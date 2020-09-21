Tatler removed the ‘Top CEO’ sections from their Duchess Kate cover story

In May of this year, Tatler released their shady “Catherine the Great” cover story. The story was originally done with the implicit approval of Kensington Palace, likely because they believed Tatler would just go along with their Embiggening Kate campaign. Unfortunately, the story was the Revenge of the Turnip Toffs – all of the rich-bitch aristocrats used the opportunity to talk sh-t about how Kate has zero personality, how William is obsessed with Carole Middleton, how Kate honestly believes that she works as hard as a Top CEO, that Kate feels exhausted and trapped, that Carole, Kate and Pippa are just some social climbing hustlers, and on and on. Kensington Palace FREAKED. They threatened to sue Tatler and, wouldn’t you know, “never complain, never explain” went straight out the window.
For months, the Tatler story existed online with zero edits. The print edition obviously went out months ago too, and no edits were made on that either. But then we heard a few weeks ago that Tatler had quietly removed only one paragraph: the paragraph about William’s friendship with Rose Hanbury. It was a bit like closing the barn doors after the horses had bolted. Hilariously, that wasn’t the end of it. Two weeks later, it now appears that Tatler has removed several more paragraphs from the cover story.
Tatler has cut huge swathes from its online profile of the Duchess of Cambridge after the society bible was accused of publishing a ‘string of lies’. The magazine has caved in and removed almost a quarter of the piece – in particular ‘cruel’ and ‘snobby’ barbs aimed at Kate’s mother Carole Middleton and sister Pippa. It comes after Kensington Palace instructed its lawyers to demand the ‘inaccuracies and false representations’ be removed.
July/August’s edition of Tatler, which was published in May under the cover story ‘Catherine the Great’, detailed claims, now deleted, that Kate, 38, felt ‘exhausted and trapped’ following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal life, was ‘perilously thin’ like Princess Diana and had even consulted psychics with William. But The Mail on Sunday understands it was the criticism of the Middleton family that caused the greatest upset.
Initially, Tatler refused to remove anything from the internet, despite Palace fury, with editor Richard Dennen insisting he stood ‘behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources’. However, the Cambridges’ lawyers pointed out that Kensington Palace had not been given the opportunity to comment on the specific content of Ms Pasternak’s feature, much of which was disputed. Eventually both sides agreed that chunks would be cut from the online profile, which was done this week – four months after its publication.
The erased paragraphs include claims that William was obsessed with his mother-in-law, that Carole, 65, is ‘a terrible snob’ and that Pippa, 37, is ‘too regal and try-hard’. The only reference Tatler has made to the climbdown is a sentence at the end of the piece, saying it has been edited.
A source close to the magazine’s publisher Condé Nast said: ‘Tatler has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family and wanted to end this amicably.’ A spokesman for Kensington Palace declined to comment.
What’s funnier, the fact that William and Kate are too dumb to understand the Streisand Effect, or that the DAILY MAIL went on to copy-and-paste every single section which was removed from the Tatler piece? The whole thing is hilarious to me, oh my God. When I read the full Tatler piece, I knew that it was a big deal and that KP would be mad about it. What I didn’t expect was William and Kate throwing a big, public hissy fit… which ended up drawing more attention to this shady article. I did not expect for their tantrum to extend months beyond the publication, to the point where four months later, we’re still hearing about this sh-t. Do the Cambridges think they’ve won? They haven’t. Now we know that they would not have fought so hard if Tatler hadn’t been speaking the truth.
The Daily Mail doesn’t quote the removed section that mentions “Rose’s apparent closeness to William” though…
I think it did when I checked last night but there’s a possibility it was never there or KP got them to remove it.
I just looked, it mentions the “glamorous neighbor” but doesn’t have the specific line about her “apparent closeness” to William.
@Becks: Yeah I think they did have “apparent closeness” but it was removed at KP’s request. Or maybe they never had it and I’m making it up
Wow, Willy really can’t stand it if there’s a single person out there not fawning over them and kissing their asses. If one less positive article makes them this angry just imagine if they’d had to deal with a fraction of what H&M went through.
So, first off, this just makes KP look horrible, because we see that they WILL fight back against negative stories, even ones with sources, and they WILL protect their own. They never saw Meghan as “their own.”
Second – its like we said last week, I think about the Prince Philip story – the BM can be so shady in their way, like here. An article about the removed paragraphs that recites all the claims in those paragraphs and just brings more attention to those paragraphs.
Finally – damn, KP really was mad and embarrassed about that article. The fact that they were still pushing for things to be removed after FOUR MONTHS (when by this point, is anyone besides people like us still talking about it?) is kind of hilarious.
