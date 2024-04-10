Anna Pasternak tells all about the infamous 2020 ‘Catherine the Great’ Tatler story

Remember Tatler’s infamous “Catherine the Great” cover story? That happened in May 2020, as the world was mostly locked down during the pandemic. Tatler hired “royal writer” Anna Pasternak to write a gossipy piece which worked as a straight-forward “embiggening Kate” article and also worked as a hilarious parody of those kinds of “Kate walks on water” stories. There were so many amazing quotes and insights, like “friends of Kate” wailing: “She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.” Pasternak also got quotes from people who said outright that Carole Middleton ran William and Kate’s household and bossed around staffers. What else? It was a portrait of William and Kate as completely furious that the Sussexes walked away and there was even a cryptic mention of Rose Hanbury.
When the Tatler cover story came out, it landed like a bomb in royalist media. Kensington Palace threatened Tatler and there was some talk about whether they would sue. Over the course of four months, Tatler began removing sections from the online story, eventually culling the whole thing down to bare bones. Pasternak has never really addressed what happened in 2020… until now. She recently chatted with the Infamous podcast, and you can hear the whole episode here. Here’s one section making the rounds:
Throughout the whole episode, the hosts are being rather snotty about the Duchess of Sussex, but Pasternak spends most of the interview saying no, I completely understand why the Sussexes walked away and the British media and the royal institution would have destroyed them. Pasternak calls out the “invisible contract” between the monarchy and the print media, saying that there is an explicit and implicit editorial stance that William and Kate must be lavished with praise at all times while nothing positive can ever be written or published about the Sussexes.
Pasternak also dishes about what happened behind the scenes during the Tatler fiasco. Basically, Tatler’s lawyers told her not to say anything and not to do interviews until they worked something out. By September 2020, they worked out a deal to avoid being sued by William and Kate… and Kensington Palace (William) leaked the deal to the Mail on Sunday. What’s interesting about that is that all Tatler really did to avoid being sued was… remove the bulk of the article from its online archives months after the fact. Thousands of outlets had already repeated and archived those now-deleted sections. Tatler got the last laugh – it was a rare moment where a British outlet made Kate sound like a lazy, self-absorbed dumbass and it took Kensington Palace four months to figure out how to handle it.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
Meeting with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers, Their Royal Highnesses will hear about the services offered at the centre, the incredible amount of donations they have received and the challenges they continue to face to get material aid where it’s most needed. As part of this The Duke and Duchess will be invited to help with some of the sorting and packaging of items donated.The Duchess gave homemade cakes to the workers ,The couple where shown around by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko.,Image: 668482593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men’s singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 705268624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 13: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 737225594, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales’s company at a St David’s Day parade with members of the 1st Battalion, The Welsh Guards in Windsor England, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It is the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment.,Image: 759474294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
these older pictures are reminding me of what a disaster those newer bangs are. and that hats are not her friend.
Unrelated but that pic of Kate and Willy, where he’s got on sunnies and she’s in the lighter blue dress, that’s the first time I’ve seen Philip in Will. I see Philip in Harry all the time, but that angle looks a bit Philip.
It’s reminiscent of a photo of Philip and Penny Knatchbull, when she was in her twenties, I guess. He’s wearing sunglasses and looking completely unbothered, and she’s the life.
Wow this is in some ways worse than the original article – the press keep telling us that the Sussex’s were never the problem yet people still trash them while praising the racist bullies.
Also the photo of Kate at the tennis with her tongue sticking out – the wiglet is about to take flight.
ITA that this is much worse than the original article in Tatler. That snippet from Coyote Fan’s Xwitter account is mandatory listening for anyone who hasn’t yet! Anna Pasternak is well-connected, Oxford educated, and clearly someone who felt capable of writing a “non puff piece” for Tatler. KP threatened to sue, stood in the way of Anna promoting her book (ie, her work) for months, and accused her of lying. Then KP had an attack piece printed on Anna in the Mail. Brilliant way to make highly intelligent and articulate enemies! This is definitely not the last time we’ve heard from her, about that Tatler article and about KP.
