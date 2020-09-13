Hailey Bieber: ‘To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous’

Hailey Bieber covers the latest issue of Vogue India, although this is so basic and bland, it could have been a cover for any North American or European Vogue edition. They were probably limited with what they could shoot and with which clothes, so what we got was Hailey in blue jeans and a blazer. I’ve said before that I find Hailey more compelling as a model once she got with Justin Bieber, and I still sort of feel that way? She actually is a really pretty woman and she photographs well. The fact that she’s married to Justin Bieber adds a dimension of interest and there’s no shame in that. Hailey chatted with Vogue India about race, fame and style – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
On Black Lives Matter: “It was time to look inside and reflect: what do I not know, what do I need to ask, how can I step up and do the best that I can to be an ally in the Black Lives Matter movement?” she asks, adamant that her future children will have it differently. “They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due.”
Growing up as Stephen Baldwin’s daughter: “To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous. Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he’s had a way crazier ‘famous’ experience really young. Whereas I got to grow up and get my driver’s licence and really be normal until the past three years of my life.”
She’s wearing more men’s clothing these days: “I’ve never really been someone who finds an item in the men’s section and says, ‘Oh I’m not going to buy this because it’s menswear.’ I wear a lot of men’s suiting and love mixing men’s silhouettes like big, boxy jackets and baggy pants into my style.”
Her mom is Brazilian: “My mother is Brazilian and I grew up in a house where she and my grandmother only used organic products, from hair dyes to cleaning products. I’ve been surrounded by natural and clean beauty my whole life. There are these images online, photographs of Ipanema beach in the 1970s, where beautiful and carefree Brazilian women in colourful bathing suits are enjoying the sun. I look at them and I see sporty, healthy, fit and fun women, and it’s all I ever want to be.”
I agree that she wasn’t really famous until she started up with Bieber. She was just sort of a nepotism also-ran model, picking up jobs that Kendall Jenner didn’t want. Now look at her. I also always forget that she’s half-Brazilian! What else… when I was a lot younger, I used to love menswear because it’s usually better made than women’s clothing. But at some point, I just began to appreciate clothes made for a woman’s body. Still, if I had Hailey’s figure, I’d probably try more menswear too, because she can wear anything (I’m not even joking).
Cover courtesy of Vogue India, spon-con courtesy of Hailey’s IG.
She could have better than Justin Bieber. I don’t know why she married him. She actually had better modeling jobs before him and barely works since she’s been with him.
Money.
I still believe that.
And fame…that she’d NEVER have gotten on her own. If she hadn’t been a Baldwin kid, she’d never gotten where she did to begin with.
Eh, I’m sure she’s harmless, but I am SO TIRED of these nepotism models/actors/”influencers”. Enough!
I wore, still do, wear men’s clothing at times. Before I had children I had no hips. So men’s jeans fit me much better. Also (and I’m older) women’s pants were a one size fit all when it came to length and they were never long enough for me. That being said, she is pretty but her fame comes from her family and Bieber.
As someone who works in the Fashion Industry I can assure you that she was doing way better before him. He didn’t do nothing for her career on the contrary. Now the fame is something else and the hate she is receiving by association too.
Hailey’s mom is a white Brazilian so Hailey’s basically mixed with White & White.
@Aurora, true and never forget, all the white Nazis who fled (and changed names) to south America after Germany lost in 1945. Whenever i see white southamericans, i think, well who was your grandfather. Sorry, dont want to Generalize but as someone who is from Germany, thats what comes to my mind.
That is interesting Dali. I have two connections to that scenario. I worked with a woman from Poland she and her husband escaped to South America (Argentina) after WWII, learned Spanish and lived there for several years. Then they moved to America. I worked with her for about 3 years for the City of Los Angeles, this was in the 70′s.
My cousin married a man from Mexico City his father was from Germany after WWII. First he landed in Canada for a few years and then moved to Mexico where he lived for the rest of his life. Do you think my cousin’s father-in-law would have been allowed to, or escape from Germany because he was a Nazi? I’m sure it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he might have been a Nazi but I never thought of it like that!
On another note I was horrified to learn that my paternal grandfather in far Northwest Massachusetts in the 1920′s was a member of the KKK until it was explained to me by a historian that it was a very benign presence (compared to the South). It was more like the Lions Club or the Kiwanis. It was something you did because of social pressure, like oh yeah I have to belong to the country club or the local men’s club in order to belong/get ahead. He was a business man so he probably just had to go along with things but never did he ever wear a white robe or burn crosses. It’s still horrifying though!
That’s kinda of unrealistic. Brazil was a Portuguese colony and the Portuguese descend from the Iberian celts, Visigoths, Swedes, etc, 20% of the Portuguese population (true Portuguese , before the existance of Nazis) are blond, blue-eyed….
“This is so basic and bland, it could have been a cover for any North American or European Vogue edition.”
I mean…don’t drag European Vogue into this, some of them are creative and interesting and they actually care about fashion. Vogue US is the one that is boring,bland and will put anyone white and semi-famous on their cover instead of an actual model.
As for Hailey, she seems like a very nice person but I’m still not interested. The only reason she’s famous is because she’s Bieber’s wife and I just don’t really care.
You care enough to comment. 🤷🏻♀️
Yup!
I get that she is famous by association and didn’t have to work as hard yada yada. But I think she’s beautiful and a decent model. I wish her and Justin well.
I can’t decide if I like Hailey or not…
I can see that she is pretty and has a nice body, but on the other hand her face gets on my nerves 🙈
Her face is kinda smug