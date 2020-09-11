Candace Cameron Bure criticized for allowing her husband to touch her body

To me, Candace Cameron Bure is just another in a long line of ultra-religious, ultra-conservative white women who find a way to make a career for themselves by being smug and churchy. Candace is actually more successful at it than most women though – she got married young (she was 20) to Russian hockey player Valeri Bure, and they’ve been married for 24 years and counting, and they have three kids, aged 18 to 22. Val and Candace still have a healthy marriage, which is kind of nice? Candance posted an Instagram photo where Val threw his arm across Candace’s chest, and he was, like, honking her boob. It’s actually a really cute and funny photo and I get why she posted it. But my God, the church crowd was SHOOK. How dare a happily married woman allow her husband to honk her boob? So Candace removed the photo from Instagram, then put it back on her IG Stories with a message:
Some of Candace’s followers simply laughed at the photos, while others criticized the actress for being “inappropriate.” As a result, Candace addressed the critics on her Instagram Stories. In a series of videos, the Fuller House star defended her decision to share such an intimate moment with the world: “For all of you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband, we have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”
She then apologized for posting something that offended her followers, but then quickly took it back: “I’m sorry if it offended you … I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”
I remember covering Candace back in the day and hearing about how she’s all about “submitting” to her husband and all of that. So… yeah, I don’t really care. But I do think it’s funny that boob-honking between spouses is somehow terribly offensive to the church crowd. I guess they believe that your husband isn’t supposed to grope you casually in public? For goodness sake. On a scale of “average Duggar nonsense” to “Becki Falwell banging the pool boy while her husband watched,” this scandal doesn’t even rate.
Photos courtesy of Candace’s social media, WENN.
Who really gives a sh*t about this stupid little twit!!!!
Val Bure was such a great hockey player back in the day. That’s all I’ve got
I had such a big crush on him !!
The disapprove of this AND YET they very likely support Trump? I truly don’t get how Trump seems to be the only person immune from criticism from this crowd.
Yeah but these are her peeps, her fan base, they’re why she’s got a career. Sorry, she has to submit or quit. Such is the life of a good Christian woman.
This is maybe the most I’ve ever liked her and the clearest sign that she’s in a happy marriage that works for both of them not just doctrinally but emotionally, physically and humorously. If they’re that into each other after more than 20 years, I guess I finally believe that she’s in the best marriage for her, even if all the submission stuff would be my worst nightmare.
Honestly, I am not going to hate on her for this at all. Despite anyone’s feelings on her religious “stuff”, it’s always been evident she has a great marriage with Val. I don’t see the issue here at all.
Yeah, when I heard she “apologized for a risque photo” this was not what I expected at all.
Don’t let the submit stuff fool you. I actually remember when Mika Brzezinski said she submits to her husband, and she said it on air, on the Morning Joe show. She got a lot of pushback and a few days later, she read on air that someone told her she is setting women back 50 years. And she said “I don’t see it” and shrugged.
She was also submitting to her co-host, for whom she eventually left the husband she “obeyed”.
It’s all a bunch of nonsense, and a lot of it nothing more that sexual roll playing done in public. These people are freaks don’t kid yourself.
@ Darla – hilarious!
I’m guessing the majority of her fan base is middle age to older Christian women who watch her Hallmark Christmas movies.
A few years ago, I was at lunch with a group of women who were mostly acquaintances. They got absolutely giddy over those movies and would push them on their daughters as good clean fun and the way that a man should court you. We’re in the south, people still say things like: he’s courting so and so. (From the few movies I’ve seen that would be a man who has you give up your career to work in Santa’s workshop and wait 6 months for a 3 second kiss, but I digress.) I really wanted to say, “Look ladies, you can force them to watch 500 of these movies, but as soon as you send them off to Ole Miss or Auburn, they’re going to go wild.” Moral of this long winded tale: this probably was quite appalling to her base. How dare she have anything more than a chaste 3 second kiss with her husband?!