Spain’s Princess Leonor & Sofia are in quarantine, days after returning to school

So many European countries did proper shutdowns for the pandemic and they really did the best they could to flatten the curve and keep their internal numbers from spiking. Those same European countries planned out their gradual reopenings this summer, and… as a result of those reopenings, there have been spikes in cases. In France, there have been close to ten thousand new cases just in a day. Spain just became the first European country to close the 500,000-threshold for positive cases. In the past week, Spain has confirmed nearly 50,000 new cases. And just like in America, the surge in cases is happening against the backdrop of kids going back to school.
Last week, Queen Letizia and King Felipe brought their two daughters to school in Madrid. Princess Leonor started 10th grade and Princess Sofia began 9th grade. I didn’t cover the photos of the school drop off because Letizia and Felipe didn’t get out of the car – they really did just drop the girls off, which is apparently the school drop-off protocol now in Spain. Everybody wore masks too, the kids, the teachers, the parents in their cars. And even then… Leonor was still exposed to the virus.
Princess Leonor of Spain will not be returning to school for in-person classes for the next two weeks after one of her classmates tested positive for COVID-19. The heir to the Spanish throne and her younger sister Princess Sofia, 13, will quarantine after heading back to school just days ago, the Royal House announced on Saturday. Leonor, 14, started 10th grade at the Santa María de los Rosales School in Madrid on Wednesday while her sister, 13, started the 9th grade on Friday. The two royals will continue to take classes online at home while awaiting their coronavirus test results.
“Given the detection of a positive case of COVID-19 in one of the students in Princess of Asturias’ class, the School Centre has recommended to the parents that the students of the aforementioned class do not attend for the next 14 days,” the Royal House shared in a statement, according to Hello!
“The Princess of Asturias will follow the regulations and health guidelines imposed in Madrid, as will their Majesties the King and Queen and the Infanta Sofía,” the statement said.
Leonor went to school on Wednesday following months of being forced to skip class due to the coronavirus pandemic. She stuck to the exact rules as all Spanish children over the age of six and wore a face mask throughout, before having her temperature taken by a school official. Sofia and their father, King Felipe IV, 52, also followed the school’s strict COVID rules and didn’t step out of their car, El Pais reported. Leonor’s mother Queen Letizia, 47, decided to not make the journey on Wednesday for the exact same reason.
Well, at least it’s just a precaution at this point, and Leonor hasn’t tested positive (that we know of). This is an awful story for the Spanish princesses and I feel so sorry for them, but it’s going to happen across the world with school reopenings, and I know for sure that the American public school system was simply not built to handle this. And all of the parents trying to get back to work too… Jesus, what a mess. And there’s no answer, and no end in sight.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
As someone who works in a school in England it’s just so so difficult. We opened last week and already have 4 cases. We’re also a special school for children with learning disabilities so twice as hard.
The government here have been worse than awful with rules and regulations for school. They released a whole load of regulations that schools have to follow at 11pm the Friday before children were due to return. How is that helpful in any way.
I’m a teacher in France. Same for us. No actual cases at my school yet but many contacts leading to quarantines. Despite what they are saying the government is absolutely NOT prepared. As usual, we more or less caught the ball when it was dropped last spring so now it’s « they got this, cool ». They don’t show you people struggling in the background. The entire year will be the same. Kids will be in and out of school, same with teachers who also are parents and need to take THEIR kids out of school in case of exposure and parents will be in and out of work for the same reason. Masks are mandatory but the parents must buy them. Once again, the families struggling will be left behind…it’s a mess indeed. I do not want to go back to virtual learning though…we’ll see what happens…
Such a mess the world over. Thanks for sharing. It’s nice to hear what is really going on in other countries.
In Portugal, some private schools have already closed because of clusters, The state schools will be opening this week. The amount of rules is insane, but what’s worse is that due to the lack of facilities, many schools will have classes with 30 students inside a classroom plus the teacher… Let’s wait and see… In the meantime, our government has declared a state of contingency (they’re expecting the numbers to sky rocket).
Students are suuposed to spend their breaks inside the classrooms, in some cases they can have lunch in there, to not go to the canteen… shorter beaks, they desinfect their own desks, etc, etc, etc…
These girls seem so well adjusted. I don’t get any sense that the parents pit them against each other like the siblings in the British monarchy. The older one is actually a better public speaker than the Duchess of Cambridge.
Not that this story is about the British RF, but fwiw when the English princes were that age nobody was being pit against each other.
I recall reading something where Diana said she had to give Harry extra affection because she was aware he was being treated like the “spare”. William was acting entitled from a very young age. It’s clear William got preferential treatment.
The Spanish royals have actually been preparing the girls for royal work unlike the BRF. Not only are they more qualified than Kate, but they are also better than William. Felipe and Letizia have made sure that the girls are comfortable in the public and get used to their duties, unlike W&K with their kids. Although it is tough to have your life planned for you, it is a disservice for W&K to keep them in the background until they need them for PR, especially George as the future king. But since Will never had any proper training for his role, George will get the same half assed lessons.
Schools can’t really do well if cases are high in the community. Also, temperatures checks don’t mean much with high asymptomatic spread, and with children showing no to mild symptoms generally.
They’re NOT twins??? I had no idea they are different ages.
Found that out a few weeks ago myself.
Thanks for confirming it’s not just me, was feeling very slow on the uptake there.
Those kids are their father’s daughters.
Yeah, this isn’t ending anytime soon. A straight lockdown is almost needed in all countries not named New Zealand at this point.
My younger nephew just started college. He was there a whole week before he had to quarantine because of exposure, and now he’s tested positive. It’s going to be such a mess everywhere.
