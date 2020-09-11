“Naomi Osaka isn’t worried about losing sponsors for her BLM activism” links

Embed from Getty Images

Naomi Osaka isn’t scared of losing sponsors for her Black Lives Matter activism on and off the tennis court (she’s also playing in the final, against Vika Azarenka). [Jezebel]

Neve Campbell is onboard for Scream 5. [OMG Blog]

I love this Valentino dress on Taraji P. Henson. [RCFA]

Jimmy Fallon loves these SNL legends. [Pajiba]

Lori Loughlin might have to spend Thanksgiving in jail! [Dlisted]

Jessica Chastain will play Tammy Wynette in a miniseries? OMG, that actually sounds really interesting? I’m into it. [Just Jared]

White football fans boo football players during their moment of unity. [Towleroad]

Jennifer Lopez and her bid to own the New York Mets. [LaineyGossip]

One Venice Film Festival premiere had everything! [Go Fug Yourself]

The scenes coming out of California are absolutely apocalyptic. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images