Man, how I loved that article. So many gems indeed. Never forget that they had to remove the part about Pippa also speaking like the Queen.
But my favorite was probably when they described Kate as nothing to like or dislike, and how she had claimed the aristos as her tribe despite “not being one of them.” So shady and telling…sad that even “The Future Queen” doesn’t belong. AP sounds like a journo scorned and people will probably attack her for the timing, but once again, these people are in “frightening proximity” to the throne so it’s important to pay close attention to how they operate.
Regarding the timing, I hope Anna saw the checks getting paid for Scoop and decided she wants a piece of that. A brutally honest scorched earth BTS of how KP works would be so entertaining!
This is a nice corrective to that ridiculous “anonymous” RR story in NY Magazine…Anna’s saying the quiet part straight up and out loud about the invisible contract, about how Kate and William routinely operate with the press, etc.
I think when we all have been asking for years “What is it exactly that Kate and William do all day?” the answer appears to be: read every scrap of media and fight wars in the press every day against everyone. That and the odd tennis lesson, salon trip and rose bushing…
I wonder why now? And just why? Anna pasternak has been a quite a vocal anti sussex voice. So what made her confess?
Did KP seriously piss her off? Was she biding her time to take “revenge”?
She talked somewhat about this in the Princes and the Palace, so its not something entirely new. But she seems to say more here – even when the hosts try to get her to badmouth Meghan she seems to brush it off (like AP says something about Meghan being self-absorbed but then kind of laughs and is like “as we all can be self-absorbed at times”) and when they badger her about Meghan saying she never googled Harry AP admits that she believes Meghan more now than she used to believe her and says “why would she need to google him?”
So I dont know – did that incident (with KP going back on its word) make her take a different look at all royal reporting? does she feel she backed the wrong horse?
Perhaps recent events involving KP have given her a new perspective on all this. Maybe now she sees more clearly just how far they are willing to go to spew propaganda.
She talks about the farm video being a setup but there is no mention of the cancer video so it must have been recorded in that time period where KP was looking absolutely ridiculous but just before the cancer announcement. Their was a lot of royal ridicule happening with colbert and so maybe it felt like the right time. She may have said less if it happened after Kate’s announcement
It could be that she is seeing how awful KP is at handling the “Where is Kate” crisis and she felt the need to speak up, who knows. From what I have seen, the media do not like KP. It’s clear they think KP are incompetent morons. They probably have no choice but to play KP’s game so they don’t get sued.
And yes, the hosts of this podcasts are Meghan haters and hate that Anna is defending her and crushing their dreams of Meghan being awful. These hosts clearly love the British tabloids and believe every single article about Meghan.
I think she got a small taste of how they treated Meghan and realizes how shitty it is to be on the other side, being systemically shut down and villianized for doing her job. They silenced her, leaked the deal they made with Tatler, and essentially made Tatler (and by extension, Anna) retract the article she wrote, and Anna had no recourse. Must have sucked to grow a conscience via personal experience and understand that Meghan was telling the truth and had it far, far worse.
I listened to the full episode and while the hosts tried their hardest to be snarky, Pasternak brushed them away by explicitly saying that she understood why Harry just packed up and left. There was no way they could stop the tsunami of attacks by the print media.
She also seems pissed that this threat to sue forced her to lose interviews to promote something else because she wasn’t allowed to talk about the Tatler article and the outlets didn’t want to interview her at all if she wasn’t going to speak on it. And then within days of agreeing to not say anything, a Times article trumpets the win for Kate and bashes Pasternak personally. She said no one would have leaked this agreement except for the palace. And she learned a few months later that William had called up someone at the Times when the agreement was finalized and got the times to write that hit piece.
The sense of anger she seemed to exude against the palace, reminded me of that comment that one economics journalist tweeted when he said he could wait to report of what they have been hiding about William.
Pasternak explicitly said that no one realizes how much control that family has over the British print media.
Also the editor of Tatler at the time…. The niece of Camilla Parker Bowles.
