Seward: Meghan Markle ‘disrupted’ Prince Harry’s bond with Princess Kate

While Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have mostly gone silent for a fortnight, the British media has been attempting to churn out some royal fantasies, mostly involving the Sussexes. Like, four years later, and the usual suspects are still talking about whether Prince Harry will visit and whether he’ll make peace with Prince William and Kate. I’ve noticed another weird side-story about how, according to royal experts, Harry is desperate to check on Kate’s health but Meghan is “stopping” him. Now another old favorite is being dusted off: Meghan “disrupted” Harry’s relationship with Kate. What?
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle “disrupted” Prince Harry’s relationship with key royals, including his sister-in-law the Princess Kate, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex and Princess Kate shared a close bond before Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their royal duties and exposed private information on the family in interviews, their Netflix documentary, and in Harry’s memoir, Spare.
A royal expert has now claimed that Meghan “disrupted” Harry’s bond with Kate, who previously had met and “approved” of his former girlfriends.
Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine and author of “My Mother and I” explained to The Telegraph: “Every time he had a new girlfriend, the first person that would meet her would be Kate. And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn’t like the other girlfriends.”
Harry and Kate’s relationship was once a close bond with Harry previously “longing for a sister” according to Seward. Yet after Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, things soured as Seward added: “I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
“And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn’t like the other girlfriends.” Why do we need C-word to royalsplain something which Harry already detailed in Spare? As soon as he saw Meghan on his friend’s social media, he knew Meghan was the one. THAT is what was “disruptive” to Kate and William: Harry fell deeply in love and immediately began planning to spend the rest of his life with a beautiful American woman. The “plan” was that Harry either needed to stay a bachelor forever (for Kate and William’s comfort and needs) or that he end up a chronic f–kup in love, divorced, broken and pliable to the Firm. Positioning Kate as Harry’s priority in any way is asinine, especially since we’re talking about his sister-in-law who was racist towards his wife and child! Kate found Meghan “disruptive” because Meghan was beautiful, successful, stylish and because Harry was clearly head over heels in love.
North America Rights – London, UK -20190713- The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton Matthews in the royal box during the 12th day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge seen at Wimbledon's Center Court today to watch the semi final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women's Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Westminster, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal family King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla arrive with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Abbey.
Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine
Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
12/10/2018. Windsor, United Kingdom. Princess of Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank Wedding. Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex joins Members of the Royal Family arrive at Windsor Castle for The wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess of Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank.
Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.
The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.
In short: Meghan stole Harry from his already married sister-in-law.
They don’t realize how … skeevy that sounds? Wow.
I was going to say “gross” but “skeevy” is the better description.
Aww, “skeevy” I haven’t heard that word for years and it’s completely suitable for this situation. I have a feeling that “skeevy” is going to be my new, favorite word from now on!
Skeevy describes this so well! So either K is involved with both brothers or, or, I’m not exactly sure what Seward wants to say.
Next this, “And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn’t like the other girlfriends.”
Gosh, you mean that Kate got along with girlfriends who weren’t right for Harry? And when the right woman came along K couldn’t deal? (Here’s where the skeevy comment becomes relevant…)
I don’t know about not right for him, (granted the relationships didn’t work for various reasons but some of those reasons were his circumstances more than him) but they were all white.
I guess “spare” applies to more duties than we previously thought. No wonder Harry wanted to leave the country.
To “skeevy” I would add “sounds like the more obsessive end of LiveJournal fan fiction.” Seriously, do these people not have lives of their own to lead? It’s genuinely disturbing how emotionally invested many royal commenters are on people they either don’t know personally or hardly know.
Honest to God, one would think most of the RR 1) were in love with Harry; 2) had daughters they were determined he should marry; 3) wanted to marry Harry; 4) were Boy-Moms–moms way too into their sons. 🤮🤮🤮
Harry dropped a real life fairytale into the lap of the BRF and they blew it so badly they are still snarking about it years later. They have no one to blame but themselves and they know it.
Exactly the same as the fairytale they had years earlier in Diana. Some of them don’t like being outshone
Nonononononono. WOC can _never_ be princesses or romantically desired. It goes against everything (racist white) fairy tales stand for. Should the shades of Pemberly be thus polluted? 🙄🙄😂😈
They really need to realize that on every photo of Harry and Kate together SHE is the one who looks like she has a crush on her brother-in-law and not the other way around. They’re just embarrassing themselves by pretending that this crush was mutual.
This! The photos show Kate fixated on Harry. Not the other way around. We all have eyes…
Exactly.
Kate is/was jealous because she sees how very much M&H love and adore and respect each other. Kate has never known healthy, adult love. She chased the “prize” for a decade, now she’s stuck with a spouse who neither loves nor respects her. A “prize,” indeed.
When Harry left for Canada, reportedly Kate cried herself to sleep at night ! She was stuck with William. Her own fault for being mean to Meg! She probably still blames Meg for everything.
