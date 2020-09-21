Did Prince William & Kate skip Prince Harry’s birthday Zoom with the family?

In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, royal commentator Katie Nicholl claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry were on a Zoom call together on Harry’s recent birthday. The fact that Katie Nicholl doesn’t know anything about anything isn’t surprising, and I still assume that anything coming out of her mouth about the Sussexes is garbage. But I also think that she still has deep sources in Kensington Palace and in the Middleton family. It’s worth considering that she’s being told by Camp Cambridge that the brothers are talking and that there’s been some softening there. Whether or not that’s true… well, it definitely feels like Camp Cambridge wants people to think that. Interestingly enough, other sources told The Sunday People that William and Kate actually blanked on the family’s birthday Zoom with Harry:
The Sunday People reports that William and Kate were absent from the virtual celebration for Harry’s 36th birthday. Prince Charles and the queen were joined by Camilla on the Zoom call to Harry, Meghan, and Archie in California. A source said: “William sent his birthday best wishes. There was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there. The boys love each other and there will always be a close connection. It’s just been difficult of late. It’s unfortunate that William could not be on the call.”
Of the call, the source told the People: “It was very pleasant. Harry told the family how much he missed them. Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out.”
Archie, now 16 months old, said “Pa”, short for grandpa to Charles. “It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there,” the source said.
Such petty behavior seems an odd way for the royal family to move forward. Unfortunately, it also seems all too believable: The usually very careful William and Kate didn’t include Meghan in a picture they posted online to wish Harry a happy birthday (they are also believed to have chatted privately).
Yeah, it’s possible that the brothers spoke (or Zoomed) one-on-one on or around Harry’s birthday and then William and Kate skipped the family Zoom. I still believe that there is significant frostiness between William and Harry and there has been for months/years. I also think that at this point, Harry doesn’t really give a sh-t? He knows how petty and angry his brother is. But I bet Charles was happy to see Harry and Archie.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Meh, my sister’s a dumb bitch (reminds me a lot of William actually) and she didn’t call me for my birthday a few weeks ago and I was ok with that. I’m like Harry in that way – bridge burning Virgo energy -when I’m done, I’m done. I spoke to the people that mattered.
The story about Archie blowing out the candles is cute
Why would anyone expect the pair that did not speak with H and M in public at the CW service to speak with them in private? Everyone sees Cain and Unable for what they really are. It must really hurt them knowing that despite all their efforts to destroy them, H and M will not come back begging for bread.
If there is some tension between them then why woyld they engage in the zoom call andmake it awkward for everyone else. They probably did a one on one. I understand Kate understandably follows her husbands lead but Harry must be especially hurt by Kate after all the years of nothing but kindness and compasion to her.
IMHO, Kate is the more vicious of the pair.
Yes, Kate returned Harry’s kindness to her with cruelty to Harry’s wife. Harry will never forgive her for it, and why should he? She’s shown no awareness, let alone remorse.
TOP CEO wouldn’t make a move w/out PWT’s approval. I think she’s terrified to make a misstep that would bring on that “incandescent rage” on her. I think she’s the type of woman that *expects* all the male attention on her, and any woman she perceives as competition for said attention is attacked (in the press in this case) and cut dead.
I truly think she and the Gardner go their separate ways at this point; she doesn’t care WHO he prunes, as long as it’s not public. Rosebush was public. Kate felt her Cheerios as FFKQ, and she was promptly slapped back into her “place”. Didn’t see PWT coming to her rescue, with public appearances of an oh, so lovey dovey, devoted hubby, did we? No, we saw Kate start to get even thinner and more haggard.
I feel it doesn’t make sense to expect a family call for a birthday at 35-40 years old, it’s not awkward at all. And it annoys me to read “The boys love each other” no, these are grown men, stop making them kids to excuse their poor relationship and (willie’s) poor way of dealing with his problems
If there is some tension between them then why would they engage in the zoom call an make it awkward for everyone else. They probably did a one on one. I get Kate understandably follows her husbands lead but Harry must be especially hurt by Kates actions after all the years of nothing but kindness and compasion towards her.
Yeah, no. I doubt these two are talking and mending fences. Maybe, Harry sent the zoom link to his dad and grandma only.
I wouldn’t want them a part of what’s supposed to be a happy Zoom anyway. I’m sure Harry wasn’t phased.
So who is the “source” telling of how awkward it was that Kate and William were not on the call? I think it’s Charles, looking at the wording. This family!
Yes Vanessa I agree. Clarence House saw that KP was getting dragged for their birthday post& seem to be throwing them under the bus for positive ‘see we are still supportive of Harry’ PR. KP seem to have hit back through Katie nicholls with her claiming the brothers spoke separately. The games are hilarious. I’m here for the CH v KP battle.
