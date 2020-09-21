Schitt’s Creek and Succession won so many Emmys last night and that was fun



One highlight of last night’s Emmy’s was the Schitt’s Creek team, live from Toronto, all hanging out and freaking out as they won so many Emmys. They swept the entire comedy category in this, their sixth and final season. So many people binged that charming comedy over lockdown and this felt like their swan song. Dan Levy said that it was on brand for them to get so many nominations when they can’t attend, but they did get to have a party and that felt fitting. I got nervous seeing some of them hugging with their masks down, but their social media made it clear that they’ve all been tested and that they’ve been quarantined ever since.

Catherine O’Hara won for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. I’ve queued this up to her speech. Look at her rocking those Doc Martens with her gown. This is her first acting Emmy I can’t believe it. This was Eugene Levy’s first Emmy too!

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy won their acting categories, Dan Levy won for both Outstanding Writing and Directing, and they won Outstanding Comedy Series! Here’s their acceptance speech for that, queued up. Check out Jeff Garlin of Curb Your Enthusiasm shirtless and crazy-looking, that’s awesome. I wish I could hug people again.

Succession won in a lot of categories too. They got Outstanding Drama for the first year (last year they only won writing), this year they won Writing again and also Directing. I’m including Jeremy Strong here because his outfit is everything and also you can see Billy Porter in an amazing custom white suit by Ash Studio.



Uzo Aduba, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance of Shirley Chisholm in Mrs. America, was a real highlight. This is her third Emmy, she’s won two for Orange is the New Black. I love how she tried to get her mom to notice that she’d won and she didn’t come. My mom would do that! She would be playing a game on her Kindle. I wish I lived with my mom now.



Julia Garner, who went full flapper, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for Ozark. This is her second Emmy, also for Ozark. Her husband, singer Mark Foster of Foster the People, just showed up in fancy silk pajamas with a tiger print. That was a whole mood. It bugged me that so many women in this category didn’t show up. Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Thandie Newton didn’t come. The last time I saw an interview with Thandie Newton she was living in London with her family, so I get not coming if you were in Europe and would have had to stay up until 2am.



Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images