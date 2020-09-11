Tatler removed one paragraph from their ‘Catherine the Great’ story, guess what it was

Remember the Tatler “Catherine the Great” cover story, which came out in May of this year? Tatler clearly authorized it with Kensington Palace, then journalist Anna Pasternak went and did her own research and talked to the Norfolk Turnip Toffs, who clearly have a grudge against the Duchess of Cambridge. I said that at the time – that the article had a feel of “revenge of the Toffs.” The thing is, the tone was difficult to pin down – Kate was painted as the savior of the monarchy, the “kingmaker” who outshone her dull husband, the perfect Top CEO who never puts a foot wrong, and yet… in that particularly British way, it was absolutely awful about Kate, and made her seem cold, distant, pinched, lazy and (horror of horrors) dreadfully middle-class.
The immediate result was that Kensington Palace spent one full week freaking out publicly about the Tatler story. Tatler said at the time that they stood by their reporting, and they even went to KP for authorization at the beginning. The Cambridges, in turn, told everyone that they would take legal action, and Richard Kay and all of the royal commentators were dutifully dispatched to do damage control. Weeks later, Kate got a mulligan when People Magazine published a cover story with much of the same narrative, minus all of the shady sh-t. And then Finding Freedom came out and everybody sort of forgot about the Tatler debacle.
So, what now? I chanced upon this Newsweek story a few hours before several Twitter peeps picked up on it and I thought I really did a thing (but everybody else did the same thing, so nevermind). The most significant part of the story is that, months later, Tatler kept everything in the Catherine the Great cover story as-is. Minus one paragraph.
A Kate Middleton magazine article accused of a “swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations” is still online months after a legal complaint from Kensington Palace. An edited version of the Tatler “Catherine the Great” cover story remains on the U.K. society bible’s website with just a paragraph removed.
Kensington Palace had sent a legal letter to the publication and issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the reporting by veteran royal biographer Anna Pasternak. Britain’s press watchdog Ipso received six complaints, though none from the palace, and these have now also all been dismissed, Newsweek has learned.
No legal action has been announced publicly four months, though the palace legally has one year within which to bring a claim for defamation.
At the time, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.” Palace insiders did not go into detail about which claims elements of the story were disputed but at the time said simply it was the subject of a legal complaint.
The section edited out of the story has been seen by Newsweek and relates to a single issue. Tatler defended its coverage at the time, saying Kensington Palace had known about the story for months and “we asked them to work together on it.”
So I really did pull up our archives and compare them to the Tatler story, which you can see here. The missing paragraph? No, it wasn’t the “Top CEO” drivel. It wasn’t the part where someone suggested that William is “obsessed” with Carole Middleton. It wasn’t the part about Kate beefing with Meghan over wedding tights. No, this is the section which was removed:
Then there’s her ‘Turnip Toff’ crowd, the Norfolk Sloanes, including Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs, who live near Anmer Hall. And the Cambridges’ glamorous Houghton Hall neighbours, Rose Hanbury and her husband, the Marquess of Cholmondeley – with whom there was an alleged falling-out last year, over Rose’s apparent closeness to William. The whole of Norfolk was agog and the story spilled over into the newspapers. No party has commented publicly on the matter.
Well well well. The only thing mysteriously edited was the sole mention of Rose Hanbury. Could it be that Prince William managed to have that one thing pulled by quietly using his lawyers to threaten Tatler? Or is it something else? I mentioned at the start of this post that the Tatler piece felt like the Revenge of the Toffs. Perhaps Rose Hanbury didn’t want HER fingerprints all over it anymore. She got her point across. Kate better not try sh-t again.
Urgh they’re all just such awful people
So they removed the most incriminating stuff about William and left the stuff that makes Kate and her family look bad.
You in danger Kate.
Kate, you in danger girl!
Yup, The Firm is teeing up Kate and the Middleton’s to be the next sacrificial lambs to protect the heir.
I also predict Clarence House and Kensington Palace are going to have a full out war.
YES this is what I just said below. If we assume that William was pulling strings to get that paragraph removed – why just that paragraph? He doesn’t care about the stuff that makes Kate look bad. He cares about keeping Rose’s name out of it.
Yep. Selfish bastard. But this is what Kate signed up for.