Has Archie seen Charles enough to call him pa? My guess is this is BS but could be wrong
When my grandson was really little, we mostly interacted via Skype and he called me by my first name (because that’s what my DIL does). I think Harry calls Charles “pa” doesn’t he? So that kind of makes sense that Archie would be repeating what Harry says to the weird old man he doesn’t really know on the Zoom call.
The tension between CH & KP is building. Could get super entertaining! It will be death by 1000 (snotty passive-aggressive) cuts to both houses I suspect.
@Vanessa … Looking at the wording?
I agree, the zoom call details are weirdly specific (of course could be all made up, but the “pa” reference seems to point at Clarence House, like Charles wants people to know he gets along with Meghan and Harry and Archie) – and then the dig about the picture KP chose for Harry’s birthday – its interesting. If there is bad blood between the brothers (well we know there is), this seems like Charles’s way of making it clear that the bad blood is ONLY between them, and he’s not a part of it .
If I were Charles I’d really be watching my back towards William though. William is duplicitous (and a bit off-kilter) and if he wants the throne while Charles is still on it or he runs afoul of Williams temper another way, I’d be preparing for him to turn on me too.
Charles is part of this one way or another really. If he doesn’t feel a little bad blood for William attacking his other son right now, he’ll feel it eventually when William inevitably turns and attacks him sooner or later.
Someone on here a few weeks (months?) ago said that her aunt (I think) had some insider info and it was well known apparently that Charles fully blames William for Harry leaving and they two cant stand each other. Now of course we don’t know how true that it is, but it makes sense to me.
I do think Charles knows that William could turn on him, especially if he doesn’t have another target.
But, if William wants to leave Kate at any point in the near future, he’s going to need Charles’s help, and I bet he knows it .
This may be Charles protecting himself a bit because if William is the only one freezing Harry out, but Charles is maintaining contact, then Charles looks reasonable and William looks petulant. I’m sure the skip the crown and give it to William stories irk him and he’s pushing back to show he is more emotionally mature then his next in line son.
(Or maybe a courtier spoke to people, in either case, it’s people so they got it from a close source)
For people who know about these things, would Charles ever be allowed to just visit Montecito for pleasure and see his grandson or would be have to tie in some official reason for the travel? I’m sure he and Camilla would like to go when COVID clears, but I wasn’t sure if it would be off-limits. I already know the British media would be crowing about costs.
It would come down to what his security thinks. H&M have private security. So, RPO’s might have to be sent out ahead of time to scope it out. It’s no different to when they go anywhere else new though. He wouldn’t have to add anything official and he’s good at flying under the radar when he wants to. So, we probably wouldn’t hear about it unless he leaked it. Much like he leaked this birthday call, it would be after the fact and with shade directed at William.
If he and Camilla are going to make the trip, it’s best they go while they’re still the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. It’ll be a hundred times more difficult for them to enter the country absent some pressing diplomatic reason once Charles becomes the head of state. A visit by a head of state usually comes with a lot of protocol and ceremonial folderol. Private visits — i.e., visits with no diplomatic purpose, say for medical treatment — are possible, but also come with a fair amount of baggage, usually related to the security needs of the visiting head of state.
Somehow, though, I don’t think these questions will ever arise, because I can’t see the Cornwalls making the trip, even after the pandemic is over. It would be nice of them, and Charles would be able to play doting grandpa (to a child he’s barely ever seen), but I just don’t get the impression that he’s up for it. He’s kind of a jerk like that.
I think he would be able to (probably easier before he’s king though, like said above), it would be a matter of whether he “wanted” to. Sure there would be some logistics to work out, but I imagine it would be possible if he wanted to go. I doubt Camilla would ever go though, she doesn’t do well with long flights.
It would be great if Harry didn’t deal with his treacherous family at all, the petty grandma, the father, the stepmother, all of them! Don’t get me started on the ugly (inside and out) brother, and the rapidly ageing sister in law. They are in America now, and he has his stunning American wife and his American boy (yes I know he is half British but he is going to grow up AMERICAN). We appreciate them here, forget about that awful country!
Either Clarence House or KP leaked this story to what end, I’m not sure but I don’t believe any of this story.
@Amy Bee … Why do people always assume leaks are coming from Clarence House or Kensington Palace and never consider Buckingham Palace? Haven’t people been watching “The Crown” on Netflix?
I always look to see who looks good in a story (or who looks like the victim) when I speculate on its origin. Here, Charles looks good, the Queen is mentioned but it seems more about Charles as the doting father and grandfather.
Yvette, Buckingham Palace has nothing to gain from leaking this story. William or Charles do.
Now I’ll add that while I’m sure this leaked through CH, would Charles have leaked to Tom Sykes?
