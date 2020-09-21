“Disney censored Laverne Cox for saying ‘effing’ which is insane” links
  • September 21, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Laverne Cox got censored at the Emmys for saying “effing” and someone else got censored for saying “WAP.” The censorship choices Disney made last night were not good. [Just Jared]
Naaem Khan’s new collection is… a lot. Some good, some bad. [Go Fug Yourself]
I had no idea that Billy Porter is a Virgo too! [Dlisted]
I loved Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Emmy cameos. [LaineyGossip]
A new moon in Virgo in what that means. [OMG Blog]
Billy Porter wore Ashi Studio to the Emmys-at-Home. [RCFA]
Buzzfeed dropped a lengthy investigation into dirty money and banks. [Buzzfeed]
Chloe Grace Moretz’s new movie sounds dumb. [Pajiba]
Protesters made some noise outside of Lady G’s home. [Towleroad]
Donald Trump’s “top candidate” for SCOTUS sounds like an a–hole. [Jezebel]

9 Responses to ““Disney censored Laverne Cox for saying ‘effing’ which is insane” links”

  1. Faithmobile says:
    September 21, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    After watching a lot of British Television since March, I’ve gotten used to swearing being normalized. Disney needs to get a grip. Intelligent articulate people swear and to pretend others wise infantile. It’s well past time America grows up and that includes eschewing Disney/Puritan standards of behavior.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      September 21, 2020 at 1:21 pm

      especially since they don’t seem to have a problem with all kinds of actual and implied violence being shown.

      bludgeon/kill/maim/assault someone? A-OK!

      Bad word?! *clutches pearls* Won’t someone think of the CHILDREN?!!!

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      September 21, 2020 at 2:44 pm

      I don’t think children will kill someone just because they saw it on tv or in a movie. But they WILL pick up swear words. The same reason Disney banned smoking in their films – because it’s something that kids will copy. I don’t really think “effing” is that bad a word, but I understand the reason for the edit.

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    September 21, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Oh, brother.

    Reply
  3. Jess says:
    September 21, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    How absurd. She looked so gorgeous and glam. And I loveD Gabrielle and Dwayne’s bit.!

    Reply
  4. Jules says:
    September 21, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    We can’t lose all decency. I don’t mind this. Some children do stay up to watch and not everyone (adult or not…) swears or wants to swear or hear it ALL the time. It’s fine.

    Reply
  5. Paperclip says:
    September 21, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Ok….i NEED a Kaiser once-a-month astrology “observations” blog now. Not even into astrology, but omg she makes it fun and interesting!

    Reply
  6. Stacy Dresden says:
    September 21, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Please consider donating to NARAL and Planned Parenthood’s PAC, as well as your favorite Democratic Senatorial candidates. We need everyone to go full tilt in the face of these terrible anti-womyn and anti-reproductive health politicians.

    Reply