The way the royal “reporters” talk about Harry like he was in a triad with his brother and his brother’s wife IS skeevy! Are they listening to themselves at all?
I think if anything, Harry probably felt somewhat protective of Kate (not post-Meghan) because he knew how volatile his brother was and he had a front-row seat for all the ways William was awful to his wife.
But I don’t think his feelings extended beyond the normal courtesies of, for example, Harry stopping to let William know he’d walked out with an umbrella, leaving his wife behind in the rain.
Harry is a gentleman. He likely just had instinctive reactions in situations like that, but it wasn’t indicative of some deep relationship with Kate.
The Fug girls basically wrote this story but at least used different names. At least it was before Meghan was in the picture.
A near middle aged man chooses to love a woman without regard for his middle aged brother’s wife’s feelings. I could call Seward’s views adolescent, but most adolescents can sort out the different kinds of love out there — for parents, siblings, children, friends, country, pets, ideas and lovers — each separate and unequal. Seward missed this life lesson, evidently.
A.B. Funkhauser, what’s rather amusing is the fact that Bone Idle would have a meltdown if she knew you consider her ‘middle aged’. I’m not saying you’re wrong, but when the media continues to infantilize her, it puts it in perspective.
This is Ingrid Seward people. She lies like a rug. Remember her giving commentary on the Oprah interview which she had never seen? She was pranked for the low. low price of £300.
“In the prank, the commentator and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, said of the Duchess of Sussex, “to my mind this was an actress giving one of her great performances – from start to finish, Meghan was acting”, despite not having seen the interview”.
Enough said.
Yugh–seriously. Do they want people to revive that horrible old quote, “Incest is best??!?!” 🤮
Water is wet. No one is disputing that Kate and Harry were close or that Harry falling in love changed the whole dynamic. This is *exactly* how families work. The problem here is the idea that Harry should have been devoted to Kate. Um, Kate should have adapted and embraced her SiL.
“No one is disputing that Kate and Harry were close..” I think it depends on what you mean by close and I don’t believe I have enough information to conclude just how close they were.
They lived in the same building and got along as friends. That’s closer than most people are to an in-law. But I don’t believe Kate approved his girlfriends or any of that crap. I suspect it was more that Kate tried to be the prominent woman in his life and he humored her while it was harmless.
Millions of people have read Spare and know that they were never close. Harry said so himself. He never saw them or hung out with them except at royal engagements. Harry has barely LOOKED at Kate since he married Megan. Harry described how cold Kate was to Meghan. Ingrid is living in fantasy land. Too bad for her that Spare was a best seller and everyone now knows how Kate and Harry never hung out.
I just want to know in what world is it acceptable for a person to never get married because that interferes with an in-law’s crush on that person and the spouse only gets in the way. Oh, wait, it’s Rota World!
K & H were never close. That’s revisionist history. But she did want him all to herself, since W turned out to be such a raging dud. I guess H was also supposed to fill in for W as husband too. That’s how the RF and aristos roll.
According to Spare they were not terribly close.
It just seemed that way because Harry was always nicer to her at engagements than her actual husband was.
Yeah, I should have said “friendly” not close. I do think they had a nice friendship that Kate was far more invested in than Harry.
yeah, I think from Spare it is clear that Harry liked kate well enough prior to meeting Meghan, he had no issues with her but they were never super close. She was not the sister he never had or whatever nonsense these people are trying to sell.
They lived in the same complex so that’s like being friendly with the neighbours in your condo. They weren’t sharing living space. And Harry was friendly to her because he is not a snob unlike Kate and his brother.
Spare details a whole list of people we don’t know but with whom Harry spent most of his time outside of public view.
You hit the nail on the head. There was an appearance of closeness between Harry and Kate which camouflaged the lack of intimacy between Kate and William.
Harry’s disputing that they were close. He said he wasn’t close to Kate in his book.
Yeah I corrected myself. I think their relationship always reminds me of a friendship I had once with a boyfriend’s younger brother. He was very attractive and I absolutely loved that he flirted with me. But it was nothing skeevy. I just mean I understand that type of friendship so I’m projecting.
Harry was nice to Kate on engagements, that’s all. There was no relationship/friendship behind the scenes. They were just colleagues rather than friends.
the difference is that Harry never flirted with Kate. And Kate flirted with Harry and manufactured this relationship in the media that didn’t exist (where do you think the rota get their ‘sources’). Harry clarified it in his memoir Spare that its all false.. That’s what makes it skeevy.
What stands out for me is Harry refusing to even speak to Kate after they left, during the event where w she was blocking access to seating. He spoke to his brother to ask William to have Kate move out of the way so he and Meghan could sit.
That is not someone who even likes Kate now, let alone someone who would want to reach out to her about her health. He obviously had his reasons for not speaking to Kate.
