually, it’s ShopRite – what I’d consider one step below! 😹
Did this happen yet? I was out yesterday and I saw that they were on the front of the NY Post( low tier NY Paper) and they had a small section in the corner . There were two other stories on the front and they weren’t even the big story.
Too bad Diana went to lunch with Tina Brown. Brown was not Diana s friend to say the least
William on his own would do well here (I am just north of Boston) & has shown a spark meeting basketball players in the past.
His diplomatic abilities are well- matched for a visit to a country where there is not a lot of resentment over the oppression.
Treatment of NI is rearing its head again but it won’t affect this visit. He can shine here. No snark.
The Sussex’s are American celebrities at the apex of our celebrity culture; these two couples are not doing the same job anymore. The writers discredit themselves by continually putting all four of them in this head-to -head-match on paper.
I’m a US American and what is exactly W’s job? How different are members of the RF from the Kardashian? except the later actually ‘works’ for their money. Maybe in the uk, they have a role but in the USA (we fought to get rid of them), they are no different than any celebrity and treated as such. Do you think Joe Biden will be signing any treaty with them? this must be a joke!
The royal family are reality-show level of celebrity. That is, they are famous for being famous, and not because of any accomplishments. They may try to pretend they are “above” actors or athletes, but at least actors and athletes are famous because of something they accomplished. The royals simply play dress-up, and that’s supposed to make them important.
If it wasn’t for CB, I would have had no idea about Earthshot being in Boston. It’s a non story in North America.
The Uk media is navel gazing once again, but this is going to be a blip of an event. Movie premieres generate more buzz than this.
Ha, if it wasn’t for CB I would have no idea about Earthshot at all.
IMO better to call it Earthsh!t, that way it doesn’t get any play on search engines. And ‘Earthsh!t’ is more accurate anyway.
If it wasn’t for CB, I would not see anything on the British royals…
I am having a hard time understanding the logic behind calling Harry & Meghan’s monarchical “memories” TRUTH BOMBS. Are these RR claiming that the remarks are in fact NOT 17 LIES? Are they truths that are so damaging to the reputation of the monarchy that the effect is nuclear destruction of the “magic?”
Truth Bombs? Really?
@809Matriarch I was already pissed about that before I even saw your comment. Are these people incapable of writing an article without including some asinine phrase like “truth bombs?” It’s getting so old and annoying. And you’re right— was it “truth bombs” or lies that they told Oprah? It can’t be both. These assholes need to pick a lane.
This trying to compete with the Sussexes in America idea is doomed to failure. Yeah, ok,, sure, come with your gowns and your grimaces and your hyena-ing. Bombard us with your empty words about the importance of the early years and that we have one last shot to SAVE THE PLANET. But there is a very short news cycle for this kind of thing and no chance for lasting impact here. Unless the Keens intend to fly over every six months with a plan to touch down in every major city in every state, what can one very short visit possibly hope to accomplish? It’ll just provide the American media with some up-to-date, non-photoshopped images of Kate and Will to run beside all the news that SPARE will generate once released. And if we know Kate, bad, true-to-life photos are the last thing she’d want to come out of this trip.
Can’t wait to compare the true-to-life photos of Mute taken by American photogs, side by side with the identical overly photoshopped images that will be published in the UK.
Black Twitter, for one, will have a field day!
I know!! No photoshop, no airbrushing, just smokers face and jar jar binks
😆😆😆 jar jar binks!
If only anyone in America cared – one way or another – about the royal family, their visits, their drama. It’s a reality show if you ask me – and not a particularly engaging one. The current cast lacks sizzle and self awareness. hahaha I will say – the UK has some work to do to rid themselves of this state-funded nonsense – but that is their thing to fix. In the meantime, we can laugh at their drama, bad hair, bad outfits, and stolen riches from here.
The Rota rats want Will and Kate to make it in America because that would mean more work for them.
Will and Kate tour will be a fine in Boston. I don’t know why people think otherwise. The British media is negative and will always highlight constant fear and negativity.
No one said they will not be fine! the problem is they want the splash that H&M creates! every single appearance of the Sussexes talked about over and over and over again!
