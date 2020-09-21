The New Afflarmas: Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo make out constantly in NYC

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo are the new Afflarmas. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. For a couple weeks, they’ve been carefully pap strolling around New York, always managing to get the same few photographers shooting them, so that there would be a series of high-priced exclusives for their photos together. But now it’s gotten into Afflarmas territory – Katie and Emilio are making out in public so often, the photo shoots are no longer exclusive. That’s when you know it’s love! Or something. Here are some photos – the first we’ve had access to – of Katie and her shady man Emilio, making out in New York on Friday. She’s completely in love with him. We haven’t seen her this demonstrative with a dude since… um, Tom Cruise. She was definitely not this way with Jamie Foxx. From Us Weekly:
Not hung up on him. Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx is in her past, while new flame Emilio Vitolo Jr. is her future.
“Katie has no ill will toward Jamie, but she has completely moved on from him and just thinks of Jamie in a friend type of way now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The insider adds that Holmes, 41, “is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was.”
Before this, I didn’t really think of this thing with Emilio as a f–k you to Jamie Foxx. But now I do. Katie and Jamie must have left each other on somewhat bad terms and now she’s like “look how public I can be with EMILIO.” And yes, she’s also fallen hard and fast:
Getting serious! Katie Holmes has found her dream man in new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.
“Katie is absolutely head over heels in love with Emilio,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has wanted a stable guy in her life for a while and has found that with him.” Holmes, 41, feels different in the romance than she has with previous significant others. “She is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was,” the insider reveals.
Us revealed earlier this month that Vitolo was engaged shortly before his relationship with the Dawson’s Creek alum made headlines. He ended his engagement to Rachel Emmons via text message, leaving the designer “heartbroken and embarrassed,” according to a source.
Yeah, I’ll forever believe that Emilio is not a good dude for what he did to Rachel Emmons. By all accounts, his thing with Emmons was completely serious – they lived together, they were engaged, she adored him and she was getting ready to marry him. And he dumped her by text when he had a chance with Katie. Ugh. This one will end in tears.
Ugh. This is a train wreck. I guess I better go stock up on some popcorn and tea.
Emilio is stable? What??? He dumped his fiancée by text to get with Katie.
This will end well. Not.
I was coming on to say the same. “Stable guy” who dumped his fiancee after meeting new, famous chick. What a stupid way to try and spin this.
Jamie is a pretty private dude; so I am not surprised he didn’t participate in such a charade; he doesn’t need to……..Katie on the other hand, doesn’t have much going on for her career wise; so why not do this to get some attention? I get it; it is fair game if the new dude wants to do it as well!
I think Jamie is an ahole who likes to cheat and didn’t want to go so-called instagram official. He deserves no accolades. She should have shown him the door long ago.
But get attention for what? She looks good- fresh and young and natural. Maybe she’s just having fun and dating a hottie and enjoying every minute? I’m no fan – I think she was complicit in whatever went down with Tom Cruise. But whatever that was, I also think she paid a price for it. This relationship strikes me some fun. And I really, really hope that he didn’t dump the girlfriend as reported — I’m always a little skeptical of these things.
I mean, she was this d-bag’s live-in fiancée, not someone he had just started dating. Just because it’s fun for Katie doesn’t mean it’s harmless. Another woman got seriously hurt in the process and Katie seems completely complicit and okay with that.
If Katie felt that Jamie was keeping her hidden, and she didn’t like that, she should have ended things with him. I mean, I really don’t get this. Like if a guy treated me as someone he wanted to keep away from his friends, a secret, I would tell him to get lost. Not that I really want to meet anyone’s friends, far from it, but you know what I mean. There was no need to act out like this. She can do what she wants, but I would not wish to be so public when I knew there was a heart broken over my relationship. I am NOT saying she shouldn’t have the relationship. Things happen, people meet someone new and fall in love, and realize their current relationship is not love. But this public show when you know another woman is hurting, that is not for me. I would have kicked Fox in the ass, and then comported myself with some dignity and empathy towards the new guy’s ex. Meaning, I would have kept my private isht on lockdown. Come on Katie, you’re old enough to know better than this crap.
Well jamie didn’t keep Katie a secret to his friends. They all knew and were happy for him. Katie went to his friends tanks wedding, and don’t forget the first picture of them holding hands in the studio was from his house and one of his “friends” took the picture. Jamie has always said he doesn’t tell the press about his relationships but that doesn’t mean his friends and family don’t know.
