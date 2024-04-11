Quinn: ‘Losing Kate was Prince Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother’

The royal fan-fiction has been off the charts this week, filling the vacuum left by the palace comms offices going radio silent. For years now, there’s been this particular thread of projection about Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales – before Harry met Meghan, I would have argued that Harry and Kate were close and that she enjoyed the optics of being the only woman with two princes. There was always going to be jealousy on Kate’s part towards anyone Harry dated or married. But Kate well and truly lost her mind when Harry fell for a beautiful, successful, biracial American actress. Harry put Meghan on a pedestal and defended her and adored her, and the contrast between that relationship and Kate and William’s marriage was too stark. Years after Harry made it perfectly clear that he will always choose Meghan, his soulmate, wife and mother of his children, the Kate-aligned “experts” are still trying to convince everyone that Harry is torn up about Kate. Ingrid Seward recently said that Meghan “disrupted” Harry’s bond with Kate. Now Tom Quinn claims that Harry’s second great loss, after the loss of his mother, was losing his friendship with Kate.

Prince Harry is feeling “torn” and regretful over losing the close bond he once shared with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert. The Duke of Sussex, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, have reached out to the Princess of Wales, 42, following the news of her cancer diagnosis. And according to author Tom Quinn, Harry “really misses” the friendship he and Middleton once shared. “[Harry] really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to,” Quinn told the Mirror. “Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother.” However, Quinn claims that the Duchess of Sussex does not share her husband’s sentiment when it comes to her sister-in-law. “Meghan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty,” Quinn shared. “Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider.” “Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous,” the “Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle” author continued. “She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill,” he said, adding that the mom of two “still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges.”

[From The NY Post]

“Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother.” GMAFB. Harry poured all of his feelings, grief and loss into a memoir already. Harry has made it perfectly clear, in his own damn words, that the loss of his mother shaped him as a person. It’s disgusting to evoke Diana’s death as somehow similarly traumatic as his choice to walk away from a brother and sister-in-law who were actively attempting to destroy his wife. They keep trying to make “Harry must miss Kate, Harry must check in on Kate” happen and he’s not biting.