I wonder why we never hear a peep about why Harry refuses to even speak to Kate?
Kate, on the other hand, is obsessed with Harry and it’s really giving weird stalker vibes at this point. How many articles can they plant about how sad Kate is over MARRIED Harry leaving his brothers wife by moving?
I’ve always thought that microscopic moment was a HUGE moment. It really says it all: Kate is a liar, an abusive person, and a racist. Harry has no time for her and wants no communication with her.
@BlueNailsBetty I’m glad I’m not alone in that moment standing out as a big unspoken part of the story.
He obviously knew Kate was a problem, even looking at how he shielded Meghan from her during the walk about and when he noticed her standing next to him to make the photo op tell a story about Meghan being left out, he moved so quickly to get his wife.
We need lone funeral truther Red Snapper to pop in, but Harry iced her out at Philip’s funeral well before the Queen’s funeral.
I would even say that he was snappy with her on the ANZAC day service where Meghan was pregnant and didn’t attend and he went with Kate and the Duke of Gloucester. He uses his brochure to send her to the the car because he didn’t want to dawdle and wanted to go back to his wife.
And it’s not like he wasn’t aware of kate lying about the crying story that was being weaponized against his wife. So yes he was pissed at her. The commonwealth service snub also pissed him off.
The ANZAC service is what stands out to me @Nic919 – Kate was clearly looking for something from him, maybe a cheesy moment her stans could insist was proof that she was Harry’s true love, or something – and he was polite and courteous but definitely made it clear at the end that he was not wasting his time and wanted to get back to Meghan.
I also think though that Harry’s perspective changed dramatically and rapidly when Meghan came into his life. He’d been around aristo-style bigotry his whole life. He had already grown apart from that world through his work and life away from the BRF, but he wasn’t calling out his own family until he saw how they treated Meghan. To me, thats what we were seeing there. Harry seeing W & H through completely new eyes, and he was all out of patience for it.
Yes, all those moments caught in camera tell a story. As in Harry is not playing with her. Lone funeral truther Red Snapper said they saw Harry saying something to Kate and her looking upset iirc. It was a while ago🙄. But either way, the next clips were of Harry and William talking alone and Kate walking with Sophie. And that was really the last interaction Harry has had with Kate. Truly the last ever public interaction. Since then, it was the funeral walkabout and the queen’s funeral where he does not once make eye contact with her. He’s no fool. He is not playing with her or giving her anything. Bc he knows it will get twisted into a fake story. Like how she was the peacemaker at Phillips funeral. He is actively not doing that. It’s just funny bc had he once made eye contact with her at the funeral, the papers would be writing for days about it. But here he is, very actively not making eye contact and they barely say a word about it. A lot of these stories are about making Kate seem desirable.
@Jais yes it’s all about painting Kate as more desirable than Meghan, which frankly I’m sorry to say so bluntly, is laughable. I mean, Meghan is smoking hot. There’s just no way to deny this fact. She’s smart, kind, gorgeous and funny.
@everyohe else who responded with an event prior to the first funeral that I wasn’t aware of, thanks for the history. Harry had her number, but he’s never spoken of why. He has her number more than Meghan does even.
Harry said he got few invites to the home of kate and William. I doubt he was close to Kate
Actually @Tessa, H got NO invites to KP before he met M.
He described in Spare how he imagined it would be: him being invited to dinner with the family, him bringing toys for the kids and getting down on the floor to play with the kids, then theyd be called to dinner………NONE OF THIS HAPPENED. It all remained in his head as a fantasy he had about how close he and the Wanks would be. But it never happened.
The first time they invited him over was after they realized he was seeing someone. Then they invited him over for tea to get the deets.
I think it was @Bettyrose who said upthread that “they lived in the same building,” i:e Wank and H……….Er, no.
After Wank move out of NotCott to their lavish apartments in KP H moved into NotCott from his old basement apartment. Then he and M lived in NotCott until they got married and just before Archie was born, they moved into Frogmore Cottage.
Harry has said that he and Kate wasn’t close in Spare. Harry said he never was invited over to Will’s and Kate’s home. He saw Kate when they would go those engagements. It’s like people believe and respond to every lie these so called journalists print and act like what Harry said and wrote in Spare doesn’t exist.
Bettyrose but they didn’t live in the same place. Harry was deployed and lived at Clarence House while William and Kate lived at Amner Hall. It wasn’t until Harry and Meghan started dating that William and Kate moved to KP for George to attend school and even then they weren’t that close. Lots of people live in apartments with other people and their proximity to each other doesn’t mean that they are close. Harry said in his own words that they weren’t that close. He didn’t know about their engagement until the rest of the world knew about it. They didn’t know he was dating Meghan until months after the fact. She wasn’t even close enough to him to be there when he introduced Meghan to William.
