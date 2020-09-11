“Naomi Osaka isn’t worried about losing sponsors for her BLM activism” links
  • September 11, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Naomi Osaka isn’t scared of losing sponsors for her Black Lives Matter activism on and off the tennis court (she’s also playing in the final, against Vika Azarenka). [Jezebel]
Neve Campbell is onboard for Scream 5. [OMG Blog]
I love this Valentino dress on Taraji P. Henson. [RCFA]
Jimmy Fallon loves these SNL legends. [Pajiba]
Lori Loughlin might have to spend Thanksgiving in jail! [Dlisted]
Jessica Chastain will play Tammy Wynette in a miniseries? OMG, that actually sounds really interesting? I’m into it. [Just Jared]
White football fans boo football players during their moment of unity. [Towleroad]
Jennifer Lopez and her bid to own the New York Mets. [LaineyGossip]
One Venice Film Festival premiere had everything! [Go Fug Yourself]
The scenes coming out of California are absolutely apocalyptic. [Buzzfeed]

2 Responses to ““Naomi Osaka isn’t worried about losing sponsors for her BLM activism” links”

  1. Lady D says:
    September 11, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    God help California. What a horror show.

  2. JanetDR says:
    September 11, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    It is great to see a dress look better on someone who is not a model! Go Taraji!
    Jimmy’s “Aunts” are adorable but I just can’t click on anything else right now. Praying that we will wake up to a better world soon.

