Jessica Mulroney: ‘Kind’ Duchess Meghan ‘has checked up on me everyday’

Jessica Mulroney’s life fell apart in June of this year, and it was entirely a disaster of her own making. Jessica got her panties in a twist when Sasha Exeter, a black Canadian Instagram influencer, began using her own platforms to speak about Black Lives Matter. Jessica chose to make Sasha’s BLM activism personally, and Jessica threatened and harassed Exeter in writing. Sasha outed Jessica for her racism and bullying, Jessica got fired from her jobs and of course it was all a major story. The British tabloids were especially obsessed with the idea that the Duchess of Sussex would cut her friend loose, and then something something, Jessica would sell out Meghan.

In the aftermath of the debacle, there were reports (which I believed) that Jessica and Ben Mulroney hired some PR people and crisis managers, and that they were plotting their comeback even as they fell from grace in Toronto society. I also believe that Jessica thought that if she sat out the summer and kept quiet for a few months, maybe she would gently begin reintroducing herself, especially on social media. The problem is that she still comes across like a tone-deaf user? She posted and then deleted a photo from Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding recently, then a week after she deleted it, she made this absolutely insane statement about how tired she is of putting up with “three years” of bullying and hatred. Again, I have no doubt that she’s put up with a lot of sh-t. But considering her fall from grace happened because SHE bullied someone and SHE was racist, well…it was a bit rich. But I guess she still got the go-ahead to use Meghan’s name in her attempted social rehabilitation.

Jessica Mulroney is setting the record straight about her friendship with Meghan Markle. Seemingly addressing rumors that the pair have recently grown apart, the Canadian stylist — who returned to social media last month after being called out for using her white privilege during a disagreement about race with another influencer — posted a brief statement on Friday, which has since been deleted. “I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday,” Mulroney wrote on her Instagram Story. “Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

Of course she deleted it! Honestly… ugh. Where to even start. Let me say this: I think Jessica would be better served if she kept Meghan’s name out of her mouth for several months. Jessica was the one who f–ked up, and she doesn’t need to use her (very famous) “black friend” as a social-rehab prop (especially since she used Meghan as a prop during her bullying of Sasha Exeter). If people are saying lies about Meghan and Jessica’s friendship, so be it. Just let those lies sit out there, because that’s better than using the woman she considers such a close friend. And then after months go by, if Jessica wants to make a statement, just be a f–king adult and make a statement and post it to Instagram and leave it there (with the comments turned off). This ‘gram-and-delete sh-t is so juvenile. Now, has Meghan called Jessica every single day? Hm. I don’t know. I feel like that claim is more about the really deep changes in social power between the two women.

