Jessica Mulroney complains of the ‘bullying & hatred’ she’s ‘put up with for three years’

Jessica Mulroney arrives at Good Morning America

On August 27th, Jessica Mulroney posted a photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding. Jessica was there as some kind of pseudo-bridesmaid/matron of honor and Jessica’s kids were part of the wedding party. The IG Jessica posted was of her son making an open-mouth surprised face as he stood behind Meghan in her veil. It was cute. Hours after Jessica posted it, she made her Instagram private and left it at that. I assumed that Jessica was sending a signal that she’s still in contact with Meghan and that they’re fine with each other, despite Jessica’s racist bullsh-t against Sasha Exeter. And just for the record, what Jessica did to Sasha was harassment, it was racist and it was completely and totally inappropriate. But, please, allow Jessica to explain why she deletes Instagrams and is constantly changing her Instagram from public to private and back again:

Jessica Mulroney finally explained why she made her Instagram account private and regularly deletes posts, as with the most recent image she shared of Meghan Markle with one of Mulroney’s sons. The celebrity stylist wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, “People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I’ve had to put up with for 3 years….I’m tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups…stop acting like teenagers. Real women don’t put down other women.”

Mulroney has had a tough time on the social media platform since making her Instagram comeback in early August following a two-month hiatus. She took the break after Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter posted a lengthy video calling her out for “textbook white privilege” on Instagram in June. The altercation caused both ABC and CTV to sever ties with the stylist as well.

Since then, the former TV presenter has largely stuck to sharing photos of her twin sons on Instagram, but at the end of August she posted one of her son smiling behind Markle as she walked down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry with the caption, “I see this and pure joy.”

[From Vanity Fair]

I’m sure there are any number of comments left on Jessica’s IG which are hateful, racist, nasty and bullying. I also feel like Jessica is REALLY not the face of a social media “bullying victim” since she literally tried to destroy an Instagram influencer’s entire career and livelihood because the influencer (Exeter) was merely posting about Black Lives Matter. Jessica was hateful and racist AF towards Sasha Exeter, and now she wants to cry her white woman tears about how people are “acting like teenagers”? She’s 40 years old, right? Why is all of HER drama on social media? Also: it’s really not that f–king hard to turn off the comments. It’s really not that f–king hard to stop attacking people’s livelihoods because they said something that triggered your white fragility.

Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney leaves the GMA

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

26 Responses to “Jessica Mulroney complains of the ‘bullying & hatred’ she’s ‘put up with for three years’”

  1. Nev says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:24 am

    STOP THIS.

    Reply
  2. LULU wang was robbed says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:25 am

    Jessie. Babes.
    Read the room.

    Reply
  3. jbyrdku says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:25 am

    I can’t stand her.

    Reply
  4. Sofia says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Look yeah, I’m sure she’s seen some nasty comments on not just herself but about Meghan too. And I’d feel sorry for her IF she didn’t do what she did to Sasha. She can’t complain about bullying but then go bully someone else.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 11, 2020 at 9:38 am

      This exactly.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 11, 2020 at 9:51 am

      Agreed. I started following her on IG…..maybe in 2019? it was after the wedding. and she DOES get some really horrendous comments, both about herself and about Meghan. And the comments WERE bullying. And I think its okay to say that without feeling like I’m defending Jessica – because two things can be true, she was the victim of bullying AND she was a racist bully towards Sasha Exeter (and probably others.) If anything, I think the latter makes the former worse, because she knows what it feels like to be on the receiving end of the hateful comments and it didn’t stop her from being hateful towards someone else.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        September 11, 2020 at 10:12 am

        She would have been in a better position to complain about the bullying comments had she not done the exact same thing to Sasha Exeter. She needs to apologize way more for that than she has and she’s not showing much remorse. Until that happens she needs to go away from social media. This is all about her ego and she is too stupid to see that.

  5. Snap Happy says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:27 am

    She should have stayed of Instagram longer. I saw her make a comment about someone she considered a, “true activist.” I took it as implying Exeter wasn’t a true one. She hasn’t learned anything.

    Reply
  6. STRIPE says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:29 am

    “Real women don’t put down other women”

    The irony.

    Reply
  7. Marjorie says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:34 am

    We don’t really need to read about her, just look at Kaiser’s selection of photos of the stylish and and classically chic ensembles she wears.

    Reply
  8. Louise177 says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:35 am

    “Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups…stop acting like teenagers. Real women don’t put down other women.” Seriously? She of all people has the gall to say this?

    Reply
  9. ennie says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:38 am

    I think she does not deserve hatred for being friends with someone. For what she does individually, maybe, but some people are crazy and will attack anything Meghan-adjacent. That is not correct.

    Reply
  10. Bettyrose says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Don’t know much about her and have to ask, is this her first ever brush with adversity of any kind? i.e. Is she a fragile thing with minimal skills at coping?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 11, 2020 at 10:14 am

      I think the rumblings about her in the canadian entertainment circles were always low key and she was never challenged on it. So it probably is the first time she’s been called on her shit. And it was pretty indefensible to bully Sasha the way she did, which she doesn’t seem to understand at all.

      Reply
  11. MaryContrary says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:46 am

    My eyes are permanently rolled back into my head.

    Reply
  12. Mar says:
    September 11, 2020 at 9:58 am

    She seems totally nauseating

    Reply
  13. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 11, 2020 at 10:01 am

    People like her make me put on some Marilyn Manson.

    Reply
  14. Merricat says:
    September 11, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Tone-deafness is an inherent quality of entitlement.

    Reply
  15. Liz version 700 says:
    September 11, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Sometimes… it is ok to not talk. Often, it is even suggested to just be quiet.

    Reply

