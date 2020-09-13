Duchess Meghan marks the one-year anniversary of her Smart Set collection

One year ago, the British media was in full-blown meltdown mode because of the one-two punch of the Duchess of Sussex’s guest-editorship of British Vogue AND the launch of her Smart Set capsule collection, which was made to benefit her patronage Smart Works. Smart Works provides clothes and coaching for women entering (or re-entering) the workforce, and the patronage was always an easy fit for Meghan. The Smart Set collection was a master stroke as well, just like the cookbook. The pieces from the capsule collection sold out everywhere and money was raised and more clothes were added to the Smart Works closets. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Smart Set launch, Meghan Zoomed in from Montecito to chat with some women who have benefitted from Smart Works’ interview training and professional clothes.
Speaking with three Smart Works clients, Karla, Charlene, and Agnieszka, Duchess Meghan said, “People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it’s really not … all of that stuff is the exterior but it’s what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it’s what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with.”
In a press release, the charity said, “The team at Smart Works would like to take this opportunity to thank The Duchess of Sussex for her continued support of our charity, the retail partners who came together to help create the original collection and the wonderful supporters who purchased pieces and helped fill our wardrobes.”
The video (below) is very cute and Meghan is just lovely, as always. She enjoys the role of coach and cheerleader, and you can tell that these women really want to tell her all about their job interviews and what they wore and what they said and Meghan really wants to hear it! This is also why the British media has been so tantrum-prone as of late: they’re finally understanding that they bullied and smeared a charismatic, hard-working woman out of the country and she’s not coming back.
Incidentally, Omid Scobie apparently mentioned in his Heirpod podcast that as Harry and Meghan are Zooming so much from Montecito, Archie has been crashing some of the calls and making baby-appearances. I would have loved to have seen him in this video!
SmartSet was one of the few times the press didn’t try to smear her work and suspect that was because some big British brands (and advertisers) were involved. The fashion journalists said that she was warm and funny in person and one noted that her ex assistant was at the launch which they thought was odd because the press at the time was running all those nightmare boss stories. Only shady press I can recall was Phil Dampier trying to attribute the successful launch to Kate.
It was nice to learn that the collection has really helped SmartWorks throughout the year and meant they had go to clothes to send to their clients during the pandemic when clients couldn’t actually attend SW offices. A success and practical, tangible help for the patronage
That’s a really good point, they’ll go for her and the Hubb ladies but taking on M&S and John Lewis was a step too far.
They did smear her…… they said Meghan owed that success to Kate!!! imagine that; Meghan owning her success to the definition of mediocrity…….. hence the #katemiddletonsuccessstory on twitter
That was one of my favorite smears just for the absolute absurdity it offered. Like what? Kate’s responsible for Meghan’s work? How? In what way? It was like someone taking credit for the moon phases.
It still makes me laugh. Obviously it was Kate’s and Ma’s idea to run to Phil dampier to try and steal all the credit for someone else’s work. The funny thing is that kate and Ma really don’t get how ridiculous she comes across. You would think the hashtag on twitter would make them realise that Kate’s over the top sugary PR only makes her look like an idiot.
Kate was pulling a William who has been taking credit for Harry’s work for years – she tried to take credit and it blew up in her face and rightly so.
That day on Twitter was one of the best days of my life. We kept it going for days on end just to ruffle the Palace PR feathers. Phil got his a*se handed to him and the Middleton’s retired that PR narrative before it could even sail.
Wait what? What sort of twisted logic were they using to give credit to Kate? How did they explain it as really a Kate success story?
What? Didn’t the British press write ridiculous stories about how Meghan owed the success of the project to Keen Kate? Or was that another project they wrote that drivel for? It gave birth to the Twitter hashtag trend “kademiddletonsuccessstory” IIR.
@Izzy — we basically wrote the same thing a few min apart…..LOL
@VS LOL, those were good times. People are revisiting tjat trend on Twitter in honor of the one-year anniversary.