W and his wife have the UK media and their country, I am not sure why they care about the US. They told us they hated Meghan not because she is black but because she is a US Citizen….as far as I am concerned, they are lucky H&M are classy; I would have destroyed their thunder by making one public appearance after the next when W and his wife are here!
Exactly. When Sophie and Anne came here, it was fine. People just didn’t care one way or the other. I think it will be the same with Will and Kate. It will get a mention but that’s it. No one is falling over themselves about the Wails.
It looks like the Wales’ visit is already bookended by what’s going on with those “California blowhards”. As it is, W&K are supposedly coming in Wednesday – while tomorrow (Tuesday) night Meghan will make a rare appearance as the guest at the Power of Women event in Indiana. Chances are good there will be coverage of the event/Meghan carried by the US media the next day – at the same time the not-so-dynamic duo are in the process of flying in. Plus, the last of the Archetypes podcasts will be released tomorrow. Do we know who the guest is? I saw a rumor which seems unlikely, but it could potentially be something interesting. And, we know Harry and Meghan’s Ripple of Hope award is 12/6, but we don’t know how early they plan to arrive in NYC. Whatever buzz W&K and Earthsh!t may or may not get from their short visit and Friday event will likely vanish pretty quickly.
So I’m trying to factor in the American racists that will just LOVE a Bill and Kate visit. Let’s be real, Harry and Meghan are beloved at this point. BUT the Windsors will get a BIG welcome from Red State America. I think there will be a sufficient welcome and alternative reality to make them feel that they are competing successfully with the Sussexes. I think time will tell. We know they take polls, so it will have to be as big as flop as the Caribbean tour. Will Bill and Kate actually hang out with the poors? Doubtful. I’m not sure it will be a completely sh*tty tour.
Sure, Billy and Katie are loved by conservative media trolls but they are still classist snobs who want to be loved by the “right kind” of conservatives. That means your Rockefeller Republicans like Mike Bloomberg, not your trailer park set. They know they don’t have the cool kids on the far left, but if they pay a couple of acts to perform that the kids like (i.e. Billie Eilish and Chloe & Halle) they may get a little positive buzz on social and not seem so bad and out of touch. And that’s being generous.
Bill and Cathy have flopped in Scotland, which should have been a slam dunk. Never underestimate their ability to dull everyone into a coma.
The Earthshot “concert” sounds terrible, and I can’t believe how much they’re trying to make out of this thing. They award 5 x £1m prizes each year – it’s actually not that great an amount. There are other foundations and companies doing the same thing, and giving out more money. Earthshot is such a damp squib. And trying to glam it up with a pop concert doesn’t change that. And if it’s anything like last year, we’ll hear more about the concert than the actual winners.
As for the comment about how Diana didn’t abandon the BRF or move abroad. Well, it was the BRF who cast her out, but she confined her own charity work. And she may well have moved overseas, if she’d lived longer – but she died suddenly at age 36 (which incidentally is several years younger than the Waleses are now).
Diana was actually looking for properties in the US. She may well have spent significant time each year in the US. The royal family cut her loose.
@Jensa and we’ll hear more about Kate’s dress than we do about the concert
What they are not saying is American media doesn’t need to book the Royal Rota for commentary on Harry and Meghan sent they are LA based so they desperately need Will and Kate to be relevant enough in order to get those Americans media paychecks.
The idiots didn’t realize how they had hurt their own pocket books long term until it was too late.
All of this^^^^^^
Goodness there’s a new t r o l l running rampant on these royal posts today. Simply reply ‘troll’ so Kaiser can take out the trash.
Aside from the dwindling population of Anglophiles and racist bot trolls on social media, most Americans really don’t care about the British royals. They are at best a fun, occasional gossip read when scandal hits the palace or when a state wedding or funeral takes place. Also, Harry has long been established as the fun brother who is his own man and is loaded with personality, wit and charm. While William has always been about as interesting as watching paint dry. One trip to America is not changing that. And, let’s face it, Kate’s an attractive woman, but in a country that created the Hollywood star, she’s kinda average. She isn’t the fashionista Meghan is, let alone more influential Hollywood A-listers. On top of that, a healthy chunk of U.S. media watched in realtime how nasty the British media were to Meghan and how that hurt her with the British public. The U.S. media, along with many Americans as a whole, see the monarchy as a useless, archaic public tax burden, and oh yeah, the foundation of white supremacy and it’s close cousin, classism. With all that said, my recommendation to the royals would be worrying less about America and more about helping the countries within the Commonwealth that the British Empire raped and pillaged that need assistance to remain stable.
