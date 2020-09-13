Kristen Wiig talks about surrogacy & being in an ‘IVF haze’ for three years

Kristen Wiig is one of the “cover girls” for InStyle’s September issue. It’s a subdued beach photoshoot in LA, pandemic-style, and I feel like Wiig is serving up some Kristen Stewart Realness, especially with her current hair. Wiig talks about a lot of different things in this piece, like working on Wonder Woman: 1984, and how she welcomed twins with her fiance in January. Remember that? We only found out about the fiance and the babies in June. Kristen is engaged to Avi Rothman, and they welcomed their twins via surrogacy. You can read the full InStyle piece here. Some highlights:
Being a quiet, private person: “It’s not a conscious choice to be secretive. I just want to exist in real life with my family, my friends, and my dogs. Work is work…. The longer I’m in this business, the less I care what people think.
Quarantined in LA: “We’ve sort of been quarantining since January because of the babies. We’re nesting, and we’re tired. Having two 9-month-olds is a lot! But they’re growing, and I can’t wait to see them every morning. It’s not all just lying around and smiling at babies, though. It’s overwhelming to think about everyone else who’s struggling, and it’s hard to be good knowing that.
The surrogacy process: “It was a very long road…We tried to keep the [surrogacy] process private for as long as possible, because it is a very private thing. Unfortunately, we were photographed with them — and, well, it’s out there! As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff. It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it.
When she & Avi started the process: “We’ve been together for about five years, and three of them were spent in an IVF haze. Emotionally, spiritually, and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life. I wasn’t myself. There are so many emotions that go with it — you’re always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news. Occasionally there would be a good month, but then it was just more bad news. There was a lot of stress and heartache. It was a long f–king time. It got to the point where I just kind of stopped talking about it entirely, because I would get sad whenever someone asked. It was just part of my life. I gave myself shots in airplane bathrooms and at restaurants — and those shots are no joke.
Talking about fertility with other people: “It’s hard not to personalize it when you get a negative result. You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads. But when I did talk about it, every time I said that I was going through IVF, I would meet someone who was either going through it, about to go through it, or had a friend who just did it. It’s like this underground community that’s talked about but not talked about.
Deciding to use a surrogate: “I remember when our doctor mentioned going other routes, and I was just like, “Nope. Don’t ever bring that up again. I’m getting pregnant. I’m doing this.” I finally realized that I just needed help. And, thank God, we found the most amazing surrogate.
The feelings about surrogacy: “So many things were bittersweet. I was over the moon feeling them kick for the first time, but then I would get in my head and ask myself all these questions, like, “Why couldn’t I do this?” At the same time I would tell myself it didn’t matter. She was giving us the greatest gift, and I just wanted them to get here! Overall it was a very beautiful thing, and now that I’m on the other side, I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I’ve always believed that things happen the way they’re supposed to happen, and this is how [our babies] were supposed to get here. I became really close with our surrogate, and it was her first time doing it so we kind of went through everything together. When the children were born, I wanted to make sure she was OK and she wanted to make sure I was OK. It was a lot of navigating through emotions and respecting that she had a connection with them and trying to be really honest about how I was feeling. Ultimately, I realized that I’m very fortunate. I’m grateful. I’m a different person now.
I found this very real, everything she said about her mixed emotions, feeling like she was in a haze because of the IVF, still believing she could get pregnant, and then a different set of emotions when she chose surrogacy. I appreciate that she’s talking about it in real terms, what she was going through and the toll it took on her. But now she has two babies and no job and she just sounded pretty blissed out.
This just shows you really can not know what somebody is going through. To me it seemed like she doesn’t even see kids in her life picture.
I’m glad it worked out.
It’s really not the same, but I remember Charlotte in SATC, how she struggled. She had everything, but she couldn’t have this. That was the first time I saw someone go through it.
What a graciously worded statement that is about treading a line between her privacy and helping someone in the same situation.
I agree – I was surprised to see her talking about this, as she clearly values her privacy, but reading it I understand why she did.
I know it’s none of my business, but I’m thinking to freeze my eggs soon, and very curious about everyone’s experience…- so I wonder, does she mean it’s her own eggs that were used, or those of the donor? And if it’s hers, were they freezed earlier? Or did she actually only started with the thing after 40….
Anyway , happy for her! Even though I’m not rich to ever afford surrogate , still any good news gives hope to all women! Science is great))
You can either use your own eggs with a surrogate or use donated eggs. It sounds like they were from a recent transfer. I don’t think she’d had them frozen in years past.
It sounds like they started trying to have a baby at a stage where statistically a woman’s egg reserve is very diminished. There could also be several medically related reasons as to why she would not be able to carry her own embryos or those of a donor.
I’m going through IVF now and have read stories of women going through 4 or more retrieval cycles which boggles my mind but I get it. I went in saying one and done and am now considering a second cycle. I know that I’m fortunate to be in a position to even have this option but we want a sibling for our son and this is the route we plan follow for now. Adoption is also on the table but we’re not ready to explore that as fully just yet.
I really really feel for women who are looking to get pregnant and are struggling with it. You know they are getting constant questions “when are you going to Start a family”etc. etc. I’ve seen it firsthand with friends. How hard it is, They are personally struggling and having to put on pleasant smiles but inside they are a mess.
I’ve come to the conclusion that people just need to stop with the questions when others about starting families. it’s really rude and insensitive.
I agree Gina – we never know what someone is going through in their private life.
I’m in the middle of the haze too. Currently waiting for my cycle to restart so I can try again – luckily we had embryos frozen. The first one, I got pregnant and started out well only to miscarry at 10 weeks. No explanation other than “it might be your age.” Feeling very hopeless right now.
Hearing the heartbeat and seeing the baby grow in the early weeks provided so much hope. With previous, naturally conceived pregnancies, I hadn’t ever had good scans before. At the scan when I learned the baby had died, they didn’t want to show me the screen but I could still see the shape of the baby. To all my other ladies struggling, I see you and I’m giving you a thousand virtual hugs. This sucks.
I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m waiting for genetic testing results for the one embryo that may give us a baby after all we went through to retrieve and create embryos during our cycle. Having gone through previous miscarriages I think understand the heartbreak that comes with losing a baby and the hopelessness that comes with it. Wishing you the best on your journey.
Mouki and I tried to have a baby for 7 years. It never happened. I can’t carry successfully and there is no medical reason. That was the saddest part. At least if there had been a reason…but we have come to terms with it. We are our own family and we are okay. He process will either make or break a couple. And while I’ll always yearn to be a mom, I still feel those pangs, I’m also a great aunt, friend, wife, human.
Marjorie, you really should take a breath and choose kindness before you comment.
Agreed.
I hope you can find some hope. We all need it.
to folks struggling – you are loved, and eff anyone who would say its not in your fate to have children if you can’t pull it off physically, that is ridiculous. IVF and surrogacy is just as awesome and important, and if you can afford it and it is available to you, there is no shame in opting for it. I feel for those who cannot opt for either, and you too are loved. and no matter who you are, give no heed to cruel people who think they know whats up. they do not. <3
as a side note, a woman i used to be friends with dated her partner, avi, a while back. he was so nice and handsome we nicknamed him JEWDONIS. i’m so happy for them, they both rule. (and the woman i knew was a mess so glad avi got out of there!)
Bitter disappointments can harm the soul. Patience is needed.