Meghan really helped Smart Works with ideas and projects. This is what a patron should do.
Meg and Harry will keep living their best life and in time the brf will turn on itself having nothing else to use as a punching bag.
I really don’t have much to say, other than that I admire her so much. And that I’d be a blubbering mess if I was ever at the end of a Meghan Zoom!
I think Smartworks has subsequently collaborated with other designers on capsules. Meghan gave them a great blueprint.
In think the Hubb Kitchen should do a desserts-only cookbook for the Holidays.
I’ve been following SmartWorks on IG since then and it’s lovely, their ‘she got the job’ posts always cheer me up.
I managed to get the M&S dress in black and blue and I love it. Although I wore the black one regularly for work last winter but struggled to accessorise the blue one so I was saving it for this summer as I have a couple of lighter colour jackets that would look good and summery… Oh well, there’s always next year!
I disagree that the British press is recognizing what they lost in Meghan when they colluded with the BRF to run Meghan off. That is the part they are all quite pleased about because nothing has changed regarding why they all found Meghan so objectionable – she’s still Black. But I’m sure they all regret their miscalculation and not realizing that if they were successful in getting rid of Meghan that her Prince would be by her side. Funny how they didn’t realize that. Then again, they didn’t recognize it because their bigotry is blinding them. They never believed Harry would leave because they didn’t believe that he actually loved his wife…because who could possibly love a Black person? And since they didn’t believe that was possible, they never saw the obvious coming. Running off a blood Prince is all they truly regret.
I think you guys have a strong misconception on what the British press wanted out of Meghan! They didn’t want her out, they just wanted her under their control. Because even if dumb dumb egg head couldn’t see it, the British media knew exactly the jewel they had in their palms when it came to Meghan and Harry together. The smear was half to protect the heir, but mostly to strong arm the Sussexes into falling in line, and thus under the control of the big, bad media machine. They just underestimated the power and (most importantly) the smarts of the Sussexes, who outplayed them every step of their way out of the British empire’s control!!
I think the media wanted them to give access but the BRF (or certain factions) wanted Meghan out. The BRF used the press and the press ran with it because various players thought that a constant barrage of negative press would get H and M to gave to cave and give the press access.
However, Harry was never going to play that game – he said it loudly but the press ignored it. The BRF got Meghan out but they didn’t calculate with Harry leaving with her. The British press lost all access.
The whole thing blew up in their faces. The BRF lost a valuable asset (+ creating even more private acrimony within the family) and the British press not only lost complete access, they are now getting out-scooped by the US press. It is kinda hilarious if it weren’t for the human cost – Meghan and Harry suffered severe mental stress and what is most likely a very deep rift within the family. That is sad.
Yes, is the smears of Diana ultimately led her back to the British press to get her story out. Same with the rest of them. Ma Middleton went right to the Daily Mail to get their PR version out. It’s the blackmail argument these royal reporters all stated openly that if Harry and Meghan wanted good press they needed to go to their abuser to get their story out. They’re so in their little bubble that they thought an American actress who had been doing press interviews for years and even outside of being an actress worked for the Today show and written articles for major American publications and even had major American media executives at her wedding actually needed the British press to get her story out if she wanted.
Perfect synopsis Arthistorian.
Have to agree with Art Historian. I think they wanted Meghan out too. And that’s exactly what it did, blew up in their faces. I’m just glad the whole world can see the BM for that they really are: paid, lying hacks, and also the royal family, how petty, jealous and incompetent they really are. Essentially they are useless.
Agree. If there’s any regret with Meghan it’s that she is no longer the meal ticket and scapegoat for the rest of the family’s bullshit. They do not care about her as a person. They’re absolutely sick about the fact that they’ve driven Harry out of the country. To this day he’s the only one they want to come back.
I think it was Willie, Kate, KP and all those dreary courtiers that wanted Meghan out. The British media wanted to continue slandering her and have access to her, whilst keeping Willie and Kate happy by embiggening them to the heavens.