I think she’s worked with face eating leopards and is surprised/mad that they started to eat her face. I would be mad too, but she was fine with the palace media system until she had one brush with it.
Let’s not forget that William allowed Tatler to leave in the lie that Meghan made Kate cry. Pasternak did talk about KP leaking the story to the MoS in the Princes and the Press BBC documentary but it would seem that in this podcast she goes into more detail.
I’ve always believed that Kate cried when she got home, to either William or her mother. So they both cried. Meghan in the moment, Kate later.
Kate. Is as cold as ice. And she plays victim. So if that happened them why did she let Meghan take the heat. Meghan has proof since Kate sent that note. No excuses for kate
Except Harry is crystal clear in Spare, that Kate made Meghan cry. Even Kate admitted it.
Doubtful. She more likely went home and threw pillows because she didn’t get her own way.
She went home and made out with her well-worn photo of Harry. Then she threw darts at her photo of Meghan. Then she cried tears of rage and rehearsed her story for Pegs. Just another Tuesday at KP.
I can see Kate crying manipulatively to William, knowing he would lash out more at Meghan and Harry, which would have suited Kate who was very jealous of Meghan (remember Suits was their favorite show and William had some sort of thing for Megan’s character, which I’m sure every person who watches it can see why).
But that isn’t Meghan making Kate cry, whereas Kate literally made Megan cry before her own wedding and Kate even apologized for her behavior, so it must have been pretty awful.
Kate bullying Meghan about bridesmaids dresses hours before an international wedding when Meghan was dealing with the break up of her relationship with her father is just so brutal. It says a lot about who Kate is. And then they planted that story against Meghan, making Kate the victim of Meghan’s wedding.
Pretty typical bully and scapegoating behavior by a racist mean girl who felt threatened by Meghan’s star power and beauty, something many in the press have admitted at some point in this saga.
Well, that’s actually funny because in all their LIES they leaked to the press that was never one of them. Meghan has already told us exactly what happened. And Kate obviously acted out to the point that she felt the need to give flowers and apoligize to Meghan. But then she turned around and leaked it to the press and let the LIE fester for years. Meghan was villanized over Kate letting that lie fester over and over and over again.
“She went home and made out with her well-worn photo of Harry. Then she threw darts at her photo of Meghan. Then she cried tears of rage and rehearsed her story for Pegs. Just another Tuesday at KP.”
OMG Gabby!! Hahahahahaha
There were moments where Ana pushed back against the hosts and their snotty assumptions about Meghan. But the crying story is one where Ana failed to summarize correctly. She starts by saying Meghan claims Kate made her cry and then Kate claims Meghan made Kate cry. And again, I feel like this is a serious and misleading revision of history. Kate and her mom with possibly the knowledge of William planted the story that Meghan made Kate cry and that story was in the papers for 2 years before Meghan said a word about it. So this is a gross misrepresentation of what happened and I’m tired of hearing that both women cried. No, that is just not the story. Anna did say at the end that the story was an example of how the papers were against Meghan. But again Meghan would never have said a public word about this if the story hasn’t been planted by Kate in the first place. Journalists need to have some integrity and reference the actual timeline of what happened. Skipping over the timeline and the fact that they sat on that lie for 2 years is only protecting Kate and the palace.
I agree. She tried to both sides it when Meghan has an apology note from Kate.
She was right in that the media backed Kate’s false story and left Meghan in the dust. Kate was the wrong overstepping by interfering in the wedding plans. There is no defence to that but then she goes and weaponizes white tears. Which remains uncorrected to this day.
this was a fascinating listen. I like how she talks about how she was given the go-ahead to write that kind of article, that it was NEVER meant to be a fluff piece (so the “catherine the great” headline was 100% tongue in cheek), etc.
I’m sure Tatler was livid that William went to the MoS and they ran the story about Tatler “backing down.” wonder if the magazine has just been waiting for its revenge.
I also LOVED how she mentions Camilla’s daughter (daughter in law?) as the editor lol. The Parker-Bowles really have no love for William anad Kate, do they?