“The Crown” is a fictional tv show. It’s not a documentary.
Happy belated Snazzy!!!
My comment ended up way low.
Didn’t W&K have an engagement that day?
Yes, but there is an eight hour time difference. We don’t know exactly when it happened, but if this call was at 10:00 am California time, it would be 6:00 pm London time.
I strongly empathise with Harry as I am in a similar situation with one of my brothers – any conversation with him quickly turns into him spoiling for a fight. Am over it and am done with him – am also a Virgo so yeah have burned that bridge. William is giving off the same vibes as my brother – spoiling for a fights, it’s written in his face and body language when you see him on video at events. That anger and aggression needs an outlet.
It’s obvious the Cambridge relationship is imploding, the press know it but they are keeping their mouths shut about it, for now. Its not just the rose bush trimming that they want out of the press but the state of their relationship. They can’t stand being near each other.
Digital Unicorn, you are doing the right thing. No need for nasty people in our immediate lives and I applaud you in how you are dealing with your brother. I’m a bridge burner too, but I’m a Taurus. I’ve cut Trump supporters out of my life and there is no turning back.
I think too, that the Cambridge marriage is imploding. Before long we won’t see them at joint appearances unless it’s absolutely required. How anyone can be married to either of them is a mystery to me. Maybe it’s good they found each other because they are both vile.
I can see Kate not wanting to be anywhere near William, but what did she do to him to make him not want to be anywhere near her? As far as anyone can see, she has fulfilled her end of the contract admirably. She looks good, she’s provided the heir and spare, (and a spare set of parents) and she knows to keep her mouth shut around him, what could his problem with her possibly be?
Maybe it is all of that. Sometimes you think want one thing, and then realize you don’t. Maybe William wanted a doormat who keeps their mouth shut, but maybe he’s changed his mind. And I think the same is true for Kate – maybe she thought the cheating would be okay, but now that’s public, she’s not okay with it.
I never really got the vibe that William was super into Kate, especially after they got back together after their main breakup, and maybe that has just become more of an issue.
It’s not love. It’s not a loving partnership. Most people want that, I’d dare say even need that as you go through life and it’s a big void if you don’t have it. That would be an obvious problem.
Even rotten old William probably wants true love.
Especially now that he’s seen his brother find it, he knows exactly what he’s missing out on up close.
Kate is more popular than William according to polls. Any article about her gets more interest than his activities. That may bother him.
Get the feeling there’s tension going on between Clarence House and Kensington Palace. Knowing those people, they’re probably trying to figure out how to place blame on someone for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s exit. All clandestinely, of course.
Ding, Ding, Ding!!
This is Clarence House taking a dog at Kensington Palace. I’m sure KP will return the favor soon. With Harry and Meghan out of the picture the rest of the family is going to canabilize each other and basically fall on their own swords.
The chickens are coming home to roost y’all!
I think having an ocean between William and Harry is going to be good for them – mentally at least. They’ve been raised in an unhealthy institution with unhealthy relationships. They need space. So they may have chatted but if they didn’t, I’m not surprised
Based on the timeline I’ve constructed in my head I don’t think H and W have been close sine W graduated from Eaton. They roomed together in flight school and in that interview W was putting down H. H even alluded to the fact that it would be the last time time they roomed together. H has been the dutiful spare all of his life and he deserves a 🥉 for his performance.
Let’s be real and acknowledge that their relationship as brothers was not healthy when you are taught that your brother is more important than you.
Agree. Harry has had to deal with lifetime of put-downs, insults and snide remarks from his only sibling and all in the public eye. I give him credit for lasting as long as he did. Shame on the entire family for letting the this abusive behaviour continue as long as it has. Harry reached his breaking point when they collaborated with the BM to smear and denigrate his wife and son. The BRF deserve not one bit of consideration – their inaction was unforgivable and may cost them more than healthy familial ties, but also the British Monarchy. Burn it all down!
I agree with you. I believe the alleged “closeness” was built up by the palace and pushed by the media.
@Lucylee, I agree completely! Harry and William haven’t been as close as the press makes them out to be, in years. William was doing his thing with Kate and Harry was in the military, then W&K lived in Wales, then Norfolk while Harry was all over the world doing charity work. I know that siblings don’t have to be geographically close to still be close but I think that Harry was tiring of William’s back handed compliments for some time. I did read in FF, that Harry had hoped that the 2 couples would be close but he probably knew that he was only dreaming.
A few years ago before Meghan, harry was interviewed for American breakfast TV, I don’t know which show. They asked him about being ‘fun uncle harry’ and you could see in his face that he didn’t see George and Charlotte much at all, and that he wasn’t that close with William and Kate, but he answered like a pro. But the thing about harry is he doesn’t have the best game face as he wears his heart in his sleeve. I remember him being asked about how kate was when she was pregnant and he would say something like he hasn’t seen them.
