Duchess Kate rewore Emilia Wickstead for a day trip to South Wales with William

Royal visit to South Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Barry Island in South Wales on Wednesday, in what I assume was a day-trip with the goal of highlighting “staycation” tourism within Britain and the gradually reopening British economy. Spain’s Queen Letizia and King Felipe also did an in-country tour to highlight the local economy and all they got was a spike in Spanish coronavirus cases. I assume that’s how it will be in the UK too – while I absolutely acknowledge the very real economic issues with the pandemic, I feel like people (and businesses) should be taking more precautions and to be SEEN taking more precautions. Like, a simple mask mandate. I guess South Wales doesn’t believe in mask mandates, because Will and Kate spent part of the day going indoors and outdoors, and they were unmasked for what looked like several hours. They were not social distancing either. Why is this so f–king hard??

As for the fashion, Kate rewore a pricey Emilia Wickstead number which I remember from one of Kate’s eleventy billion “Kate did a garden” events last year. For what it is – a well-tailored, covered-up floral dress – it’s nice enough, although for the price of £1,635, it should be a lot more than “nice enough.” Kate also dusted off those ugly wedges she loves so much. A note about Kate’s hair: it’s shorter and blonder than it was two weeks ago. I’m pretty convinced that she was wearing a too-red wig for that Tiny Happy People launch.

Anyway, in the coverage I saw of this event at the Mail, they went on and on about how the Cambridges visited Nessa’s Slots, which is “Gavin & Stacey’s slot machine arcade,” from the popular British show (which I’ve never seen). Turns out, William hasn’t seen the show either. Which… why did they even make a special trip to this arcade then? We all know that William doesn’t read his briefing papers, but it turns out he’s too lazy to watch a TV show connected to a place he’s about to visit.

After the Nessa’s Slots maskless appearance, Will and Kate did wear masks for a visit to the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, where they were around seniors. One of the seniors apparently told Kate that she was “sh-tty” at calling out Bingo numbers. Kate repeated the Amaia mask she wore on Tuesday. She should have worn it throughout the day’s appearances.

Their Royal Highnesses visit to Barry Island has come as businesses in Wales have started to reopen their doors to the public as lockdown measures have started to ease. The Duke and Duchess visited Island Leisure amusements arcade to meet the owners and staff members ahead of the arcade reopening to the public later in the day, before joining vendors from some of the other businesses based on Barrys promenade at Marcos Café. Their Royal Highnesses heard about the impact that closing has had on the businesses during a typically busy period for the seaside resort, which attracted 424,000 visitors in 2019, and the measures they have put in place to allow them to start reopening in a safe and secure manner. The Duke and Duchess also visited the beach huts on the eastern end of the promenade which have been installed as part of the Vale of Glamorgan Councils £6m regeneration project in Barry. Their Royal Highnesses then visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to some of the homes staff, residents and their family members in the homes garden. In May, The Duke and Duchess joined staff and residents from Shire Hall via video call, and took their turn as guest bingo callers for a game in the homes cinema.

31 Responses to “Duchess Kate rewore Emilia Wickstead for a day trip to South Wales with William”

  1. ABritGuest says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:28 am

    Joan was hilarious! She asked if Kate was William’s assistant. Doesn’t she recognise a top CEO when she sees one. Welp! old people who have no chill are so funny.

    Looked like a good engagement and as many commentators have been saying, the kind of bread& butter engagements they should be doing more of.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      August 6, 2020 at 8:21 am

      Wow clearly Joan hasn’t been following the sugar sites for the last decade to not even recognize Kate. Says a lot about her visibility that a senior, who would be smack in the middle of the audience they aim for, has no clue who she was.

      Reply
      • Osty says:
        August 6, 2020 at 8:31 am

        But we all know kiki is his assistant , she runs behind him, he treats her like crap, make ugly faces when she us struggling to read her speeches , Kate has also made wills know he and his family are better than her

  2. Darla says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:38 am

    LOL I love those shoes, and I absolutely love that dress. Everyone here would hate me in person. But I’m Gen X so I wouldn’t care because we don’t.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 6, 2020 at 8:26 am

      Ha I don’t mind the dress objectively. I hated it last year when she wore it because it was part of a garden event, and it just goes to her overall theme dressing. “Garden event! Must wear flowers!”

      Reply
  3. Jumpingthesnark says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:41 am

    Kaiser, your photo placements are gold!!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Neners says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:45 am

    I’m really ready for this fussy prints trend to die.

    Reply
    • Vava says:
      August 6, 2020 at 8:06 am

      Me, too. I detest that print, there is no way in hell I’d be caught dead in that. The shoes don’t go with it at all. While I don’t care for those shoes, they would look much better with something linen. Kate can’t seem to put a simple outfit together. Her hair color looks terrible.
      These people need to mask up, and do it NOW. They are in the position to lead by example, but they don’t — and that is why this pandemic is going to last much longer than it should. We have the same huge problem here in our country and it’s not only the MAGA crowd doing it, but ‘influencers’ are just as guilty. They are flying all over the place and putting others in harm’s way because they can’t be bothered wearing a mask. UGH.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        August 6, 2020 at 8:25 am

        Yes and defending it because Wales doesn’t have a mandate for it is not an excuse. The virus doesn’t care about the border and it will travel. There is a ton of evidence that shows that prevention only slows when everyone is wearing a mask, inside or not. The UK has one of the worst death rates per capita of covid and high infections rates and so they have done a shit job. Following the rules of a government that has done poorly is just dumb. It’s like going to Florida and pretending that their rules in place are adequate. They aren’t. Wear a mask.