And then of course what she said about how the press can’t write a positive story about H&M and can only write positive stories about W&K – we knew, but it is always jarring to hear someone come out and say it. It just emphasizes how much the smear campaign came from KP itself.
I need to listen to the rest of that podcast, but this one snippet was fascinating. Tatler is for the well-heeled reader, so they must have been fuming about having their reputation called into question! It would be interesting as you said to know if they have been biding their time on their reaction to KP!
The other part that stood out to me was how mad KP was about the line about Kate being perilously thin – I mean, I think anyone with eyes can see that she is very very thin, and that’s not her natural body type when you look at pictures of her in her 20s.
But for some reason that line really triggered KP – wonder why…..?
So I get that they were upset about the perilously thin line and threatened to sue. But I’m unclear on what grounds KP could have sued on. Bc Kate is thin? What in the article could they have sued on would they have had a case? Any legal minds from the UK that could weigh in?
Yes, that was an interesting response to the perilously thin comment! Considering that AP stated that there are a heckuva a lot of “perilously thin” women in that crowd and that it’s generally seen as a compliment. Which, let’s face it, is completely crazy and not healthy. However, that comment touched a nerve.
It was her niece Louisa Parker Bowles. Which would explain the snark against Kate, but Pasternak admitted that it’s Tatler and that’s the audience.
But yes she was very clear on the British print media rules that demand W and K to be praised for nothing and attacks on H and M.
This explains a lot of their failure to deal with the outright fake things provided recently. It took American media and social media to expose their lies.
I always got the impression that Kate was a bitch, even before the full extent of her abuse towards Meghan was revealed, but it was that Tatler story that made me realize just how up-her-own-ass she really was.
Also, are we sure that the polka dot dress photo is actually of Kate, and not Kristen Wiig in a cut-for-time SNL sketch in which she portrays the aftermath of Kate overindulging in Taco Bell? Because the expressions on both W & K’s faces…
It’s clear she is a mean girl. She has no friends because she is in competition with woman. She was horrible to the York girls. In Spare we really see how awful and cold she was towards Meghan. How she acted when it came to the bridesmaids dresses was unhinged!
We can go back to pre engagement days when Kate did the one charity event in her life with the roller skating thing and did not tell Beatrice it was a costume event. She and Pippa were also nasty to both sisters at some fashion show, keeping in mind they are a good 6 to 8 years older than the York sisters.
The astrologer who predicted all of this, including Kate being zapped of energy and by William’s birthday this year will fade from view, also said Kate was a manipulative bully.
i know Meghan said Kate was a good person (and gets attacked for saying that by deranged Kate fans), but she said that in the Oprah interview, before much of Kates involvement in the backstabbing was evident, like this Tatler backstory.
@WithTheAmerican Which astrologer is this? I’d love to check them out.
I’m glad she got screwed by the Wales, if not she would not have admitted the Windsors and the BM were lying about the Sussexes, she knew it was lies when she was writing it and still went ahead with the article.
The Tabloids are losing millions, one lost 60+million, 4 million subscribers, Murdock had to close the Network with Piss Moron, who is now a YouTuber, how the mighty have fallen.
Good. The come down is well deserved by them all.
@amybee Let’s not forget that Kate allowed Tatler to leave in the lie that Meghan made her cry.
Switch ‘allowed’ for ‘wanted’ and I am 100% with you on this point.
KP was never going to correct that lie and wanted it out there. I’m so glad Meghan personally set the record straight and said she had proof.
*plays worlds tiniest violin*
All these people are okay with parroting W&K’s agenda against the Sussexes until W&K turn around and bite them in the ass. Those 2 only care about themselves. Ofc Anna and Tatler got screwed.
It’s nice to have it confirmed for the 29394928839494th time that Harry and Meghan were right.
💯
I have no sympathy for people who contributed to the abuse of Meghan and Harry and now are getting a taste of what they dished out.
And self righteous Kate got upset that Meghan revealed in Oprah that Kate made her cry. And Kate could have corrected the story herself
She didn’t even have to correct it here. she just could have demanded that it was removed along with everything else that was interesting in that article. And yet KP let that lie stand, yet again.
