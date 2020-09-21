Zendaya won her Best Actress Emmy in Armani & Christopher John Rogers

One of the feel-good stories of the 2020 Emmy Awards was a young whippersnapper grabbing the Best Actress in a Drama Emmy away from all of the veterans of film and television. The Emmy felt like it was Jennifer Aniston’s to lose, or failing that, like it was Olivia Colman’s to lose. But no! Zendaya picked up her first Emmy Award for HBO’s Euphoria. She’s only the second Black woman to win a lead-actress Emmy (after Viola Davis). Her winning video became super-iconic right away.

It was sort of the weird side-effect of these pandemic times that several of the winners actually seemed happier to be at home, with everyone on their team and their whole families and all of that. You can tell Zendaya was already making a night of it with her fam and her people, and she was so GIDDY to be able to celebrate it with everyone. And as always, Zendaya shows an other-worldly maturity – she’s always been like that.

One of Zendaya’s looks was what she posted on her social – this is Christopher John Rogers and it’s adorable.

Zendaya's first look is already a big win. 👏💜 #Emmys 🎥: Instagram/Zendaya pic.twitter.com/kIOMQUOCud — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 20, 2020

This is the polka-dotted Armani Prive dress she won her Emmy in. It’s very youthful and it suits her, honestly.

Im presenting you the youngest woman of colour to ever win an #Emmy @Zendaya 😌 pic.twitter.com/OycTfVdfDr — EMMY WINNER ZENDAYA🌠🦋 (@unholyCyruss) September 21, 2020