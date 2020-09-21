Jennifer Aniston wore a little black dress & had a ‘Friends’ reunion on the 2020 Emmys

It was sort of nice to see how many people took the “Emmy Awards at Home” thing seriously. It was great to see people actually get glammed up to participate in the show via link-up. What was not very cool? The handful of celebrities who did get to come to the auditorium, because it felt like Jimmy Kimmel just invited a handful of his friends and it was awkward as hell. It’s no secret that Kimmel is good friends with Jennifer Aniston, and of course she came to the auditorium to do a “bit” with him. The bit involved a fire extinguisher.
I actually thought this was one of the few successful “filler” pieces of the show, because I don’t believe it was in the script for the fire to keep going on. Aniston had to extinguish the sh-t out of it.
What was in the script was this fakakta Friends reunion – Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow seemingly came by Jennifer’s house for it. Jason Bateman too. Jen must have been hosting a little Emmy party. Party like it’s 1995.
Blah. Anyway, Jennifer lost to Zendaya. And people are talking about her black slipdress like they’ve never seen her wear a black gown ever. Beachy waves, hair down, black dress. She’s been doing the same thing for 25 years!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I thought Jen looked really good, but I didn’t watch any of the show so missed all the cheesy bits, oh darn, lol.
Yes, simple black dress and beach waves are her “thing” and have been for years, but it works for her, so you do you Jen.
JA puts me to sleep.
Boring, bland as hell. I still don’t get why she’s a thing. I saw all the IG posts from entertainment sites going bonkers over her look and I had the same reaction as Kaiser. her publicist must’ve been working overtime to make sure all these outlets say how amazing she looks.
Jens style is so limited and boring. She looks good as always but she never looks special. All her looks over the years blend into one. Anyone else think she looks a little Botoxy?
She looks very filled. Lisa Kudrow has aged the best out of the 3. She looks great!
Very. I guess she didn’t learn from Courtney’s various facial debacles.
I thought she looked quite different in the face, and not in a good way. I didn’t like the dress at all. This was the year to do something fun and different. I did really like her pink blouse (great color on her) but I can’t get over her “refreshed” look. Lisa Kudrow is the only one that looks natural and pretty imo.
The thing about her look rarely changing though is that when I look back at her old looks they are pretty timeless. Compared to some of her counterparts from the era her looks are all still so wearable!
I think the length of her dress threw everyone. She’s done LBD sooo many times, folks couldn’t recognize her without seeing her knees.
Whatever she is doing to her face is not working so she should stop it. Her body is amazing as usual and the dress is fabulous.
I feel that out of the 6 Friends cast, Jennifer is the only one who uses the other cast members for publicity and award campaigns. I have literally never seen the others do that.
Am I the only one tired of these Friends reunions? Move on already.
I’m glad she didn’t win otherwise we’d hearing about it for weeks. Her PR works the hardest.
I thought she looked awful. Her skin was a strange shade and showed sun damage. Her hair looked fried and brassy. The dress was unremarkable.
Apparently Jen and Friends all have easy access to Coronavirus testing since nobody has a mask on. Ridiculous.
I know, I’m yelling at them on the screen, move away from each other!!! Mask up!
Oh myyy her FACE!! Yikes
What’s going on with her face
Oh jeez… she overdid it with something (fillers?) this time judging from the pictures. Only Lisa is looking normal at this point.
Successful “filler” pieces… I see what you did there 🤣😉
lol!
These people are rich, and I am sure they all had HEPA filters installed. I’m not rich and i bought three portable Alen filters. I keep my windows open and those things cranking, and while i can’t say I’m living normally, it does allow me to have several key people over whenever I want. They can afford to have their entire air systems upgraded to HEPA. And likely have.
And no, it’s not perfect. There is no perfectly safe, and never can be about anything. There is harm and risk reduction.
Jen’s looks a MESS. Just saw pics of her during that painful Fast Times reading with Brad and she didn’t look like that. So the filler is FRESH. And it looks it. And fresh fillers always look terrible
That’s true, she looked really good at the table reading. And it’s true about fresh fillers, I don’t understand why they do them right before an awards show. I don’t get anywhere the amount they get, and my lips look overdone the first week. That table reading was so cute, i was really enjoying it, it was a nice break, and then more than halfway thru my mom texted me about RBG and I just wanted to die. So I never saw the end.