With all that said, my recommendation to the royals would be worrying less about America and more about helping the countries within the Commonwealth that the British Empire raped and pillaged that need assistance to remain stable.–SO MUCH TRUTH!!! If they weren’t so desperate to compete with Harry and Megan ( who aren’t competing with them), that’s where they should be focusing their energies. They should be trying to hold on to or maintain relationships commonwealth countries that are looking to dump them. There is nothing to gain here. As I said upthread, their arrival didn’t even garner the entire cover of the worst newspaper in NY.
They really are making this trip all about the Sussexes. The bitterness of Kay. The Sussexes are now exiles since they moved to Meghan’s home state and country, even though this is what they wanted so badly. They are so bothered about them accepting this particular award, which both Obama and Biden have been recipients of. What are they even worried about? They’ll go , be nicely received, get some nice press, smile, present award, press the flesh , and then go home to the UK. Then the press will pivot back to the Sussexes. It’s funny how they have decided to make this trip all about the Sussexes, who have decided to completely ignore them.
News of the Sussex receiving the award will be global while the Wails will be a big splash in the UK and small note in the US. Unless one of them cringe when near a POC again. That might be bigger news.
“[The Ripple Award] is not for work to do with Aids, leprosy or the sick and the downtrodden, as Diana’s was — but for calling out ‘structural racism’ within the monarchy.”
Let me fix this for you Richard:
“The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award has honored exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.”
What an a-hole…
I’m pretty sure Caroline Kennedy isn’t thrilled at an award named in her uncle’s honour being demeaned by a sad British man who traffics in petty gossip in the name of promoting their archaic monarchy.
Americans just don’t care about the BRF. We like charismatic individuals not archaic institutions simply because they are old. Kate and William have the titles but they are boring.
Exactly. Will and Kate have been around for 20 years. The lack of interest in them has nothing to do with whatever titles they currently have.
Diana had a short engagement, but she was a phenomenon as Shy Di. Kate was just Waity. Somehow there were always layers to Diana, beautiful, kind, shy, innocent, sad, clever, occasionally vindictive… while Kate could just be a cardboard cutout. She shows up with an outrageous grin, flaps her hands, mumbles, there’s just no depth.
Going to the cradle of the American Revolution is odd. The Revolutionary spirit is very much a part of the local DNA. I dont think this is a good idea.
It’s a FABULOUS idea.
😂
Maybe some English are hoping Will and Kate will move to America, too? If that is their hope, HELL NO. Don’t even come in the first place and call it a success. It will be for us.
KKKate and Peg will feel right at home in racist ass Boston watching the Celtics.
Someone should give Richard Kay an Olympic medal for mental gymnastics. The man says absolutely nothing that makes any sense.
I really hope W&K get to see a re enactment of the tea being dumped in the harbor. Wonder if the irony will go over their heads.
I hope they get pelted with tea bags at least once. Not enough to cause injury, just mortification
“William’s greatest asset, of course, is the glamorous Kate, who radiates something of the star-wattage that made Diana such a sensation in the U.S.”
Lmao, they’re trying to make Kate into Diana again, but it’s not working. Charles’ biggest asset as future king was Diana, who would be future queen. Once that prospect was gone, Charles as future king held no water among the people.
Nobody is looking forward to Baldy being king for the sake of Kate, except for her mother and herself. Kate is literally the lowest common denominator in that marriage, and in the immediate line of the royal family. Her and Baldy have shown up to the states before (noticeably only ever the coasts, I think? How much would it take to see Baldy and Weasel smack dab in the middle of Nebraska, for example?), and those events held interest, but now? [insert laughter here]
Kay and his fellow royal commentators want Baldy and Weasel to robustly and energetically assert themselves as royals. But that’s never going to happen, bc this institution, as shaped by QEII in particular, is not a robust and energetic institution. That’s why they simply can’t compete against the wattage of people like Diana, or Harry and Meghan. This is a staid and stagnant institution, not bc that’s all it can ever be, but bc that’s all the people who inhabit it want it to be.
