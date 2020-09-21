Did Prince William & Kate skip Prince Harry’s birthday Zoom with the family?

In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, royal commentator Katie Nicholl claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry were on a Zoom call together on Harry’s recent birthday. The fact that Katie Nicholl doesn’t know anything about anything isn’t surprising, and I still assume that anything coming out of her mouth about the Sussexes is garbage. But I also think that she still has deep sources in Kensington Palace and in the Middleton family. It’s worth considering that she’s being told by Camp Cambridge that the brothers are talking and that there’s been some softening there. Whether or not that’s true… well, it definitely feels like Camp Cambridge wants people to think that. Interestingly enough, other sources told The Sunday People that William and Kate actually blanked on the family’s birthday Zoom with Harry:

The Sunday People reports that William and Kate were absent from the virtual celebration for Harry’s 36th birthday. Prince Charles and the queen were joined by Camilla on the Zoom call to Harry, Meghan, and Archie in California. A source said: “William sent his birthday best wishes. There was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there. The boys love each other and there will always be a close connection. It’s just been difficult of late. It’s unfortunate that William could not be on the call.” Of the call, the source told the People: “It was very pleasant. Harry told the family how much he missed them. Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out.” Archie, now 16 months old, said “Pa”, short for grandpa to Charles. “It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there,” the source said. Such petty behavior seems an odd way for the royal family to move forward. Unfortunately, it also seems all too believable: The usually very careful William and Kate didn’t include Meghan in a picture they posted online to wish Harry a happy birthday (they are also believed to have chatted privately).

Yeah, it’s possible that the brothers spoke (or Zoomed) one-on-one on or around Harry’s birthday and then William and Kate skipped the family Zoom. I still believe that there is significant frostiness between William and Harry and there has been for months/years. I also think that at this point, Harry doesn’t really give a sh-t? He knows how petty and angry his brother is. But I bet Charles was happy to see Harry and Archie.