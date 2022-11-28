Kim Kardashian is ‘disgusted & outraged’ by the controversial Balenciaga ads

For the past week, “Balenciaga” has been trending on social media for pretty awful reasons. The issue is a series of Balenciaga ad campaigns, but mostly one holiday campaign which was released last week. The campaign involved Balenciaga-clad children holding teddy bears in bondage gear. Balenciaga pulled the ads quickly and in the days that followed, there’s been a huge corporate storm about who is to blame, who approved the images, who greenlighted the bondage bears, and whether the images met certain child p0rn criteria. There are already lawsuits brewing, and Balenciaga is desperately trying to blame this controversy on the production company behind the ads, North Six.
There has been the expectation that all of the models and celebrities associated with Balenciaga would come out and make a statement or cut their ties with the label. From what I’ve seen, most celebrities have brushed it off. Bella Hadid has starred in multiple Balenciaga campaigns, and all she’s done is delete her Instagram post featuring the latest campaign. Kim Kardashian also has a contract with Balenciaga, and she waited a few days and then posted this message on her Twitter:
I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.
As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.
I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.
As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.
People are already screaming at her, demanding that she cut ties with the label and (presumably) break her contract. It’s worth noting that Kim is close friends with the label’s chief designer Denma Gvasalia and I would imagine that they’ve been in contact over the past week. Kim also has lawyers, and I would imagine they’re studying her contract with Balenciaga and all of that. But… I do think she’s sticking with the label because of her long ties and friendships there, not because of her contractual obligations.
Photos courtesy of Balenciaga, Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instar.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: American media personality, socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian wearing Balenciaga arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 735583152, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: American media personality, socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian wearing Balenciaga arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 735583218, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
New York, NY – Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attend the Met Gala in New York.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
New York, NY – Kim Kardashian returns to her hotel, changes, and heads to a Met Gala after-party.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
New York, NY – Kim Kardashian channels Batwoman in all black with a matching mask leaving a Met Gala after-party at Cathédrale restaurant in New York.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Los Angeles, CA – Kim Kardashian arrives at a Revolve event in Los Angeles wearing a black leather Balenciaga biker jacket and matching gloves and pants.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Los Angeles, CA – Kim Kardashian arrives at a Revolve event in Los Angeles wearing a black leather Balenciaga biker jacket and matching gloves and pants.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Paris, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian shows off her enviable figure as she heads to dinner with daughter North matching black Balenciaga ensemble.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen at arrivals for Camp: Notes on Fashion Met Gala Costume Institute Annual Benefit – Part 3, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY May 6, 2019. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/
She only cares about money and that’s why she’s staying with Balenciaga. If she is so “outraged” by them why was she just seen wearing their brand ONE DAY ago ? She’s a compulsive liar and no one should ever believe a word she says.
Yup! You covered the important parts!
Exactly people have been calling out this ad for the last week or two and Kim was still ok with wearing the brand and dressing her kids up in Balenciaga.
I don’t believe she has any interest in the safety of children — her child is all over social media and Kim is right there with her, pushing it along. Of all of the vile positions and things she has taken and done over the years, seeing that child posting video after video turns my stomach.
Agreed. She may well love and feel protective in her own weird way but that is a maybe… it is seriously warped in that world they live in. She learned it from her momager and they watched it was her youngest sister was likely groomed and abused by an adult man when she was a teen. They have a skewed idea of normal.
She was just waiting to see how the rest of the world reacted before she spoke up. And she can talk, considering what she has allowed her own children to see her wearing. Then there was the little chat she had with North, about A certain blue dress and North’s conception…ugh. And that is nothing compared to what those children are going to find online about their mother
Right….but kids seeing their parents wear whatever is not the same as having a child do something sexual in a photo or video. Jason Mamoa’s parents could see Daddy’s ass cheeks, and could find Lenny’s D too some day on the net (not even talking about the wardrobe malfunction).
I used to really enjoy Balenciaga’s handbags and wished so hard to own one but man are they a hot mess. What’s going on with Kimberly’s upper lip? I am so uncomfortable looking at her face lately. It’s just so…weird.
Me too girl_ninja!! I used to covet their bags so much, now they couldn’t give me one for free.
She can more than afford to get out of her contract. Those images were so disgusting. I don’t know how any of these “models” didn’t immediately cut ties. There shouldn’t be even a second thought when it comes to the exploitation of children.
While I’m no Kim fan I don’t think she needs to take all the heat for all the other celebs who opted to stay quiet.
Those ads are atrocious, which seems to be right on brand for Balenciaga’s aesthetic. Maybe I just don’t “get it” because I’m a peasant, but isn’t their brand built on designing clothes that intentionally look terrible and then selling them to the rich for more than most people’s mortgage payments?
I do agree with you on the ads but the second part of your comment is strange! How are their clothes more expensive than Dior/Versace/Chanel/Valentino/SL/Givenchy/Lanvin or ……I can name so many with similar or even higher price range! Let’s not even talk about the custom made or atelier version of those brands!
I have seen plenty of people in NYC with the Balenciaga sneakers and those shoes don’t retail for less than $450 so Balenciaga does appeal to “average” folks which is why those ads are so dangerous!
All those brands you list have way nicer clothes, and seem worth the price. Balenciaga’s are ugly and don’t seem worth it.
At first I thought perhaps the bears were an oversight and the Pizza Gate contingent were stretching for something to confirm their conspiracy theories. However, it wasn’t just the bears—there were Supreme Court filings on the constitutionality of child pornography in the set. This campaign was designed to walk that line. (I happen to think it was to be edgy and get publicity and it backfired because it was just a horrible, disgusting idea.)