These people are so sick….it’s like they WANTED K and H to carry on behind W’s back or something?!? Maybe they figured it would sell more of their rags, but why this obsessive need to rewrite history as though Harry was pining for Kate for years and couldn’t have her??? Photos don’t lie — there are so many of them out there with K looking at H as though he was a perfectly cooked steak. Harry always treated K the way a brother in law should, yet she was constantly the inappropriate one. It’s pathetic and gross and so obvious that they can’t believe Harry would prefer Meghan, a half black American woman over his brother’s “English rose” wife, and to this day refuse to acknowledge how much he loves and adores her. They’re all certifiable.
The really wild part to all of this is that Harry was very clear in Spare that he and Kate were never close! They didn’t even invite him to their home to meet his nephew, George, when he was born. The myth that he and Kate were close comes from the fact that unlike her husband, Harry treated her with respect in public.
I also believe the Harry being “close” to Kate storyline was built to rub some of Harry’s star power all over Kate, as only Queen Elizabeth was more popular than Harry.
And when Harry and Will called a meeting (after the wedding) Harry was amazed at how nice their “apartment” was. That was the first time he was ever invited over there and they lived there for years.
I think most of us have had an experience where we tried to be kind to someone who seemed awkward or out-of-place, only to see it backfire when that person starts to take it too seriously. Harry and Kate’s non-relationship is a very extreme example of that. It’s pretty wild to see a country’s entire media take the side of the delusional party in the first place, much less lash out against the spouse of the object of their obsession for spoiling something that was actually NEVER THERE.
It sounds like K is being used as a proxy for the BM in this storyline.
What was most terrifying for Kate was that Meghan was both confident and competent.
On the 👃
Meghan envious of Unable? I think Meghan must have had a good chuckle after meeting the Wails.
If Harry was so tight with the Unable, how come, he was living a stone throw away and she never invited him to dinner.
Wow, the royalist press is really starting to say things out loud!! I’m not sure that insinuating that Kate had a “close” relationship with her husband’s brother is quite what they’re wanting to put out there but there’s really no denying that Kate acted completely inappropriately towards Harry, so much so that he complained about her meddling in his private life.
So Harry wasn’t allowed to date unless Kate approved? And they mention Spare, but must not have read it if they believe that Kate was the one who always met PH’s girlfriends first. Funny that, if Kate liked his other girlfriends, she didn’t have any contact with them afterward like Princess Eugenie has with Chelsy. And it was Kate’s own decision by hiding out in the garden to not meet Meghan early on. She and her PR media people can give it several rests.
100% I think they wanted to choose his wife like Andrew and Fergie. Someone you’re not really in love with but suitable to make babies . A white woman with the right bloodlines. and F around behind their back. Until they can’t take it anymore. Then settle into a pseudo relationship based on toxicity and love of money.
Harry chose the love of his life and ran like hell outta the palace! Harry was never like any of the other royal men and that burns their ass. You can’t control him or Meghan. Thank God.
Even if we accept at face value that Kate, William and Harry were super close and were an awesome trio and the bestest of pals it would, in any normal family, have had to end when the unmarried one of the trio met someone and got married. It’s what happens. It’s normal. I’m not even convinced that William or Kate ever saw themselves as part of this threeway perfect team that got disrupted by Meghan – this has always been and always will be a British media fantasy,
Oh I totally think both Pegs and Keen envisioned the threesome narrative because the rota rats take their writing orders from palace sources and staffers. So they’re the ones putting out the narrative about the Three Musketeers or how Harry was supposed to be Huevo’s wingman for life or how Harry was supposed to sacrifice his desire for his own family to give Keen the male public attention she so desperately craves (and isn’t getting from her own husband). Pegs, and by extension, Keen thought they’d have Harry on their pocket for life. And they STILL haven’t woken up to the fact that they don’t control him and he isn’t coming back.
Oh I see the problem here they have it opposite again. Kate was jealous of Meg . There Sewer I fixed it for you. Stop trying to re-write Cants racist history.
That’s just it. In no world is Meghan jealous of Kate. There is photographic evidence of Meghan looking drop-dead gorgeous, glamorous and stylish. Her resting face looks super young and her profile is stunning. Why in the world would Meghan be jealous of Kate. To top it off, Meghan’s husband adores her and will fight anyone who wrongs her. He is slaying the dragons in the British press for her. So again, why would Meghan ever be jealous of Kate?
There is also photographic proof of Cants jealousy and hate for Meg at the walk about for QEII’s funeral. She literally charged at Meg.
@Jais
Oooooooooooohhh……..I know……I know….
Meghan is “jealous” of Kant because Kant will be kweeeeeeeeen!
Dont you know that? LMFAO
Hmmm, be queen or live in montecito with a hottie husband who loves her? Meghan is chilling under a tree and by the pool eating avocados and loving her life. She’s a queen. Just not the queen of a cold emotionally stunted monarchy.