Baldy and Weasel find themselves in a tenuous position, which is partly due to people like Richard Kay and the other royal commentators. They can’t be too out there, bc they’ll get criticized for that too. But all the previous attempts to make these two’s sad little excursions into anything relevant have also not worked. The Caribbean tour, if anything, is only making the institution more gunshy and withdrawn, more willing to only continue treading on familiar ground, rather than take any future risks, out of fear of criticism. Given all of that, what hope does this trip have to do any of what Kay is asking? If these two had an iota of charisma between the two of them, they might be able to manage it, but without that, what’s left to drum up interest?
Kate is no Diana. It’s pathetic how some of these journalists push this spin.
I don’t see them as pushing it as much as they desperately want it to be true. They want it to be true that Kate is the Diana of their time, but the fact of the matter is that she’s simply not. No matter how hard they try to say she is, she never will be.
You know, all this talk about W&K’s ‘new roles’ has me wondering–what exactly has changed? They have different titles, yes; they have more money, yes; but what exactly are they doing differently? I’m not seeing it. What’s changed?
@BeanieBean it seems like we’ve seen them even less that usual since they received their new titles
🤬😖I’m so mad about the “blowhards” statement that I couldn’t even read comments before venting about it! 😡😤 What a jerk !😣 Now scrolling back up to read what more eloquent celebitchies have said.
Um, why does the well being of the British monarchy rest on impressing the USA? If they are an institution in crisis or decline, that’s on them. The US isn’t going to rescue them from their own bad choices and misadventures.
I live with a dude who grew up in Lexington, and let’s just say, Boston is not really a hub of pro-royalist sentiment. Add in a population who really LOVES sticking it to the man, and I expect boos.
WTF were they thinking?
They would be getting a lot worse boos in NYC, which is a major media center, to boot. 😈😈
They’d be treated to the good old Bronx cheer aka blowing the raspberry.
I’m so confused. On the one hand, Americans will be bowled over by this amazing pair and aghast at Kate’s glamour. On the other hand, this visit is intended to be really low key. So which is it? Are people in the Boston area going to be fighting over sidewalk position to get a better look at this powerful, glamorous couple? Or are William and Kate going to go about their “business’ in an understated way? The mixed messaging from the British media when it comes to these two idiots is astonishing.
I think the trick is to forget about the British media and look at the American media. Today, after over a year since the event was announced, the Boston Globe finally had a mildly detailed article about it. There are the usual royal watching tabloids, some bits on the local news, a bit on breakfast TV – but Will and Kate aren’t part of the US pop culture, the political world, the entertainment world. Basically, they aren’t essential to the US in any way. If they didn’t exist, it would be the same thing. It’s not likely that W&K will suddenly acquire 50 IQ points when they’re here, or that Kate will suddenly become a style icon – more likely, they will just come and go, unless they say something incredibly stupid.
@Linney, I guess Kay is covering all his bases so no matter how the tour actually goes, he can claim he predicted it
Kay and the BM coven don’t get it. Meghan is American so of course the US media will lean more towards the Sussexes. Also, one day before the Walses’ British invasion Archetypes will have its last podcast, Meghan goes to Indianapolis for a womens’ conference, and doing a donation to her UK charity. The Earth shot concert looks like a late minute add on to assure more press.
When W&K underwhelm upon arrival, underwhelm at Harvard (🙄), underwhelm at the basketball game and then have a ho hum red carpet at earthshot, the whole salty lot of them will feel the chill. They may get some passing interest, but they will definitely get bumped for any breaking (local) news. Kay is really tempting fate with that whole “fatally undermine the BRF” angle if this tour flops (it will).
Let’s see if I got this right. Kay says about H&W posing with a Kennedy, “with members of a family who for years have supported Irish unity and attacked Britain’s policy in Ulster will at best look naive and at worst embarrassing.” That’s what they want to say about a visit to a city with a big Irish population? There’s nothing like letting the world know your negative thoughts of the Irish.
