Candace Cameron Bure criticized for allowing her husband to touch her body

To me, Candace Cameron Bure is just another in a long line of ultra-religious, ultra-conservative white women who find a way to make a career for themselves by being smug and churchy. Candace is actually more successful at it than most women though – she got married young (she was 20) to Russian hockey player Valeri Bure, and they’ve been married for 24 years and counting, and they have three kids, aged 18 to 22. Val and Candace still have a healthy marriage, which is kind of nice? Candance posted an Instagram photo where Val threw his arm across Candace’s chest, and he was, like, honking her boob. It’s actually a really cute and funny photo and I get why she posted it. But my God, the church crowd was SHOOK. How dare a happily married woman allow her husband to honk her boob? So Candace removed the photo from Instagram, then put it back on her IG Stories with a message:

Some of Candace’s followers simply laughed at the photos, while others criticized the actress for being “inappropriate.” As a result, Candace addressed the critics on her Instagram Stories. In a series of videos, the Fuller House star defended her decision to share such an intimate moment with the world: “For all of you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband, we have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.” She then apologized for posting something that offended her followers, but then quickly took it back: “I’m sorry if it offended you … I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

[From good Housekeeping]

I remember covering Candace back in the day and hearing about how she’s all about “submitting” to her husband and all of that. So… yeah, I don’t really care. But I do think it’s funny that boob-honking between spouses is somehow terribly offensive to the church crowd. I guess they believe that your husband isn’t supposed to grope you casually in public? For goodness sake. On a scale of “average Duggar nonsense” to “Becki Falwell banging the pool boy while her husband watched,” this scandal doesn’t even rate.