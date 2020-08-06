Dan Levy: We have 15 Emmy noms when we can’t attend, that’s very Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek had one of the most interesting television arcs, both on and off the screen. The Canadian show was a little sleeper hit that took four seasons to catch on and then took off like wildfire. Even though it was wildly popular in its fifth season, it was notably overlooked by the Emmy committee. The sixth and final season played out with even more viewers but this time, the Emmy committee buried them in nominations, 15 in total, four of which were awarded to the four Schitt family members: Outstanding Leads for Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy and Supporting noms for Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. The show also got a Best Comedy Series nom. All of this is wonderful, except for the fact that the Emmy ceremony will be virtual this year, so none of them will get to ever walk the stage for this show. While speaking with Seth Meyer recently, Dan, always one to find a bright side, said a virtual awards ceremony the year they are finally recognized is probably the Schittiest storyline to date.

On their Emmy noms

The lovely Emmy news this week was truly a surprise to all of us. I had hoped that maybe my dad and Catherine would get recognized, but certainly not what ended up happening. On how it’s fitting that the show will be virtual

If I could write a Schitt’s Creek version of our team and the Emmy’s co-existing, it would have to involve some… way that we would never get there. So the fact that we have 15 nominations on a year that none of us will be able to attend feels very Schitt’s Creek, which is also such a lovely thing. I don’t know what’s happening, but we are all up in Canada right now, so I’m hoping that we’ll all just have a backyard barbecue at my dad’s house, have a few beers and hope for the best. On ending the show and how nice their fans are

We knew at season four that we had two more left. I always a fan of shows that start and finish really strong. I think we knew we had a two-season pickup, and five and six would be the last. It was a really nice way of building toward a conclusion that we had control over. Our fans have become such a lovely group of people. They’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity. They’re just so supportive and my big concern was, when [said] that this would be our last season, I was expecting a kind of angry response from all of them. But the fans were so nice. They were like, ‘No, that’s too bad, and we’re very upset but how are you?’ I don’t know what we’ve done to deserve the kindness of these people. It is officially the most Canadian show of all time.

[From Late Night with Seth Meyers via YouTube]

Honestly, framing it within the Schitt’s Creek world makes the virtual aspect much easier to swallow. I’m not sure how many wins the show will actually get, not that it doesn’t deserve them, but I just think the competition is strong this year. It would be a riot if whoever does win accepts in character. If they really are all in Eugene’s backyard, they could jump in on each other’s speeches. Eugene and Catherine are such institutions, it would be wonderful if they won but they really should be received by a theater full of people. Regardless, I’ll be happy with whatever. In Schitt’s case, it really is just an honor to be nominated. They were so small and unknown. To come out on top like they did without giving up creative control or copping to cheap headline-grabbing story arcs, is really life imitating art.

It’s important to point out that show wasn’t just recognized by the Television Academy this past week, Schitt’s Creek won Outstanding Comedy Series during the virtual GLAAD Media Awards, an award that means a lot to Dan for everything he’d hope to accomplish for LGBTQ representation on the show.