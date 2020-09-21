The New Afflarmas: Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo make out constantly in NYC

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo are the new Afflarmas. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. For a couple weeks, they’ve been carefully pap strolling around New York, always managing to get the same few photographers shooting them, so that there would be a series of high-priced exclusives for their photos together. But now it’s gotten into Afflarmas territory – Katie and Emilio are making out in public so often, the photo shoots are no longer exclusive. That’s when you know it’s love! Or something. Here are some photos – the first we’ve had access to – of Katie and her shady man Emilio, making out in New York on Friday. She’s completely in love with him. We haven’t seen her this demonstrative with a dude since… um, Tom Cruise. She was definitely not this way with Jamie Foxx. From Us Weekly:

Not hung up on him. Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx is in her past, while new flame Emilio Vitolo Jr. is her future. “Katie has no ill will toward Jamie, but she has completely moved on from him and just thinks of Jamie in a friend type of way now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The insider adds that Holmes, 41, “is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was.”

[From Us Weekly]

Before this, I didn’t really think of this thing with Emilio as a f–k you to Jamie Foxx. But now I do. Katie and Jamie must have left each other on somewhat bad terms and now she’s like “look how public I can be with EMILIO.” And yes, she’s also fallen hard and fast:

Getting serious! Katie Holmes has found her dream man in new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. “Katie is absolutely head over heels in love with Emilio,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has wanted a stable guy in her life for a while and has found that with him.” Holmes, 41, feels different in the romance than she has with previous significant others. “She is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was,” the insider reveals. Us revealed earlier this month that Vitolo was engaged shortly before his relationship with the Dawson’s Creek alum made headlines. He ended his engagement to Rachel Emmons via text message, leaving the designer “heartbroken and embarrassed,” according to a source.

[From Us Weekly]

Yeah, I’ll forever believe that Emilio is not a good dude for what he did to Rachel Emmons. By all accounts, his thing with Emmons was completely serious – they lived together, they were engaged, she adored him and she was getting ready to marry him. And he dumped her by text when he had a chance with Katie. Ugh. This one will end in tears.