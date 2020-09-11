Don Trump Jr. on teenage terrorist Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘We all do stupid things at 17′

When I saw this headline, I actually gasped, even though it was also unsurprising, if that makes sense. Even after all this time, the Trump family’s depravity still shocks me sometimes. So, remember Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old white terrorist whose mother drove him to Kenosha, Wisconsin so that he could “patrol” the Black Lives Matter protests? Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15, and Rittenhouse ended up killing two people and injuring a few others. After he murdered two people, Rittenhouse walked past some Wisconsin cops and they didn’t bat an eye. They thanked him for being there. Because a white teenager with a gun who kills people for sport is totally fine with the cops. It’s also fine with Don Trump Jr!
Donald Trump Jr. sounded like his dad when he put himself in the shoes of Kyle Rittenhouse — a teen accused of killing two people — in an appearance on Extra that aired Tuesday, saying, “We all do stupid things at 17.”
Speaking with host Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, President Donald Trump’s eldest son spoke about Black Lives Matter, racial unrest and Rittenhouse, who is charged with killing two men at a Wisconsin demonstration last month. Rittenhouse — who had traveled to the protest from a nearby part of Illinois to, in his words, protect businesses and “run into harm’s way” — has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in the Aug. 25 shooting, which left two people dead and one other person injured.
“If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse['s shoes], maybe I shouldn’t have been there — he’s a young kid, I don’t want 17-year-olds running around the street with AR-15s — maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation, who knows,” Don Jr. said on Extra. “But we all do stupid things at 17.”
When Lindsay Abasolo pointed out that it was “a little bit beyond stupid,” Trump Jr. concurred, adding, “Really stupid, fine, but we all have to let that process play out and let due process take its course.”
Trump Jr.’s words echoed those of his father, the president, who denounced violent protesters but demurred on Rittenhouse, recently telling reporters the alleged shooter was “violently attacked” and calling it “an interesting situation” that was “under investigation.”
In his Extra interview, Trump Jr. also touched on police brutality and Black Lives Matter in general, saying that he “agreed” with the sentiment behind the movement and that the tagline is “a very good marketing message,” but he doesn’t agree with the sentiment behind the message.
The way that white political commentators of the MAGA variety have fallen all over themselves to defend a domestic terrorist radicalized by the Nazi in the White House is really something. But it’s next-level to shrug at murdering two protesters as simply a teenage rite of passage, some dumb sh-t that every white kid does during their teenage years. God, this country. And this family is full of psychopaths.
ya, their blatant racism shows no bounds…
It’s horrifying.
this just…there are no real right words to deal with these fuckwits. Oh my gawd! I just watched BlackKlansman (that movie with Washington) and although it was a pretty poorly made movie, I was shocked at how fucked up and true to this presidency and pertinent to our current situation it was! Jesus!
I just watched it too and couldn’t sleep afterwards because it really spoke the truth. The theory of Alt-Right infiltration is unfortunately the reality.
My kids were very shaken up, I had no idea it would be so violent, but particularly by the real images of Charlottesville that they didn’t remember. I’m not a big Spike Lee fan but I thought the orchestration of the story and reality were pretty dam well made.
Oh I know! At 17, I had a gun with me at all times. You never knew when opportunities would surface… opportunities for target practice and death. In fact, I had seven automatics in day-to-day rotations. Seven colors and patterns; one for each day of the week. I was such a goofy teen.
Yeah and Hitler was just depressed because he was unemployed.
This kid murdered two people and destroyed his own life. And I do consider 17 to be a kid. He needs to go to jail for a long time, that doesn’t mean he isn’t also a victim of trump’s rhetoric. His mind was twisted before it was even formed. And I don’t feel sorry for him. I feel scared of all the other people out there who are also willing to murder in the name of trump.
He’s responsible for his actions, but I also believe he’s in some way a victim of parental neglect/indoctrination: who gives their kid an assault weapon, and then drives him into a potentially violent situation, with the message of “defend (capitalism? civilization? prejudice?) by force”?
It boggles the mind.
Even Don Jr’s parents weren’t THAT stupid.
It’s fantastic what can be in the list labelled “kids will do crazy things” for alt-right people…
And for Don Junior. He seems to have made it his mission to decry the “libs” so much that he will rationalize, justify, twist and minimize anything. He truly is a piece of work, with the same lack of self-awareness that his dad has. Also, he is looking worse and worse, I wonder if this schtick of his is finally taking its toll.
I’m waiting, not patiently, for his mother to be charged as well.
Yeah, what is up with that? Is that even on the table?
Absolutely. It just boggles my mind this woman went and left her armed son at a protest like one would leave their kids at a birthday party. She’s at very least complicit and I think a case could be made for her being a straight up co-author.
Ah yes… who among us didn’t murder two people back in our blissful days of youthful folly? Besides everyone, of course.
I just gave my 17yr old an earful for smoking pot (once). Maybe I should praise him for not shooting innocent people instead?
The way white people, in particular, white men are infantilized to absolve them from responsibility, especially when compared to how studies show black children are seen as adults and punished as such from very young ages(including black and brown girls who are both sexualized at very early ages) really is something.
Every time DT Jr. opens his mouth he sounds like a bigger a-hole than the day before. This dude is a complete and utter moron. He’s definitely his father’s son.
This family is on a one way trip to HE double hockey sticks!!!! Judgement day will be their just deserts. Karma at its finest.
There are reasons why Junior does not work and rarely sees his five kids any more
Seriously. His petty, partisan, punk-ass shtick has devolved into something truly unhinged.
Since this family is all about projection, I’m forced to assume that a teenaged Junior tried to win Daddy’s love by murdering a sex worker or 2. And damn, it didn’t even work, did it?
Going to have to fumigate and scrub down the entire White House with bleach, come November.
I think I once jaywalked when I was 17. Yeah, very foolish then.
But, seriously, daddydearest didn’t want to give his firstborn his name just in case he was a failure. Well, he got the name and he is a failure.
But, seriously #2, that punk needs to be in prison, general population, please. And his parents need to be in prison for supplying the weapons and facilitating his crime-aiding and abetting. Also for doing a shitty job of raising a child.
But, seriously #3, I go to bed every night hoping that when I wake up I will hear the news that will make me the happiest person on earth. You all know what I mean.
The Exonerated 5 would like a few words.
“Really stupid, fine”
I cant describe what reading that made me feel. We’re talking about 2 people who were MURDERED.