Kate made her bed – she knew the kind of man she was desperate to marry. She willingly puts up with his sh!t, all because she and her mother want the titles, status and wealth that comes with his position.
you sound nice. hope people are nicer to you when your partner cheats and not tell you you deserved it.
Her partner has cheated on her for their entire relationship. I’ll give William that – he’s a petty, jealous, cheating a-hole, but he’s never tried to hide that from Kate. It’s not so much that she “deserved” it, but she knew going into the marriage what she was getting.
(and for the record, if you look back on older comments about this, people were a lot more sympathetic to Kate before she bullied her black SIL out of the country.)
I’m not saying she deserves being cheated on – no one deserves that. But she did participate with the Catherine the Great story which was designed to paint her as this great, classy, indispensable person all while throwing her sister-in-law under the bus. I would at least consider that part as making your own bed.
“Rose Who?”!!!! Never let this story die!
@aurora that was my thought too. And also it shows what they will and won’t “complain or explain”.
A few years ago, I would have felt bad for Kate but we’ve seen that Kate is thrilled and eager to spend her life being Prince William’s flying monkey, so enjoy. *Everything* that comes with being Prince William’s wife is her prize.
Tatler has a post on a new article about “beloved” artists. The image is a portrait of Rose.
except you don’t know anything about Kate and how she feels about anything. I dislike the royals (except Meghan) but this gloating about this affair is so icky.
Out of everything, THAT was what was removed? This is weird…..why remove it now? I’m in inclined to believe that maybe rose was behind it being removed, cause if it was up to W&K the whole article would be removed.
That’s my working theory, too. Because of the coincidence of the Tatler now promoting their July 30 article about young artists and the section about the “exquisite” portrait of Rose very prominently featured (also a section on the portrait artist who’s painted Phillip, Charles and other BRF members). It’s like they’re making a tacit apology to Rose by taking out that paragraph and praising her in the other article (“…variety is the spice of life” LOL), while at the same time doing minor cleanup for William, making the point that the rest of Kate The Great is true (and so is the redaction, but legal reasons), masterful really.
Absolutley! I belive Commomdolsomethingsomething’s removed it.
Interesting that only part edited out pertains more to William’s reputation rather than Kate’s . First I thought that was the Crown winning & protecting the heir. But then all that stuff about the psychics & Carole as mama bear was left in. So I suspect that Rose or her reps asked for that paragraph to be edited out as well. Editor might have done it as a favour.
I agree. Came here to say this.
Yay I’m glad we’re covering this! The tatler article is the story that keeps on giving.
My initial theory upon hearing that Rose’s name was removed was that the Cholmondeley’s had asked for it to be removed – Rose has gotten her point across a few times now, with the Tatler article being a very pointed move – and she didn’t need to actually be named. Maybe the affair is long over and while the toffs are still rolling their eyes at Kate, they just didn’t feel the article needed to “go there.”
then I wondered if one of the other two people named – Sophie Carter or Robert Snuggs – were one of the sources in the article and they wanted their names removed. This is a weaker theory to me because Sophie Carter is one of the few people that we know is close friends with Kate. (But maybe she was behind the “top CEO” nonsense quotes?)
Anyway, so then as you mentioned Kaiser and twitter brought up – the third theory that also makes sense to me is that William WAS behind this, not as a way to protect Kate from having the affair brought up again, but as a way to protect Rose and to keep her name out of it. The other woman is protected, the wife is not. I think this works if we go with the theory that Kate and Carole were more behind the article initially than William; William reads it and the parts about “resting his head on Carole’s lap” or the séance story tick him off, and he pulls what strings he can to get the Rose mention out of the article. He leaves the other stuff up, including all the comments that make Kate look bad, as a message to Kate to lay off the embiggening articles like this – especially if she is embiggening herself at his expense.
I think the affair is still going on – why else would William or William and Rose pull strings to get that para pulled.
William is his fathers son who is making the same mistakes his father made – its only a matter of time before the Cambridge marriage blows up. The question is – is Rose another Camilla? Does Rose want to be a working member of the BRF? Cams works and is very supportive of Chuck but she largely remains in the background – I get the same vibe from Rose.
To be honest, if we assume the affair is still going on, and that its more than “just an affair” (I would argue that an extramarital affair that goes on for years is definitely more than just an affair, i.e. its not just about the sex) – then it does beg the question of, “whats next” and my guess is that the only reason that the Cambridges are still married is because Rose wants no part of the royal family. She’s happy with the current arrangement. I think if she wanted more, it would happen.