Yes @Susan Collins! Harry very clearly said in Spare that Suits was required watching in the Wales household, and that Pegs was a Meghan watcher. So we are really expected to believe that Meghan was the one jealous of Kate? It’s Opposite Day again—Kate spent hours on the sofa listening to Pegs talk about how pretty Meghan was and then she lands on their doorstep?
BWAHAHAHAHAHA.
Yup. Opposite Day. Keen is desperately jealous of Harry’s love and devotion to Meghan. That’s why Kate tried so many times to get Pegs to flirt with her – or even acknowledge her – in public. But instead of reciprocating when she groped his ass, he looked at her like she was an inappropriate work colleague. Instead of flirting and smiling back at her when they shared a kiss no more personal or romantic than than the one she gave to all the other winning team polo players, he just straight up walked away and left her standing alone.
Yes, exactly. Kate was jealous and envious of Meghan and couldn’t cope and began lashing out in the press (and apparently in person as well.)
I never watched Suits, had never heard of The Tig, but when Meghan came on the scene as Harry’s girlfriend, I was drawn to her because besides being stunning, she came across as so self-assured. That was before I knew anything at all about her, and I was pleasantly surprised that, yep, that’s who she truly is. The sort of woman who’s comfortable enough with herself that she doesn’t feel the need to compete in terms of looks or style, who enjoys using her intelligence to help others without lording it over anyone, who is genuinely happy for others when they succeed. I mean, we all have our insecurities, but I find it hard to imagine her being jealous of ANYONE, much less a bitter, snobbish dullard like Kate.
Same. I’d never heard of her either until the wedding. I stand alone it seems in having loved her wedding dress on the day they got married. Her style is right up my alley I love the classiness of her fabric choices and how the dress wasn’t skin tight with pointy breasts like the grandmas sofa doily Kate wore. She’s so Audrey Hepburn.
Then I didn’t think about her much until they left the royal family, I think.
This year I watched Suits thinking it would be good background but it sucks you in! I’ve come to really respect her as a person through all of this, her values and what she upholds even under tremendous pressure to disappear, though I still don’t think of myself as a “fan” – I’ve just never been a fan type person.
Oh boy, I meant Meghan is Audrey Hepburn. Lol. It doesn’t read that way.
@withtheamerican You’re not alone. I absolutely love Ms classic style. It’s definitely in my alley when it comes to styles for myself. Just classic and also California cool(as we’re both from the same state ).
Wow, the royalist press really is starting to say things out loud! I don’t think reminding people of how inappropriate Kate acted around Harry is quite the “look” they meant but it’s true all the same. As I recall, Harry actually complained to palace officials about the way Kate was meddling in his private life and she was told to back off.
Yep. There were whole articles published talking about Khate’s inappropriate behavior towards Harry and the articles included that palace officials were concerned.
Harla A Brazen Hussy, I think the media is hoping to start up a new threesome. If Harry goes to the UK in May and Meghan and the kids stay home, then it will all be about how much Harry wants to see Bone Idle. These people just cannot stop beating a dead horse (my apologies to the horse).
This is stupid for many reasons. Sure, go ahead and tell the WORLD that Harry wronged the brf, and particularly Bone Idle, because he put his wife before his SIL. That’s really what they want to put out there?
I don’t know if this is the bm’s mess or KP’s, but they really need to start thinking in a global media way. This is just another way that they all look–well–unhinged.
So Harry wasn’t supposed to fall in love unless his sister-in-law approved the woman? He was supposed to prioritize his brother’s wife over his own?
What upside-down world are these people living in?
So Kate had prior approval of all Harry’s girlfriends? Maybe in Kate’s deluded mind.
This is all so twisted and sick. It’s like these media hangers on, like Seward, have literally bought into the royal family dysfunction. Certainly, Seward seems totally unaware of how this comes across to most people. But they’re all so caught up in the narrative that W&K owned Harry and then that homewrecker, Meghan, came along and ruined everything. Living in the upside down.
I doubt Kate had to approve of Chelsy either.
She also would never have approved of Cassandra, who was step sister or half sister to Isabella Calthorpe Thorne, one of William’s desired choice for wife but who rejected him.
Harry had a superficial relationship with both his brother and especially Kate. All the so called closeness narrative is propaganda. They didn’t even invite him for dinner before he met his wife Meghan .
This narrative – that Harry’s role (in addition to propping up the inadequate heir/king) was to provide the emotional support and comfort and entertainment to his sister-in-law – is creepy and gross. How can these people not see how creepy and gross they sound?!? WTactualF?!
Yes, we know you white rota rats cannot see Meghan’s humanity so she doesn’t even exist in this narrative, but how can you not see how utterly insane you sound. We know that you pasted your face on Meghan’s engagement pictures and fantasized about Harry picking you. We know that Keen loved to flirt with Harry at every event they attended together and probably called her vibrator Harry. We know that Keen thought she was going to control Harry’s life the way she couldn’t control her own husband’s behavior. We know that MaMidds wanted Pippa to marry Harry. We know!
