Fifty percent of white people are ready to vote for Donald Trump again

I have a masochistic streak, so sometimes I’ll allow myself a moment of reflection and look at the demographic breakdown of the 2016 election, just so I can feel that flush of rage, anger and disappointment all over again. The 2016 election was really illuminating for so many of us – we learned just how MANY white people will vote for “whiteness” and the protection of white supremacy above all else, even if that whiteness comes packaged in a rapist/traitor shell. Well, guess what. To the surprise of none of us, many white folks are still not alright.

Roughly 50 percent of white voters would vote to re-elect Republican President Donald Trump if the election were held today, according to a new poll by Hill-HarrisX. Overall, the poll found that 43 percent of voters would choose Biden in a present-day matchup whereas 40 would choose Trump. In a mid-July poll by Hill-HarrisX, Biden had a 7-point national lead over Trump. Although the poll showed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden beating Donald Trump in an immediate matchup among almost every other demographic, Trump led Biden amongst male voters 45 to 43 percent, Midwest voters 42 to 39 percent, Independent voters 35 to 33 percent, voters earning above $75,000 a year by 48 to 39 percent and voters aged 35 to 49 by a margin of 44 to 37 percent. Biden beat Trump among all other non-politically-affiliated voter demographics. Biden’s largest leads over Trump occurred in Black voters by 65 percentage points, Hispanic voters by 22 points, both voters aged 18 to 34 and voters earning under $75,000 a year by 14 points and female voters and Western regional voters by 11 points. However, the two political rivals ran very closely when paired among three demographics in particular. Biden led Trump by only one percentage point among Southern regional voters, voters over the age of 65 and voters with more than four years of college education. Roughly 3 to 7 percent of voters in all demographics said that they will not vote while 5 to 16 percent of voters in all demographics said they weren’t sure who they’d vote for if the election was held today.

[From Newsweek]

I’ve already posted some of Biden’s good numbers, here and there, because the state-by-state breakdowns are fascinating to me and I still believe Biden is in a good position overall. But Jesus, this is depressing. After three and a half years of Trump’s corruption, lies, treason, misogyny, racism and barely functional mental facilities, 50% of white voters are still like “MAGA.” And that’s not even taking into account the fact that the economy is in the sh-tter AND Trump has done nothing about a literal plague. I really and truly do not understand why a majority of white men are still riding with Trump either – Trump is such a pathetic and useless example of American manhood. Why do they see themselves in that??