I have never seen pictures of Harry with the Cambridge kids. It’s odd. Harry loves kids but when he IS around them at family events he barely looks at them. That’s why I never bought that Harry was close to Will and Kate.
The more this goes on, the more I think Charles and The Queen really don’t care that Harry left. I think the only one that cares is William. He’s always had a stranglehold on everything with his petulance.
The Queen seems genuinely happy for him.
Harry: ‘hello’
William: “hi harry, happy birthday”
Harry: ‘thanks. So what have you been up to?’
William: ‘oh you know just the usual, predicting your every move, trying to break up your family, and working with the media to ruin your reputation and whole life. Oh I also went grouse shooting with George. What about you?”
Yeah they didn’t speak.
tee hee. Harry I’m sure loves his brother. But I’ll bet he doesn’t trust his brother at all. I doubt if he even respects his brother. That bridge is pretty much burned. How do you come back from someone trying to ruin your life for his own self-importance?
That’s where I’m at. I think Harry will always love his brother and genuinely does not wish him harm. But he probably also doesn’t trust him one iota and is DONE being under his thumb and putting up with his BS. Harry will no longer be Will’s shield, his crutch, the buffer between him and Kate, or the workhorse Will takes credit for. Harry is ready to let William sink or swim on his own.
Harry will never accept the life of being a spare to the heir anymore! And if one day William ever wants to have a relationship with Harry JUST as brothers and leaving The Firm out of it, then I’m sure Harry is open to it.
I love it when Charles leaks this shit to the papers 😂🤣 he never misses a chance to play one against the other. It’s entirely possible that Charles wanted his own time with Harry, it’s also possible William wanted the same. There are somethings you say to your siblings that you don’t say in front of your father. Etc. Etc. Charles gets a pass, for reasons I will never understand.
Yeah, he’s a TERRIBLE father.
Charles is a shitty father for playing against his own son for positive publicity. This is what this is. He could and should have a private meeting with Harry to clear the air but is nothing done in private without the press being notified? Either way, I really doubt Harry would return to the viper’s nest that is the BRF. They always protect the heir no matter how much of a backstabbing ass he is. William won’t change.
Charles was a shitty husband, too. I finally watched “Diana: In Her Own Words” last night on Netflix. In speech after interview after speech, he never had a loving word to say about her. And she was only 20 when they wed! Awful.
oh Charles is a shitty father in many ways, no doubt about it. But the reason this is even kind of funny is because one of the ways Charles is shitty is the games he plays in the press. this is clearly an example of that. And to me, it feels like he’s sending a warning shot to William – basically to remind him that he can play the same kind of games in the press that William plays, and that he’s “better” at it too.
It’s hard to know what narrative they are trying to follow. You had the William rage monster stories last week and then two stories with the queen and now Charles being all lovey-dovey over Zoom. So is William the voice of the family and they are all salty over Netflix or are the Queen and Charles trying to isolate William and make it look like he is the problem? I suspect it’s the latter and that Charles complained to Mummy about all those “skip Charles for William” stories. Combine that with the queen muscling in on Kate’s photo project and I think it looks like somebody is in trouble.
I agree @MsIam. We had that spat of articles in the spring, about William becoming a true statesman and the beginning of the William regency etc – I bet those articles ticked a few people off at CH and BP. So I think its your latter theory – that they are trying to isolate William and make it look like he’s the problem, especially if they blame him for Sussexit. As H&M’s star continues to rise, Charles is going to play along accordingly. He’s not stupid.
Charles is a PR mastermind.
I don’t think William and Harry talked at all for his birthday. Harry loves his brother but I don’t think he likes him or trusts him at all. Tom Bradby said that there is a ton of bitterness and some major shit went down that we don’t know. Their relationship is forever changed, in my opinion. Of course KP will put out how wonderful the brothers relationship is now, it’s just damage control for their shitty behavior at the CW service.
Media keep pushing that Harry is fragile/flakey and Will is levelheaded but I think we are seeing Will has always been a petulant brat and Harry was the reliable one. Until Harry had a family and decided to step away and make his own life.
I think William should be careful. It’s known he drove his only brother out of the country so it won’t be a good look to turn an his father too. I hope Charles never makes William POW.
I don’t for one minute believe a zoom call ever happened. Charles didn’t care about the Sussexes when they lived in the UK nor when his oldest son bullied and ran off his younger son, so you’re not gonna get me to believe he spoke to Harry and Archie. If you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you!
And I am quite sure Harry isn’t communicating with William in any way. You try to destroy my wife and I’m not gonna feel very warm towards you. This family is such trash. Ugh.