The smart set is my favorite charitable work after the cook book! The collection was genius and something that can continuously be duplicated with other designers. A great way to see tangible results.
Agree…… the cookbook is my favorite work Meghan did! it was such a surprise and the impact that work has had is just wow……… look at where those women are today!!! impressive
Happy one year anniversary to the #katemiddletonsuccessstory hashtag. That was a great day to be on twitter.
Totally OT: I’m puzzling over that fireplace. Is there a need for it in Santa Barbara? Why would you build one?
Santa Barbara does have cool evenings in the winter. Plus, it’s a design feature-almost all houses are designed with them.
We may be living in Dante’s Hellscape right now, but it does get cold in California, especially on the coast. Also, much of California (usually) has cool, wet winters. Fireplaces are nice when it’s cold and raining outside.
I went to college at UCSB, and yes, it gets VERY cold in the winter. You’re right on the water, so you get all the winds that come in from the west. It can also be very wet. (I will never forget the few times the winds/rain were so strong they blew my umbrellas inside out!). Even in summer, you *usually* need to take a sweater for evenings out.
I live in the Beverly Hills/Century City area, about 110 mi. south now, and let me tell you, my fireplace is going almost EVERY DAY in the late fall all the way through mid spring (esp. the evenings)…and yes, partly just because I love the beauty of it, but it helps keep the place warm lol.
Is it called Smart Set because the company, Reitmans, that she modeled for called their clothing line Smart Set. I would think they had trademarked the name.
And if Reitmans had any real issues with it, I’m sure they would have sued, Linda.
Reitmans’ Smart Set line folded a long time ago, I think.
Of course the BM and RF want Harry back, but I definitely believe they want Meghan back as well, they just don’t want to admit it. They don’t want to admit that the black duchess is the one that embodies Diana’s spirit to a T with her charisma and work ethic, which is why they try to project those qualities on to Kate. Meghan of course was a convenient scapegoat but she also provided them with good content. She also was considerate of the press when it came to their professional co concerns, such making sure they got their shots. They always had interesting quotes with Meghan and her fashion sold out and kept people talking. When they cover Kate it’s just the same old regurgitates talking points and fussy coatdresses. Meghan had some misses style wise but overall I enjoyed what she wore as I’ve looked back on her pictures. The BM cover Meghan breathlessly to this day, even over the other royals. When the queen made her first pandemic speech, it was overshadowed by Meghan. Camilla and Sophie have been out doing engagements, but the RR barley cover them. I believe they miss her badly but they are too racist to admit it.
The BM is still trying to harangue Meghan. The picture in the background is suppose to show her true feelings according to the Fail; that she never wanted to serve the queen and the. UK. Yet she is touching base with her UK royal patronage. Stay mad BM. Anyone with half a brain know Sussexit is on you, the Windsors and their minions.
Nothing to say to or about the British press – if they haven’t realized the extent to which they have cut off their noses to spite their face, I don’t think they ever will – but I’m so glad for these women, and for smart set the patronage for landing the Duchess with practical, successful ideas who will follow up and promote your work a year later.
Yes they did, in the most brazenly stupid way possible. By stealing Meghan’s success and handing it to the most undeserving person imaginable. I cannot believe they even went THAT far. Kate was looking do-nothing and lazy as usual so they had to steal from Meghan. I vote that move to be the most shameless one in the whole smear campaign.
While I was watching that video, a Peacock ad popped up with a scene of Meghan in Suits rolling right under the Duchess Meghan video. LOL.. That happen to anyone else?
I volunteer with Dress For Success, which is basically the ameican version of Smart Works. Dress for Succes pivoted and mobilized so quickly to adjust to post-covid restrictions which I have been so moved by. They never lost focus that their mission is helping women,and now more than ever these people need assistance. Just wanted to come in and shout them out.