Exactly! @CK The child lying on the sofa, BDSM displayed on the coffee table, and glasses of wine everywhere, demons on the walls… Definitely wasn’t just about the stuffed animals. I’m not informed enough to know if panda eyes are really a thing but the campaign was horrific either way. Kim should absolutely step away from the brand out of principle.
I’m surprised the documents are being ignored in most sites covering the story. Balenciaga should receive the same (if not worse) treatment as D&G!! Unless, of course, it was never about racism and more about money.
Have you guys seen the ig feed of the brand’s stylist? I almost threw up. They knew exactly what they were doing.
Of course they knew what they were doing. Absolutely no one would look at those photos and think they are acceptable in any way.
It’s not just the document. Even more obvious was one of the books in the stack, a photography book that is essentially child porn (don’t recall the guys name and couldn’t find it with quick google).
As I recall, both items were in the photo with the woman whose feet were up on the desk. I believe the document was on the desk in that picture, and it took some good sleuthing for people to see what it was. Could be most sites are going with the pictures of the children and the bears, which are the most disturbing aspect of the whole campaign. The picture with the book and document just confirm the company’s intent was absolutely as it appeared to be in those other shots with the children.
Yes, this wasn’t a mistake, it was intentional. There’s no excuse for what they did, and anyone that doesn’t immediately cut ties with them is telling on themselves.
But the Kardashian family has exploited children for a long time, so it isn’t surprising that Kim is shrugging this off.
I thought the bears were bad and in poor taste but it was a tad overblown (a lot of stuff goes over kids’ heads because they don’t see it with the same frames of reference that we do) but then I saw all the stuff about the documents and other not-so-hidden things referencing child exploitation and I felt sick.
And the thing is, it’s not just the references to the darkest things humanity is capable of in order to be “edgy”, it’s the backlash that idiocy is creating with all of the conspiracy theorists and bigots.
There are people all over Twitter and the internet saying this is the natural end result of “queer theory” and blaming LGBTQIA+ people and their supporters. There are people saying that Kanye West was right about everything because he didn’t want his children to model and Kim is tied to Balenciaga (so is he; but you know) and spouting anti-Semitic nonsense. There are people bringing Pizzagate back up like it’s been vindicated. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
What they’ve done is wrong on so many levels. They deserve to be excoriated and it seems like a lot of people need to be fired over this. It’s not only the agency’s fault. Internal people would have been pitched, they would have approved the concept and the final images. They all need to go. Everyone who touched it. And they need to donate a LOT of money to NFP’s and charities that support victims of child exploitation.
My mind is still blown over those ads. Disgusting doesn’t begin to cover it.
How did anyone approve those ads? how did anyone looked at them and said, this is good? this is once again what a lack of diversity really does in a team! everybody looks at the same thing the same way and hence brands end up with offensive ads.
I don’t care for this family but I don’t know why people expect her to cut off all contacts with the brand while plenty of other people stayed quiet! I really dislike performative outrage. Balenciaga has a lot of cleanups to do but knowing the public, this will go away!
If Trump could be elected president of one of, if not the most, powerful nation on earth after everything he has said and done…anything is possible! After 2015-2016, I truly understood the meaning of ‘any publicity is good publicity’
…….so NEXT
I am so sick of fashion brands trying to be edgy for attention. It’s because they know the products they’re selling are mediocre.
O it’s more then just the inappropriate pictures, but the props in the photoshop one being a document about a supreme court case that gave perpetrators loopholes for child pornography.
This girl talks more the about documents in the photo shoot and the photo shoot and how Balenciaga knew exactly what they were doing.
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRC5eW1C/
She worked so hard to be in the inner circles of the high fashion world she would never cut ties like that.
No one can say they didn’t know. Lotta Volkova, the stylist for the shoot, had all kinds of truly gruesome and disgusting images of children on her public Instagram. She has made her IG private but scores of child safety orgs (some I work with) flagged posts and collected screenshots before. Like, you CANNOT look at this and be surprised about the campaign Lotta created for Balenciaga, and every party involved had to have at least looked at her IG? That’s basic, right?
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClesnWyPHwU/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk=
What did I just see …. there is no trigger warning in the world for that shit.
Also, where were the parents???
SERIOUSLY. Lotta has been doing this for awhile and somehow rises the fashion ranks? The screenshots are not old FFS. It’s not even like this is art that raises awareness of CSA? There is LITERALLY no explanation or defense that works.
I believe there is already a lawsuit pending.
Girl married and had children with a longtime anti-semite. She gets no points from me.
She also just did a “Friendsgiving” with young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. Butttt guess who she brought along as her “special guest”? Tristan ! Tristannnnnn ! Why? For the headlines? For the attention? Kim knew all about Balenciaga, she just didn’t care. After all, she’s getting attention right now, and that’s what she loves most (other than money).
Enough is enough. I’m so tired of seeing children put in these situations. My first thought was disgust, but my next thought was where were the parents? Let me guess the child is paying for their mortgage and car payments. In everything that leads up to these shoots, was there not one single person that said this isn’t ok? I’m just tired of sexualizing children. All the Kardashians care about is money so spare me of their fake apologies.
Balenciaga are like the edgelords of fashion. No innovation.
I see Kris Jenner is hard at work having Kylie release pics of her latest kid to deflect from Kim K underestimating peoples disgust with Balenciagas disastrous campaign. Can these people be more obvious?
Overpriced junk for pedophiles. Got it.
This ad is garbage!
Don’t try telling me no one noticed how disgusting it is. The ad is for shock value and free publicity.
KK should have come out right away and cut ties w/B.
Kardashians are money hungry and nothing else matters but money.
KK has 4 children, do the right thing here.
She will never and as I said in above post Kim hasn’t stop dressing her kids up in this pedophiles brand .