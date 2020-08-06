Fifty percent of white people are ready to vote for Donald Trump again

I have a masochistic streak, so sometimes I’ll allow myself a moment of reflection and look at the demographic breakdown of the 2016 election, just so I can feel that flush of rage, anger and disappointment all over again. The 2016 election was really illuminating for so many of us – we learned just how MANY white people will vote for “whiteness” and the protection of white supremacy above all else, even if that whiteness comes packaged in a rapist/traitor shell. Well, guess what. To the surprise of none of us, many white folks are still not alright.
Roughly 50 percent of white voters would vote to re-elect Republican President Donald Trump if the election were held today, according to a new poll by Hill-HarrisX. Overall, the poll found that 43 percent of voters would choose Biden in a present-day matchup whereas 40 would choose Trump. In a mid-July poll by Hill-HarrisX, Biden had a 7-point national lead over Trump.
Although the poll showed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden beating Donald Trump in an immediate matchup among almost every other demographic, Trump led Biden amongst male voters 45 to 43 percent, Midwest voters 42 to 39 percent, Independent voters 35 to 33 percent, voters earning above $75,000 a year by 48 to 39 percent and voters aged 35 to 49 by a margin of 44 to 37 percent.
Biden beat Trump among all other non-politically-affiliated voter demographics. Biden’s largest leads over Trump occurred in Black voters by 65 percentage points, Hispanic voters by 22 points, both voters aged 18 to 34 and voters earning under $75,000 a year by 14 points and female voters and Western regional voters by 11 points.
However, the two political rivals ran very closely when paired among three demographics in particular. Biden led Trump by only one percentage point among Southern regional voters, voters over the age of 65 and voters with more than four years of college education.
Roughly 3 to 7 percent of voters in all demographics said that they will not vote while 5 to 16 percent of voters in all demographics said they weren’t sure who they’d vote for if the election was held today.
I’ve already posted some of Biden’s good numbers, here and there, because the state-by-state breakdowns are fascinating to me and I still believe Biden is in a good position overall. But Jesus, this is depressing. After three and a half years of Trump’s corruption, lies, treason, misogyny, racism and barely functional mental facilities, 50% of white voters are still like “MAGA.” And that’s not even taking into account the fact that the economy is in the sh-tter AND Trump has done nothing about a literal plague. I really and truly do not understand why a majority of white men are still riding with Trump either – Trump is such a pathetic and useless example of American manhood. Why do they see themselves in that??
Also look at the result for people earning above $75,000 a year. “Economic anxiety.”
It’s not MAGA, it’s MAWA.
Exactly. Not at all surprised that high income earners are solidly supporting Trump. As long as the stock market is doing well, they get their tax cuts, then the hell with everyone and everything else.
I don’t know, 951 participants in an online survey seems a little low. I prefer to follow FiveThirtyEight for polling, since they compile and analyze many different polls before discussing, and overall they’re showing a solid 8-9 point lead by Biden.
Edit: My bad, wrong poll. This one had a sample of about 2500, which is much better but I am still curious about participant self-selective bias.
But even an 8-9 point lead is ridiculously low when you consider how awful Trump’s presidency has been and how he’s mishandled the pandemic.
Gawd it really is. I guess I’m in the minority in that I’m a white middle-ish class woman who has never voted for a single Republican in my life. I guess until the last few years I didn’t understand the amount and degree of racism still rattling around in so many peoples’ brains.
Also ingrained misogyny. I think as much as we talk about the fact that the white people voting for Trump are doing so for racist reasons, we don’t seem to be talking about the fact that they’re also doing so for sexist reasons. As much as they want to get back to slavery, they also want to get back to women with zero power.
Well you may have a point, if this was not a randomly sampled survey but rather relied on self-selected respondents, it would have sampling bias and low validity. Has anyone been able to learn more about this? Would well-off, middle-aged white men have been over-represented in this sample?
My god. He really does still have a leg in this race. Absolutely mental.
I’m in Canada, but the new theme heard repeatedly from friends and family in the US is their horror at just how many of their fellow Americans are “stupid.” They stress that they knew there some “stupid” people but they didn’t realize just how many are “stupid.” The pandemic has really brought this out.
The re-election of GW Bush should have made it apparent, the first election of Donald Trump should have made it apparent … it took all this ignorance, death and defiance to get people to wake up and smell the racist, science-impoverished story.
And a lot young people won’t turn out for Biden even if they do prefer him over Trump. That said Biden will win this election in a landslide.
I have college age kids and everyone they know is ready and eager to turn out for Biden, not because they love him but they understand the need to get Trump out.
But I hear you, not enough people get the danger that Trump poses.
I’m an engineer which means I am also a math geek. This poll is limited and biased. Anyone can get the results they want with such a small sample. Suggested reading from 1954 -”How to Lie with Statistics”.
White Evangelical Christian here, but I did not and will not vote for Trump. But I am not surprised by this given the sheer number of Trump signs, shirts, FB posts, a pregnant acquaintance who is calling her kid a “Trump baby” (gag), and even a pool float with Trump’s face that I have seen. No one seems half as excited about Biden and that scares me because it feels like 2016 all over again. It is VITALLY important that anti-Trumpsters come out to vote for Biden or we’ll just have a repeat of 2016 and 4 more years of this BS. Don’t trust the polling that says otherwise — Trump supporters aren’t talking to pollsters and the polls are talking about straight numbers, not the way that the districts have been drawn to favor Republicans.