But Keen has a husband. Her husband should be the one to provide comfort and support. Harry is polite and kind and friendly, but that doesn’t mean he felt any bond with or obligation for Keen to vet his girlfriends. Put down the bottle rota rats, you sound like a fool. Like a jealous, racist fool who can’t stand that Harry gave it all up for a Black woman.
“probably called her vibrator Harry” Damn that was funny. I wore my tea but it’s okay, thanks for the laugh SussexWatcher.
Wow! QEII was still alive when Harry met Meghan. KCIII was fit and healthy. Yet, Seward (who accepted money to comment on an interview no-one had seen) is telling us Kate’s approval was needed when it came to “suitable” girlfriends for Harry. Not the reigning monarch, or his father but, Kate. A married-in whose family have no titles and have never been members of the aristocracy (let alone have royal “blood”).
I would say “you couldn’t make it up” but, here’s another article by Seward which proves that you can!
This reads so much like fan fiction – the pretty, pretty princess who had the love of two men, brothers even. It’s gross and weird. That said, it is the minor plot line of a YA novel. I wonder if they ever think about how their book may helped validate the fantasies of a whole bunch of white women.
ETA: Kate certainly did her part too by flirting and making heart eyes at Harry every chance she got.
There were articles commenting on how obvious her flirting was years back. It was never reciprocated.
Does Seward not realize how this makes Kate look? She looks pathetic, needy, grossly infatuated with her BIL … and having little care about her actual husband? Speaking of, the fact that his name is not even mentioned in this? They’ve made Harry the one that – literally – got away. Harry comes off fine, even sympathetically dodging a bullet. And Megan (aside from the silly dig attempt at the end about the jealously fantasy) also comes out fine, as “different from all the other girls.”
Or perhaps … all of this is Seward’s point …
Kathy mean-girled Harry’s previous girlfriends – especially Chelsy. In fact, if you read older articles, you can see the same pattern from the rota (and I image the family) tearing trying to tear down Chelsy with a lot of the same language they used to try and tear down Meghan. The difference is, Meghan was “the one.”
There was also a story – pre-pre-meeting Meghan – that detailed how Kate kept trying to insert herself into Harry’s love life and was told bluntly to back off. She had a list of “approved” women for him to woo. She’s always been a nut where the better prince is concerned.
And her “approved” list probably read: Pippa.
I tink that is at the heart of the whole Meddleton issue, that Harry didn’t want lily-white Pips and fell madly in love with a mixed race girl. And didn’t maker her wait for ten years. Sewar and the other rats have the same issue, its all about race.
Chelsy was portrayed as a drunk who partied all the time even though she was doing a law degree. Meanwhile Kate was also heading to bars nightly but finished her basic undergrad degree and jobless.
The media was protecting Kate over Chelsy even then.
Yet we never saw pap shots of Chelsy falling out of clubs drunk and knickerless, flashing her bits to all the paps. The Middleton PR is all about projection – projecting Kate’s behaviour onto others.
Kate and Ma wanted to control Harry through whoever he married – that never happened nor were the allowed to poke their noses into Harry’s life and that burns them and burns them still.
I had a friend who was a lot like Kate and Ma – she kept trying to fix me up with people she know, not because she cared about me but she wanted to control my relationships through the ‘but I introduced you..’ BS. I saw how she behaved when another of her friends married someone she introduced her to (an ex BF of hers) and she went cray cray, esp when she was told that it would be a very small wedding that she was not invited to let alone a part of. She kept trying to push her way into the wedding plans – her behaviour was soo bad, am surprised they were still friends.
Digital Unicorn–yipes about your friend! So, she is Jane Austen’s Emma if Emma had been more obsessive and controlling?!?! Damn….
Harry has already said that while he liked Kate they didn’t have a close relationship. Ingrid Seward is delusional.
“Kate and Ma wanted to control Harry through whoever he married ” They couldn’t have . Kate is a married in royal and defers to Harry as a blood royal. Same reason she was overly pleasant or friendly with Harry. She knew and recognised that she could not be snotty towards Harry given his rank , position and influence within the RF & so had to play nice.
The talk of Kate having an influence over his choice of girlfriends is plain wrong and quite honestly insulting.
With regards to Harry’s other girlfriends, I don’t think he was ever in love with Cressida despite her aristocratic links and being friends with EUGENIA &Ingrid Seward’s god daughter. As for Chelsea, yes he liked her very much and may have gone the distance but Chelsea could not handle the press intrusion and the way of life as a royal. Had they got married there is a real possibility that Chelsea would have divorced Harry.
Jemmy, that doesn’t explain why Bone Idle flirted with him. I don’t think being nice to someone includes flirtation.
Isn’t this like a “slap in the face” to QE since she is the one who approved the marriage? And, I guess, this means that Andrew is supposed to be offering comfort to Cam now since that is the spare’s job.
