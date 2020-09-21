Schitt’s Creek and Succession won so many Emmys last night and that was fun

One highlight of last night’s Emmy’s was the Schitt’s Creek team, live from Toronto, all hanging out and freaking out as they won so many Emmys. They swept the entire comedy category in this, their sixth and final season. So many people binged that charming comedy over lockdown and this felt like their swan song. Dan Levy said that it was on brand for them to get so many nominations when they can’t attend, but they did get to have a party and that felt fitting. I got nervous seeing some of them hugging with their masks down, but their social media made it clear that they’ve all been tested and that they’ve been quarantined ever since.
Catherine O’Hara won for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. I’ve queued this up to her speech. Look at her rocking those Doc Martens with her gown. This is her first acting Emmy I can’t believe it. This was Eugene Levy’s first Emmy too!
Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy won their acting categories, Dan Levy won for both Outstanding Writing and Directing, and they won Outstanding Comedy Series! Here’s their acceptance speech for that, queued up. Check out Jeff Garlin of Curb Your Enthusiasm shirtless and crazy-looking, that’s awesome. I wish I could hug people again.
Succession won in a lot of categories too. They got Outstanding Drama for the first year (last year they only won writing), this year they won Writing again and also Directing. I’m including Jeremy Strong here because his outfit is everything and also you can see Billy Porter in an amazing custom white suit by Ash Studio.
Uzo Aduba, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance of Shirley Chisholm in Mrs. America, was a real highlight. This is her third Emmy, she’s won two for Orange is the New Black. I love how she tried to get her mom to notice that she’d won and she didn’t come. My mom would do that! She would be playing a game on her Kindle. I wish I lived with my mom now.
Julia Garner, who went full flapper, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for Ozark. This is her second Emmy, also for Ozark. Her husband, singer Mark Foster of Foster the People, just showed up in fancy silk pajamas with a tiger print. That was a whole mood. It bugged me that so many women in this category didn’t show up. Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Thandie Newton didn’t come. The last time I saw an interview with Thandie Newton she was living in London with her family, so I get not coming if you were in Europe and would have had to stay up until 2am.
At least the Schitt’s Creek cast got to hang out in a castle. Also lucky that restaurants weren’t shut down as Ontario, Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa specifically had tighter regulations installed on Sunday.
I saw something about how they had to downsize their viewing party because of the new stricter regulations in Toronto, so good on them for following them
So happy for Schitt’s Creek, all the awards are well deserved!
And, while it’s not an award I have ever paid attention to before, the show also won for costumes for the last episode. As far as I’m concerned it would have been a crime if it hadn’t.
The new rules only apply to social gatherings and not businesses. (It’s dumb I know and frankly should be applied to restaurants and bars as well) so they could have more than 10 people indoors in a room because Casa Loma is a public space and not a private home.
So nice to see them all together though.
So happy Jeremy won. His performance is so layered and just out of this world fantastic. Everyone in that show is just at the top of their game. I really enjoyed Ozark season 1&2 but for some reason and just can’t get myself to watch season 3 I’m not sure why. I don’t get the hype around Schitts Creek. It’s fine, not amazing and not hilarious either.
Really? This show got me through maternity leave.
Check out the ‘Fold in the cheese Dept of Ed’ meme:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9oCa0Qj-Vs
I just love Succession!
Poor Kendal Roy is my favorite lost soul. Jeremy really has me rooting for this character who is in all intent purposes a total $hit bag.
I really love Ozark as well, being from Missouri I get a kick out of hearing KC being mentioned and never having been to the Ozarks, I truly believe there are characters like those living amongst us Missourians.
Also I hated Ruth until this season, love Jason Bateman as Marty.
Each to their own. It gave me a LOT of belly laughs!
I don’t really understand why so many nominees couldn’t “come” to the show when they didn’t even have to leave their houses. Being in a completely different time zone is a reasonable explanation, but that can’t explain all the no-shows. All they had to do was put on nice pajamas and set up a camera!
I felt like the most interesting part of the show was getting to see a glimpse of the interior of so many different houses. I can’t remember the last time I was in a house beside my own!
Yayyy Succesion. So amazing.
Succession is crazy good. I don’t even know if he was nominated but one of my favorite performances in that highly talented cast is Kieran Culkin. He is just so good.
