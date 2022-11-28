Kim Kardashian is ‘disgusted & outraged’ by the controversial Balenciaga ads

For the past week, “Balenciaga” has been trending on social media for pretty awful reasons. The issue is a series of Balenciaga ad campaigns, but mostly one holiday campaign which was released last week. The campaign involved Balenciaga-clad children holding teddy bears in bondage gear. Balenciaga pulled the ads quickly and in the days that followed, there’s been a huge corporate storm about who is to blame, who approved the images, who greenlighted the bondage bears, and whether the images met certain child p0rn criteria. There are already lawsuits brewing, and Balenciaga is desperately trying to blame this controversy on the production company behind the ads, North Six.

There has been the expectation that all of the models and celebrities associated with Balenciaga would come out and make a statement or cut their ties with the label. From what I’ve seen, most celebrities have brushed it off. Bella Hadid has starred in multiple Balenciaga campaigns, and all she’s done is delete her Instagram post featuring the latest campaign. Kim Kardashian also has a contract with Balenciaga, and she waited a few days and then posted this message on her Twitter:

I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again. As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.

People are already screaming at her, demanding that she cut ties with the label and (presumably) break her contract. It’s worth noting that Kim is close friends with the label’s chief designer Denma Gvasalia and I would imagine that they’ve been in contact over the past week. Kim also has lawyers, and I would imagine they’re studying her contract with Balenciaga and all of that. But… I do think she’s sticking with the label because of her long ties and friendships there, not because of her contractual obligations.