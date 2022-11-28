The best Cyber Monday deals including electronics, beauty and more

From CB: I was considering writing a Black Friday post, but I was feeling lazy after Thanksgiving! So here’s a Cyber Monday post. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving if you celebrate and that it was full of food, friends and agreeable family. Here are some things I’m interested in on Amazon! First let’s start with some deals:

Derma-E Vitamin C serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid and probiotics. You get a full two ounces for under $11.50, which is over half off! It has over 4,500 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it fades dark spots and also reduces acne scars and fine lines. “My skin is GLOWING ya’ll! I’m so happy. I’m comfortable going without make up, my confidence is there again.” “I use it every morning and it is really fading the spots. I’m so pleased I often go without any foundation! You can’t beat the value.”

37% off the Revlon one step volumizer and hair dryer



If you’ve ever wanted to try the very popular Revlon hot air brush they’re now on sale for just over $25, which is over $14 off the list price. This has 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re surprised at how well it works, that it saves them time in the morning and that the results are so nice. “I love this dryer. I used to dry my hair then use a flat iron or curling iron on it. My hair was drying out and always had split ends. Every time I use this it’s like I just had a blowout at the salon.” “Blow drying took too much time, but with this brush my hair looks fabulous in 10-15 minutes!”

49% off the Wet Brush Paddle Detangler



I love my Wet Brush and I paid $10 for it over two years ago. It’s now on sale for $6.65, which is 49% off the list price of $13. These brushes have over 8,400 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re excellent at detangling both their own hair and children’s hair and they wish they’d bought one sooner. “I have tried numerous brushes and combs and lotions to detangle my little one’s hair. She would end up crying in pain and I would stop midway. But this brush has worked like magic.” “This brush quickly untangled my hair! I didn’t feel even a slight pain! My hair is coarse and wavy – it gets tangled, and this brush saved me!”

39% off Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Makeup



We featured this product about two months ago and I currently use it almost every day. It’s a great way to make your skin look glowy and smooth on days when you’re not doing a full face. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind 4-In-1 Glow Makeup has over 1,200 ratings, 4.1 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Many shades are on sale for $4 to $5 off, making them under $9. It looks dark when you apply it but somehow blends well for me. “This is my new staple. Light coverage, gives a little bronze shimmer like sun kissed. Gives me a little dewy finish.” “If you are the girl that usually runs out the house with some lip gloss and eyeliner, this is for you for those days when you want to be a little fancy.”

45% off a Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade



I have a refurbished Vitamix I got over ten years ago and I still use it just about every day. I replaced the blades once but that’s it. The Vitamix 5,200 model is on sale for Cyber Monday for $250 off! It has 6,200 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People rave about how great it works and how easy it is to clean. “I love this blender. I delayed years, because of the price, mostly. But now, I’m so happy. I make two smoothies a day, with protein and fruit, protein and veggies. This blender handles it all, and is super- easy to clean afterwards!” “It’s a total workhorse. It’s so great that I haven’t bothered to replace my food processor when it broke b/c this blender basically does the job.”

30% off Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear



I bought Amazon Essentials bikini briefs a while ago and it’s time to reorder. They’re not my “good” underwear, but they’re my go-to. They’ve held up too, although full disclosure I wash them in cold water and hang them to dry. These underwear are now on sale for 30% off. They come in sizes from xx-small to 6x and most sizes are bargain priced at 10 for $16 or 6 for $11.10. They have over 129,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they’re comfortable, true to size and that they wear them daily. “These are good, basic, everyday underwear. Overall I really like them. Nothing particularly spectacular, but they’re comfortable and durable and they look nice.” “I was skeptical when I bought these, but they were cheap enough that I thought giving them a try would be worth it. It’s a year and a half later, and they’re holding up fine. I’ve been machine washing them in warm water and tumble drying on low.”

32% off a waterproof Kindle Paperwhite



I’d like to read more at night instead of falling asleep to garbage YouTube videos. 6.5 inch Kindle Paperwhites are now on sale for $32 off and they’re priced at just under $95! These have over 19,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say that their Kindle’s battery lasts a long time, that it’s comfortable to read in the dark and in bright light and that it helps them focus on their book without distractions. “I love reading and this makes it easier to not only do in the sunlight (it’s like reading paper) but also at night when my husband is sleeping. The battery life, thus far, is great. I love the convenience of having all of my books on one piece of technology, and reducing the weight and awkwardness that comes with a full sized book. There is also the plus of being able to link my devices. If I happen to read a book on the Kindle app, it’ll pick up where I left off when I go to read on my Kindle.”

20% off Maybelline Master Precise All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner



I’ve tried so many high end and drug store liquid eyeliners and Maybelline Master Precise is my current favorite. It goes on smoothly is easy to blend, and lasts without smudging. Plus it washes off with my face wash. It’s on sale for just $6.38 for one or $11.88 for a pack of two. This eyeliner has 4.5 stars, over 29,000 ratings and the same score on ReviewMeta. Many reviewers like it as much as I do. “I will never use another liner. With a steady hand it is the perfect tool for precision eye lining in no time, and it lasts all day.” “I am not artistic at all but when I use this eye liner it feels like I am. This is easy to use and remove. Love it.”

