Zendaya won her Best Actress Emmy in Armani & Christopher John Rogers

One of the feel-good stories of the 2020 Emmy Awards was a young whippersnapper grabbing the Best Actress in a Drama Emmy away from all of the veterans of film and television. The Emmy felt like it was Jennifer Aniston’s to lose, or failing that, like it was Olivia Colman’s to lose. But no! Zendaya picked up her first Emmy Award for HBO’s Euphoria. She’s only the second Black woman to win a lead-actress Emmy (after Viola Davis). Her winning video became super-iconic right away.
It was sort of the weird side-effect of these pandemic times that several of the winners actually seemed happier to be at home, with everyone on their team and their whole families and all of that. You can tell Zendaya was already making a night of it with her fam and her people, and she was so GIDDY to be able to celebrate it with everyone. And as always, Zendaya shows an other-worldly maturity – she’s always been like that.
One of Zendaya’s looks was what she posted on her social – this is Christopher John Rogers and it’s adorable.
This is the polka-dotted Armani Prive dress she won her Emmy in. It’s very youthful and it suits her, honestly.
@zendaya, winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Euphoria,” wore a custom #GiorgioArmaniPrivé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. @televisionacad #Emmys #ArmaniStars Credits: Dominic Miller
I LOVE both dresses! Euphoria is very popular with my kids and kids’ friends (ages 14 – 21). I am looking forward to seeing it.
I tried so hard to get through that show. Its sort of a parent’s nightmare of what their child’s life could be. She was wonderful in it, but it isn’t for her young Spider-Man fans.
“It’s sort of a parent’s nightmare” – AGREED. SO hard to watch – it made me terrified for my boys – but ultimately I found it rewarding and beautifully made. Zendaya is INCREDIBLE and deserved that award 100%
She was awesome and I am happy she won!
I love her. Happy for her.
It’s odd isn’t it how you can be proud of someone you don’t know but I’m really really proud of her. What a woman.
Zendaya has a tremendous career in front of her and she deserves it. Superstar in the making.
Virgo work ethic and that face! She is the whole package.
I’m a little (lot) jealous, but she totally deserves it.
Congratulations to her.
Well done Zendaya!!
Oh, I love that dress she wore for the win so much!!! I mean, she could wear a garbage bag and pull it off, but that dress is everything. Perfect for her.
I love both dresses but she really can wear absolutely anything and look amazing. That dress is so fresh and unexpected. Great cut, great color, fits per perfectly. What a nice change.
I was so happy and so surprised, GREAT!!!
btw, I am so confused… did everyone have an emmy in front of them at home (somebody hands it to her) or they already knew if they won? Or are they not at home? So confused, lol
That’s what I didn’t understand either. She seemed genuinely shocked so I’m not sure.
I’m also confused by all the people with Zendaya…is no one worried about Covid? Do all those peeps live and quarantine with her? I haven’t socialized I’m person with friends or family since March.
@Laalaa hmm, interesting thought Well, google says the producers had the trophies standing by, hand-delivered to the nominees homes, and then taken away if they didn’t win There’s a video on twitter posted by Ramy Youssef showing someone waving and walking away with it when he didn’t win, lol.
[But the delivery person is in a giant black hazmat suit Is that really necessary if they were outside? Maybe they come inside to hand it off? Or maybe it's a hoax. Idk]!
@ChillyWilly, me too!
Obviously I didn’t watch the show, and too late to edit my comment, but yeah, if you watch videos of other winners, including the one of Catherine O’Hara’s win [on this site, on the Jen A post], a person in a giant hazmat suit does hand her the Emmy -
I want to die and come back as Zendaya. She’s just perfection. I love the polka dot Armani.
I’ve never seen Euphoria. This post just made me google the show [so there you go, the Emmys did promote TV!]. Reading the plot line, I could not watch that; too many bad memories.
But I loved how in her acceptance speech she stressed that, even if it’s not evident in this show always, “there is hope in the young people!” out in the streets, doing the work, not giving up -
If anything will save us, that is it. xo
I am SO EXCITED she won. So so happy for her; very well deserved after a great performance in Euphoria. She’s so talented and seems like a sweet person, too. She looked gorgeous in both looks. Yay, Zendaya!
She’s just so freakin’ gorgeous. Well deserved win, very well deserved 👍🏻
She looks gorgeous and was incredible in Euphoria. A long, glittering career to come
I’ve liked her ever since she caused Julianna from E! to be called out for her stupid comments. That was so brave of her to speak up like that and so well. I haven’t seen this show, but it’s on my list of shows to catch up with. Good for her.