Kates strong resemblance to Carole shows in those pictures.
Carole as Mrs. Danvers running Amner/Manderley. She even looks like Dame Judith.
I heard this podcast weeks ago and was wondering how long it would take for it to pick up steam. Anna is on fire here and I continue to be confounded as to why William and Kate gave this story so much oxygen. Also, the fact that Camilla’ niece was involved and at the time people were trying to connect Meghan to various people there. Camilla really seems to be the one who has developed very real and deep connections in the British media and establishment.
Will and Kate gave this story so much oxygen because they are incredibly thin-skinned and also very dumb.
🤣
Bwahahahaha
Talie, you are so right about Camzilla’s niece’s involvement. I recall back then that people were trying to blame Meghan because Pasternak has some Canadian root. It is only now that I learned about Camilla’s niece. It’s really disgusting how people keep insisting on the idea that all of them — the BM and the British royal family — are above boards. Just sickening, the attempt to make us disbelieve the obvious facts that all the hatred towards Meghan originates from within the palace.
I hope this goes far and wide because although Harry has talked about the invisible contract for years, the press always acted like he was crazy. Of course SS and people on here knew what was up but to have this confirmation of how blatant and intentional the smearing was is great. I hope Anna has her receipts ready because in 5,4,3,2,1 KP will be on the attack. Although with everything that’s been going on, maybe KP isn’t up for another fight. Sharks are smelling blood in the water.
i don’t know why anybody wouldn’t have believed Will about the invisible contract (I’m not arguing that it didn’t happen). It wasn’t exactly a bombshell when he brought it up – as far as I know, he is the only royal to actually confirm that it exists, but it’s been well established for years that this is how the rota operates.
I have to admit that I am baffled as to why the BM print media have taken this ‘untouchable’ stance on William and Kate for years. Surely they would make more money from laying out the truth? I know H&M have become the whipping boys but there are much juicer stories back in the UK. They can’t sue if it’s true. What’s in it for Murdoch et al to keep protecting them? Am I just being really dim?
Access. They want access because, for now, it is profitable.
If it becomes more profitable to tell the truth the BRF is finished.
But I guess that’s why I’m confused because it feels already that it would be more profitable. The door opened a crack with the whole Disappearing Kate episode. Going back to ‘The Wales are the most perfect people ever with the perfect marriage and the saviours of the monarchy’ is more interesting that what we suspect is really happening behind the scenes?
It is because the BM is invested in upholding the established order – they don’t want the monarchy to fall and since William is protected because he is the future of the monarchy.
There’s a reason why there’s a specific editorial stance about William and Kate. It is driven by politics and not by profit.
It’s because the press and the royal family parasitic relationship with each other. The royals will literally sell each other out to keep their own stuff out of the papers.
Harry talked about it in Spare. In 2002, Charles’s rep took a beating. The press negotiated with him and Camilla to run a story about Harry being taken to a rehab clinic to scare him straight, where he cried and vowed he would never touch drugs again, and William was so wonderful and influential and helpful to Charles during this. Charles looks like a caring, doting dad with a lot of his plate to get sympathy during a low popularity point. Will looks like a good leader. Harry gets tossed under the bus.
When they stay in good standing with each other, they can continue to give and get the inside scoop and sell more papers, do each other’s bidding. If the papers expose them all… Cash cow is over in theory. But I think they’d continue to find a way, as sick as it is.
The Hench, you have to understand several things: (1) the rota was established by the royal family; they act as an extension of the palace’s media arm; (2) the media barons like the proximity to power — honorary titles, knighthoods, invitations to weddings and funerals, etc.; (3) the ‘journalists’ are themselves royalists, i.e. conservative; (4) the journalists are not independent. If the media barons have agreements with the palace, they will comply or find another job. Those jobs are hard to come by these days; (5) the so-called journalists are mostly vacuous, vain, lackies who like being near power
Also, you must consider that the newspaper barons don’t make their money solely from sales of paper. They also make their money by controlling those in power: the Sun for example, makes zero profits; but Murdoch uses its endorsement to decide who becomes PM. Then he can influence tax laws, for example. There’s also the catch-and-kill method of journalism wherein the paper collects dirt on those in power and uses it to trade for other perks. Harry hinted at this much on multiple occasions.