That’s true Cat. I was using an example of how this would play out for me. At this point in my life there’s no chance i’ll ever be dating someone famous, so it would have to be a case of a guy keeping me from his friends. No one is going to say to me, sorry I don’t want to be papped with you. lol
@Darla I agree, I think that’s one of the many reasons Katie finally dumped him. Still strange how they broke up weeks after the met gala. And Jamie was finally opening up, a week after the met gala he did a interview joined by his daughter and was asked who he thought was the best dressed and he said “you know” meaning Katie. So it seems like he was trying to be more open to being public. He must have done something really shitty for her to pull the plug. But Katie does seem to get bored in her relationships around the 6/7 mark, she dumped Chris Klein after 5 and a half years together, filed for divorce 7 years after she got with Tom and then dumped Jamie around the 6 year mark too.
Afflarmas West Coast vs. Afflarmas East Coast.
Let’s keep it peaceful everyone. You know how these rivalries can get. 😏
Shall we dub them Katilio?
Good one!
The pictures of them kissing with their masks pulled down make me so uncomfortable. At least hers seems to be under her chin, his is right under his mouth. All I see in those pictures is Katie breathing in whatever is in the outside of his mask.
The thing is, Katie is the one that dumped Jamie. So if she was to do a big “f*ck you” to Jamie wouldn’t it have been last year. I mean, Jamie was super hurt she dumped him. He even did Instagram lives saying “no fake love” “no actors”, “I’m back baby” you could tell he was hurt. And I think that’s why he did that pap stroll with Sela. It was to get Katie’s attention. Then when Katie’s teams put out the “overheard at dinner saying her and Jamie weren’t together anymore” that’s when he did those lives. ET had sources close to him say don’t rule out a reunion, I really think he thought they were going to get back together like they had done the many times they were on/off before. Jamie even the other day did a live with Tony Tony Tony in his studio and he said “I need someone to get someone of my god damn mind” I seen that as a reference to Katie. I think it’s weird to bring up the “Katie thinks of Jamie in only a friend way now”…. they don’t seem friends anymore so I don’t understand that
When they make out, the germs on his mask are rubbing all over her face, and vice versa. So dumb !
I liked Jamie and Katie together and I liked that they kept it private. I did want them to acknowledge that they were together but I guess they were of very different minds on celebrity relationships and how public you should be. Comparing her current relationship with Cruise is very foreboding though
I am quite shocked, thought the reason Jamie Foxx and her were so low key because of some crazy clause in her divorce to not openly date. Maybe she is just sick of it.
I thought that too, and/or maybe because Jamie Fox was work friends with Tom Cruise.
Hahahahaha go on Katie.
I find both couple so cringeworthy and desperate cause the pap strolls are so OBVIOUS. There has to be a subtler way to do this.
I really think this guy is gonna get pictured with Suri, anytime now. And I wonder if that would piss Tom off since he has no relationship with his daughter or does he not care at all anymore. This relationship seems to be going so fast. I wonder how long they were seeing each other behind his fiancées back. I’m a big Katie fan but this is disappointing, I really hope there is more to the story but I doubt it. She really has the worst picker.
Infatuation, dickmatisation, hot young love, honeymoon phase… So many ways to describe whatever their thing is… We all know this will burn fast and not end well ! This guy sure looks thirsty, but I never thought Katie Holmes was about that in an Afflarmas kind of way you know what I’m saying? I am now officially missing Afflarmas yikes! Seriously believe Ana de Armas is looking at this with envy. Prediction is in for a Afflarmas pap stroll any day now guys !
Since they split up I was always under the impression Katie and Tom Cruise’s over the top, gushy, PDA-ridden love story was all him being overzealous, while the “real” Katie was low-key like how she behaved with Jamie Foxx. I see these pictures, and I think Katie was just as into it as Tom was at the time. She has the same manically giddy look on her face now as she did back in her TomKat days, and I can’t help but feel a little disappointed.
I will just say that Katie’s midlife crisis is making for some good gossip not that Afflarmas is quiet.
I miss those pap walks.
Agreed, we need someone to keep us entertained, thanks for stepping up Katie. I just wish there wasn’t a fiancée caught up in the mix and Katie doesn’t get hurt as this guy seems like really bad news.
I love how Tom was always blamed for the over the top pda. While I do believe she got in over her head with him she was complicit with the whole thing. She sold her soul to be the next Nicole Kidman, problem was NK would have made it without TC. 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️
Pull your mask up over your nose
He has ‘ka-ching’ written all over him. Katie deserves better.
Does she? Why does she deserve better since it obvious that she is choosing this situation. Why are some women constantly treated like children no matter their ages? She is participating in this relationship and if she didn’t know of his previous relationship, she knows now and obviously don’t care. So I say again, why does she deserve better? Maybe she deserves what she wants and this seems to be it.
This my fav outfit of hers in months!