I hope that your nephew will be okay.
Same thing at WISCO, where my nephew is. Last spring, one person in the frat he was living in got sick, and it spread like wildfire through the Greek system. Thankfully, my nephew was asymptomatic and two wks. later tested negative. In late July he moved back to WI, but into his own apt. with 2 friends. School just started a week or so ago, and they are already shutting down the hybrid classes. It’s all online now. I’m just grateful my nephew is a Jr. so he’s gotten the frat party boy thing out of his system, and stays home! His part time job is online as well, so the only time he’s gone out is to do some kayaking on the lake, or solitary runs or runs with his roommates.
My other nephew is at NYU which thankfully is ALL online. He and his roommates live in Brooklyn, and thank God he’s safer there than in a lot of places (thank you Gov. Cuomo!). His only venture out was last week, to have dinner with his roomies at an outdoor restaurant. I won’t even do that here in So. Cal!
Sigh…I just can’t see an end in sight for this for a couple of years at least, until we can be SURE there is a REAL effective vaccine/therapies for this. I wouldn’t take ANYTHING #TangerineTwitler’s republiTHUG admin. puts out.
Hope your nephew will be ok, Izzy! Sending out all good thoughts for him!
We have 4 different school models in my house right now: my college student, who is on campus and attending school in person. Two high school students, who are 100% online right now. One middle schooler who has been online and will go back in person every other week, starting next week.
We will see how this works. I’m as worried about their mental health as I am their physical health, so I’m hoping no one gets sick OR loses their mind this semester.
My daughter back to school 10 days and already off sick. We had to test yesterday and now selfisolaying awaiting results. Omg what a clusterfuck of a year and my life and lives of others worse off than me
My co-workers are struggling so much right now with trying to help their children with school work while trying to complete their own work from home, I don’t know how this will be able to continue. I don’t have kids at home so I’m in the office everyday trying to do what I can to help my co-workers but it never feels like I’m doing enough. I hear each of them talk about how guilty they feel and it just breaks my heart.
You’re such a good person @Harla, we need people like you. I struggle every day to juggle my kid taking online classes, going to work and the regular house work. I am exhausted and also feel very guilty.
I hope the princesses and their classmates. And I hope the student infected will be ok.
Ugh. Our high schooler is online until the beginning of November-then they’re going back in person but the schools haven’t issued any guidance yet other than masks will be mandatory. He is freaking out about getting sick and bringing it home to the rest of us. My elementary schooler has been virtual but starts back in a hybrid model next week. I am just hoping that if everyone is wearing a mask (properly) it will lessen anyone’s chances of catching it at school. Of course our government refuses to actually track the spread so it’s impossible to really have an accurate perception of school spread when kids are wearing masks/having classes outside. We see tons of anecdotal evidence from colleges across the country being a clusterfuck-but of course a lot of that is because those students live in close quarters.
This is going to be a very long, tough winter for people and mental health, IMO.
Schools open, closed buildings, heating running, regular flu season PLUS the virus.
It is tough on everybody.
I wish people could give themselves a pep talk, if you are masking and following all the CDC guidelines, acknowledge that you are following the rules and being careful. Give yourself a break. We are in the middle of a bad sci-fi reality.
And, to the folks who are not following CDC guidelines..I got nothing for you, nothing.
I have hit the wall in trying to be polite with you and your BS. Get away from me.
I feel like I’m in a sci fi movie, also. Traveling is a surreal experience. The election can’t come soon enough. I’m not very religious, but I am praying hard that we get some leadership soon.
This year is an educational sh**show. I have one at college, living in a dorm but with classes online, and 2 in high school doing 1 week in person and 2 weeks remotely. I’m waiting for the call from my college age daughter that she is sick. We agonized over whether it was wise to send her, but she had spent 5 months in her bedroom and her mental health suffered greatly. I curse everyone responsible for not getting this under control.
My daughter is an athletic coach at a California university. They are bringing just the athletes back to school in one month. The only in-person classes will be some of the labs. I don’t know why the athletes are coming back. She’s not coaching a money sport like football. 🤷♀️
My 11yo 6th grader went back last week, online only, after the start date was pushed back from the original August 18th date. The Republican-controlled state board of education is mandating 100% synchronous learning, with constant daily assignment deadlines. It’s freaking exhausting and my poor kid, already nervous about starting middle school, is already overwhelmed. My husband and I are working more than full time, also with a 2yo. Since March.
No way can we send the kids back even if it were an option (the district plans to start in person learning in a month but… It’ll be a disaster given our community spread).
Knowing there’s no end in sight and knowing how hard it is socially and emotionally is really difficult.
Why don’t people listen to the warnings about this virus? It’s basically on a sign 100 feet high and blinking red. The virus doesn’t care how old you are or who you are or what condition you are in. If you don’t wear a mask and social distance you are putting yourself at risk. Distance learning needs to be in place until they find a reliable and proven vaccine. Highest infection rate I’ve read is now between 18-49, so it’s more than the elders now.
This virus is very unusual. People are getting asthma who never had it before. People are getting blood clots in their stomachs. It’s a terrifying.
I have to wear a mask and socially distance because I have a heart condition and my mother (who I see several times a week) is elderly (she also has a heart condition). I don’t have a choice in the matter because the virus is making the decisions for me.
I’m a parent of an elementary student and also a school nurse. both of us are back at our respective schools and have been for a month. it’s a no win situation. my heart breaks for these kids.
Most schools around here are online only or have that option, luckily my family members who work in schools are still teaching remotely right now. But 2 of my coworkers sent their kids back to school this past week, and I’m worried for all of them.