The libel laws might have something to do with it? The BM is definitely in a parasitic relationship with the RF for access. If they tell the truth though, the RF is extremely rich, powerful and aided by those famous injunctions that seem easy to acquire to quash bad news. The royals are secretly quite litigious; this is something that Harry and Meghan get blamed for, but often secretly, the BRF goes after less flattering stories and has them killed.
Thanks fellow CBs – some interesting takes and info – loving what I learn on here. I think the rot really started with the establishment of the Rota. I’m old enough to remember the royal reporting before that and it had a lot sharper teeth. Without threatening the actual monarchy itself, they absolutely went after the then Wales’ marriage – aided and abetted by Diana and Charles themselves. Even before 2016 the Sun was running headlines like Throne Idle about William. It just feels like, post 2016/7 the press totally climbed up William’s backside and they’ve never climbed out. With Meghan and Harry gone I keep waiting for the microscope to swing back to the royals we have here. Litigious or not – you can’t sue if it’s true and, if William tried, the resulting court cases would sell a TON of papers.
William is going to be King. He should be held accountable and required to do something for the extraordinary amount of money and privilege he gets – that’s always been the deal. The press calling that out doesn’t threaten the establishment any more than one political party calling out the other for something threatens democracy. That IS democracy. Freedom of the press is a critical cornerstone of the same and, when it comes to the Royals, it doesn’t feel like we have one.
I agree with everyone else but I think what @Arthistorian said cannot be overstated. the tabloids are invested in upholding the current power/political structure in the UK. That includes upholding the monarchy.
I think whatever is going on with William is big enough to threaten that power structure, so the press isn’t touching it.
I agree that the better game plan would be to start telling the truth about Chuckles, Camzilla, Pegs, and Keen.
I think what’s holding them back (besides being brainwashed by the concept of the invisible contract) is that it’s partly because it would be a one way street for the tabloids and they’d eventually run out of material and then be left with no leaks or new info. As Inge said, they will lose access. So, yes, they could make money by exposing the truth about the stale, pale, leftover royals…but then that would eventually be it. They’d lose their leverage, probably be sued, and would lose any and all access for future “scoops” or “palace sources” leaks or whatever else.
The smart thing – since we can all see the bankruptcy writing on the wall for the tabloids – would be to start with small drip drip drip leaks and stories about the king, Camzilla, and Pegs and Keen. Just small things – hints and “ex-palace sources” stories that they can drag out for years and years. And then by that time the papers will probably all be broke and shutting down anyway but they’ll have made some bank in the meantime.
I agree with what you’ve written. The royal that I’m most shocked about the BM not having gone after is Prince Andrew. He’s not in line to the throne, he’s been involved with a porn star and human trafficker, he’s sold houses under shady circumstances, he’s been involved with suspicious characters, he’s not popular…and yet even though he’s low-hanging fruit nobody touches him.
But let’s follow this argument: if the BM “loses access” to the top remaining royals, where will the royals go? Who will they use for front-page flattering articles? The royals have no other option.
And it can’t be about “protecting the heir/the future of the monarcy/William” specifically. The BM had absolutely no problem savaging Charles when he was POW over absolutely everything about his public and professional (such as it is) life.
I tend to agree with Proud Mary on this one: it’s not so much about access to the royals, it’s more about politics, power and how the royals are used as assets to be traded between media barons and politicians.
@ML I read recently one idea is that Andrew is protected by Charles because Andrew does a lot of the dirty money grabs and money laundering adjacent deals for Charles.
Okay, it was good to hear someone strait-up say how it really happened. Kate and William were jealous and the Palace was absolutely planting stories against them and they had to leave. Ana reiterates that point and doubles down on it. And in the fact that there were deals that have been made by will and Kate with the tabloids to get good coverage and to denigrate Harry and Meghan. One detail that stood out was that Ana later learned from the DM writer that William actually first called the editor. Not a staff member but William. To get an article crowing about how Kate beat Tatler.