This story is so icky. Does C-word realise it made it look like Kate was playing a Camilla type role in Harry’s life if she (Kate) was approving of Harrys girlfriends first?
“Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine and author of “My Mother and I” explained to The Telegraph.”
My Mother and ME! If your title is grammatically incorrect, how bad can the rest of this POS be? ARRGGHH! I think we should hammer away at this every time she rears her nasty head. I mean, such an enormous mistake IN THE TITLE!!! Amateur.
Meghan is a red-blooded American woman full of exuberance and joy at meeting The One. The One who happened to be a Prince of England. She gave up her freedom to be one of The Firm and did it well. I think too well. The public began to adore her and that just wouldn’t do! William thought Harry was his lapdog but he learned the hard way that Harry was his own man and was deeply in love. William and Kate thought Harry would be their fall guy forever. They were furious when he found his strength with Meghan. They were furious that an American woman had the independence a blue blood from the English countryside lacked. They were also furious when he let the public peek behind the palace walls in Spare. How dare he? So they and their minions try to destroy that which they cannot control. Plus William was jealous that his little brother found real love with a woman (according to articles I read at the time) who William thought was hot from Suits. Harry had the love and the life William could never have. The angst that spills over from the English press and the commenters on, for example, The Daily Mail, is pathetic. I would love Harry to have dual citizenship and become an American citizen. Diana would be so proud and the naysayers on Salt Island can’t get over it.
Both women are beautiful when they are smiling, Meghan is also beautiful when not smiling, and as they get older Meghan will keep her looks for longer because of the 43% her skin will suffer less damage.
So, I believe that Harry knowing how his Mother was treated and how hard the family and the press are on the women in this family, he made an effort to be nice to Kate when he saw her. Then when the cameras were off, everyone went to their separate corners. Why would they think a normal grown person would hang around on the outskirts of their siblings life/ family and not have a life of their own. These people are really weird. Why would Harry be “desperate” to talk to Kate, they aren’t former partners and Meghan would stop him. They are obsessed and have really unhinged ideas about how a family should behave.
Mel, I think you’ve got it. They don’t have any idea how a family behaves. The bm are just going to triple down on this if Harry goes to the UK in May without Meghan and the children. We’ll all hear how Harry wants to see Bone Idle soooooo much. Right. Perhaps they need to go back and look at the interactions between Harry and Bone Idle during the funeral and walkabout. Oh, that’s right–there wasn’t any.
I can’t wait for the fall that’s coming for the tacky Middletons. ‘Unwholesome’ sums up this article.
Meghan saved her husband’s life and they both know it, that’s why Harry is not just madly in love with his soul-mate wife but is loyal as f!ck. Imagine if Harry hadn’t been looking through Instagram and hadn’t seen Meghan? He would likely still be trapped in that hell hole of an Island under the longing gaze of KKKate. Ingrid and her smoke ravaged face needs to shut up.
100% Yes – he was able to finally get away and leave that institution. He’s been wanting to do it even before M, but felt trapped. He’s deeply in love with M but agree that she saved his life.
Lol! i’m reminded of the Diana concert pic of 2007 where Harry and Will had their hands up in the Air while Chelsy was next to Harry mean while Kate was 6dors down hidden in the Crowd. The moral of the story was Kate was not playing a big part in H’s choice of girlfriends. more like she was dependednt on him and he sussed her out there built his relationship with Megs away from her prying eyes. pray tell who leaked the story to the press H was dating an american actress.
The story first ran in 2019. Did she get paid for this?
It’s 2024: time to do some journalism things, like write something else.
Kate was jealous of Meghan not the other way round. These people are either fantasists or outright liars. Sometimes they are so deluded I can’t tell which.
100% projection. They aren’t allowed to say what they know to be true so they write the story and stick it on Meghan.
You could see at that first joint engagement at a Royal Foundation forum how uncomfortable — and how outclassed — Kate was around Meghan.
Kate mumbled some nonsense and then Meghan dazzled as she talked about how women don’t need to find their voices — they need to be empowered to use their voices and people need to listen to them.
It was clear right then that Meghan would leave Kate in the dust. And that Harry was completely in love with Meghan.
Meghan jealous of Kate? That’s as ridiculous as Meghan supposedly wanting Kate’s fashion contacts.
Ingrid. Writes off the wall things. Kate is Harry s sister in law. Kate married William. How can Meghan have broken up harry and Kate. This fascination of writers with harry and kates so called bond is weird.
Tessa, it’s full of the ick factor!
Harry was supposed to be a little planet in their solar system and instead, he spun off to another sun.
Kate wishes she had someone who looks at her the way Harry looks at Meg. Ingrid, Becky, Katie and the rest of the Hate Squad wish that too.