The only reason they want to be received well in the US is for money. That’s it, except for their jealousy of H&M. I noticed that Fails is no longer in control of the money through his foundation. I have a feeling that Bloomberg and other wealthy people are not happy that 7 million dollars/pounds just (in essence) disappeared. No one believes they spent that much on the event last year.
There will be people showing up, but I don’t anticipate large crowds. I could be surprised, but with the cost of living at the level it is, how many people are going to spend money to go see them?
There needs to be an audit to find out why William spent 12 million pounds, when only 5 million was given out in awards. WHERE did the other 7 million go? A reasonable % for charities to spend on administrative costs is 15%. William spent a whopping 58% on . . . what? If I were involved in this so-called charity, I would demand an audit. But then again, other founders include the WalMart heirs, and, well, there you have it. This is a faux charity, that much is obvious.
Wealthy people keep other wealthy people wealthy. It is a weird set up. Why is Middle Eastern countries handing out cold cash to the BRF members? Why did billionaire Bezos give multi millionaire Dolly 100 million for charity??
So this thing has morphed into a concert now? I guess they had problems getting people to attend, and this is the solution. Maybe William and his wife could try giving away free “Yankees suck!” t-shirts to generate a real crowd.
LOL!!!!!
Honestly, I’m looking forward to the Harvard pictures and the expressions of those around Kate as they try to be polite while their minds are simultaneously going what the absolute hell is going on right now.
Honestly why would researchers at Harvard even give Kate the time of day? Give me a break.
Because she’s a princess and they are lowly, common researchers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Right? What an insult to Emily!
I just can’t with the BM lies and vitriol about the Ripple of Hope Award. The award is for the Sussexes’ philanthropic work. There is absolutely nothing about BRF racism mentioned in the award.
NOTHING.
@Kaiser Thanks for including that amazing ‘WTF are you doing touching one’s royal person?!’ pic of Normal Bill and Khate. Gets me every time 😂 ‘You may be a glamorous asset, but don’t dare touch me or even my suit pocket!’
I’m getting the impression that this whole “tour” is a exercise in improvisation. It keeps morphing into various things. First, it was an event to hand out prizes in the US without a specific date or venue and just William attending. Then it was going to happen at the Kennedy library at the end of the year attended by the old guard and their guarded private money. Now it’s a three-day “tour” with Kate, at a concert venue and dragging in Harvard and the mayor of Boston and young people. Is there still going to be an event at the Library? Is this a fund-raising tour? Still not sure how these new extraneous events works with the original intent about an event to hand out environmental prizes. Obviously there wasn’t a clear idea of what the “thing” was going to be about in the first place. This whole things just strikes me as an organization looking for a purpose helmed by amateurs.
Because Wills award was quickly put together to counter Harrys IG.
What reputation? They have a bad reputation on this site, but for most Americans they’re a nothing. You can’t have a reputation if no one knows you exist. And if they hope a skeleton with a hyena grin and an ugly egg in a velvet blazer are gonna somehow win over America… Though I do hope The Onion has an article about it.
If someone leaves of their own choice, you can’t call them exiled…
As the US is almost entirely polarized politically, the only actual welcome K&W will receive is from the racist right. Their lack of charisma, and more importantly, true concern for those who are suffering, makes them quite unappealing here in the former colonies. If their concern for the environment is genuine and meaningful, that may help.
“No wonder these twin visits are being likened by a curious American audience to a duel and a battle of philanthropic do-gooding.” What? I wish these people would take a breath and stop telling Americans who they are. They haven’t got a clue. We’re honestly not curious about the brf–or a very, very small percentage are.
When did Fails and OfWilliam become philanthropists? Really? Does Kay know the definition of that word?
If you want Will & Kate to have a good PR opportunity using a local sports team, feel free to send them to my home state of Minnesota. The local NFL team, MN Vikings is a rare team in that we have never won a Superbowl in the history of NFL.
Will & Kate could sit in the Owners box away from the “people” and every single ticket holder in the stadium will completely ignore them. Because we are busy screaming at the team + coaches, desperate for a win.
The POTUS could be on fire and sitting next to a season ticket holder and would not get a look.
Seriously tho, why can’t KP understand that C&C, W&K are not going to be met with overwhelming awe and love from Americans? We don’t want “Royalty” ya idiots, that is why we left UK.