@jais So Tim Shipman (The Times) was right when he wrote, “..William’s decision to reach out to senior figures in the media as he prepares for kingship..”. It’s interesting that W would get his own hands dirty when doing so means the loss of plausible deniability and giving that editor the upper hand over him in the future.
Right? I always pictured William getting someone else to do it but here he is himself ringing up the DM. Interesting.
“It’s interesting that W would get his own hands dirty when doing so means the loss of plausible deniability and giving that editor the upper hand over him in the future.”
– that is because he’s dumb and because he probably likes to throw his weight around. It likely makes him feel powerful to make an editor cave and do his bidding.
Taking a page from Camilla’s book and forging those long-term relationships himself, perhaps? Then again William’s not that smart, so…
Was this the article that KP was said to like at first but when there was a backlash for all the embiggening they set out to destroy it?
I wonder if Archive has the original article. I’d love to read it.
Yes it’s all here. https://archive.ph/mIrBb
Almost every single headline on that cover makes me want to gag, especially the Rishi Sunak one (just cause he is who he is). Kate is in great company on that cover. 🙄
What fascinating back story to this! I am very entertained. I forgot all about that “Kate works as hard as a top CEO” line, what a laugh. I’d love to read the original article.
Tell me again how the palaces couldn’t do anything in regards to the media to stop the constant attacks and abuse that Harry and especially Meghan went through and are still going through to this very day.
Also I guess Anna is royally piss and wants William and Kate blood in a glass 😃😃. You know what they say. Revenge is a dish best served cold . That tatler article was chef kiss . I stil remember reading it here . It was around that time that I discovered celebitchy and I have been hooked ever since. Thank you Kaiser and celebitchy.
And wow were those hosts at BEC levels. Imagine smearing Meghan at being sooo frustrating bc she said she didn’t google her husband. Good for Ana at saying she believed Meghan about that. Those were some serious bitter Betty’ haters.
In regards to the disbelief that M didn’t google H: 1) she had access to his instagram account which would have given her an insight into his character 2) their mutual friend would have answered any questions she had about him 3) she might have inadvertently picked up tidbits about him from the pro royal Canadian media 4) perhaps their mutual friend told her not to believe anything she’d heard about H and so she deliberately didn’t google him.
They did two other podcasts which aren’t worth listening to but their issues with Meghan also stem from her once offering to do calligraphy for one of their weddings and then it didn’t pan out. The person wasn’t that enthused when it was offered and there is a difference in recollection as to why it never happened. No money was exchanged or anything.
And one of them said Meghan wanted some of the things on a photo shoot. They never say if she got it, but they also said that swag bags and other things weren’t unusual in the industry but somehow Meghan was bad for asking.
They made some illusion to Meghan as a calligrapher by personality, “twisting words to create a beautiful image.” It’s so icky when they are literally posting clips from Samantha in the same series, after it’s been made totally clear that she isn’t credible. There is a lot of insinuation for a piece that is trying to come off as “neutral.”
I don’t even care for Pasternak or the podcast women. This is a perfect example of two parties entering an interview situation with opposing goals.
This is not the first time Pasternack spew her frustrations and grievances about the Tatler/Catherine the Great debacle though. I’ve heard her about two times before on the subject matter.
About the podcasters; they’ve rolled out a series of podcasts to basically bash Meghan and phrase Kate – they had two pod episodes already out trashing Meghan. They thought that Pasternak would be a perfect guest to help them with the third one. But they didn’t realise that she still holds serious grudges against KP/William and Kate, and sort of has moved to camp H&M …. temporarily (she hasn’t become a genuine Meghan supporter. If they (any medias/KP) give her attention or a well paid gig to trash Megan/&H, she’ll turn around in a second, because she spent about four years before taking Meghan down. That’s what these so-called royal expert/writers do all the time; flip flopping with opinions and royal stories for whatever paymaster, because nobody will expose their changing position publicly, or hold them accountable for telling false/puff favourable narratives).
