“Dua Lipa channeled Angelina Jolie in Versace at the BRIT Awards” links

Dua Lipa wore a very Angelina Jolie-esque black leather Versace gown to the BRIT Awards. Did she get a new stylist? Because she’s been killing it. [RCFA]
Sophie Turner stepped out with Peregrine Pearson in Paris. [Just Jared]
Rafa Nadal played well at the “Netflix Slam” and he also spoke about whether he will really retire at the end of this year. [Socialite Life]
Sydney Sweeney really enjoyed herself in NYC, ahead of SNL. [LaineyGossip]
You know what’s underrated? Diet Dr. Pepper. [Seriously OMG]
Review of Dune 2. [Pajiba]
Marion Cotillard will always be up for some Chanel. [Go Fug Yourself]
Charli’s new music video for “Von Dutch.” [OMG Blog]
90 Day Fiance’s Citra is pregnant. [Starcasm]
North West is sharing photos of her dad on her TikTok. [Hollywood Life]
Women talking about the everyday sexism they experience. [Buzzfeed]
Diet Dr. Pepper is the best! I can’t keep it in the house, because then I would never drink water, but it is a favorite treat to buy occasionally. I have to limit myself!
I get the vanilla diet dr pepper when I’m tired and need a pick me up treat in the afternoon. So good!
Diet Cherry Vanilla Dr. Pepper is my crack. I try to keep it as treat every now and then. But oohhhhh I could drink a gallon a day. Worth losing my teeth over.
It is the best diet soda I’ve had (of traditional brands). I haven’t tried their diet cherry Dr Pepper yet, have you? Zevia root beer and cream sodas are very yummy too, but far more costly. That all said, I mainly drink homemade iced tea with Harney & Sons tea. I tell myself it’s a great way to get plenty of water in an enjoyable way.
Thanks for the recommendation. I am in a tea slump, same ones over and over. Lemongrass herbal tea is my favorite.
I can’t help but wonder how fast Peregrine put his network in action to get on Sophie’s calendar when he found out she was getting divorced and returning to England. I hope he’s showing her a good time squiring her around Europe. Girl deserves some fun. (And who cares if he’s the sort that only marries pedigree? Sophie doesn’t need another husband right now).
And Sophie has landed 2 movie roles. Cheers! That’s plus the TV series she was filming when Joe Jerk tried to demonize her.
Well one of the Eras boyfriends is in Singapore! Barry Keoghan is there for Sabrina Carpenter!
Flowers for closing comments on Travis, Jason needs a hefty box of tissues for his speech right now. He wants to thank eeeeeverybody 💚
TMZ has a photo of K riding in a car w/Carole. Proof of life!
I knew they’d cave!
The box has been opened and she’s alive! And that’s all I will say so we don’t threadjack.
I’m officially a conspiracy theorist, because while the person in that photo resembles Kate, it’s far away and grainy. If it comes out that it’s a body double, I’d believe it.
Photo quality looks like they took it all the way from the US. I’m not convinced.
The comments are brutal: Looks like she can work (I.e., a 2 minute zoom), and could have sent a thank you note to the hospital and public, but chose not to.
So now people are asking why she got such special treatment and where is William.
Diet Dr Pepper indeed tastes just like regular. Equally gross. 😜
I agree! Yuck
Tmz got pics of Kate Middleton
I hate how you close comments on posts so early in the day. Totally leaves people who can’t visit the site until afternoon out of the discussion.
There is absolutely NO WAY that TMZ pic is Kate. It looks like Pippa in prosthetics.
I don’t think it’s Kate, either. I’ve been on prednisone for automuimune disease, and even though I got “moon face,” I still looked like myself. The person in that car does not look like Kate to me. Just my opinion.
So Dune was amazing and I can’t wait to see it again.
That’s all.
I am a huge fan but the hair. No no no. Just not flattering IMO and takes away from the look and look kinda dry. Part in the middle bleh. The rest perfection.