Dear ingrid gutter rat and all the rest like you, it’s not Meghan fault if her husband is in love with her and Kate husband is not . Don’t blame Meghan for having love of a good man in her life while Kate appears to have permanent space from her. Get over it ingrid , you Just big mad that Meghan the black woman has all of Harry heart and he didn’t find any of those whites as the ones that broke the conveyer belt
In my opinion, Work-shy Willy didn’t want to do the emotional work of treating his wife nicely so sloughed that off to his brother as well.
Harry has made it clear that they weren’t close, but she was getting something out of it.
The disruptive thing was, of course, Harry finding someone who had brains and drive as well as incredible beauty and starting to live his own life.
WTAF is this woman smoking? Harry didn’t want, need or ask for bones permission for or about anyone or thing. Listen seward, Kate ain’t all that. Harry made it clear in his book that he wasn’t that close to bone.
And just because bone enjoyed being the meat in the brother sandwich and flirted with Harry every time she was near him, does not give her ownership!!! She couldn’t hack it when a beautiful, successful in her own right woman came along and after claiming Harry’s heart went on to be so popular that bone was left in the shade. Plus bones own husband was drooling over her, so in bones eyes she had to go, so she launched the campaign with the help of people like seward, but what bone hadn’t banked on, was the fact that Harry loved and SUPPORTED his wife was faithful and wasn’t going to take this sht, and bone along with Billy and the rota, have had buyers remorse ever since
Another fan here, Mary Pester!!! You cut to the heart of the matter beautifully every time and I’ve so enjoyed your posts. Blessings to your and your loved ones.
@Ginger
Thank you!
@Bettyrose clearly hasnt read Spare.
Gawd, this woman is becoming as insufferable as Morgan and Levin. Shut up, you delusional old crone. Read Spare, and then take your lies and beat it. Did they deliberately pick a picture of Kate where she looks dead-eyed and clueless?
Boy, they’re really scratching around for some content. I wonder which made up drivel’s next on the BM’s recycling list.
You mean his new wife disrupted his relationship w/ his married Sister-in-law?!!! Shocking! Where DO they get this crack reportage from?
Oh, C-ward. Still dehumanizing Meghan, I see. Harry didn’t want to be a 3rd wheel in his brother’s marriage, providing Kate with the attention and affection her own hubby should have given her. Meghan wasn’t the last woman standing. She was the only woman he wanted to marry. Placing Kate’s needs, wants and health/safety above Meghan is racist, pure and simple.
In the unlikely event I came face to face with Seward I would drawl, “You people (I’ve always wanted to say those. words) are not well.”
I seem to remember Will at the time of Harry’s engagement joking that they were glad he’d paired off because they were fed up with him raiding their fridge! So Will was happy to give an impression of closeness and familiarity with his brother popping in and out of their home. When Harry was interviewed by Stephen Colbert about Spare a comment was made about being surprised that the brothers weren’t close. Sad really that Will was never a caring, supportive older brother who had Harry’s best interests at heart. When he joined him at Eton Will told Harry to pretend you don’t know me- how mean is that? Yet Harry want both Will and Kate to include them in his happiness when he fell in love with Meghan because he is an INCLUDER and a sharer. Will and Kate didn’t include Harry in their family. It was more like work colleagues “with issues” as Harry was there to ease the tension between a stiff married couple.
Who tf is jealous of Kate?? LMAOOOO
Honestly, I think it’s completely blown this woman’s mind that a biracial American woman would NOT somehow be jealous of the insipid English rose. Maybe she’s putting this stuff out there for validation? It’s unreal.
Toxic families dont want anyone else to have influence over you, they want complete control and Meghan was pointing out how toxic the royals are. If she’d been compliant like Kate they would’ve loved Harry’s wife, if she’d been white too of course
Does anyone else feel like this is a dog whistle article from the media to harness the racism of white people who are frustrated that the white girl (Kate) is having to share any thing with a woman of color? This is why the British media is garbage. This article is about centering whiteness and that Meghan is a threat to that. Call out the racism. Never let it pass.
These articles are meant to distract from the real scandal, which is: Where is William in all is this? For that matter, where is Kate?
I don’t know what these reporters are really trying to say-but it seems disgusting and incestuous to say the least-they seem to be implying Kate and Harry had some side action going on with Willy boy’s approval-they need to be careful because most people in this world think incest is wrong and they are trying to destroy Harry and Meghan saying this type of shit-they mention on the bbc news-that there more underreporting of mistreatment of minorities in this country-I am not surprised-it starts at the top of the heap.
Another BM article trying to insult our intelligence. We all have eyes, it’s obvious that M has always been a threat to K. M is intelligent, beautiful, well-spoken, kind, charismatic, career-oriented. Ks true colors and insecurities showed once M came into the picture. I’ve noticed Ks looks throughout the years have become hard and bitter. While M still looks fresh-faced and young. You don’t need words from the BM to tell you who actually looks happy and who’s not.