What’s funny is that, the podcasters didn’t get what they originally wanted from Pasternak, but this pod (episode) will definitely make them some extra bucks, because many, who didn’t know off them before, wil run to listen to it.
I listened to all three episodes as well and the hosts definitely gave off “bitter white women in the media entertainment industry “ and they wanted to be critical of Meghan without balance. When Pasternak is coming off more balanced than them it’s not great. They reminded me of the bitter women on Jam Session who work with Bill Simmons btw, who take all opportunities to bash Meghan and Harry and pretend they know things despite only doing podcasts.
I only listened to this one from twitter clips and I’m not gonna listen to the other 2 based on what you’ve said @nic919 and @advisor2U. I was really repelled by them. One of the hosts mentioned ties with Vanity Fair and speaking with Tina Brown about Meghan. Their vibe toward Meghan is off-putting and makes them come across as petty mean girls. Ana was more balanced but I did have to roll my eyes when she had more sympathy towards Wallace Simpson than Meghan bc Wallace stayed quiet while Meghan bleated on and complained. Ana showed a lot of sympathy towards Harry but couldn’t extend it to Meghan. Here Ana is “bleating on” about how KP wronged her but why isnt Meghan extended the grace to do the same? Can’t Meghan also speak about how KP wronged her? Just as Ana is doing? Without being ridiculed for it. She’s right on the edge of getting it with Meghan but still refuses to go there. Meghan correcting the lies from a smear campaign is not “bleating on.” Anyways, she has a new book about Wallace Simpson? Or she wrote one and she seems quite sympathetic towards her. So maybe that was part of the reason for the interview.
Cam’s niece was the editor of Tatler for that Catherine the Great piece.
Cam was seen lunching with Clarkson days before his disgusting screed about Meghan was published.
Cam encouraged stories about Harry in the tabloids to protect her own children’s misdeeds getting aired out to the public.
Cam was showing up at the London Clinic to be with Charles incessantly, making a mockery of KP messaging about Kate’s surgery.
She’s trolling with the brooches she wears.
Cam used to ring her press contacts to stay in the loop of palace intrigue and rubbish Diana.
It’s been Camilla all along.
I’m grateful I don’t think like her. What a twisted poisonous woman.
This is Pasternack giving her stand in opinion on camera in 2020 in a BBC Breakfast show, together with Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (who had an opposing view), fiercely defending the royals and attacking M&H’s decision to leave and work independently:
“…You can’t be royal and live this independent life. I know how the royal household works, because I’ve studied biographies. It is absolutely incorrect to say that they can lead this dual live. Harry has a duty to his family and Meghan knew what she was getting into.”
So yeah, she’ll take this position again in a minute with a good offer, to bash Meghan and Harry with the same fire again.
https://x.com/ingek73/status/1778050152315453650
If nothing else, yes, Anna Pasternak confirmed what Harry has said about the invisible contract.
It’s a form of justice — inadequate, but a measure of it anyway — that the rota is stuck writing positive crap about the bland, boring, lazy Waleses. They’ve made this bed and now they have to sleep in it.
I’ve often thought that as well. It’s why they have to endlessly rehash old stories or publish nonsense pieces like “Will Harry be invited to Balmoral this summer”. They have absolutely no new info on Harry or Meghan, least of all new dirt and the royals in the UK are boring as hell. Or if there is something truly juicy they’ve made their pact with the devil and can’t talk about it. Too bad for them.
Once again the “secret contract” between the press and the Palace is confirmed! I wonder if Harry will send a thank you note, then a copy of the article to the judge 😂. I’m sure that every rota member and the Palace staff all walk with limps from shooting themselves in the foot so often!
Well my cb friends, I put the finishing touches to things this morning, at 3.30am I decided it really was time, so I went through my jewelry box (I promise the hyderabad necklace wasn’t in it lol) and decided which peices were going to who. It’s all done, they are all in individual little boxes and envelopes so I can rest easy now, knowing that that’s it, nothing left to do. I feel time is running out and my body is just so very tired, but I will keep on keeping on until I can’t any longer, be safe all of you, and I pray that trump doesn’t get a second term.