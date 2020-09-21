“Disney censored Laverne Cox for saying ‘effing’ which is insane” links

Embed from Getty Images

Laverne Cox got censored at the Emmys for saying “effing” and someone else got censored for saying “WAP.” The censorship choices Disney made last night were not good. [Just Jared]

Naaem Khan’s new collection is… a lot. Some good, some bad. [Go Fug Yourself]

I had no idea that Billy Porter is a Virgo too! [Dlisted]

I loved Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Emmy cameos. [LaineyGossip]

A new moon in Virgo in what that means. [OMG Blog]

Billy Porter wore Ashi Studio to the Emmys-at-Home. [RCFA]

Buzzfeed dropped a lengthy investigation into dirty money and banks. [Buzzfeed]

Chloe Grace Moretz’s new movie sounds dumb. [Pajiba]

Protesters made some noise outside of Lady G’s home. [Towleroad]

Donald Trump’s “top candidate” for SCOTUS sounds like an a–hole. [Jezebel]