ETA and maybe that’s what triggered Kate last year to phase Rose out – she realized Rose was always going to be around and that the affair wasn’t going to end anytime soon.
I don’t think their marriage will blow up. I think Kate is very much aware that William cheats and cheats often. She had a tiny tantrum maybe about him getting called out in the media but unlike Diana, she knew very well what she was getting into and what she would have to put up with to get that crown. She is continually rewarded for her silence, whether it be some order from the queen or another baby. She’s in it for the long haul no matter what.
Like @HeatherC I don’t think the marriage will blow up. William knows the consequences of that on his image. By the way she brushed his hand off her shoulders à-la-Melania, I also don’t think she approves of the affair(s), but she is hardly going to leave either. They are both in it for the long run and maybe William will just have to hide his affair(s) better.
Though there is a ready made narrative in the event they separate, I still just can’t see them getting divorced. Not unless he’s leaving her for someone else and Rose seems like she has 0 desire to be a royal.
Agreed @HeatherC. The Tatler article in question says it pretty clearly that she’s in it for the long haul. As long as she becomes Queen at the end, she doesn’t care who William sleeps with.
This ‘request’ clearly came from William (or Rose or both of them) as the other damaging stuff about Kate and her family have been left in. Hmm, seems that Dowager Duchess Carole is losing her influence over William – once upon a time the media would never have dared write a piece like this about Kate or the Middletons for fear of reprisals from Willileaks. That marriage won’t last and he’s clearly done with the Middletons – he wants out and as others have said he’s setting Kate and the Middleton’s up to take all the blame.
William needs a new whipping post now that Harry and Meghan are out of reach. It was only a matter of time before he turned on Kate and her family in the same way he turned on his own brother.
I think it was William (and maybe Rose) there were so many articles claiming KP was taking legal action and we all assumed it was Kate when it was William all along. Maybe Rose helped push for them to remove it.
Whatever happened to “never complain, never explain?” It would be working so much better for these idiots.
Wills married Carol Middleton’s daughter, and this is what happens instead. The Marquess of Cholmondoley has WAY more “toff” blood than the current future future king, and the marchioness isn’t an amateur. I love that they got W&K to stand down.
Sometimes, when I’m procrastinating, I randomly think of this bit in the Tatler article. “Endearingly, following the spirit of Diana, both William and Kate consult psychics. A medium who went to Kensington Palace to ‘channel’ for them found William to be ‘open-hearted and lovely’.” I always wonder why we don’t talk about this enough. That’s the most interesting ‘fact’ about William the Bore I’ve ever heard.
I am more inclined to believe that Tatler took out this paragraph at Rose’s behest, mainly because so many other unflattering bits about W & K were left in. It’s the only “actionable” sort of item in the piece, I think, and as someone said, the impact left by the original publication is what will be remembered, not the revised version.
Kate looks older now than my mother did at 50. I’d feel sorrier for her if we hadn’t watched her make that bed, sheet and pillowcase and all.
I know people like to say Kate knew what she was getting into and must be OK with the cheating but I see a woman wasting away and slowly dying inside.
She may have initially thought it was all worth it to get “the crown” but I feel like the sands are shifting. Maybe she told herself (or was told by others) it was OK because that’s what ALL royal wives deal with. But, if I we’re her, seeing Harry being so in love and loyal to Meghan that he willingly gave it all up to create a new life for themselves must be a giant bitter pill to swallow. She might be questioning all of her life choices right now and trying to force William to choose her above all others.
I dunno, I honestly feel like I’m watching a slow motion break down.
I saw else where that this edition of Tatler with Kate on the cover had to have the price slashed because it was such a poor seller.
I agree with @ABritGuest above. This paragraph was probably removed at Rose’s request. If KP asked for it to be removed, they would have taken the whole article down. If William alone asked for it, he would have asked for the parts about him being “obsessed” with Carole and visiting psychics be removed. But they only removed the Rose mention which suggests that she asked for it to be removed.
Oh the turnip toffs might be mooooooootivated with the removal of this paragraph! They are rich and probably have a looot of time on their hands because they probably all work like top-ceo’s, and seeing how the British can be salty and scheeming, i think we’ll get more of rose bushes shade since it aggravates kate & will so much. I hope so because DM is so boring.