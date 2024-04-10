Seward: Meghan Markle ‘disrupted’ Prince Harry’s bond with Princess Kate

While Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have mostly gone silent for a fortnight, the British media has been attempting to churn out some royal fantasies, mostly involving the Sussexes. Like, four years later, and the usual suspects are still talking about whether Prince Harry will visit and whether he’ll make peace with Prince William and Kate. I’ve noticed another weird side-story about how, according to royal experts, Harry is desperate to check on Kate’s health but Meghan is “stopping” him. Now another old favorite is being dusted off: Meghan “disrupted” Harry’s relationship with Kate. What?

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle “disrupted” Prince Harry’s relationship with key royals, including his sister-in-law the Princess Kate, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex and Princess Kate shared a close bond before Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their royal duties and exposed private information on the family in interviews, their Netflix documentary, and in Harry’s memoir, Spare. A royal expert has now claimed that Meghan “disrupted” Harry’s bond with Kate, who previously had met and “approved” of his former girlfriends. Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine and author of “My Mother and I” explained to The Telegraph: “Every time he had a new girlfriend, the first person that would meet her would be Kate. And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn’t like the other girlfriends.” Harry and Kate’s relationship was once a close bond with Harry previously “longing for a sister” according to Seward. Yet after Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, things soured as Seward added: “I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn’t like the other girlfriends.” Why do we need C-word to royalsplain something which Harry already detailed in Spare? As soon as he saw Meghan on his friend’s social media, he knew Meghan was the one. THAT is what was “disruptive” to Kate and William: Harry fell deeply in love and immediately began planning to spend the rest of his life with a beautiful American woman. The “plan” was that Harry either needed to stay a bachelor forever (for Kate and William’s comfort and needs) or that he end up a chronic f–kup in love, divorced, broken and pliable to the Firm. Positioning Kate as Harry’s priority in any way is asinine, especially since we’re talking about his sister-in-law who was racist towards his wife and child! Kate found Meghan “disruptive” because Meghan was beautiful, successful, stylish and because Harry was clearly head over heels in love.