      • Neners says:
        August 6, 2020 at 8:56 am

        All of the royals seem to be making a point of toeing the party line of the current administration – nevermind that the health advice being pushed by that administration is complete crap. My expectations of the BRF are pretty much nil. They don’t lead. They follow. They’re far too stupid to lead IMO

  5. Restless Bitch Face says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:46 am

    That dress… is…ugh. I’m sorry, but the granny’s nightgown print? Blergh. And wear a mask, you silly woman.

    Reply
  6. M says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Her hair looks like when we used to put Sun In or lemon juice in it during the Summer to get “highlights,” except when you’re a brunette it comes out orange. So amateur. The dress still looks like an old pillowcase, but it’s not nearly as bad as her skin. She really needs to stop tanning.

    Reply
  7. Lisa says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:49 am

    The photos are hilarious. The type of lackadaisical approach is why the virus will continue to spike.

    Reply
  8. Scollins says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:50 am

    1950s school marm sh*t. Someone please make it stop.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      August 6, 2020 at 7:55 am

      I was thinking Sister-Wife but the same effect. Why doesn’t she ever dress appropriate to the occasion? It looks like a fun summer place and she looks so dowdy and formal. SMH

      Reply
      • Scollins says:
        August 6, 2020 at 8:06 am

        Yours is better. And oh my lord she must have 100 dresses all made from the same Simplicity pattern. Is she drunk all the time or what?

  9. Seraphina says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:52 am

    That third pic is everything. Kate’s hair looks terrible here. And her fashion is, as always, non existent.

    Reply
  10. JJ McClay says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:59 am

    I am still not over Emilia Wickstead’s shitty comments about MM’s wedding dress.

    Reply
  11. My3cents says:
    August 6, 2020 at 7:59 am

    She should really stick to wearing masks, the added benefit is that it would hide those manic smiles as well.

    Reply
  12. taylor says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:03 am

    I won’t even pretend to know what the UK guidance is around preventing spread. I’m sure W&K are being the perfect representatives tho.. as always.

    I have at least one idea for why Kate may not love wearing her mask… lets just say her smile is her best feature.

    Reply
  13. Penguin says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:05 am

    The mandate in the UK is to wear masks in shops, public transport and places of work. Outdoor spaces, restaurants, pubs and other recreational places are exempt from masks other than for staff, but you are required to be socially distanced. The social distance was also reduced to 1m+. The north of England has been particularly bad, so they’ve been put under a second lockdown, but as far as I’m aware Wales is still phasing out as planned. Whether this was the right call is a whole different matter.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 6, 2020 at 8:28 am

      That’s roughly what it is here, but the arcade would definitely count in my mind as a place to wear a mask. (and in my state, for restaurants, you’re supposed to use them as you’re walking about, approaching the host/ess, going to the restroom, etc, but you can take it off at your table.)

      ETA to clarify what the mask mandate is here in my state in the US, not Wales.

      Reply
  14. Scollins says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Not even my great grandmother would have used that fabric for a bedspread, hell its enough for drapes even. For a chintz chair maybe. Maybe.

    Reply
  15. S808 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:17 am

    There has to be a way to have a conservative look without these vintage wallpaper prints 😭 there’s no way she actually likes them, I refuse to believe.

    Reply
  16. Osty says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:24 am

    Mrs Joan rightly called kiki wills assistant 😀😀😀😀😀 . But seriously kate really needs help with her dress sense cos her dresses r awful. She also looks miserable but I guess that’s what she wanted when she stalked n wore PWT down to marry her
    She also needs help on how to behave appropriately in public cos her ugly grins, dead eyes, jazz hands etc makes her look stupid

    Reply
  17. HeatherC says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:27 am

    I hate the print. It reminds me of the wallpaper in my grandmother’s house many moons ago. And I always hate unnecessary boob flaps (unnecessary in that it’s not an actual pocket and she’s never going to stick as much as a pen in there anyway). I don’t mind the wedges but she should (IMO) worn a pair without the obvious big bow tie on the leg. I’m surprised her pictures aren’t photoshopped halfway to Mars, but when we get used to her not being photoshopped to look 20 we’ll get used to it. That’s what I feel makes her ‘aging’ feel so dramatic and rough looking, we’ve been fed the filtered and smoothed images for a long time.

    But at least they’re working?

    Reply
  18. Becks1 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Joan is the new Queen, sorry Camilla and Kate, lol. She called her an assistant AND told her she was sh*tty at calling bingo numbers. Some top CEO!

    The mask wearing is weird to me because I feel like they wear them sometimes when I don’t think they are technically necessary – like the pictures where they are clearly outside and seem to be maintaining social distancing – but don’t wear them at other times, like in the arcade (why are NONE of the employees wearing a mask there?!?! Even if it has one open wall, its still pretty enclosed) and then not wearing one outside when they are with other people (like in the picture of Kate….doing something with her face and hair, lol.)

    It’s good they’re finally wearing one sometimes, but it doesn’t seem they’re following the basic guidelines.

    Reply
  19. MsIam says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:39 am

    Every time I think I’ve seen the most unflattering Kate pics ever, something new pops up. Yikes! I don’t think this dress is the worst though, I kind of like the print. At least it’s not green. But it’s still too matronly for someone whose not even 40 yet.

    Reply
  20. Sofia says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:42 am

    The curtain prints do her no favours. I feel like during the lockdown, her style has regressed.

    Reply
  21. Stacy Dresden says:
    August 6, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Kate’s color here is why I’m afraid to dye and highlight my hair

    Reply