I’m happy for Schitt’s Creek, too. I love everyone, all brilliant actors, but Annie Murphy might consistently get the most laughs from me, so I’m really glad she won. The audition she did for the musical with her “A Little Bit Alexis” had me crying/laughing in a way that I can’t recall doing in a long time.
OMG A little bit Alexis! I love that, I found it on youtube so I could send it to all my friends.
@Esmom
My daughter has A Little bit Alexis on her phone and blasts it at any occasion. We LOVE Alexis here at home and Moira on the same passionate level.
Fun fact: I started watching Schitts Creek during a research trip away from the family and noticed that David was EXACTLY my then 12/13 year old son (he is now 14) minus the designer clothes and bad attitude in the beginning. I filmed a clip of it and sent it on WhatsApp to the family you were in agreement and we all started watching it. I wondered if he would “use” David to come out.
He didn’t but he did come out and we sometimes call him David Rose. I often tell him that he is as talented and gorgeous as David Levy and he pretends to find it awkward and embarrassing but makes that cute little half-smile that I love.
Moira’s winery commercial should be in some comedy hall of fame.
I love Succession…but it should get some awards for comedy too.
I am so excited for Schitt’s Creek!!
I feel sorry for anyone who doesn’t get the “hype” around Schitt’s creek. It got me through the darkest days of NY Pause, when I was so isolated and seemed to be living in the Apocalypse. I had already been watching it prior, but I was only up to maybe season 3. I watched the final season as it aired on POP, and then just kept it on all the time on Netflix. Dan Levy created an unTrump world. I would be laughing and then all of a sudden crying over something beautiful and it was everything for me.
Also Moira is a f’cking Queen and total goals.
I just wanted to echo what you said. I have watched the show, start to finish, more than once during quarantine. I haven’t been able to delete the final season off my DVR, because it isn’t available to stream yet. I may watch the finale anytime I need a bit of a pick me up.
Darla, I feel the same. I love the show and watched the last 2 seasons on POP. I’ve re-watched the entire series on Netflix.
The Rose’s Home in E1 was filmed in Lisa Vanderpump’s house old house. This was the original house she lived in on RHOBH. It was was across the street from Adrienne. Lisa sold this house and later a massive fire engulfed the home.
Schitt’s Creek has been one of the only good things I discovered in quarantine. The ultimate tribute: Mariah sent her her congrats to Dan Levy through IG, saying that he would always be her David Rose, tying out that plot line.
I love everyone on this page. Funny thing though, haven’t watched any of their shows, and I don’t know why lol. I love each and every actor here and think each is deserving of some serious recognition so congrats!
Both Schitt’s Creek and Succession are excellent shows. I’d watch a couple of episodes of the Roy family drama and then switch to the Roses, as I binged them both during quarantine. So happy for them. I hope we get to see more of Dan Levy and Annie Murphy in the future!
I’m so happy for Schitt’s Creek!
Awards season is the best season! I love that Catherine and Annie both won, along with the Levys!
My understanding is that they had Covid tests & have been isolating, in addition to following provincial rules.
I discovered Schitt’s Creek during this hellacious quarantine.
My heart was broken when the show ended; because I will truly miss these characters.
Congratulations to everyone at Schitt’s Creek for their very well-deserved Emmys!!
All of this. I also discovered it during pandemic. It’s been the greatest pleasure for my husband and I these days! I don’t want to get to the end. I’m on season 5.
When I’m feeling low (so a lot recently!) I watch both versions of Simply the Best from Schitts Creek. It gets me through.
I love how thrilled Eugene Levy looks for son! I know Daniel Levy will probably go do TV show that’s totally different after this, but all I really want is to keep seeing the two of them together on my screen.
Succession is easily one of the best thing I’ve seen on Tv. So deserved.
Sidenote: HBO in the past year of two has had so many phenomenal shows in particular. Lovecraft, I may Destroy you, succession …just a quick shoutout to them.
Schitts Creek was my 3 am watch while nursing my newborn. It got me through some dark nights and lonely times. I am so happy for them – the little show that took over television *happy sobs*
Happy for Jeremy Strong and Succession. Also happy fo Zendaya and Regina King.
It’s official, Schitt’s Creek is simply the best!
I’ve been such a fan of Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy since their SCTV days so this win is long overdue. If you’ve never seen SCTV, I highly recommend it. The cast was stellar, the sketches side-splittingly funny and uniquely Canadian!