I wonder if Tatler always planned to go along with KP and remove sections, but left it all up there as long as possible to make a point .
LMAO like those sections haven’t been screenshot hundreds of times. Things live forever on the ‘net.
The Fail republishing exact sections which were removed to a bigger audience then Tatler and showing again they are trash.
Interesting how certain royals are applauded when they drop no complain no explain and challenge the press. Interesting also that pressure may have been put on Conde Nast& issues resolved because the relationship with the royal family is important even though some of what was said about the Middletons especially have been said in other publications for years. But we were expected to believe Tatler & other publications can do hit pieces after hit pieces on Meghan (with some details we know were untrue eg Meghan pregnant at the wedding, causing staff to leave) & the family’s hands are tied.
William and Kate are not very bright. They are sly, they are cunning and they are spitefully underhand but not very bright. Their ‘victory’ is a very hollow one indeed and shows no long term thinking. Arms have been twisted to make Tatler back down but the damage is done. We know Kate and her mother cooperated with the magazine on that piece. We know it did them no favours. This story will run and run. What no one is mentioning is that the knife twist allegedly came from Camilla’s daughter in law. Kate is getting too big for her prairie dresses in more ways than one.
“What no one is mentioning is that the knife twist allegedly came from Camilla’s daughter in law”
First time I’m hearing this. Sara Parker Bowles (Camilla’s daughter-in-law) has no connection to Tatler employee wise that I can find. Are you thinking for Louisa Parker Bowles? She’s Camilla’s niece (through marriage) and works at Tatler but I had no idea she was heavily involved in this piece.
Yes you are right Sofia. Sorry I meant Camilla’s niece not daughter in law. Much was made in the Dm about M’s supposed involvement in the piece whereas the smoking gun was much much closer to home.
What’s telling to me is that they’ve decided to keep all the Sussex bashing paragraphs there including how the Cambridges feel the Sussexes threw their kids under the bus. I think that shows you how the Cambridges /really/ feel because if they were getting Tatler to remove things, they could have asked them to remove a few of the Sussex bashing stuff. But they didn’t. That was what KP wanted: a Sussex bashing piece with praise for Kate.
Anyways, I wonder how the aristos feel. They’ve made it clear they don’t like Kate so I can’t see their opinion of her improving if they feel she got “their magazine” to bend the knee to her.
@sofia – I’m sure the Turnip Toffs are slightly annoyed that the Cambridge’s got their retractions, but they accomplished what they wanted to, which was saying don’t mess with us because you will never be one of us and publicly laughing at Kate and the Middletons. They won when the piece was published and such a big deal was made about it. That doesn’t take that victory away at all. I’m sure I’d hate that crew if I met them in real life, but I do have to say well played Turnip Toffs, well played.
I mean yeah they got what they wanted but these people also hold themselves to such high esteem and are quite the followers of Tatler so I can absolutely see their egos bruised over the fact that Kate is removing “their” magazine’s content
Man, the meltdown when this article came out must’ve been EPIC. Man, to be a fly on the wall at KP during that time…..For them to still be fighting over this article months after the fact is crazy. I wonder what was said to get Tatler to cave cause there was never any legal action taken.
Though it’s now been reduced to the usual Kate good, Meghan bad bullshit, the impact of the original piece can’t be taken back or forgotten.
These 2 dimwits don’t realise that the full article HAS BEEN OUT THERE FOR 4 MONTHS, it’s a bit late now to demand things are removed. Makes me think that there was been a lot of fighting over that past few months between KP, the Middleton’s and Tatler.
The damage is done and having paragraphs removed 4 months after the original publication is not going to magically repair the damage to the snowflakes images. This only makes them all more of a laughing stock. Am sure they think that they have ‘won’ over Tatler but the toffs will only rail against them all the more.
What? Kate is supposed to rise above everything and ignore it. That’s what all the Meghan criticizers think she should do because supposedly Kate does.
“She knew what she was getting into when she married him”, “She wants constant praise all the time” and “All royal women get criticised. She needs to suck it up and deal with it” were all things Meghan was told so therefore they should be told to Kate too.
They removed a lot of the stuff about Pippa and Carole Middleton too.
When I read Emily Andrews’ article basically reprinting all the paragraphs that were removed, I died laughing because of course Andrews was trolling them with this. None of the paragraphs were libellous because they wouldn’t have been reprinted at all by the DM if they were, so we know for a fact this was just billy and Cathy having hurt fee fees over being told what people really think of them.
And yes it’s interesting to note that the Rose reference even in the DM article was never published in its original form.
Top CEO is forever in the lexicon now, along with work shy and do little. Their overreaction over a mild article shows how insecure they are. And they will never be able to toss out “never complain never explain” ever again after this.