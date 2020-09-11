Don Trump Jr. on teenage terrorist Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘We all do stupid things at 17′

When I saw this headline, I actually gasped, even though it was also unsurprising, if that makes sense. Even after all this time, the Trump family’s depravity still shocks me sometimes. So, remember Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old white terrorist whose mother drove him to Kenosha, Wisconsin so that he could “patrol” the Black Lives Matter protests? Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15, and Rittenhouse ended up killing two people and injuring a few others. After he murdered two people, Rittenhouse walked past some Wisconsin cops and they didn’t bat an eye. They thanked him for being there. Because a white teenager with a gun who kills people for sport is totally fine with the cops. It’s also fine with Don Trump Jr!

Donald Trump Jr. sounded like his dad when he put himself in the shoes of Kyle Rittenhouse — a teen accused of killing two people — in an appearance on Extra that aired Tuesday, saying, “We all do stupid things at 17.”

Speaking with host Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, President Donald Trump’s eldest son spoke about Black Lives Matter, racial unrest and Rittenhouse, who is charged with killing two men at a Wisconsin demonstration last month. Rittenhouse — who had traveled to the protest from a nearby part of Illinois to, in his words, protect businesses and “run into harm’s way” — has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in the Aug. 25 shooting, which left two people dead and one other person injured.

“If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse['s shoes], maybe I shouldn’t have been there — he’s a young kid, I don’t want 17-year-olds running around the street with AR-15s — maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation, who knows,” Don Jr. said on Extra. “But we all do stupid things at 17.”

When Lindsay Abasolo pointed out that it was “a little bit beyond stupid,” Trump Jr. concurred, adding, “Really stupid, fine, but we all have to let that process play out and let due process take its course.”

Trump Jr.’s words echoed those of his father, the president, who denounced violent protesters but demurred on Rittenhouse, recently telling reporters the alleged shooter was “violently attacked” and calling it “an interesting situation” that was “under investigation.”

In his Extra interview, Trump Jr. also touched on police brutality and Black Lives Matter in general, saying that he “agreed” with the sentiment behind the movement and that the tagline is “a very good marketing message,” but he doesn’t agree with the sentiment behind the message.